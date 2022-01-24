Are sites that highlight antivaxxer deaths wrong or necessary?

Kelly Ernby, a prominent California Republican who died of covid
Antivaxxers have been predictably dying of covid. It’s sad for their families, but it’s entirely predictable given the stage we are in the pandemic and the very clear statistics about how safe and effective vaccines are. Our healthcare system is so taxed with unvaccinated people that those with chronic conditions and medical emergencies are dying from lack of care. So when an antivaxxer spreading misinformation dies from covid when vaccines have been free and available for ten months, it’s something people are going to point out.
Earlier this month there were competing editorials in the Los Angeles Times about whether it was OK to note that Kelly Ernby, an Orange county Deputy DA who died of covid, spoke out against vaccine mandates. Nicolas Goldberg’s column, calling Ernby a “good person” with “decent qualities,” called out sites like sorryantivaxxer.com and the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. He argued that “mocking anti-vaxxers when they get sick has become a bit of a sport.” Nevermind that these sites simply republish the garbage these people post before their predictable deaths. Goldberg gave the spurious argument we’ve heard so many times that this is a mere “political difference,” as if Republicans are not actively killing people.
I’m going to quote from the competing editorial by Michael Hiltzik, published a few days later. Hiltzick wrote that it’s understandable to note when antivaxxers die from the virus they downplayed. He also made a distinction between people like Ernby and those who just are vaccine hesitant and quiet about it or who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons.
There are those who have voiced public opposition to the vaccines — not all of whom are unvaccinated themselves. Some have couched their opposition in policy terms. Ernby fell into that category — she asserted opposition not to the vaccines as such, but to vaccination mandates.
“I don’t think the government should be involved in mandating what vaccines people are taking,” she said during a livestreamed town hall on Nov. 3, 2019, during an unsuccessful campaign for the state assembly. “If the government is going to mandate vaccines, what else will they mandate?”
What’s especially iniquitous about the anti-mandate and anti-vaccination arguments is the damage they are doing to America’s public health system. Republicans like Ernby used COVID vaccines to turn public health into part of their partisan culture war.
The consequences are pernicious. They can be measured in overwhelmed emergency rooms and intensive care units, in hospital staffs burned out or rendered missing in action because they’ve been infected.
Ernby reportedly died at home, but others of her ilk took up hospital beds that may accordingly have been denied to others in great need of treatment for non-COVID conditions.
Hiltzick was so much nicer and more measured than I would be, but of course he’s getting blowback for this article. You know how we feel about this. I regularly visit sorryantivaxxer.com and the Herman Caine awards subreddit. I do it not to celebrate anyone dying, but to make myself feel better about the fact that I have only seen my elderly parents twice in two years. It’s stressful for me to go to the grocery store and to run basic errands I used to take for granted. Our lives have forever changed over the last two years because of these people refusing to take basic precautionary measures and then bragging about it in ways that outlive them.
The time has long since passed to be sympathetic to antivaxxers. Their surviving family should not be doxxed, contacted or mocked. It’s sad to lose someone, no matter what. Kids and vulnerable people are dying, and countless others are facing lifelong disabilities. Of course the things these people say and do on their public platforms should be disseminated after they die. They are literally killing people with their lies and hubris. I’m sure we’ll see some stories come out of the protest in D.C. this weekend. You get that many antivaxxers together in a crowd, they’re going to spread covid.
I wanted to highlight a woman on TikTok I follow who simply reads and shows the posts antivaxxers make before they die of covid. She really captures the energy and intent behind these sites. People should get vaccinated, period. Also, I follow a lot of doctors and nurses on TikTok. They are just exhausted and upset at where we are now.
If they are wrong, I don’t want them to be right.
My family are anti vaxxers. Before it was cool. My sister with Downs was hospitalized with double covid this past week. My brother came to visit while sick with symptoms and spread it to them. I have minimal contact. Anti vaxxers are a scourge.
Moxylady – that’s sobering. Thank you for sharing your story as a reminder of the human toll. The victims of antivaxx insanity who have no say in the matter. I truly hope your sister recovers.
