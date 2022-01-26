Kid Rock’s new anti-vaccine, anti-Biden song has a ‘let’s go, Brandon’ chorus

Kid Rock grew up in a wealthy family in a wealthy enclave of Michigan. He likes to play-act that he’s a working-class Southern dirtbag, but that’s all it is: a character he plays. Adopting a redneck twang and the persona and styling of the late Ronnie Van Zant has gotten Kid Rock this far in life, and arguably made him a lot of money. For years, he’s also adopted redneck politics, meaning ultra-conservative, Trumper, pretending to be “a friend to the working class” but actually promoting policies and politicians which hurt the working class. Kid Rock was one of the first celebrities to visit Donald Trump in the White House, a fact which speaks volumes about both of them. Well, guess what? Kid Rock has a new song, and it’s about President Biden and vaccines.
Kid Rock is ripping Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 mitigation policies in a new expletive-filled anti-Biden anthem.
“We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, ‘F— you!” the singer shouts in the song “We the People,” released Monday.
Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, is one of several figures targeted in the tune by the controversial “All Summer Long” performer.
“Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” Kid Rock, who was born Robert Ritchie, tells listeners.
The chorus of the song repeats the phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon,” which became a rallying cry of sorts among some conservative and GOP groups last year when an NBC Sports reporter said the crowd at a NASCAR race was chanting those words in support of driver Brandon Brown. The fans were actually chanting “F— Joe Biden.” Other lyrics in the song include “COVID’s near. It’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist. Inflation’s up like the minimum wage. So it’s all the same. Not a damn thing changed,” he exclaims.
Few are spared from Kid Rock’s F-bombs in the song, with him yelling, “F— Facebook. F— Twitter too. And the mainstream media, f— you too!”
Despite his blistering attacks, Kid Rock calls for politically polarized Americans to come together: “We gotta keep fighting for right to be free. And every human being doesn’t have to agree. We all bleed red, brother, listen to me. It’s time for love and unity.”
It was only a matter of time before some right-wing musician incorporated “let’s go Brandon” into a song. I guess Ted Nugent couldn’t work fast enough. Imagine being this much of a f–king clownshow though. Kid Rock is 51 f–king years old and this galaxy-brain thinks of genius lyrics like “Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill.” And again, this is just a persona he has adopted to sell albums: he’s actually vaccinated, and he had to cancel gigs last year because his band came down with Covid… after they played an event full of 700,000 unmasked concert-goers at the height of the Delta variant ripping through the country.
F***k Kid Rock.
And to think I used to work out to Bawitdaba.
I did too, I didn’t know he was a dirt bag back in those days but I probably wasn’t paying attention either.
He didn’t grow up wealthy, he grew up solidly upper middle class as his father was a dentist — which is worse really because he supports policies that are rapidly diminishing the middle class in the US.
I too have enjoyed a lot of his music in the past, now I Just cannot.
Actually, his dad owned several car dealerships – they were pretty wealthy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kid_Rock
Ugh This guy
Just walking Dunning-Kruger graphs, all of them.
He, like Trump, has learned who to pander to in order to pay the bills. Which makes his followers/fans even stupider, IMO. (If that’s even possible.)
Trash.
He’s such a POS
Twitter: Kid Rock is what happens when methamphetamines get turned into a real boy by a magic cricket.
Also Twitter: Kid Rock now looks like Dr. Phil dressed up as Kid Rock for Halloween.
I can’t unsee it now.
And the fact that Trump was the one who bought vaccines just…eclipses these kinds of people
I am embarrassed to say that I have family members that anxiously await this freakshow and his concerts…. We’ve skipped Christmas functions with them going on two years now because of their unvaccinated stances and I can’t say I’ve missed them one bit. What a fake.
Longtime reader but this is my first time posting– but I had to because THIS CORNY MFING BITCH is such an incredible fraud. Do you know that back in the late 80s/early 90s, his rich ass pursued a group of up-and-coming rappers from the East Side of Detroit called the Beast Crew (check YouTube, there used to be a shitty recording of one of their songs posted there; they also helped write Kid Rock’s song Yodel in the Valley) to teach him something, anything in the way of rapping skills. I know this because my husband was one of them.
So they worked with him, mostly because he was a decent DJ with a big record collection thanks to his car dealership-owning dad, plus he kissed their asses relentlessly and promised them his future success would be their future success. Well, guess what? He retained one of them, who goes by the name of The Black Man (he’s on Facebook in case anyone wants to look this up), to briefly be his tour DJ when promoting his first album. Then he cut them all loose because he saw that MTV loved what he was selling. This was way before his hard-right rebrand. So he’s been a rapacious, culture vulture cocksucker from the get go.
I have bad news for Eminem fans: his origin story is remarkably similar, minus the hard-right rebrand of course. I think a Detroit artist named Champtown tried to make a documentary about it a decade ago, but it didn’t really go anywhere.
It’s cool that your hubs has the inside scoop on that fakester—I’m not surprised that he’s always been like that. You know the whole “A leopard cannot change his spots” deal.
He’s always been an a-hole and he’s lucky he got famous before social media was a thing–cuz your hubby and his friends could have dropped a dime on him and shut down his “poor white trash” routine. . .
Yep! They have tried to get the word out a little bit, but the self-produced documentaries are very DIY and can be easily dismissed as sour grapes, especially when you have expensive lawyers and p.r. people. I was once working on an article about the Eminem story–saw the gold record one guy had for an early Em song with his name on it and everything–but then I got a new job and didn’t have time to pursue it anymore. If I knew anything about audio production, I’d make a podcast called Wolf Tickets that told the twin stories of how these guys made their fortunes thanks in huge part to early labor and mentorship from Black men who still live pretty humbly, some in abject poverty. Aside from the whole money thing, they don’t even give these guys who helped them the proper credit! It infuriates me.
He’s a moron loser.
Ugh. Look who has a new lullaby to sing to Jr. And use of the mental health issues card to support conservative beliefs? So original! So edgy! So logical! So nuanced! What a deep understanding of psychology.
People forget that before he was Southern Rocker he was B boy and rapper from Detroit. Kid Rock’s a fraud and will always be one.
Can’t wait to see the reception he gets when he brings his concert to the largest, liberal-leaning city in Kentucky 5/20. Wonder if Mitch McConnell or Rand Paul will attend?
This is the same guy who told the audience at Woodstock 99 that Bill Clinton was a “God-damn pimp!”
He’s a phony who will say whatever he needs to in order to sell records.
Maybe he’ll win the Herman Cain Award for this song
lol, he’s probably vaccinated, so it’s unlikely. Unfortunately. I don’t like to wish death upon people, but antivaxxers have made their choices AND actively harmed others. F them.
I’m still trying to recover from the last stinking POS “song” like this.
I’m sorry, but Kid Rock is a little bitch and always will be.
Anyone who puts “it’s time for love and unity” in the same song as a repeated chorus of “let’s go Brandon” is worthy of being ignored in perpetuity. “Kid” Rock (now 60 years old) is certainly living up to the immaturity indicated by his nickname.
What you shouldn’t do is give him free publicity for his stupid actions.
Not good at all
If you subscribe to the belief that many people get the face they deserve…he looks like Dennis Rader and Jeffrey Dahmer had a baby. That’s all I’ve got on this talent-less fraud.