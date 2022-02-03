2022 BAFTA nominations: no Nicole Kidman, no Kristen Stewart & no Olivia Colman

This is one of the oddest awards seasons I’ve ever covered/watched. Between the newly spread-out awards show schedule, the shunning of the Golden Globes and the Omicron variant leading to a blitz of postponements, it’s just been so weirdly muted around all of the Oscar campaigns. Anyway, the BAFTA nominations are here and they barely have any connection to the American Oscar season. Usually, it’s not this wide of a chasm between Oscars and BAFTAs. While the guild awards are truly the best indicators for the Oscars, usually the BAFTAs are close behind. Not so much this year. Some good news, however: no Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, THANK GOD. And no Kristen Stewart for Spencer. Lolz. You can see the full list of nominations here. Here are the big categories:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing Director

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

[From THR]

The love for Licorice Pizza surprised me, but I do realize that Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies are usually more beloved overseas. The British Film Academy also made a real effort to nominate actors of color. Before this year, no Black actor had ever been nominated in the Best Actor category (not even Idris Elba or Denzel!!) – they made a point of nominating Will Smith, Mahershala Ali and Adeel Akhtar (who is Black and South Asian). I’m also pleased to see the nominations for Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga for Passing and Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter. While I understand why Olivia Colman can’t win everything, I definitely thought her work in The Lost Daughter deserved nominations across the board.

(I also think they made the right decision to not nominate Kidman and K-Stew. I wonder if BAFTA president Prince William threw a fit about Spencer not getting any major noms.)