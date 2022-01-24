Unvaccinated dumbass loser Aaron Rodgers mocked Joe Biden, books & the CDC

On Saturday, the 49ers canceled Aaron Rodgers’ unvaccinated ass. The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional-round game, meaning the 49ers are going to the playoffs (and not the Packers). On Saturday and Sunday, the vaccinated masses were clowning heavily on QAaron’s dumbass. It was made all the sweeter because just before this game, ESPN dropped a long-read interview and profile with Rodgers, where he refused to apologize for sending an online mob to harass journalist Molly Knight and where he bitched about President Joe Biden’s comment that Aaron should get vaccinated. This ESPN piece is bonkers – go here to read. Here are the most relevant quotes:
On the copy of ‘Atlas Shrugged’ featured prominently on his bookcase: “I was laughing about it before. I was moving some books over and replacing some things behind me, I was like, ‘Oh dude, I could never read this book.’ It’s however many pages. That’s how stupid this thing is. I’m reading some mentions or Twitter stuff and these people are loving me up. They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, libertarian, blah, blah, blah.’ I’m like, ‘What the f—?’ And then the people on the other side canceled me. ‘That’s kind of trashy, he’s reading Ayn Rand.’ I’m like, I haven’t read it! And even if I did, who gives a s—? It’s a book. I can read something and not immediately have it overtake my personal ideologies. And that’s the problem with society, is everything is triggering and offensive. It’s wild.”
It’s necessary to both-sides everything: “We isolate ourselves into these echo chambers where we’re only going to listen to things or read things or watch things that confirm our initial thoughts about things. That’s no way to grow; that just keeps us divided even more.”
Why he told journalists “I’ve been immunized.” “I had a plan going in for that question to be asked. It was a pseudo witch hunt going on — who was vaccinated, who wasn’t vaccinated. I was in a multimonth conversation that turned into an appeal process with the NFL at that time, and my appeal hinged on that exact statement [immunized]. So what I said was, No. 1, factually true. I went through a multi-immunization process. And at the end of that, I don’t know what you would call it, I would call it immunized.”
On Biden telling a Packers fan that Rodgers should get vaccinated: “When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes… But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”
He’s a dipsh-t clown but it’s actually a huge bummer? People really liked him. People thought he was smart. People respected him. And he’s spent the past year exposing himself as a complete moron, a troll, a liar and a Joe Rogan fan. There’s a real element of toxic masculinity to this too: there are so many men like Rodgers and Rogan who think they’ll “look weak” or “look like p-ssies” if they… believe in science, or read a book or listen to doctors. The fact that Rodgers targeted Molly Knight for harassment because she merely made a joke on the internet too is the cherry on top of this f–king mess.
Aaron Rodgers’ playoff run thwarted by snowflakes, cancel culture strikes again
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 23, 2022
How Fauci looking at Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/xmV5M15902
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 23, 2022
Wild that Aaron Rodgers didn’t get better protection against the Niners with his natural immunity
— Zito (@_Zeets) January 23, 2022
AARON RODGERS GOT HIS ASS CANCELLED FROM THE PLAYOFFS #NINERGANG
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 23, 2022
aaron rodgers should've done more of his own research on the 49ers defense
— Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 23, 2022
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can still make it to the Super Bowl if Mike Pence has enough courage.
— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) January 23, 2022
every corner of twitter coming together to dunk on aaron rodgers pic.twitter.com/wK305VaUbF
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 23, 2022
What the f*ck is a “multi-immunization process”???
🤷♀️
i would guess..you’ve had multiple stages of vaccinations??? i’ve had both covid and a booster…are those multi stage immunizations…(hell, lol…he’s confusting to read, let alone listent too)
I’m going to guess it’s New Age quackery involving crystals and a deliberate misunderstanding of at least one other culture’s traditional medicine practices.
It’s a phrase you use when you haven’t been immunized, but you want there to be just the slightest possibility that someone, somewhere, thinks you still have even one redeeming quality.
