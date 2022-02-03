James Middleton’s dog food company is already losing money hand over fist

James Middleton bought a £1.45 million home in Bucklebury last year, just months before he sold his failing marshmallow company at a huge loss. Boomf was always losing money, and over the course of eight years, James lost millions of dollars in investment through mismanagement and sh-tty ideas. His creditors were only paid back a fraction of what they put in, and the whole thing was likely some f–ked up write off for people like James Matthews. What’s worse is that not only did James purchase the £1.45 million home close to mummy as Boomf was losing money hand over fist, he also started a brand new business which sucked up all of his time, effort and attention. That’s why he let Boomf go, because he had already moved on to his next big idea: raw dog food. Unsurprisingly, that company is having investment issues too.
Undeterred by the struggles of his marshmallow firm, which went bust before Christmas owing creditors £800,000, James Middleton set up a business for the ‘happiness and wellbeing’ of dogs. The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother said he’d been inspired to form it by his therapist. Sadly, Ella & Co, the project named after his spaniel, is apparently struggling to get off the ground.
The enterprise, which sells posh food for pets, is managed by the company Hello Ella Ltd, and Middleton is the sole director. I can reveal that the business has amassed trading losses of £413,527, up from £169,674 the previous year. In an echo of Boomf, his insolvent marshmallow firm, losses at Hello Ella have been offset with significant capital injections from investors. According to financial statements signed off by Middleton this week, the company raised a further £338,116 in investments during the year covered by the accounts to the end of April 2021, meaning investors have now put in a total of £748,116.
‘The director has considered the financial position of the company, both during the period and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has assessed both financial and operational risk,’ a note in the accounts says. ‘He is of the opinion that the company has sufficient financial resources to continue to operate as a going concern.’
Entrepreneur James has six dogs and has credited them with helping him through his struggle with depression. Shareholders include James Matthews, the husband of James’s sister Pippa.
Middleton declines to comment but an associate tells me: ‘The business is actually doing really well. Like any start-up, there are big fixed costs at the beginning, and future accounts will paint a more positive picture.’
How do you think that investment meeting went between Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews and his brother-in-law? And how in the world does James Middleton continue to convince investors to throw good money after bad? I’ve believed this for years: someone needs to sit James down and tell him that he simply cannot run his own company, that being a “businessman” is not for him, that he doesn’t have what it takes. He’s driven THREE businesses into the ground through mismanagement, he’s lost millions of dollars and he’s not even 40 years old! And here’s another thought: poor Alizee. She’s apparently got some kind of financial job and she possibly brings in a nice income. How much of HER money is being used to prop up her husband’s asinine business adventures? James is like the Gob Bluth of the Middletons. BEES?
Look at him playing the country squire 😂😂😂😂
Luckily for him, if this goes bust, he can be the new park ranger at PippaTips Play Park 🙃
But the dog is cute.
(eta: dogs? Six dogs is a lot of attention to give.)
My guess is that none of the wife’s money goes into this. That James is a scammer, splashing other people’s money just like his parents. James is not special or hard working. All these ventures have the vibe of a little boy playing pretend.
Yea, they are not losing their own money, just other peoples. Gross. Alizee would be smart to keep everything separate for now.
All of his companies are based on product lines that don’t scale. I don’t know how he expects them to make any money.
I just don’t understand why he is trying to scale anything. He needs to succeed at selling his treats locally or just in the UK, then build from there. I doesn’t make any sense why this would be losing this much money at such an early stage. Someone needs to check the finances.
I heart Kaiser.
My ex was *exactly* the same. One failed business after another, due to his having no idea what running a business – any business – actually entailed. His poor mother (his faithful repeat investor) lost so much money over the years. Glad to be out of that mess!
we were probably married to the same guy. this was many moons ago, and my ex always had great ideas but it was one failure after another, with my money going down the drain. A complete user and loser. I finally got the strength to leave with $100 in the bank and built it back on my own. happily married now without those issues to deal with.
The dog food doesn’t look appetizing even for dog food, it looks like gigantic litter tray pellets.
Those treats look as dry as my rabbits poop.
He needs to either become a fulltime influencer with an online presence in order to shill his products and maybe get this company off the ground, or get a job. Any job.
His wife must really love him and have great amount of self esteem….
So James Middleton is a scam artist right? He’s a thief and he’s allowed to do so in plain sight. Amazing.
Well colour me surprised – said no one ever!
He’s a business genius in the same mold as Trump – everything he touches goes to sh!t.
TBH he’s another trying to be like the aristo’s and failing badly – setting up a small niche business etc.. However, most of the aristo’s who do it are actually quite successful at it.
Like his sisters he has spent his life being propped up by others and will continue to find people to continue that cycle.
Yes. It’s astounding to me that not one of the Middleton kids has ever held a proper job, especially since Carole was portrayed as being such a hardworking businesswoman. I wondered how the kids could be so different from their mother until I realized they aren’t. They’re all basically shameless promoters of their own images & their “jobs” are barely plausible businesses that suck up other people’s money. I guess it sort of makes Kate a perfect fit for the Windsors.
Yes! They’re like a version of the Kardashians that tried to get famous by being more posh!
Hope ole girl’s finances are separate and protected somehow.
Why doesn’t Uncle Gary come to the rescue? Just curious 🤔🧐
No Kaiser, no poor Alizee, if she being in finance as a career, still chooses to throw her money down the toilet with her husband dumb as F business, then that’s on her. She could say, I love you but for the sake of our marriage and our future, let’s keep financial couplings uncoupled.
Maybe terribly moderate James pays his fees for marrying pippa to Carole by investing in brother James nonsense.
I think as a premise expensive dog food seems like a better idea than custom marshmallows, but a better premise doesn’t make up for ineptitude at running a business.
I do think its interesting he’s not just running Party Pieces. It seems to me, in theory at least, that would give him solid business experience and he could eventually take over the business from his parents.
Is it because he doesn’t want to just take over PP? Is it because he hasn’t been offered the role because his parents don’t think he could do it? or is it because there is nothing to ” take over”?
Maybe all of those reasons. The Middletons remind me of town fronts from Old West television shows back in the olden days–just plywood and paint.
Alize better have an iron clad pre-nup.
I feel ever so slightly sorry for James. Slightly, as in more than I would for any other constantly failing upward privileged upper middle class white guy, which is not sorry at all. It must be difficult to have all of his educational and mental health issues and be in the public eye because of the actions of his sisters and mothers, whether he likes it or not. But unlike the vast majority of people with similar issues, he seems to be surrounded by people who enable him and are willing to provide him with a never-ending stream of support, opportunities and money. Anything to keep him busy and under the radar I suppose. And I do wonder if he’s trying to cash in on the Deliciously Ella brand by using that name – I know it’s named after his dog, but in the UK, if you hear the name Ella in conjunction with health and Wellness, you think of Ella Mills and her company, so that’s a bit grifty.
Yeah right, like the guy with the £800,000 Nazi marshmallow is broke. COME ON
At some point, someone will look into his ventures to see if money laundering is involved. He can’t be that fortunate to keep finding investors with his track record right??
I thinking that this could be a great business and a very profitable one as well but James really needs to bring in someone to run the business while he acts as the face of the business. I can only imagine that his investors, especially his BIL, have brought this up so I wonder if it’s ego or what exactly that is preventing James from doing what needs to be done to make this business a success. Also, I wonder if the house is in his wife’s name as I imagine she’s the one who has some money saved.