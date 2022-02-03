Kid Rock is so hardcore he won’t perform anywhere that requires vaccinations or masks

Kid Rock wants to be the loudest voice of Trumpism in the world of Southern Fried Rock. When you make a career from copying your sound from other artists and copying your look from scarecrows, you might as well get your politics from an idiot. Rock’s current crusade is against vaccine and mask mandates. That’s his crusade because Kid Rock desperately wants us to know that he hates the Biden administration. He even wrote a song about it, that’s how serious he is. So vaccine mandates are his hill to die on. Unfortunately, he’s going to have a whole bunch of other people die on the hill with him. Kid has just announced that he refuses to play at any venue that insists on a vaccine or mask requirement. Because lord knows, if you want to die in the name of rock, you should be able to.

Days after announcing his “Bad Reputation” tour, Kid Rock revealed he won’t be performing at venues with COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates. In a video shared to his Facebook page last Thursday, the 51-year-old “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” singer said he’s already chosen to eliminate certain stops — including Buffalo, New York and Toronto, Canada — due to venue policies regarding the coronavirus pandemic. “There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues. People saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because the vaccine mandate’ and this, that and the other. Trust me. We’ve done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is gonna be done — if there are any of these venues — I’m not aware of any, but if there are any, they’re gonna be gone by the time we get to your city,” Kid Rock said. “If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up, either.” The Grammy-nominated musician added, “If you think I’m gonna sit out there and sing, ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their f—ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s— ain’t happening.”

[From People]

This makes me so blindingly angry. I don’t give a flying fig about Rock canceling concerts. And Lord knows it won’t hurt his trust fund padded bank account. What I’m mad about is his performative tantrum with such a dangerous topic. Because remember that Rock has done his research and is vaccinated. I hate the fact that there are people who would listen to him over the actual scientists fighting this pandemic. Rock, Evangeline Lilly and Fox News are giving these BS freedom arguments about forcing the vaccine on people when what they are really saying is their fans’ lives don’t matter. They are suggesting fans disregard science they believed in enough to follow.

I can’t with these morons whinging about “Don’t tell me how to live my life!” We shouldn’t have to. There is a monumental difference between asking someone to wear a mask in public spaces to prevent the spread of disease and denying a person basic rights or freedoms. But I don’t expect Rock to know that. His hero Trump doesn’t understand that. His friends at Fox do, but they know their followers don’t. I’m so tired of this nonsense. The only thing comforting me is that there isn’t a venue near me that doesn’t have strict mandates in place so I don’t have to worry about Rock and his cronies coming through town.

