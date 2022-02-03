Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her Montecito mansion, complete with ‘avant garde’ art

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t show off her extensive real estate collection that much, so this is a special treat. She invited Architectural Digest to her Montecito home, because Goop wants to remind everyone that she was in Montecito FIRST. The Sussexes, Oprah, Rob Lowe – all bandwagoners to Goopecito. She bought the place in 2015 when it was basically a decrepit barn/teardown. She and a team of architects and interior designers painstakingly renovated, rebuilt and built this place. She told the magazine:“There were wild animals living there and swarms of bugs, but I fell in love with the land and the views…[I’ve] always gravitated toward Santa Barbara.”
There’s a video too, and within seconds, she’s referencing her time spent “living in Europe” and her long admiration of Georgian proportions. She lived in the London suburbs! LMAO. Honestly though, the house isn’t all bad. There’s one particular way in which her time in the UK really did affect her aesthetic: she loves wallpaper, and very good-quality wallpaper. I enjoy it when American homes have good wallpaper. Of course, Gwyenth also reveals that she bought a piece of artwork which consists of a white panel and the words “avant garde.” A fool and her money, ISTG.
Her taste in furniture is… not my jam whatsoever. None of the chairs anywhere in the house look comfortable in the least. My favorite room in her home? Easily the kitchen. I would not have all of those built-in display cabinets for her blue-and-white china, but otherwise, a very lovely kitchen. As for the bathroom/spa… I cannot even believe that she did that in her home. It’s truly crazy!!!
Cover & IG courtesy of AD, additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The dining room I sort of like with all that slate and blues, even if it’s not my style. But what in 1930’s electrical wire hell is going on in that living room?? So much stuff, so many focal points. Yikes!
A few years ago I somehow ended up with a free subscription to AD and I found it surprisingly soothing to flip through. The celeb homes were always my favorite features.
Her place looks lovely but, as you said, not super comfy. The wallpaper is cool. We are in the midst of a renovation (our living room/dining room/kitchen is probably smaller than her entryway, lol) and I got the idea to put wallpaper on the bottom half of the stairwell walls. When I asked my painters if they did wallpaper they just stared at me for a moment and said no. So, no wallpaper, lol.
We did this at our house! We found a guy on our local buy/sell who puts up wallpaper and it looks great.
I’m only sorry that I ran out of walls to put wallpaper on! I have wallpaper in pretty much every room except the bathroom and I love it. It’s been 3 years since the reno on my house was completed and I haven’t grown tired of it! I used it to separate the different spaces: the living room is one big space with the kitchen but the living area is wallpapered. Same for the office corner in my bedroom. The boldest one I used for the powder room!
Wallpaper is very much back in style, especially with big, loud prints. So to your painters, I say up his nose with a rubber hose!
Try peel and stick wallpaper. I did that on one wall and used some on my stair risers and it’s great! No commitment and it really jazzes up the place. As for Goop, I so dislike her that I can’t even bear to watch her talk in a video. Someone called her the Trump of wellness and that’s all I can think of now.
I have an old Victorian, so wallpaper EVERYWHERE. I’ve been slowly removing the ugly stuff, but luckily some areas are nice. I did hand printed Bradbury & Bradbury paper in one room, it is so stunning.
I like the wallpaper with the trees. Don’t care for the “art” or the lighting fixtures.
I love the dining room mostly (I don’t like the chairs at the table, but love the windows, the wallpaper, etc. And I would of course take that indoor pool/steam room/whirlpool/whatever the hell it is in a heartbeat lol. and the kitchen looks gorgeous and functional (from what I could tell from the video.)
The living room is a nope for me, but I guess it works for GP’s whole “thing.”
I also love the dining room – the wallpaper, the natural light, the view of the blue plates. Don’t really mind the table and chairs, because the wallpaper is so pretty. The spa, the swing are neat, and there’s individual fixtures I like, but overall, there’s a complete lack of warmth to that entire space. The kitchen isn’t bad, but hate that fireplace surround she seems so happy with.
Also, must be getting old, because when I look at those racks of plates (and open pot storage) my first thought is, I feel bad for whoever has to dust all that stuff. Plus, having to keep the unlaquered brass she’s so fond of clean, ugh…
That’s a painted mural not wallpaper in her dining room but I have seen wallpaper just like it in other Instagram homes & I’m sure it’s cheaper that way. I haven’t followed Goop much since her Chris Martin days but I really thought she was over the dressed to the nines lady of the manor schtick but I guess not. All that in Europe we had a fireplace in the entry and kitchen so I just had to have it crap is irritating. It’s a pretty but not at all comfortable home but if I Remember her NYC place was just like that too. It’s all for show. And that wire lounge lighting fixture cost $45,000!
I loved the floors, the walls and the doors. But i don’t remember the last time I saw a celebrity’s house and said to myself – “yes, that’s where I’d want to live”.