Thank you Betty Rose. I also have an uncle with Downs and an elder grandmother – neither of whom have been allowed to be vaccinated. My sister is responding to treatment which is so so good. I was preparing for her funeral. Honestly I’m just lost. The posts of anti vaxxer deaths are morbid but keep me sane. The complete societal gaslighting is brutal. ESP when your family parrots it at you while their daughter is prone in the icu.
I’m sorry, MoxyLady, that must be so frustrating. I hope your sister recovers.
I’m so sorry for you. My little sister also has Downs, and it’s been my biggest fear this whole time. She’s vaxxed and boosted, and I’m still nervous about her outcome. Words cannot even describe how mad I am at your family for you. I can’t imagine how you feel about it.
From time to time, I look at the Herman Caine awards. You can’t read it all day because a) it gets super repetitive, and b) it’s horrifying. I don’t understand how if anyone saw what someone was going through with this thing could be so stupid and glib about it.
There have definitely been people on r/hermancainaward that made posts saying they got vaccinated after browsing through. It makes a difference
I was going to say that highlighting it has helped encourage reluctant people to get vaxxed.
And I feel for their families.
Was just going to post the same – I’ve seen so many people post on the subreddit that they’ve gotten vaxxed or convinced their family members to get vaxxed after scrolling – and to the credit of 99% of the subreddit, everyone celebrates that.
One of the reasons HCA convinces people is that you can read about the final weeks of someone’s life with COVID and it’s horrific.
You don’t see much in the media about the specifics of the disease, generally just saying that someone was in ICU for a few weeks before death, but HCA puts up the social media posts of family, and you get details about strokes, paralysis, organs going septic, massive infections, lower intestines exploding, people terrified about not being able to breathe.
COVID is a bad way to die, and HCA shows that in detail.
This is an excellent point. They also see the aftermath when a person dies, usually leaving behind a bunch of young kids, no money, and people are begging for help.
Yes, this. HCA also paints a fuller picture of what happens to these anti-vaxxers when they go down this rabbit hole, from the propaganda they spew on social media to when they get diagnosed with covid and try to downplay it first to their final moments in the ICU to the grief their death causes their families. It is incredibly sobering.
Thank you, I had never heard of HCA until today.
Nothing wrong with it. We need to focus on these deaths to bring it home that these fools are killing themselves. After all, that seems to be the only thing these antivaxxers care about: themselves.
I live in Minnesota and we had a case recently that made headlines when the antivaxer’s family declared that the healthcare organization/hospital the antivaxer was in wouldn’t allow him to have the dewormer and other antivaxing methods. They ended up having him flown to a TX hospital to give him the “anti-vax treatments” and he died within a few days of being admitted to the Texas hospital. The deceased’s famiiy gave a rude and unappreciative statement after he died basically blaming the hospital for his death. Never once would they take any responsibility whatsoever or encourage people to get vaxed. I really cannot stand these antivaxers and their families who WILLFULLY harm/kill others.
I just want to clarify that the family basically blamed the Minnesota hospital (not the Texas hospital) for their loved one’s death.
A particular reason to publicly note Ernby’s death is that she was a public employee and a part of the judicial system, both of which arguably gave her antivax views more prominence and credibility.
@ GR, yes!! Those are the people that have the platform to cause the greatest amount of harm. Not someone in some small town or some large city, unless they were a healthcare worker.
All of the SM platforms MUST stop allowing those who are anti-vaxxers the platform to spread lies!
I am sick and tired of these anti-vaxxers living their lives freely as if their decisions don’t interfere with others, because they do! It affects the schools, the work force and the constant influx of patients into the hospitals. When will they wake up and realize that they are being selfish and ignorant?
Anti-Vaxxers and their continued flouting of public health regulations are the reason our medical systems are overwhelmed and people who need medical care are not getting it – there will be millions of casualties of the pandemic who did not have covid but who did not receive the proper medical care they needed, because of these asshole anti-vaxxers. One of those people was my grandmother and if I could sue the pants off antivaxxers for her death I would.
I am so sorry @ OriginalLaLa. My heart goes out to you and your loved ones. May you find peace.
It is not disrespectful to report the facts.
No it’s not @ Merricat. As soon as everyone decides that this is the best approach to save their lives and the lives of their loved ones, they should ALL be called out on their selfishness!
And I would love to see a report showing the affects of the unvaccinated that are the underlying causes of deaths NOT related to the coronavirus but due to the selfishness of the anti-vaxxers!!!
