A conversation game for couples, a portable campfire and the best exfoliator



From CB: I bought these glass bottles a few weeks ago to use as reusable water bottles. They’re dishwasher safe and we keep several in the refrigerator to always have water on hand. You can also use them to store fresh juice and smoothies. Plus they come with a little brush to clean the bottles. The glass is thick, they seem durable and we really like them so far. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A conversation starter card game for couples



From CB: Love Lingual is a couples’ card game with different questions to help deepen conversation and understanding. It would be a nice way to spend a date night in with your significant other. They would also make a great Valentine’s gift. You get 150 cards in categories like sex and intimacy, family and past and future. Questions include “how have you changed since we first were together?” and ” These have over 9,200 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say this game is fun and helped them learn more about their partner. “Gave this as an anniversary gift and I was surprised by how much my spouse loved it. We’ve gone through the deck twice in a month and we’ll probably do it again.” “My girlfriend and I LOVE these cards. As people who are constantly talking about our relationship and trying to find new ways to get to know each other, this is amazing.”

An easy to use portable campfire for warmth on the go



From CB: This portable campfire is just four pounds. It’s also reusable and can be used camping, on the beach, during a cold hike and would be great to keep on hand for emergencies. The burn time is over three hours and you can add wax to extend it. It has over 2,500 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it really works to keep warm outside and that it doesn’t put off much smoke. “Do not be deceived, for the size this thing puts out some heat. Dead winter in the Pacific Northwest and I can sit outside for ~30mins and be comfortable a few feet away from a single Radiate. Virtually no smoke and what smoke there is, it is a neutral to pleasant smell…certainly will not make your clothes stink.” “This product is SO great!!! I just used it tonight on the beach for the first time and it was perfect! It was compact, easy to light, the flame was large like a campfire and it gave off much more heat Than I expected. It also smelled really good and was easy to put out when we were done.”

A liquid exfoliant with BHA and salicylic acid



From CB: We’ve talked about Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant before and many of you rave about it. I recently added another brand of salicylic acid toner to my skincare regimen and have really noticed a difference. Once that runs out I’m buying this! Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Liquid has over 53,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s formulated with beta hydroxy acid, green tea extract and 2% salicylic acid. Reviewers call it a “miracle in a bottle” and say that it solved their chronic skin problems when nothing else worked. Some warn to use it overnight as it will make your skin sensitive to sun. “This stuff should be called a miracle in a bottle. When I use it on my (pretty dry) skin, it transforms it from congested, irritated, and bright red to calm, clear, and glowing overnight.” “I’ve had this stuff about a week and let me tell you, it is WORKING. My face was breaking out from wearing a mask all day at work and that acne is all but a memory now.”

A rum walnut cake is a fun Valentine’s gift to share



From CB: A Tortuga rum cake would make a thoughtful gift for a loved one or friend. Just be aware that it’s very sugary and of course soaked in rum. This is the version with walnuts and there are other versions and smaller cakes on the Totuga page. You get a 32 ounce cake for under $35. This has over 1,100 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it’s delicious and can feed four to six people. “Their original flavor is a classic rum cake taste, it’s a very moist cake with a rich flavor that held up well in packaging.” “This cake is dense, moist and delicious. I will order again. We tasted this while at the factory in the Caribbean, but I waited until we got home and then ordered it. It is exactly the same as the ones in the Caribbean.“

An exfoliating washcloth that can remove makeup with just water



From Hecate: I’ve recently started wearing makeup again. I don’t wear much because it settles in my wrinkles, but I still need something to remove it at night. This little cloth cleans off mascara, foundation, powder, eye shadow and lipstick, all with only water. One side washes and the other exfoliates. And it’s super soft too. It sounds more like a spa treatment than an end of the night routine. It’s machine washable and reusable. Plus it comes in a bunch of colors to match your style. With over 10,000 reviews, it earned 4.6 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. According to one drag queen reviewer, this cloth worked wonders in no time at all, “This little puppy made me go from woman back to man in less than 2 minutes with JUST WATER.” Another said the trick to a full clean is to get it fully wet first, “When it’s fully wet, a gentle glide is all you need to erase the makeup from your face.”

Versatile large Kate Spade studs in your choice of stones



From Hecate: Okay, I legitimately tried to find men’s gifts, but they were all either barware or sweaters. So I found something we can gift ourselves for Valentines Day! I love these Kate Spade studs, especially in the beryl green. I have a pendant that they’d match. They come in clear and black stones as well, all at $38. These are big studs, sparkly studs. They have over 1,000 reviews with 4.4 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers say they are a good size, “I love these pretty earrings. I have short hair so I like bigger earrings but yet they’re still simple. The written description of these say s’mall’ but they are not.” These are so pretty, they go with anything, “Hard to beat the price for a piece of jewelry that will dress up evening wear or look chic while wear jeans and a t-shirt.” Go ahead, treat yourself!

A super soft pajama set for stylish comfort



From Hecate: My favorite Valentine gift is always pajamas. Whether it’s sexy or cute, I usually get myself something and pretend it’s from my husband. I love these little shorts sets because you can wear them alone or with a pretty bra underneath. This set is priced really well at $25. It has eight different patterns/colors to choose from. These are well rated with 4.7 stars, 4,600 reviews and a B on Fakespot. They come sized XS-XL. I love how silky they look. According to customers, they feel as good as they look, “I love the fact that they are SUPER SOFT! I will only wear soft things against my body. I have super sensitive skin.” Not only are these machine washable, reviews say they hold up really well after many washes, “I’ve washed them several times and they hold up as if brand new.” I think I might get one of the green patterns and have a sexy St. Patrick’s Day, too.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.