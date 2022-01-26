Unvaccinated loser Aaron Rodgers thinks people only watch him to root against him

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers lost to the 49ers, and it was a good day to be on Twitter. There was unity and joy as people from all spectrums – political, sports, celebrity-gossip – all joined together to clown on unvaccinated dumbass loser Aaron Rodgers. The fact that Rodgers had, just days before the game, given an interview in which he made several word salads about how much he hates Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and how he’s basically illiterate was just the pièce de résistance. Rodgers was getting dunked on across the board, as he should. But you guys, Aaron is super-upset!! He can’t believe that people tuned into the game just to root against him.

Aaron Rodgers believes Saturday’s Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers game drew viewers for more than just football. The NFL quarterback, 38, alleged on Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show that his stance on getting vaccinated was a major factor.

“There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason, and one reason only,” Rodgers claimed. “It’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.”

The Packers, who last appeared in (and won) the Super Bowl in 2011, fell to the 49ers 13-10 in the divisional playoff game. After the Packers’ playoffs loss over the weekend, a source close to the quarterback told PEOPLE that any decision about Rodgers’ tenure with the team will not come easily.

“He has a lot to think about in the months to come,” the insider said. “Not just about his future in football, but what happens when football inevitably ends. What does he do?”

After his stint guest-hosting Jeopardy! did not lead to a full-time gig, Rodgers has been keeping his options open for opportunities. The source told PEOPLE he has had offers for jobs as a pundit for some television shows, mainly for conservative media outlets. “It really feels like a lot of doors have closed for him in the past few months, but he’s thinking maybe that’s not a horrible thing,” said the insider. “Maybe that will guide him to his next act, away from football, doing something he loves and is passionate about.”

I mean, his anti-vaxx idiocy and his MAGA-adjacency will definitely open up some doors for him in the right-wing media. He could be the new Joe Rogan. He could be the next Tucker Carlson. The bar is unbelievably low. As for his whining… “…and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs…” Most people didn’t go with that causal relationship of “he lost in the playoffs because he’s unvaccinated.” It was more like: he’s such a f–king dumbass, of course he couldn’t problem-solve his way out of a paper bag, we’re rejoicing in his dumbf–k failures!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

  1. Tootsie McJingle says:
    January 26, 2022 at 11:03 am

    He’s not wrong.

    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      January 26, 2022 at 11:09 am

      @Tootsie
      Came here to say that same thing
      Also we rooted HARD for SF to beat the Packers, so I guess we proved him right. 😎

    • Jan90067 says:
      January 26, 2022 at 11:51 am

      Awwww… poor little persecuted-millionaire!! “Nobody likes me for ME! wahhhhh!”

      I’d like to tell him where he can shove football: somewhere between his horse paste enema and the parasite cream, all the while his “healing crystals” can chime while Kid Rocks bleats out cheer chants..

  2. Miss says:
    January 26, 2022 at 11:04 am

    All the knocks to the head are starting to get to his brain I think.

  3. LadyMTL says:
    January 26, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Hang on a second, does he think that if he hadn’t been an anti-vaxx douchenozzle everyone who tuned in would have been wanting to see GB win? Opposing fans don’t exist?

    Newsflash Aaron, there are fans who wanted to see you lose regardless…they’re the ones rooting for the other team.

    • Jais says:
      January 26, 2022 at 11:15 am

      Right? A lot of people tuned in to watch a football game. It’s a playoff football game. People watch that regardless. Rodgers losing is just icing on the wings.

  4. Jessica says:
    January 26, 2022 at 11:08 am

    I’m so glad that it’s liberal vaccinated woke mob from San Francisco (49ers) ruined this man’s legacy last weekend. No longer is this man being compared to Brady as the greatest of all time. Instead, he’s remembered as the quarterback who chokes. Karma will always come for your ass.

    • LightPurple says:
      January 26, 2022 at 11:48 am

      And Jimmy Garappolo is so much prettier.

      Rogers has joined the long list of those who were supposed to be so much better than Brady but weren’t. The championship ring at the end is what matters.

  5. Ariel says:
    January 26, 2022 at 11:08 am

    The gop crazies’ belief system is rooted in their martyrdom, their position as perceived underdogs – that the whole mean world is unfairly against them. Alienation of mediocre white men / they find it very upsetting to not be celebrated at every turn.

    May his career end in obscurity.

  6. CJW says:
    January 26, 2022 at 11:09 am

    My god he fell so far. As a Packers fan he and the org just disgusts me, for the firt time in my life I rooted against my team and was happy to do it. His dumbassery got all of us to root for the team that fired Kapernick, that is how mush he is loathed.