Living in Florida, I feel like I’m being gaslighted everyday by our governor and citizens, who continue to be wrong about viruses and public health. I send my vaccinated children to school unmasked, because there doesn’t seem to be a point to masking when almost all the other kids in their classes are unmasked. People are having parties and family get-togethers. Even a friend of ours with lupus, who saw her father die of COVID, refuses to get vaccinated.
So, yes, sometimes I head over to the HCA subreddit, where both the posts and comments remind me that viruses exist, science is real, and consequences sometimes actually happen. Because the place I’m living right now is telling me the exact opposite, every day, and I feel like I’m losing my mind.
So sorry. I live in a state that does follow the science, for the most part. And I still feel gaslighted too. Know we are all suffering and fighting to make it make sense.
I’m in Texas and same. I was watching Delta roll in to my state last summer and was wondering why no one else was seeing the truth. I was feeling gaslit and when I discovered the HCA subreddit, I felt sane again. It is NOT a celebration of death. It is a grounding in facts and reality. The un-vaxxed are a scourge and if we ever get out of this pandemic it’s going to be with a bunch of unvaxxed deaths left in its wake.
I noticed a few months ago that Florida’s state dept of healths Covid information page was all about the mononuclear antibodies at the very top of the page…all other info about managing Covid exposure was at the bottom…it was all about “ we have the magic pill here in Florida”. I live in a nearby state not known for being pro mask/ vaccine but at least this state had that info front and center! ( this was in the fall)
Report it! These people are quite vocal about the beliefs. Illness and death are natural consequences and should not be protected under the guise of privacy.
Agreed.
I’m so mad. I’m going to say this again to argue against these lunatics who say the government has no business mandating things like vaccines. I’m going to try to maintain some decorum if I can. In the late 60’s I stood in line in my public school in Tucson, Arizona because the US Government mandated all children be inoculated against small pox. They did this to finally eradicate the disease, and that is what we did, eradicate the disease. We should absolutely continue to point out that the anti-vaxxers are dying from the disease they are refusing to be vaccinated against. If it just affected them and their family, no one would care. This is a pubic health issue, she no doubt caught covid from some dummy and she no doubt spread covid to other people. As long as your personal actions affect others in dire ways, we must have mandates.
It’s also their fault we will never get out of the pandemic, ever. And I’m pissed about it. I’m going to shut up now, otherwise I won’t be able to stop, that’s how mad I am!
No, you should absolutely not worry about decorum. My Mom (born in 1945) is telling her tales of the Polio vaccine, once it was a thing. Those who know better, do better.
I have no sympathy for the antivaxxers who die from Covid. My husband calls it thinning the herd.
Shedding light on the antivaxxers who died is a good thing. I have no problem with it.
I ended up in Canadian Tire with my son on the weekend, for the shelving I needed. I grabbed a box of masks in the till line-up, and he mentioned that I have lots. My reply was, we are all still going to be wearing these flipping masks five years from now. The couple in front of me looked at me, he said ‘please don’t say that’, and his companion started crying. I almost felt like crying too. It is my sincere hope that we can stop wearing these things safely, this year.
Nope.
Call them out. Show their faces. Name names. I have absolutely zero patience or sympathy for anti vaxxers.
I understand there are folks who have serious health issues and are hesitant or can’t get the vaccine. I’ve also noticed that most of them go about their business without much fuss.
It’s the virulent anti’s who are so proud and loud of their stance while alive, so when they get it and they die, they should be named.
At this point, aren’t the unvaccinated by choice rightly carrying the stigma we assign to drunk drivers? They make a choice which can harm themselves and others. We should also hear more about the people dying because their medical procedures are being postponed or because they couldn’t get into a hospital clogged with the unvaxxed taking up beds.
You are so right. They are exactly the same as drunk drivers. “I only hurt myself”, until you broadside (breathe on) a mini-van full of kids.
Quick correction: Herman Cain*.
“If the government is going to mandate vaccines, what else will they mandate?” I bet she was perfectly fine with a government mandating that women give birth regardless of personal choice.
yes, what else will they mandate?
vaccines for schools? already done.
license and insurance for driving a car/motorcycle? already done.
food-handlers required to wash one’s hands after using the restroom? already done.
medical license to practice? already done.
these people who are like “wHaT eLsE wIlL tHe GoV’t MaNdAtE????” are so GD STUPID.
