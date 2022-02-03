Prince Harry is ‘laying low,’ he ‘doesn’t want to cause any more upset’ to the Queen

I tweeted about this, but in advance of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, tons of memorabilia has been ordered. There’s a big mistake on some of the memorabilia made in China, with various plates and teacups reading “Platinum Jubbly.” So that’s what we’re calling it from now on, the Platinum Jubbly. I love it. Anyway, because of the Jubbly, everyone’s trying to be on their best behavior. Including Prince Harry? What’s funny is that Prince Charles reportedly spends all day, every day banging his head against the wall about Harry’s memoir, which comes out this fall. But according to Katie Nicholl, Harry has actually tried to take it down a notch, and he’s “laying low” for now.

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t want to cause any more upset’ to the Queen and is ‘laying low for now’, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 38, who is currently living in his $14 million mansion in California having stepped back from royal duty last year, gave a series of explosive interviews in 2021, in which he revealed an astonishing rift with his father as well as accusing an unnamed Royal Family member of racism. However according to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, the Duke has ‘paused and reflected’ on his comments, telling Closer magazine: ‘He’s realised how much last year took a toll on his grandmother, and doesn’t want to cause any more upset, so is laying low for now’. Meanwhile Katie also told the magazine the Duchess of Cambridge could act as a peacemaker between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. She said that Kate will play a key role in building bridges with her brother and sister-in-law, even if it’s just to save face for the Jubilee celebrations. ‘Tensions are high but Kate will do what she can to heal the rift,’ she said.

Do you think Harry and Meghan are laying low in any particular way right now? Eh. And I don’t even buy the idea that Harry feels like he was doing anything negative towards the Queen. Both Harry and Meghan made it pretty clear that they’re on good terms with the Queen, and every time Harry has visited the UK, he’s gotten to spend time with his grandmother. If Harry is “laying low,” it’s more about the other sh-t that’s going on – the security beef, conversations with his father, the copykeening from William and Kate. And honestly, he’s probably still editing his book, working with BetterUp, putting together the Archewell production teams and a million other things. He’s just busy, not “laying low.”