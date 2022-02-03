Prince Harry is ‘laying low,’ he ‘doesn’t want to cause any more upset’ to the Queen

I tweeted about this, but in advance of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, tons of memorabilia has been ordered. There’s a big mistake on some of the memorabilia made in China, with various plates and teacups reading “Platinum Jubbly.” So that’s what we’re calling it from now on, the Platinum Jubbly. I love it. Anyway, because of the Jubbly, everyone’s trying to be on their best behavior. Including Prince Harry? What’s funny is that Prince Charles reportedly spends all day, every day banging his head against the wall about Harry’s memoir, which comes out this fall. But according to Katie Nicholl, Harry has actually tried to take it down a notch, and he’s “laying low” for now.
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t want to cause any more upset’ to the Queen and is ‘laying low for now’, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 38, who is currently living in his $14 million mansion in California having stepped back from royal duty last year, gave a series of explosive interviews in 2021, in which he revealed an astonishing rift with his father as well as accusing an unnamed Royal Family member of racism.
However according to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, the Duke has ‘paused and reflected’ on his comments, telling Closer magazine: ‘He’s realised how much last year took a toll on his grandmother, and doesn’t want to cause any more upset, so is laying low for now’.
Meanwhile Katie also told the magazine the Duchess of Cambridge could act as a peacemaker between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. She said that Kate will play a key role in building bridges with her brother and sister-in-law, even if it’s just to save face for the Jubilee celebrations. ‘Tensions are high but Kate will do what she can to heal the rift,’ she said.
Do you think Harry and Meghan are laying low in any particular way right now? Eh. And I don’t even buy the idea that Harry feels like he was doing anything negative towards the Queen. Both Harry and Meghan made it pretty clear that they’re on good terms with the Queen, and every time Harry has visited the UK, he’s gotten to spend time with his grandmother. If Harry is “laying low,” it’s more about the other sh-t that’s going on – the security beef, conversations with his father, the copykeening from William and Kate. And honestly, he’s probably still editing his book, working with BetterUp, putting together the Archewell production teams and a million other things. He’s just busy, not “laying low.”
18/05/2019. Windsor , United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaving the Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding at St.George's Chapel, Windsor, United Kingdom.
Royal Ascot, Portrait of HRH Queen Elizabeth the Second behind TRH Harry the Duke of Sussex and TRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex
The Duke of Sussex attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021
Camera Press Rota,Image: 606174209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/4/21. Windsor. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the funeral of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.
Royal Ascot, Portrait of TRH Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and TRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex in front of HRH Queen Elizabeth the Second
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son, born Monday and named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
18/05/2019. Windsor , United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaving the Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding at St.George's Chapel, Windsor, United Kingdom.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Sussex meet guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London.
Harry is doing more work and has more jobs than the whole royal establishment combined. My mans isn’t laying low, royals and the RR just don’t know what working actually looks like.
Yup, add to that a toddler and a baby at home. He is busy!
LOL. he’s not laying low, he’s working. He has left royal life so that means he no longer “has to be seen to be believed.”
And he has an event today so Katie Nicholl just sounds stupid lol.
His(their) job isn’t public appearances anymore they are actually working a real job(s).. simple as that. They will be public for work projects, causes and charities as needed.
These rats really do not have a clue and spin a narrative out of nothing.. literally nothing.
That’s right. His job is not just to show up, smile, kick a ball and bounce. He now adds value to the team and it has given him a greater sense of purpose in life.
“Laying low” = ROTA not having any idea what H&M are doing
PreXactly!
Exactly,what Harry is doing is called working. Rihanna has a whole song about it.
The same Harry who is making an appearance with Serena Williams on Better Up today? That Harry?
Right?!? That was my first thought–he’s not “laying low” he’s got an event TODAY!
Since they stepped back Harry and Meghan do a handful of events, are very visible at certain times then are very quiet for a certain amount of time. It seems like this particular period of calm is bothering the royal reporters.
@Woke: Of course, it’s bothering the royal reporters, they don’t make money when Harry and Meghan aren’t seen. They better get used to it.
And you know they were probably just dying to use the Sussexes as a distraction from the whole Andrew mess.