(and props to your point, too.)
I used to like the Herman Cain Awards. I used to sit in anger at purposeful vaccine avoiders but then I came to understand, they are just a vulnerable population. Governments should be writing policy, guidelines, and laws to keep them as safe as they can be from themselves.
This is the failure of the US government using a vaccine only public health approach. Yes, it is ridiculous that fully grown adults who were successfully survived mandated childhood vaccines believe that COVID vaccines are somehow deadly, however from a public health perspective, the government should not be treating them any different than those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons, like cancer treatment, immune system suppressing conditions, and allergies/immune reactions to vaccine ingredients.
What does this mean practically? It means you use the other tools in the public health arsenal to work around them. It means you do not craft policy or guidelines to appease them, they can’t be appeased, treat it like cognitive impairment. It means you have an easily accessible vaccination database so vaccine status can be shared. It means you have broad vaccine mandates for access to indoor shared spaces. It means you have broad vaccine mandates for shared transportation, including flying. It means that you have broad mandatory n95 masking mandates for shared indoor spaces. It also means that the standards for ventilation of indoor shared spaces are improved and fully funded for upgrades. It means that employers are mandated to provide n95 masks to employees everyday. It means that you are clearly communicating that n95 masks are the baseline option for masking with an aerosolized airborne virus. It means that the government pays people to stay home and mandates that all employers provide paid sick leave.
It means that you are consistently communicating that this is an airborne virus that requires leadership not from individuals, but from communities. It means never saying “pandemic of the unvaccinated” again. That phrase in particular is extremely problematic for the way it points blame at individuals, when managing a pandemic is the responsibility of the government, one of the key reasons government exists. Individuals will often make high risk choices, so the government should be writing policies, guidelines, and laws protecting the most vulnerable first, which in this pandemic, includes purposeful vaccine avoiders.
A vaccine only public health approach while denying the global south vaccine equity guarantees more mutations of the virus. There are not enough individuals making accurate risk assessments, choosing vaccination, wearing the correct n95 masks, to get us out of this pandemic.
@souperkay: Yes to your whole comment!
I agree with you but Biden has been trying to mandate vaccines, but states and even the SCOTUS ruled his mandate was not authorized through OSHA, which makes no sense to me. OSHA is the arm of the government regarding work related issues.
What is Biden supposed to do when there are over 35 Repugnant’s governors and SCOTUS undermining his initiatives?
I don’t agree with everything in your comment, but indoor ventilation is a huge issue, that the US has done almost nothing to address, so thank you for bringing that up. As well as global south vaccine equity, and fighting for proper paid sick leave, and universal health care. The US healthcare system / health insurance system is a nightmare and has made people scared to seek treatment.
THANK YOU
THANK YOU
THANK YOU
Glad this comment did not get deleted.
I was recently in the ER with a herniated fibroid, in excruciating pain. However, because I am pregnant they were unable to operate to remove the fibroid or repair the hernia, and there were limited options available for pain management. Also, because I live in DC which had a huge struggle with the initial rollout of the vaccine, I didn’t get the vaccine until around June. So, by the time I ended up in the hospital, because of the timing of the second Pfizer shot, I wasn’t able to get the booster beforehand.
So that is how I ended up in an ER bay in excruciating pain for an excruciatingly long amount of time sitting right next to someone in the ER unable to breathe with Covid (because the beds were all taken and there was no longer any way to isolate Covid patients (even in the ER)).
Just laying there I could hear people saying welcome back to other workers who had been out because of getting the virus in the hospital. I was completely frightened the entire time. This whole pandemic has been awful, and there are so many people that are worse off than me that end up in the exact same spot, all because of these beds being taken by people who don’t want to get the vaccine and end up getting far sicker.
You cannot have “broad” anything in America where every federal effort is undermined by “states rights”, that’s just wishful thinking, sorry, as we have seen time and time again. It’s not like most of the things you said didn’t occur to the government.
Same goes for leave and healthcare, actually. Lack of nationalized healthcare has been my pet peeve for 2 decades, and I think it played a role in this pandemic, too. But even with full cooperation, we won’t turn that around in time to make any difference in that pandemic, and we are far, FAR from a full cooperation, it’s amazing how ANGRY half of America still gets at the mere suggestion of it.