  7. MsIam says:
    January 26, 2022 at 11:09 am

    Did Shailene realized she signed up for a threesome? Aaron, his ego and her?

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:12 am

    And?

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:13 am

    Hey Aaron, I don’t even watch you and I still think you’re a dumb dumb

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:16 am

    He’s not wrong? I had a great time rooting against him, though I was first watching for the sake of the 49ers.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:18 am

    I was rooting for SF because I adore Jimmy G. KAaron losing was just the icing on the cake!

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:19 am

    Tom Brady must be so happy that he is no longer the biggest quarterback d*ck in football.

    Reply
      January 26, 2022 at 11:54 am

      There has long been stiff competition for that title. Brady is far below the likes of Ben Rothlesberger, Michael Vick, and even Peyton Manning.

      Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:22 am

    With him no longer speaking to his family and this anti-vaxx bro stance he is an all around weirdo egomaniac. He really does think the sun rises and sets on him. Such a disappointment.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:44 am

    He’s never gonna acknowledge it’s not his vaccination status that was the issue but his lying about it, huh? Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins are not vaccinated but they followed protocols, honest about their decision, and went about their lives. Why does he feel he’s a victim when he’s had a weekly platform to espouse his views and every major media outlet would jump at the chance to interview him?

    Reply
      January 26, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      Because that is the essence of today’s conservatives/magas… whiney titty babies, every last one. They spend so much time complaining and wailing, they are OTT sensitive about *everything,* and want and expect everything to go their way, all the time. The “f your feelings” crowd was always, as it will be for the foreseeable future, PROJECTING.

      Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:50 am

    All of these self-proclaimed tough guys and freedom fighters have a persecution complex. They’re the first to whine and complain about perceived slights while scoffing at those who speak out about real issues and barriers. These are the people who, as kids, were known to teachers as serial tattlers who got upset every time they thought someone looked at them the wrong way.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 11:51 am

    Yes, Aaron, that’s how the playoffs work. A small percentage of viewers are fans of one team or the other, and a few others are watching because they have money on the game. Everyone else decides to root against their team’s division rival or for their friend’s favorite team or against Tom Brady.

    You volunteered to be head jerkwad this year, so you get Tom Brady’s job for once.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 12:05 pm

    lol, he’s not Tom Brady.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    Nah, I rooted agaisnt him without watching.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 12:19 pm

    No, Aaron, that was only your bad playing they were booing. Besides that, everyone does dislike you for a boatload of very good reasons.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    The whining…

    Newsflash, asshole, people were rooting against you for several reasons. Number 1, they wanted SF to win. Number 2, they don’t like GB, regardless of its asshole QB (see: Favre, Brett). Number 3, they think you’re a dumbass who deserved to have his comeuppance. And finally, number 4, you are a choke artist in the playoffs, so no one really expected you to do anything more than what you did, but on the off chance you did, they were going to watch to root against you. This martyrdom and persecution complex of MAGAts are ridiculous. Grow up and face reality: People just don’t like you.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    A-a-ron needs a brain scan

    Reply
      January 26, 2022 at 4:14 pm

      He is need of some medical intervention, though stupidity and the mentality of being the actual “victim” during a pandemic will not cure him of these traits. Aaron doesn’t have the brain cells to equate the difference between a playoff and his own stupidity. Aaron should be saving his football money, or find a wealthy wife, since he is creating limited options after football. Selfishness and ignorance have no cure, but he is happy to shout it from the rooftops as to how he is the “victim” in this scenario. I wonder if Aaron can actually read of if he just skips to the cartoons for his daily news source of the dumber leading the dumbest to their early deaths.

      Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 3:37 pm

    Sorry, Aaron. You’ve been a high-maintenance, diva douche, choke machine for a lot longer than Covid has been in existence.

    Reply
    January 26, 2022 at 4:47 pm

    Here’s the thing – if he had won the SB, plenty of people, including him I’m sure, would have held it up as clear proof that he was “right” all along. There is almost no chance he would not have taken every chance to do so. So he really shouldn’t be surprised to have people rooting against him for the same reason.

    That said, he’s the one who decided to torpedo 15+ years of earned goodwill because he thinks he’s smarter than everyone else, and then to double down on it every chance he got. If he can’t handle pushback, then he should’ve kept his mouth shut.

    It’s truly amazing what a whiny crybaby he has shown himself to be – such a “free thinker” who can’t apparently handle even the slightest bit of criticism. Just shows you the degree to which he had been coddled in Green Bay in particular, but in football media generally, likely to the detriment of his development as an adult.

  24. Miss Melissa says:
    January 26, 2022 at 6:35 pm

    Danica dodged a bullet here.

