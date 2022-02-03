Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her Montecito mansion, complete with ‘avant garde’ art

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t show off her extensive real estate collection that much, so this is a special treat. She invited Architectural Digest to her Montecito home, because Goop wants to remind everyone that she was in Montecito FIRST. The Sussexes, Oprah, Rob Lowe – all bandwagoners to Goopecito. She bought the place in 2015 when it was basically a decrepit barn/teardown. She and a team of architects and interior designers painstakingly renovated, rebuilt and built this place. She told the magazine: “There were wild animals living there and swarms of bugs, but I fell in love with the land and the views…[I’ve] always gravitated toward Santa Barbara.”

There’s a video too, and within seconds, she’s referencing her time spent “living in Europe” and her long admiration of Georgian proportions. She lived in the London suburbs! LMAO. Honestly though, the house isn’t all bad. There’s one particular way in which her time in the UK really did affect her aesthetic: she loves wallpaper, and very good-quality wallpaper. I enjoy it when American homes have good wallpaper. Of course, Gwyenth also reveals that she bought a piece of artwork which consists of a white panel and the words “avant garde.” A fool and her money, ISTG.

Her taste in furniture is… not my jam whatsoever. None of the chairs anywhere in the house look comfortable in the least. My favorite room in her home? Easily the kitchen. I would not have all of those built-in display cabinets for her blue-and-white china, but otherwise, a very lovely kitchen. As for the bathroom/spa… I cannot even believe that she did that in her home. It’s truly crazy!!!