Shailene rubbed him all over with chicken poo, wiped it off with sage leaves, and then they purified themselves in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.
Perfect comment!
Ugh, we don’t want his unvaccinated Packer a** in Minnesota!
It’s whatever his pompous, fucked up brain imagines it to be, with no basis whatsoever in evidence based medicine. Fuck him. I’m so glad twitter is dragging the fuck outta him. Can’t think of someone more deserving atm.
I would guess that A-Rodg had the Joe Rogan approved treatment plan; a round of dewormer, some vitamins, laboratory produced monoclonal antibodies, antibiotics and vitamins. It seems to have rid him of Shailene AND whatever remained of his senses.
Very best headline ever. 😂
The way this headline hit my spirit. *chef’s kiss*
As someone who’s in the healthcare industry I am beyond tired of these morons.
I’m so sorry. I feel for your guys have to bear the weight of all of this.
Came to say the same, Anne! 😂 This whole article made my morning… what a clown!
The headline sucked me in (since I’ve tried to avoid following AR’s mess), then those tweets were the cherry on top with this story, omg.
Imagine to be such a dumbass that you call yourself out for *not* reading a long, classic book (content/implications of the book aside), and that you also mention you specifically placed it out on a bookshelf when moving books, because it was the biggest book you had… ?
“…I was like, ‘Oh dude, I could never read this book.’ It’s however many pages. That’s how stupid this thing is.” LORD 😂💀
Just a friendly PSA about Literacy: Read! Read everything you can get your hands on! Read both old and new things! We must be better than the AR’s of the world here, people!
Thanks for the reminder, Aaron.
Looks like karma kicked you in the butt, Aaron. You got a taste of your “OWN MEDICINE.”
I CANNOT. This guy is awful, these twitter memes are so great
Twitter did drag him…………should Shailene W stick with this guy? I wonder how he will affect her own brand
Seems very much on brand to me.
Countdown to Shailene and Rodgers breakup report .. in 3, 2,1 ….
I didn’t think Jeopardy could have had a worse host-in-the-running than the guy they chose the first time … I’m betting their thankful they didn’t choose Aaron.
It was immensely satisfying to see him lose and I have never taken so much joy from seeing Twitter pile on someone. It was hilarious and Kaaron Rodgers deserved every bit of it.
I was delightful to see him dragged so hard. And knowing he is SO MAD about it makes it even better.
Kaaron Rodgers….I love it
+1. I so enjoyed the sheer happiness people on twitter were getting by clowning him.
I so enjoyed being part of the vaccinated masses slamming his ass. The memes were hilarious. The posts were petty, biting and on point. It was a glorious evening to be in Twitter.
Twitter was dragging his ass hard. It was so fun.
Is he a MAGA? “it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes…”
“And you still have this fake White House set”
Those two quotes stood out to me as well. I would think if Shalene has any issues with him, its the MAGA, not necessarily him being unvaxxed (as long as it wasn’t public).
I did not realize what a jackass he is until the pandemic. Good grief.
Atlas Shrugged.Wasnt Paul Ryan a huge fan who modeled his Republican on that book. Must be a Wisconsin thing. Guess he is headed to Arizona or Fl to play
Yes, Paul Ryan was a huge fan of Atlas Shrugged.. That and his desires to enrich himself greatly and control all the vaginas were the basis for his tenure as Speaker.
“Enrich himself greatly and control all the vaginas” x 1000.
I have always wanted to make a t-shirt with the Paul Ryan “just stop being poor” meme on it. He’s such a disingenuous tool and has facilitated the way for authoritarianism to take hold here. What a coward.
To be fair, Ayn Rand is (in)famously an interminable polemicist rather than a novelist, and she said herself her novels were merely vehicles for her ideology. Unreadable. (And I love books! But yeah, her and Sade, unreadable.)
Agree that Rand is unreadable, but his objection wasn’t that her book was bad, it was just that he’d never consider reading a long book. That still doesn’t reflect especially well on him.