So, the ONLY part of your comment that could be feasible is ventilation – that is perhaps the only issue that everyone could agree on, except where to get the money for it. That’s it.
Sadly this is all true, Biden is hampered by republicans at every turn, from governors to state legislatures to SCOTUS.
I just read that schools were given money which could go to address the ventilation issues – I’m unclear what the money was spent on instead, but of course schools are in dire need of so much especially after DeVos gutting under Trump.
Agreed with this perspective, sadly. There is an intentional coordinated effort to downplay covid while still creating collateral damage to blame the Biden administration at every turn. While the recommendation mentioned above are sound, they have become less probable to implement as our society and our governing bodies become more fractured, something already happening that pandemic has exacerbated greatly.
Call them out. They are actively trying to die and kill people on their way out.
I say no vaccine, no hospital medical care.
Hot take: No, the government should not mandate vaccinations for Covid-19.
Because they should not *need* to. People shouldn’t need to be told to get the vaccination. They should be lining up. Love America so friggin much? Keep Americans alive!
The fact that the government has to step in, within the strict limits it can, and tell grown ass adults to put on their britches and just do it is deplorable. Shame on any public representative who does NOT get vaccinated and encourage others to. Shame on anyone would rather their constituents be dead than jabbed.
There is no hope of herd immunity if vaccines are not required. That means every at risk group has to stay inside forever, like my vaxxed neighbor who is retired but has diabetes and high blood pressure. I had the virus right at the beginning, spring of 2020. I went back to work with long covid, my job is 90% cerebral so I could manage it. The 2nd vaccine was the tipping point for me however.It’s bad, really bad. Experts are estimating there are millions of long covid sufferers of all ages who have ZERO CULPABILITY. It was never a choice. My heart breaks for toddlers who became immune compromised with long covid, not to mention nations who have limited access to vaccines. US borders will always be porous so jeez, let’s allow immigrants to bring more variants to people who survived the first variant, got vaxxed, but can’t take more variants.
@Songs, vaccines have been required for polio and smallpox. Your logic to stop requiring vaccines simply at this case would not just mean deaths to innocents, it would mean disabling millions more. To me the unvaxxed are like drunk drivers who are allowed to take out innocent lives en masse, some with death and some by taking away their old normal life and giving them a new condition that is untenable.
I think it’s worth pointing out again that unless it’s a public figure, Herman Cain awards requires heavy redactions on the identity of the person. Which given how many of the “winners” post just a long string of the grossest racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, etc. leading up to their eventual death? Feels like more than they deserve sometimes. 😒
My personal favorite are the constant Go Fund Me posts. Apparently personal freedom means dying and leaving your family with huge debts and leaving your children to beg for scraps and handouts from the evil, vaccinated Libs. Good luck with that. I mean I wouldn’t give to any of them, I know how much they would want their small children to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps”. 🙄
The greater irony in that of course is that many of those so-called “freedom fighters” probably also hate the idea of “socialized medicine” and actively support those Republicans who try to thwart it at every turn. No doubt they’re more than happy to bankrupt their families for the sake of their “freedom”
I am angry too, but we cannot get used to mass death. I saw a figure that over 15,000 people died of COVID last week. Over 15,000 in seven days. Nearly 1 million (and let’s face it’s probably a little more than that due to inconsistent reporting) people in this country have died during the pandemic.
We have to actively not care if unvaccinated adults who died of COVID made the choice not to get vaccinated or were unable to: they should not have died of this virus. End stop.
We cannot get used to mass death. Politicians want us to ignore the gaps and spaces these people have left behind, the now chronically ill, our collapsing hospital and child care systems. Everything happening is wrong.
We must must MUST hold onto our humanity. And it is so hard, but we have to. And mocking proud antivaxxers is a slippery slope. Holding on to our humanity does not mean absolving people who are careless with the public’s health: it means honoring lives lost and people traumatized and holding accountable the people in power–the Trump administration and now Biden administration–who have done nothing to stop the spread and protect our most vulnerable: our children.
