The Grenadier Guards want Duchess Kate to take over as their royal patron

For someone who has been a part of The Firm for nearly eleven full years, it’s pretty strange that the Duchess of Cambridge has so few honorary military appointments. Her sole honorary appointment was foisted upon her one Christmas several years ago: she’s the Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Cadets. During a trip to Canada, she was also made an honorary Canadian Ranger. End of list! I also remember that when it was clear that Prince Harry would be stripped of his honorary military appointments, there was a lot of talk about how William was especially keen to take those over, except oh right, he didn’t actually want to work, and so now most of those appointments are just still sitting there. Not even Kate took them up. Now it looks like one of Prince Andrew’s biggest military appointments might go to Kate:

The Grenadier Guards want Kate Middleton to replace Prince Andrew as their colonel, it has been reported. Senior officials have said they want the Duchess of Cambridge to take on the role after the Duke of York was axed from the position this month. Kate would be the first appointed female colonel in the regiment’s 366-year history if she were to take on the role. And she would replace disgraced Prince Andrew who was stripped of his military patronages over allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre – something he has always strongly denied. A senior source in the Grenadier Guards told The Times: “From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate. We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a foot wrong. Everything she has taken on she really commits to and we want someone who will really engage with us.” The appointment is decided by the regiment and the Queen, 95, who has so far taken on Andrew’s role by default. But it is understood the announcement about the new colonel role has been delayed. A military source told The Times the name of the new colonel was “due to have been announced on Monday” but it “wasn’t the Duchess of Cambridge”. “That it wasn’t announced means they have been thinking about it again,” the source added. Andrew, 61, became colonel-in-chief of the Grenadier Guards in 2017 after inheriting the position from the Duke of Edinburgh.

[From The Sun]

I also think it would be nice if Kate took this over – they clearly want her, and it would be cool to see the first woman take that honorary position. But the Grenadier Guards are smoking crack if they think Kate will work hard for them or do a lot of events with them. If it happens, they’ll be lucky to get to see her flapping jazz hands once every two years. I also think that’s why it probably won’t happen! Maybe that’s what the delay is about… no one at Buckingham Palace wants to give this prized military honorary appointment to someone who won’t show up.