I really dislike the guy and enjoyed the backlash this weekend, but I don’t disagree with his point about reading books with ideology you might reject. We should be able to read whatever we want, and form Informed, reasonable reactions to those books without judgement for reading the book. He is a moron and I wouldn’t necessarily trust him to form a reasonable thought after reading Atlas Shrugged, but he should still have the right to read it without criticism for it existing on his bookshelf.
Atlas Shrugged is a terrible book. Tried to read it, actually got 300 pages in or so (of 1000+), and literally ripped it up and threw it in the trash where it belongs.
I’ve said it before and I’ll just keep saying it. Being able to throw a football further and more accurately than 99.95 percent of the people on this planet does not make you decent, smart or worthy of opining with authority on anything outside of football. (Substitute {Skill} and “outside of {domain}” for all celebrity pronouncements on matters outside their area of expertise.
And the upside is that now, with the Packers season over, he has lots of time to go and read Ayn Rand….
He has amazing skills and intelligence to do what he does on a football field. Intelligent people do get pulled down the Q rabbit hole, and it sounds like that’s where he is. He’s part of the Q.
The “man pass” strikes again. This time doubled with the “sports pass.” No, he doesn’t have to be intelligent to throw a ball. Or maybe he just has sports intelligence, whatever that is. The man is a buffoon, just like Novak, and like Novak, being a man who is lucky enough to have an inborn ability to excel at something lucrative does not make him smart.
And actually, although a lot of people have been throwing around the “even intelligent people get sucked into Q”, I have my doubts. Perhaps people who fall for QAnon are somewhat intelligent, but that is not their defining trait. I suspect most of them are arrogant and gullible, and what makes them most vulnerable to these kinds of conspiracy theories is not intellectual curiosity, but a lack of humility.
I don’t give him a pass at all. There are many types of intelligence, including athletic intelligence. Intelligent people may also have low self-esteem, and the feeling of being part of something important and powerful is vastly underestimated. Q believers see themselves as soldiers fighting for the ultimate cause. In their minds, they are the “good guys” and the rest of us are sheep. Making fun of them will not budge their beliefs. Understanding why they think what they do is going to be key to deprogramming them.
Why do we assume he is intelligent? He has proven himself to be tied up in logic knots for a bit. That he went to Berkeley is offset by the fact that he was there for football and likely did not get in on pure academics and other non-athletic factors.
Aaron Rodgers scored a 35 on the Wonderlic during his NFL Draft combine in 2005. This is a fairly high score. Also, he did a fairly good job hosting Jeopardy! and had people thinking he should continue. He’s also performed very well at his job, which involves making split second decisions under stress, reading everchanging patterns and where the consequences of his actions could result in physical harm. Athletic intelligence is a thing. You can be intelligent, but gullible. You can also be intelligent and be a jerk. But one shouldn’t assume that athletes are unintelligent.
The best is the one in invoking Pence and if he has the courage.
Yes—I laughed long and hard over that tweet. 🤣
The joy from seeing the Packers lose far outweighed the unfathomable sadness from when the Bills also lost.
@FeedMeChips
MerlinsDad is from the Saratoga region and we were rooting HARD for the Bills.
That game…😭😭
That was probably the best football game I’ve seen in the longest time. The worst part of the game was one team had to lose. I’m sorry for the Bills and their fans. They played so well and should be proud of all their efforts.
The Bills loss was very depressing, but I was so happy to see Rodgers go and kind of glad to see Brady not able to pull out any last minute heroics (although he almost freaking did!).
That game, that game. A whole flurry of emotions. Defeat clutched from the jaws of victory. I cried. This season has been a hell of a ride, but it stopped so suddenly! I really had hope for a glorious post season….
But yay Rodgers and Brady will ALSO be watching the Superbowl from their living rooms.
