Kid Rock is so hardcore he won’t perform anywhere that requires vaccinations or masks

Kid Rock wants to be the loudest voice of Trumpism in the world of Southern Fried Rock. When you make a career from copying your sound from other artists and copying your look from scarecrows, you might as well get your politics from an idiot. Rock’s current crusade is against vaccine and mask mandates. That’s his crusade because Kid Rock desperately wants us to know that he hates the Biden administration. He even wrote a song about it, that’s how serious he is. So vaccine mandates are his hill to die on. Unfortunately, he’s going to have a whole bunch of other people die on the hill with him. Kid has just announced that he refuses to play at any venue that insists on a vaccine or mask requirement. Because lord knows, if you want to die in the name of rock, you should be able to.
Days after announcing his “Bad Reputation” tour, Kid Rock revealed he won’t be performing at venues with COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates.
In a video shared to his Facebook page last Thursday, the 51-year-old “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” singer said he’s already chosen to eliminate certain stops — including Buffalo, New York and Toronto, Canada — due to venue policies regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues. People saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because the vaccine mandate’ and this, that and the other. Trust me. We’ve done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is gonna be done — if there are any of these venues — I’m not aware of any, but if there are any, they’re gonna be gone by the time we get to your city,” Kid Rock said.
“If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up, either.”
The Grammy-nominated musician added, “If you think I’m gonna sit out there and sing, ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their f—ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s— ain’t happening.”
This makes me so blindingly angry. I don’t give a flying fig about Rock canceling concerts. And Lord knows it won’t hurt his trust fund padded bank account. What I’m mad about is his performative tantrum with such a dangerous topic. Because remember that Rock has done his research and is vaccinated. I hate the fact that there are people who would listen to him over the actual scientists fighting this pandemic. Rock, Evangeline Lilly and Fox News are giving these BS freedom arguments about forcing the vaccine on people when what they are really saying is their fans’ lives don’t matter. They are suggesting fans disregard science they believed in enough to follow.
I can’t with these morons whinging about “Don’t tell me how to live my life!” We shouldn’t have to. There is a monumental difference between asking someone to wear a mask in public spaces to prevent the spread of disease and denying a person basic rights or freedoms. But I don’t expect Rock to know that. His hero Trump doesn’t understand that. His friends at Fox do, but they know their followers don’t. I’m so tired of this nonsense. The only thing comforting me is that there isn’t a venue near me that doesn’t have strict mandates in place so I don’t have to worry about Rock and his cronies coming through town.
Photo credit: Instar Images, Instagram and Avalon Red
Ain’t nobody gonna tell him to take a shower or wash that hair either!
FREEDUM!
Kid Rock is my favourite immunologist! He’s always the first one I call when I need advice on how to stay alive amidst a pandemic that has killed almost 6 million people worldwide.
/s
Maybe he’s so hardcore nobody is brave enough to tell him about that.
Kid Rock is a smooth-brain animal. Like a koala, but gross.
As an Aussie, I have to stand up in defence of the koala. They do not look like they’ve been dragged backwards through a sewer.
🙂
His tombstone will read “proudly unvaxed.”
Yuck
Sometimes I really wonder why people from developed country like US against mask and vaccination so much.
Vaccine maybe I can understand, but mask? It just mask fgs
I live in southeast asia. We have vaccination mandate for everyone over 6 y.o You need vacc certificate to enter any public place. Or show a doctor recommendation that show you couldnt get vacc. People wear mask just fine.
Even the uneducated ones wears mask and got vacc after seing with their own eyes many people died because of delta last year.
Our gov is trash and corrupted. They let border open even known that omicron on the rage. But their vacc program is good
too much privilege
American exceptionalism. We think we’re special and we don’t know depth of our own ignorance.* There are famous people who do understand that ignorance and choose to exploit it for their own gain.
*This doesn’t apply to every American obviously but a large percentage.
Because we had a demagogue in charge that purposefully spread false rhetoric in order to create political division and polarized feelings when the pandemic first hit, while social media was allowed to let misinformation run wild as it hid behind Section 230 protections to avoid culpability. America is teetering on the edge of fascism.
If the thought that the only concert you’ll be allowed to attend is “Kid Rock,” isn’t enough to motivate you to get vaccinated than nothing will!
He may be cancelling more concerts than he thinks. I live in Indiana (God help me!), and the venue he’s scheduled to play here has a vaccine and mask mandate. It’s an outdoor venue, and the concert isn’t until late summer, so I’m guessing that may change, but still – it isn’t just the cities and states – it is the actual venues, at least in Indiana. And don’t those venues have the same “freedom” to do what they want as does Kid Rock? Freedom only goes one way for these people.
Who?
Kid Rock AND The Rock are fools? Shock. They’re giving rocks a bad name.
Lol
I don’t think they’re fools. They know what they’re doing. Their current actions are designed to garner publicity and appeal to an ignorant fanbase that will gladly shovel money into their pockets.
Is there some clammer to see this fool in concert? I do not think any venue cares what he wants or about his boycott. He is a nobody that barely ever was a somebody
Kid Rock, The Rock, Rocco… it’s like there is a connection. I’m sitting here with Elmo and trying to connect the dots.
F him and everything he stands for, he is my polar opposite in every way.
It’s like taking a stand against washing your hands after you use the bathroom.
He looks like the Babadook.
I feel like this might have something to do with the fact that no one is going to his concerts anyway.
He isn’t selling tickets & this sounds good. He was never really relevant. So this sounds better.
Usually, the local circus doesn’t have tight regulations anyway.
What pisses me off about anti-vaxxers like this is that they aren’t happy to leave the choice to vax up to others…they aren’t happy or satisfied unless everyone else is behaving like them. They want their freedom of choice, but are willing to take away the freedom of others to choose. It’s so hypocritical.
“I hate mandates so I’m going to mandate that there be no mandates” is their logic and it hurts my brain.