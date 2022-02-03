Khloe Kardashian’s freaky hands clap back on haters: ‘My hands are beautiful baby’

Khloe Kardashian often posts massively edited and Photoshopped photos on her social media. It’s not really news that she looks nothing like that in person, but I guess props to her for Yassifying herself before anyone else even knew what Yassification was. One of the weirdest parts of The Yassificiation of Khloe is that in the process of elongating her body and thinnifying her face, she often “accidentally” makes her hands look completely freaky. I believe that Khloe probably has big hands with long, bony fingers. And then she adds “length” with her ridiculous inch-long claws. But still: some of the “freaky hand” phenomenon is just “Khloe’s Photoshop team being terrible at their jobs.”
Anyway, “Khloe’s freaky hands” have become a major thing online. As soon as Khloe posts any photo of her crazy hands, people have hilarious raw chicken feet photos to post in response. And what happens when she posts photos where her freaky hands are hidden? Well, people go into her comments and note that she’s “hiding her hands.” Khloe sees those comments too:
Let’s give Khloe Kardashian a hand for this clapback. The Internet has been fascinated with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s hands lately, often sharing close-up photos of her long and slender fingers on social media. So when someone recently poked fun of the way Khloe was posing in a Good American ad, which featured the star’s hands tucked behind her head as she rocked a pair of blue jeans, the former Revenge Body host took to the comments section to shut it down.
“Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands,” the Instagram user wrote, to which Khloe responded, “lol never.”
She added, “My hands are beautiful baby.”
Is this a situation where Khloe’s gigantor Babdook hands are “clapping back” on their haters? Not really. Everyone still knows that Khloe’s hands are weird. Khloe is just trying to convince us that they’re “beautiful.”
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s social media.
Nothing wrong with a little fake tan or bronzer. But geez atleast remember to do the whole body. Khloe is actually very fair, she is much lighter than her full siblings so those hands are her true colouring. Same with Jlo she is not ‘golden’ at all.
She’s not, they’re all super fair actually they just all do extreme tanning so they can act like they’re racially ambiguous and “exotic”. Google pictures of them without a tan and you’ll see what I’m talking about
She doesn’t have any full siblings, Kris wasn’t banging the hair dresser then.
I love the deflection, it’s not the hands that are in question. It’s the filter used to stretch you out. Please stop the hypocrisy. If you want to promote body positivity then just show your real self. And don’t send an army of lawyers to take down ones that are not touched up.
Her hands look older than mine and I’m 68. They look arthritic.
Can someone with photoshop knowledge solve the mystery of why her hands color look like they are made of wax? I mean no human being has that weird green color of skin.
Reminds me of the 80’s tv-show called V.
I would assume they were so concerned with colour correcting/enhancing her face against the greige (grey/beige) outfit that either fixing her hands was forgotten or colouring them would set the dress/face balance off again. A really skilled PS artist could do it, so I’m assuming it was forgotten (either by mistake or deliberately).
What I don’t understand is why Khloe doesn’t check these images before she posts them. Or is she simply fixated in her face and body to keep up with her “prettier” sisters.
Edited to add that if these are done in photoshop on not facetune, it should be simple, a little time consuming but straight forward. I suspect they are done on the fly with facetune.
Thank you so much for the detailed explanation. This just makes me think Khloe is a cheap person, she should just pay for a pro to do that level of witchcraft
Gil, you’re welcome. I’m self taught so there might be others more skilled in explaining it.
You’re right though, she’s either too cheap or lazy to get these done properly.
Her hands may look weird, but look at her legs in the first photo – so extremely thin and awkwardly bent. So weird.
In one of the photos you can see her heel pressing out of the mid-calf region of the boot. Those fugly boots don’t even fit and she was like “Yes. Perfect. Post it!”
That good American photo though 🥴
Like, she’s tensing her body to make her muscles pop but there is no tension in her face, so it looks very much like they photoshopped her face from a different shot on.
There is also the tension between how defined she is in her torso with how she has chosen to enhance herself w/a BBL making it seem like the legs belong to a whole other model.
It looks like 3 different people were combined to make one uncanny valley.
It looks like they’ve both deliberately thinned her torso and enlarge the jeans/butt/legs. They don’t look like they belong to the same body.
Everything about this person is desperate, thirsty, insecure and begging for approval and attention. It’s like watching a train wreck in social media real time. Those claw hands are so weird.
You said it. And it had to be said.
It’s actually very sad. However, I don’t feel an ounce of sympathy for her. She has shown us who she really is throughout this Tristan bs.
I do feel bad for all the little ones whose parents act like high-schoolers on social media.
In the Good American jean photo it looks like she’s wearing a diaper. I don’t know how she can think that looks attractive. Out of all the sisters, she has the most body dysmorphia.
I was going to keep the diaper part to myself, but since you said it I HAD to at least comment in agreement.
The lifestyle of these people baffles me. Truly. I’m a 40 yr/o mom of two young kids. I would feel like a complete idiot taking these kind of super posed/sexy/photoshopped photos of myself and splashing them all over social media. I’m not body policing, be sexy of you want to. I’m talking about the exaggerated “i’ve just had sex” look all of them do. And add the photoshop on top; everyone in your life knows what you look like. You don’t look like your insta. They don’t feel weird at all about all the photoshop?
Lifestyles of the rich and famous.
…aaaand, she’s on the phone booking hand surgery in 3, 2, 1
That jeans photo is painful to look at. I know they were going for thin and toned, but she looks unhealthy. At least we know that’s not what she actually looks like.
The clothes the Kardashians wear remind me of what aliens wear in low-budget movies.
I saw a comment somewhere about the grey hands that said, “Khloe Kardashian’s hands look like the hands of what I imagine lives under my bed and grabs my ankles in my sleep.” lol
Why do 219 million people want to know about her? Am I missing something?