The Bills loss was rough but it was a FANTASTIC game. I guess that’s what made it so heartbreaking? Like I think I would have been sad for whichever team lost because to come so close and then not make it…..
Now I just need KC to beat up on the Bengals.
signed,
Ravens fan
I am a science believer and a Bears fan, so his loss last night was extra delicious.
The best clip I saw was Robbie Gould running up to Jimmy Garoppolo after the game was finished and saying “F*ck the Packers!” hahahahaha
The question I still have is this: Was he always this damn stupid? If so, how did he manage to hide it for so long? Did people only think he was smart or thoughtful to begin with because the bar for white male athletes is just THAT depressingly low?
I wondered that too, he seemed fairly normal before all this, but all of a sudden he’s dumping out all of this BS and won’t stop.
All he’s done is managed to blow up his post football career, no one is going to want to hire him.
He was always a bit arrogant but he always appeared as if he is an intelligent person. At least that’s how the football commentators described him through the years. I’m starting to believe he was always like this and the pandemic exposed him for the person he really is. A coddled jerk who could never get over the fact that he was picked late in the draft and had to wait a few years to become a starter. I think he’s mad that he lost the protection of the sports media due to his shenanigans around the immunization claims. For once in his life not even his privilege as a white man who can throw the football extremely well is enough to protect him from real criticism.
He definitely has “football intelligence.” But off the field and out of the game I think he’s as dumb as a box of hair, much like Tom Brady.
Once Trump was elected to office, the stupid people made themselves much more obvious. And continue to do so.
Like the tweet that says he should have done more of his own research on the 49ers defense.
I didn’t think it was possible to unite the MAGAs and Democrats in my FB universe but Rodgers managed to do it, lol.
As a Wisconsinite, I know he feels very empowered up in GB where many people feel the same way he does. It’s so damn frustrating. Up until last week, the county I live in was the only one in the state with a mask mandate still. Our numbers are bonkers high.
I’m in GB and laughing my ass off at his playoff misfortune. My sons were disgusted and saying Qaaron threw the game, and that he choked. I imagine a lot of his fans everywhere feel the same way.
We are at critically high transmission everywhere with the exception of maybe 3 or 4 counties, because PEOPLE ARE FUCKING STUPID. Pardon the yelling. Spouse and I are in the medical community and are in despair over the non-maskers we see. Especially seeing moms in their 20s and 30s unmasked, bringing young children out unmasked. It’s just heartbreaking.
Gold…no wait…PLATINUM. The tweets are absolute platinum!!! 😆😆😆
Maybe Eric Clapton can write a song for him. 😑
He went from defending BLM and Colin Kaepernick to being a Joe Rogan dude bro MAGA attractor. People were calling for StateFarm to drop him as a spokesperson and I can’t say I disagree. What a disappointment and I hope he stays losing.
It’s crazy, right? Despite it all, he won’t be blackballed by the NFL like Colin was. There are probably a half dozen teams desperate for a decent quarterback and Aaron will even be given the respect to help choose the team he goes to next.
Every time I see the commercials now I’m just like ‘ugh’.
Just a reminder- Rogers is a California native so this ass whopping was extra sweet. At some point we should talk about how hot 49ers qb Garappolo is. “bang bang!”
Jimmy Garappolo is lovely to gaze upon. I distracted myself at a Celtics playoff game once when the Celtics were losing badly to the Heat by taking numerous pictures of Garappolo,, who was sitting directly below me.
On top of playing as he did with a digit and a shoulder injury. In the pre-game interview, he just seems like a really happy and positive person and I’m happy for him that they won.
I hadn’t paid much attention to the 49ers in a while, but saw Garappolo at the end of the wild card game and was like “Well, helllllloooooo….”
Just looked him up…..I see what you mean! He looks like the love child of Joshua Jackson and George Clooney (were such a thing possible).