I like the pics that courtney cox puts on IG of her kitchen and family room/living room.
but in general I’m with you re: celeb homes and I wonder how much prep work goes into a house before a shoot like this. Like obviously cleaning etc and AD is different than a mag like People with an “inside glimpse” but I wonder even for the latter how much is actually how they live. Like that living room for GP looks like no one has ever set foot in it, the furniture looks uncomfortable – I can’t believe that teenagers live there, even part of the time.
Ikr. The more she tries to convince me that she loves, loves, loves to cook, the less I am inclined to believe her. I mean, come on, goopy, your plates look like they try to compete for a place in British Museum.
It looks very “designed” and not at all lived in. I like the kitchen area a lot, and the house itself seems nice, but there’s like one piece in every room that throws it off for me. I HATE that marble bar.
The blue and white plates are more of a collection/display than for use (I have similar ones) but all the cookware lined up like a showroom was odd.
Dakota Johnson’s house was one I really liked that felt comfortable. Courteney’s kitchen is nice too, and I like Jennifer Garner’s as well.
I will say the silly “avant garde” painting does bring in the perfect balance of black detail into the white space….
I would do unspeakable things for a hand-painted wallpaper mural in my dining room!
She is insufferable.
So so smug, I can’t stand her.
She spent many years as expat in Europe and plebs like us can’t understand her continental ways.
The dining room is nice, but the living room is giving me straight up vertigo with the light fixtures and the competing patterns. Agree that it doesn’t look super comfy.
AD’s IG account posted about Goop’s home story yesterday and noted how traditional her home is considering she like puts jade eggs in her vagina. Of course! Of course lol. She’s full of crap and sells her crazy to all the gullible moms of suburbia desperate for thinness and youth. God it cracked me up (caveat I’m a suburban mom but not gullible enough to fall for GP’s “lifestyle”)
I love those doors in the dining room that open – I imagine – onto her garden, it must be so cool for parties, but I always wonder – doesn’t it get a ton of bugs and mosquitos into the house? Do they not have those in California? We have a regular door, which we do NOT keep open at all times when we have backyard action, but just the mere fact of opening and closing it often as we fetch things and people use the restroom means my house is crawling with mosquitos for weeks thereafter.
Where I lived in CA, you could leave the doors open without fear of swarms of insects. I’m from FL originally and the lack of humidity and bugs was mind blowing to me.
@Twin Falls
wow, NOW I’m jealous. I’m not a huge fan of good weather year-around, I also come from the South and I actually enjoy having seasons and still can’t get enough of fall and spring up North, but no bugs would be such a treat, because they really spoil the summer for you. 🙁
We have a general lack of bugs all up and down the west coast compared to the rest of the country, and there are even fewer closer to the beach. My kids went to visit the in-laws in Oklahoma this summer and all three of my outdoorsy children came home complaining about the insect life.
We have so many clients who want to do that here on the east coast, have the big doors that open up all the spaces, and they always show us pictures of California houses with it. We then have to remind them about the bugs, and that this climate is NOT California!
“Goopecito”!!! That made me cackle, thank you for that, Kaiser!
I love the AD home tours and I was hoping you posted about this one. I just need to get this off my chest, for all of her “wellness” you think her hair would be in better shape.
But about the house, it was one of my least favorites. I felt each room looked like they belong in completely different houses. It’s like she picked a different designer for each room and none of the them talked to each other. My favorite room was the living room except for the bar. I liked the bar but it looked out of place there.
And for her “spa” it was like she just made it was big as she possibly could and that’s it. I loved the tile though.
The wallpaper in the dining room is gorgeous. But after removing four layers of wallpaper from my mother’s dining room one summer, it’s a “nope” for me. I cringe at the thought of wallpaper, lol. If I was rich like Goop and could hire someone, then sure.
Those light fixtures are terrible and alien looking, sorry. So she knows Windsor Smith, who is a fabulous designer? With all her money, Gwyn should have used Windsor instead of doing it herself with her friend. The kitchen is fab, and so is the powder room and the dining room wallpaper. I do not like the living room with that slab of marble bar–too cold for what she is trying to “ideate” (how Gwyn describes her creative process in the AD article) into a warm and welcoming space.
Is that place so big that her voice was echoing? Didn’t love it, but only made it halfway thru the video. Don’t care what her so s favorite meal is. Dislike the blue and white china.
That living room reminds me of a builder’s model home where they throw in every available design element they have to choose from, because nothing in that room goes with anything else. The dining room minus the Starship Enterprise light fixture is pretty, but I feel sorry for whoever has to dust around all those delicate blue plates. If I had money to burn like Gwyneth does, I might have my own private spa too (as long as somebody else had to do all the water testing and chemical stuff).
After seeing her Hamptons home featured several years ago (in Vogue, I think?), I was struck by all of the weird, uncomfortable seating. I think Gwyneth has decent instincts about what to do with the bones of a house & things like beautiful wallpaper, making the most of natural light in a space etc, but I think she has no sense of how to furnish a place. And her aesthetic doesn’t emphasize comfort or warmth, which I always find revealing.
Eh. Overall I like it. I’d take decorating advice from Gwyneth over wellness advice any day.