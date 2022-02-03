Bride’s reasonable wedding rules: no kids, no big announcements, don’t wear white



I saw this story on People Magazine expecting to see some crazy bridezilla-type requirements from this bride-to-be. You know the type: gifts must be over $300, cash preferred, make sure to deliver us food daily for a month leading up to the wedding, here are our dietary requirements. Instead all her rules seem like rather reasonable no-brainers, with a couple of exceptions, which I’ll get to in a minute. Jasmine Cruz posted a couple of videos to TikTok laying out guidelines for guests to her upcoming wedding. She did it in response to a trend for brides to do this, she didn’t come up with it on her own. One video received over two million views. Jasmine first specified that no children are allowed, but that it’s OK for out-of-town guests to bring their children if they supervise them. No one extra is invited beyond the plus one specified on the invitation. Guests must not wear white. I see nothing wrong with most of this actually. People interviewed Jasmine after her videos went viral. Here’s some of their coverage, but as a caveat I think they mischaracterized what she said about her bridesmaids. She didn’t say that the bridesmaids have to be LGBTQ+, just that they all happen to be.

Earlier this month, Jasmine Cruz took part in one of TikTok’s latest fads by posting a few of her “very real” guidelines for those attending her nuptials — and her video now has nearly 2 million views. “I saw the trend going around when I started wedding planning. Since I already had some stuff laid out I decided to add to it and make the TikTok,” Cruz told PEOPLE. “I’m one of those girls who has thought of her wedding day since I was a kid. So I have a picture of what I want the day to be. I wrote down all these different ideas and it eventually became the rules that I posted.” Using the green-screen effect to post a screenshot of her policies written in the Notes app, Cruz explained that she’s currently engaged and plans to enforce the following directives at her wedding ceremony later this year. “No kids (some exceptions),” read her first rule. “Let’s start there because everybody gets mad about this one. No kids,” she said in the video, adding, “I don’t want kids running around unattended, their parents not watching. That will absolutely not be happening…” “They gotta be watching them though,” she noted. Cruz told PEOPLE that one family member did “question” the no kids rule “until they saw the bills start adding up. Now we’re all on board … ” No white attire is allowed at her wedding, Cruz shared before issuing a warning: “My bridesmaids have specific instructions already to dump a whole bottle of red wine on you, so let’s just avoid that.” She also said that her bridesmaids are allowed to select their own outfits, but she has already chosen the color they’ll wear… Speaking on the reaction she’s received from her video, Cruz told PEOPLE,” I did not expect it to go viral at all. I post videos for fun on TikTok and sometimes they get a couple of thousand views and then the next day nothing.” She added that she was “shocked” to see how quickly her video went viral, adding that she “didn’t expect to have so many people upset at what I thought was common sense (not wearing white, limiting plus ones, etc.).” In a second video, Cruz continued to share her next rules that all of her bridesmaids are a part of the LGBTQ community and that her mother has “full creative liberty over everything.” “I don’t want everybody bothering me with ‘Where do you want this? Where do you want that?’ Ask my mom,” she said.

[From People]

Jasmine is also grossed out by the garter tradition and will not be doing it, which is completely understandable. (She has a video explaining what that is for people who don’t know.) And she added that the staff can eat and drink within reason. Most of these sound fine to me. The only thing I don’t agree with is that she seems to be saying all her guests need to get wasted. It’s more of an imperative than encouragement. She said “We’re paying so much money for an open bar… I want you drunk, I want you wasted.” She does say that they shouldn’t drive drunk and can leave their cars at the venue overnight.

I went to Jasmine’s TikTok, her username is @cruzjasmine824, and she has an FAQ answering some of the questions about her wedding requirements. I misunderstood her plus one requirements. I thought she just meant no extra people beyond the invited number, but she meant no plus ones they don’t know. She said “people are getting plus ones if their plus one is somebody important to us. We’re averaging $100 a head, you wouldn’t go buy some random person a $100 meal.” That’s a little weird, but it’s not unreasonable. She also added “my bridesmaids don’t have to be gay,” which was clear to me! People magazine didn’t interpret that correctly.

My only question is – where are the covid protocols? The wedding is in seven months from now, so maybe she’s thinking they won’t need them at that point. She could have vaccination requirements at least. It seems like she’s completely ignoring the pandemic.

Her ring is pretty! It’s synthetic opal and stones but you can’t really tell.