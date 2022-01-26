Unvaccinated loser Aaron Rodgers thinks people only watch him to root against him

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers lost to the 49ers, and it was a good day to be on Twitter. There was unity and joy as people from all spectrums – political, sports, celebrity-gossip – all joined together to clown on unvaccinated dumbass loser Aaron Rodgers. The fact that Rodgers had, just days before the game, given an interview in which he made several word salads about how much he hates Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and how he’s basically illiterate was just the pièce de résistance. Rodgers was getting dunked on across the board, as he should. But you guys, Aaron is super-upset!! He can’t believe that people tuned into the game just to root against him.

Aaron Rodgers believes Saturday’s Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers game drew viewers for more than just football. The NFL quarterback, 38, alleged on Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show that his stance on getting vaccinated was a major factor. “There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason, and one reason only,” Rodgers claimed. “It’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.” The Packers, who last appeared in (and won) the Super Bowl in 2011, fell to the 49ers 13-10 in the divisional playoff game. After the Packers’ playoffs loss over the weekend, a source close to the quarterback told PEOPLE that any decision about Rodgers’ tenure with the team will not come easily. “He has a lot to think about in the months to come,” the insider said. “Not just about his future in football, but what happens when football inevitably ends. What does he do?” After his stint guest-hosting Jeopardy! did not lead to a full-time gig, Rodgers has been keeping his options open for opportunities. The source told PEOPLE he has had offers for jobs as a pundit for some television shows, mainly for conservative media outlets. “It really feels like a lot of doors have closed for him in the past few months, but he’s thinking maybe that’s not a horrible thing,” said the insider. “Maybe that will guide him to his next act, away from football, doing something he loves and is passionate about.”

[From People]

I mean, his anti-vaxx idiocy and his MAGA-adjacency will definitely open up some doors for him in the right-wing media. He could be the new Joe Rogan. He could be the next Tucker Carlson. The bar is unbelievably low. As for his whining… “…and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs…” Most people didn’t go with that causal relationship of “he lost in the playoffs because he’s unvaccinated.” It was more like: he’s such a f–king dumbass, of course he couldn’t problem-solve his way out of a paper bag, we’re rejoicing in his dumbf–k failures!

"There were a ton of people tuning in, rooting against us … because of my vaccination status.” — Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/sgI9wtSZAs — The Recount (@therecount) January 25, 2022