I believe it’s because of Andrew. The RF/RR’s would love nothing more right now than for H&M to do something–anything really–that they could report 2,000 stories on to distract from the Andrew mess, but the Sussexes have starved them out and haven’t given it to them. I have been so glad that they have been busy and doing their own work because the RF deserves to have Andrew splashed all over the papers in disgrace the way he actually has been the last month or so. The best thing H&M did since their Christmas card was “lay low”, if that’s what the RR’s want to call it.
I think its because of Andrew and I think the RRs are bored, quite frankly. I think they really expected *something* from H&M around Christmas or the New Year – yes we got the holiday card, but I think they were hoping for an appearance, pap pictures (especially with the kids), SOMETHING that they could have written about for weeks on end. Instead there was nothing, so the RRs had to spend all of January writing about Kate’s birthday like she’s the second coming and trying to ignore the Andrew mess.
They had their distraction though the security leak and the Spotify statement. I agree with you on them being bored.
Yeah but they want pictures. They want to be able to slam Meghan for having nice things or wearing nice clothes (I laughed when this article reminded us of their 14 million dollar mansion. They really can’t help themselves, can they?)
Bet they are all salivating for the beginning of the Invictus games to be held in the Netherlands this spring..
“The Jubbly” I’m dying here!!! 🤣
I thought it was a joke at first when someone sent it to me. I was sure it had to be from the Onion.
I kept seeing jubbly wubbly, wubbly jubbly and lovely jubbly in comments.🤣
Del Boy will be so pleased with this merch for his stall! Lubbly Jubbly 😂 (for any non-UK readers, check out British sitcom Only Fools and Horses)
For non-Brits, ‘jubblies’ is also slightly dated slang for boobs.
Definitely adds new meaning to the Queen’s Jubblies.
So now I have a horrifying image of the RF on the balcony, smiling and waving and wearing platinum jubbly tassels. 😳
Oh my goodness, go to the link and look at the plates! Spelling isn’t the only thing that they got wrong. I don’t know who the lady is pictured on them, but it’s not Queen Elizabeth, lol.
If the Queen is to be upset or rather mortified its because her favourite son is embroiled in a scandalous case. Its disgusting how they truely blame Harry for any heartache the Queen migh be going through and over look Andy. Their reporting is always Queen cuts Andrew off,or Queen will not pay for legal fees. But Harry leaves her weak and heart broken? Setting the stage to point the fingers when she dies.
I think we here are more concerned with the goings-on of the BRF than Harry is.
I’m quite looking forward to his presentation today with Serena Williams!
BS. Unlike the other royals who are expected to make many public appearances, Harry and Meghan’s work is mainly behind the scenes so people like Katie Nicholl shouldn’t expect to see them regularly. Anyway, Harry doing a Better Up seminar today so that puts paid to Katie’s theories.
If Kate was really the peace maker that she wants people to think she is she would paid tribute to Harry’s work as Rugby Patron when she took over that role yesterday.
Harry is doing this thing called WORK. He’s got a lot of projects going on.
They’re mad because they have nothing new to talk about.
Yes H & M actually WORK ,do research ,engage with people behind the scenes and present full concepts or projects. Unlike those who breeze in and out to take credit for others work.
Meanwhile, William and Kate has been really laying low. Their calendar is sparse.
Harry is not “laying low.” British media have exhausted their efforts to publish clickbait articles about him 24/7. The only thing left for them is to spin a new narrative based on previously written papers.
Harry is not lying low. He’s just getting on with his life and his work quietly, without fuss or drama.
These people are bored and they need the Sussexes and the access to them. That’s why they keep pressuring about Spotify and talking about the Sussexes like they’re in the know but you can tell they miss them. Also, I just saw a random clip online about Kate on Jeremy Vine and one woman said Kate was being pushed down her throat and that the Sussexes were pushed out and Jeremy asked an DM editor what does Meghan need to do for better coverage, implying that Kate and the tabloids are close. What I got from the whole exchange is that some in the UK are tired of the endless Kate pandering and some want Meghan to kiss their behinds for better coverage. Also, nobody will ever discuss Kate without bringing up Meghan. She is forever in her shadow.
Richard Eden (or one of those rats) was complaining about not seeing H&M in a long time. They are bored to tears talking about the rest of the royals. They have to write the same 5 articles about Kate and William every damn day, nobody wants to talk about Andy the rapist, and C&C are nonentities. The only time the rota is energized is when the Sussexes make an appearance.
I really think neuroscientists and psychologists need to study this obsession with Harry and Meghan. This is some kinda collective national disorder of the brain.
