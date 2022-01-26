Kid Rock’s new anti-vaccine, anti-Biden song has a ‘let’s go, Brandon’ chorus

Kid Rock grew up in a wealthy family in a wealthy enclave of Michigan. He likes to play-act that he’s a working-class Southern dirtbag, but that’s all it is: a character he plays. Adopting a redneck twang and the persona and styling of the late Ronnie Van Zant has gotten Kid Rock this far in life, and arguably made him a lot of money. For years, he’s also adopted redneck politics, meaning ultra-conservative, Trumper, pretending to be “a friend to the working class” but actually promoting policies and politicians which hurt the working class. Kid Rock was one of the first celebrities to visit Donald Trump in the White House, a fact which speaks volumes about both of them. Well, guess what? Kid Rock has a new song, and it’s about President Biden and vaccines.

Kid Rock is ripping Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 mitigation policies in a new expletive-filled anti-Biden anthem. “We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, ‘F— you!” the singer shouts in the song “We the People,” released Monday. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, is one of several figures targeted in the tune by the controversial “All Summer Long” performer. “Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” Kid Rock, who was born Robert Ritchie, tells listeners. The chorus of the song repeats the phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon,” which became a rallying cry of sorts among some conservative and GOP groups last year when an NBC Sports reporter said the crowd at a NASCAR race was chanting those words in support of driver Brandon Brown. The fans were actually chanting “F— Joe Biden.” Other lyrics in the song include “COVID’s near. It’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist. Inflation’s up like the minimum wage. So it’s all the same. Not a damn thing changed,” he exclaims. Few are spared from Kid Rock’s F-bombs in the song, with him yelling, “F— Facebook. F— Twitter too. And the mainstream media, f— you too!” Despite his blistering attacks, Kid Rock calls for politically polarized Americans to come together: “We gotta keep fighting for right to be free. And every human being doesn’t have to agree. We all bleed red, brother, listen to me. It’s time for love and unity.”

[From The Hill]

It was only a matter of time before some right-wing musician incorporated “let’s go Brandon” into a song. I guess Ted Nugent couldn’t work fast enough. Imagine being this much of a f–king clownshow though. Kid Rock is 51 f–king years old and this galaxy-brain thinks of genius lyrics like “Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill.” And again, this is just a persona he has adopted to sell albums: he’s actually vaccinated, and he had to cancel gigs last year because his band came down with Covid… after they played an event full of 700,000 unmasked concert-goers at the height of the Delta variant ripping through the country.