People ask why didn’t his stupid show before? I think it’s his voice and delivery. He has a very nice, even seductive, speaking voice and people translated that into “intelligent.” But he is strictly dumbass, as he has proven numerous times. His team caved so he could play unvaccinated, and he still lost for them. Yes, the tweets were delicious. And he admits he can’t/won’t read a book, but he can listen to fellow ignoramus Joe Rogan for his “knowledge” and “research.” Lastly, he looks dumb in his uniform and the uniform itself doesn’t look professional compared to other teams’.
The best tweet was the one that said Garappolo replaced Fauci as Qaaron’s least favorite Italian.
Pedantry of mine: having an Italian sounding name doesn’t make you Italian, merely someone who had Italian ancestors. This stereotype is so damaging that it’s reason number 1 why I adopted my husband’s English surname, which curiously led to my CV not being binned anymore (I live in UK).
Arg, and you can see the misinformation he and others read, but I’m sure he’d never actually read the actual CDC article would he?The 75% of people were dying with 4 or morbidities is vaccinated people! that was the whole point of the CDC making the statement. Of the few vaccinated people who have died, 75% of them have fouror more comorbidity. so they were pointing out that while some people will still die once vaccinated, only significantly high risk people die. And of course they have no idea why Biden says it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated. 90% of patients in our overwhelmed hospitals are unvaccinated. 95% or more of the ones who are dying are unvaccinated. that’s what they mean by a pandemic of the unvaccinated! Nitwit
Wow. I read the whole piece and holy smokes, he is just dumb and smug and precious about anything to do with his ego.
He described being asked about his vax status, in his JOB as a professional athlete, as a “witch hunt”. (FOH with men using that term.) Then, because he couldn’t be bothered to read a byline, he incited harassment towards Molly Knight for a mild dunk on Twitter. When called out on his mistake, his take was ‘well, everybody else was being mean to me too so she deserved it.’
Didn’t know much about the guy before the last year or so but he is just awful and I hope he retires and fails in whatever thirsty ventures he pursues next to keep himself in the spotlight.
Weird how Shailene Woodley is nowhere to be seen around him these days. I thought they were a soul match? Perhaps she’s not quite as dumb as he is.
Her agent and publicist are currently on the phone with her letting her decide if they “grew apart” or their “busy schedules got in the way. No third party is involved. Please respect our privacy”….I’m only sort of joking.
So we know he was looking for the Jeopardy gig and a general “Hollywood” thing. I assume that was already a no go so he’s going the Fox News, horrible religious movies with Dean Cain route? And if it wasn’t a no go before…surprise sweetie!
The tweets and memes have been divine!
Yeah, if I were Shailene, I’d be so long gone, even before she was.
I’m pretty sure she’s a dumbass too.
What an idiot. He sounds like a full on MAGA here who believes Trump won.
I’ve been a Packers fan my whole life (not because I’m deep into football, but because I liked their colors and the “cheeseheads” when I was little so I would always root for them). Now I’m getting rid of my Packers shirt and hat bc I can’t be associated with this dude.
ah yes, the opinions of a man shocked when people associate him with the content of a book that he is sitting next to yet has never read. Imagine his outrage if people associated with Nazism, upon seeing a photo of him holding Mein Kampf in his hands. Ever the victim, never the reader.
“LOL, can’t believe people assume that just because I own a book, I might have read it. AS IF!” is not the comeback Aaron thinks it is.
Beyond that, I think this is mostly notable for the amount of Q conspiracy that it features. He’s really decided to let it all hang out.