They are truly obsessed. Not having access to them and control over their lives is really pushing some of these people to the edge. The fact that some of them think they can dictate the lives of Private citizens is hubris at its finest. You got Piers making articles and statements, meanwhile he’s ignored and it goes nowhere. The more Harry and Meghan thrive and don’t listen to these lunatics, the more looney they become.
If Ms Nicholl was talking out of her ar*e any more, she’d be literally mooning the Fail’s offices.
Why doesn’t Nicholl just up her lying game and say Kate and Jason the Knife are playing a key role in peacemaking for the Jubbly? It’s the same level of nonsense. KP sent Jason into court to make it look like Meghan was a liar, and that move was fairly recent history, which shows that William is still actively working against the Sussexes. Kate brokering peace was so last spring.
But let’s talk about who is laying low: Where the heck is William? His work numbers are as low as Kate’s. Is he on a solo vacay somewhere?
precisely. baldimort has been missing in action. patronages being assigned and his name is mentioned nowhere. i actually think they sent him to the naughty corner for his bad behavior last year.
Wouldn’t it be funny if Kate & Jason the Knife we’re having an affair? The RR’s heads would explode.
Isn’t that what Harry and Meghan have been doing this entire time? It’s the family and the rat rota who’ve been causing all this uproar with their stupid stories and baby tantrums 🙄
IDK, I feel like charles has pushed for a more ‘Harry is doing the right thing now’ tone since we heard he is speaking with and offered his home to Harry.
Truth, the Sussex’s have laid low since coming to the US unless they have a specific reason to be seen. Unlike a certain other duchess who is keen to see her face in the tabloids daily.
Here we go again with the Keen Peacemaker cr*p. Also, Harry and Meghan actually work for a living, are not “working royals”, and do not owe the obsessed media an appearance in order to generate clicks and profit (which is what this is really all about).
I think they confused Baldimort with Prince Harry when they typed: ‘Prince Harry ‘doesn’t want to cause any more upset’ to the Queen and is ‘laying low for now’.
And they can’t fool us, When Harry checked into Frogmore last year, QE2 was the first one in the car zooming across Windsor to visit him. When the royals are upset, their modus operandi is to ignore your existence, reference – QE2’s reaction to the Keens after the Covid choo choo tour on the steps in full view for the world to see. Naw, her eagerness to see Harry was an outward expression of delight. She knows how the media works and was happy to be papped driving to Frogmore.
So the Queen is so easily upset about anything H&M do but NEVER reportedly upset about the way the BM attacks H&M or the fact that William is constantly incandescent at H or the fact that her grandchild and great-grandchildren can’t be protected while in the UK?
They are so desperate for Sussex news that they have to make up stuff about why they aren’t more visible. This is the third or fourth time in recent months that the Fail has posted a story based on comments Nichols has given to some other tabloid. She use to work at the Fail. My conspiracy theory is their paying her to plant these narratives elsewhere so they can write stories with the excuse that it was “reported” elsewhere first so it’s news. It gives them cover against accusations that they are manufacturing narratives which we know they do.
Shut up Katie I know absolutely nothing Nichols. How the f would you know what Harry is or isn’t doing? He has nothing to feel bad about, he told his truth if the truth made these people upset, it’s because they wanted to continue to lie, abuse and smear him and his wife without pushback.
As for Kate the peacemaker. How can you possibly be a peacemaker when you spent your entire birthday week smearing and attacking a woman who pays you no mind and then have the nerve to copy keen her down to the toes
When all is quiet on the Sussex front, it is fantastic news for their commercial partners, employees, charities, creatives, children, and their interests overall. That’s because Sussexland is production-labor-creative-childrearing- foundation-innovation land. Just appreciate what is percolating and stay out of their way.
Harry doesnt want to talk to you, Katie.
Read the room. He is working man now. He doesnt work with the circus anymore.
Lets the other BRF perform for you. They really need you to report their acts. I heard khate perform her jazz hands show at the ragby field yesterday.
I think the other thing that hacks off the BM is that the garbage that passes for news in the UK is not picked up by the US mainstream media. Pus Morgan trashed Meghan about Spotify/Joe Rogan in the NY Post. It’s killing the rota that they are not taken seriously as journalists.
JUBBLY is the gift I needed to make it through this dark winter Thursday. 😂
Keenie Peacemaker is back in the rotation, I see. 🙄