Unvaccinated dumbass is right, and I am deeply angry at fools like him. On December 22 my husband had a heart attack. I called 911 and was told the ambulances were backed up picking up the unvaccinated masses who had Covid, so I drove him to the Heart Hospital. We arrived there to find out that there wasn’t a bed in the hospital. Not only that, but every treatment room in the ER was full. They put my husband on a gurney in the hall, and the staff began bringing equipment to treat him. They said he needed to be admitted and they began to call other hospitals to try to find a bed for him. We got lucky because a bed opened up on a cardiac floor at another hospital and they grabbed it for him. There was another delay waiting for an ambulance again, but he got transferred, where he had immediate surgery. As we waited for that ambulance I heard a nurse ask another patient in the hall if she had been vaccinated, but she had not. She was feeling really sick so she offered to have one now. Even masked up and fully vaccinated it was pretty frightening to be 10 feet away from a patient with an active airborne case of Covid. We did everything right, got vaccinated, boosted, we wear our masks, and I put little timers by our sinks to make sure we wash our hands long enough. But we were still affected when there wasn’t a hospital bed available for my husband. The staff were absolutely heroic. They were overworked and I’m sure overwhelmed, but they were kind, professional, and reassuring. The ambulance crew was wonderful. My husband has recovered and I am grateful beyond belief. But my anger and resentment at the unvaccinated filling our hospitals remains. If you are in a wreck or fall on an icy sidewalk it could affect you too. Everyone stay safe!❤️
@Giddy, so happy for you that your husband survived and was so well treated by our courageous everyday heroes in the health services. There seem to be so many stories which echo your experience, and they cannot be shared and highlighted enough in my view. Those who stubbornly refuse to get a simple jab to help everyone else in the community have no place in a civilised society…which this purports to be. Let them “do their own research” a long, long way away from the rest of us who just want to live our lives uninfected by maroons!
Thank you. It was so frightening to realize how much we are all affected by the anti-vaxxers. And again, I have to say how wonderful the hospital staff was. At the hospital where my husband was transferred they are segregating the Covid patients by floor. I am filled with admiration for all the staff, and especially those working on the Covid floors.
Someone tweeted that A-Aron is so hated that the entire internet would rather root for the 49ers who dropped Colin Kap. Love to see it!
I think Shailene and Aaron are equally yolked and perfectly matched. His insanity fits her ~brand to a T.
Anyone who ever uses the phrase “that’s the problem with society”=is a huge flaming tool.
It’s an automatic red flag you’re a know it all and judgmental douche without a clue about the way the world works or how real people are.
I do it remember anyone doing such a nuclear flame out over their own reputation as quickly as this tool of a man-child has. It has been crazy to watch
Dumbass loser is right. He needs his brain checked because he can’t even understand a basic CDC statement that out of a sample of 12 million VACCINATED Americans only 36 people died and 28 of those had at least 4 comorbidities. He somehow twists this around and says scientists and vaccinated people are the dumb ones. This guy has shit for brains.
Someone on Twitter called him Throw Rogan.
P.S. Did you see what the governor if Illinois posted? “Unlike the Packers offense, we know vaccines are still effective in the winter.” LOL
49rs is my home team so very biased. Was at a friends house and the first thing we all said when the 49rs won was “Fuck you Aaron Rodgers”. Felt really good. Excellent game. Go Niners!
L4Frimsrie I have no affiliation with the 49ers and I shouted the same thing lol
I can’t believe I thought once this guy would have been a good Jeopardy! host. More fool me. He’s really shown his ass entirely the past few months.
Though honestly, should have realized he wasn’t nearly as smart as his reputation suggested because he was in a long term relationship with John Mulaney’s baby momma- his judgment has been out there as dubious for a while now, pre-covid.
That he’s a public-facing election denier needs to be a bigger story.
“Of course I didn’t read that book, it’s long!” What an absolute dumb**s.
As a lifelong Packers fan, I’m so relieved they lost! Every time he opens his vacuous, entitled mouth, I cringe. The sports community thinks he’s smart because he went to Berkeley (although he listed his alma mater as the community college where he started his college career, so he seems to be distancing himself from that too), but clearly he’s abandoned whatever education he might have retained to fully embrace his white, male, d-bag privilege.
“They canceled me!!! Wah!!”, he says in an interview with a major media outlet.
Dumber than a sack of hair.
He’ll be another know-nothing Fox radical hate-mongering firebrand. I can see his show premiering right before Carlson Tucker’s.