Biden has tried to do more than Trump tried to do. Please don’t lump them together. Not all politicians are the same. Some try to govern, and some don’t. Trump tried to overthrow the elected POTUS to stay in power. Fox News, which spreads anti-vax rhetoric, was his mouthpiece. Biden has been thwarted in his efforts to fight Covid by Republican Governors and courts.
I did not lump them together. The Biden administration followed the Trump administration.
Thousands of people died because Trump and his administration purposely sabotaged standing public health guidelines to infect as many people as possible and the CDC and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stood by and did nothing.
People are still dying by the thousands everyday from COVID because of the Biden administration’s inadequate vaccine-only corporation-first public health policy and the CDC and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are complicit.
Not lumping together at all.
Their people with different opinions not statistics. Though I disagree with their opinions they should be allowed rest in peace not be mocked over their choices.
Things that get you “mocked” on r/hermancainaward include:
– posting blatant misinformation about and hostility towards vaccines and vaccine recipients,
– posting racist, homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic, antisemetic memes and posts,
– posting about how your guns, patriotism, and machismo will keep you safe, unlike for all of those weak “libtards”.
These kind of posts make up 99.9% of the submissions on r/HCA. That is the behaviour that gets mocked.
No one is mocking a person who posts (for example) “I’m scared of needles and I don’t want to get the jab” who then later succumbs to the virus. Readers mock the person who posted *hundreds* of hateful, violent anti-immigrant memes and called themselves a “pure blood” (<— a disturbingly large amount of the posters) who then dies and is memorialised by his/her family as “the kindest, gentlest soul they’ve ever known.”
And honestly I disagree with the premise that “all people who die deserve to Rest In Peace” and not have their misdeeds spoken of. I could easily give you dozens of examples of terrible, terrible people who have died where I know we would all agree that “F*$& that guy” is the nicest thing we can say.
Many of the people who are included on the r/HCA subreddit fall into the “F*$& that guy” category. They may not have been genocidal dictators, or serial killers, or rapists, but many of them made their own little slice of earth more hateful and less safe for minorities, immunocompromised, and other people they couldn’t be bothered to care about being civil to. And frankly, that’s how they should be remembered.
+1
The Tik Tok account mentioned in the post does a great job of reporting the facts but showing sympathy that these people were killed by misinformation. I think she does a good job of highlighting the problem but not mocking anyone, in fact she does just the opposite
No and yes.
I’m thinking salad and ravioli for lunch.
To not get vaccinated when a vaccine is available, and then to die for that decision- is not a tragedy. Suicide by dumb*ssery is not a tragedy.
The tragedy are the 600,000 that died before a vaccine was available, and the vaccinated who get exposed because of the unvaccinated deatheaters- who suffer and die.
The unvaccinated are dying for their beliefs- for what they believe to be a “right” to not have their “freedoms” infringed upon.
As if every kid isn’t vaccinated before school.
As if none of them are old enough to have known someone who died of polio before there was a vaccine.
The GOP, like China and Russia, are working hard to make telling the truth illegal if it is unflattering to them. “CRT” is just code for- don’t tell about how evil white people have been, throwing acid in pools because the children in the pools were black.
Florida doesn’t want to report covid numbers so they can’t be held accountable for their disasterous, anti-fact, anti-science, anti-truth propaganda.
The cops don’t want their murder numbers published to avoid accountability.
Sorry, got off on a rant.
I don’t celebrate the deaths.
But i do celebrate the truth, the facts coming to light.
The unvaccinated are dying at a far greater rate than the vaccinated.
They have even made the truth of 75% of *vaccinated* people who die have 4+ other conditions (coromorbidities(?)- is that the right word)
And these liars say well 75% of ALL people who die have 4+ other conditions- which is just a lie.
Lies. It is woefully inadequate to refer to them as “misinformation”.
And it is killing people.
And if those deaths bring truth- i celebrate that.
I love how you put it, will use it from now on. I don’t celebrate the death, I celebrate the truth. It’s amazing how many anti-vaxxers are still running around FB screaming that most people dying are vaccinated.
Ariel & Tessa:
Thank you – +1.
I think it’s important to remember these anti-vax people are the ones posting all that “I’m not gonna get “jabbed” for stupid reasons.” If the rest of us don’t feel all that sorry for them, so be it.
I think it adds fuel to the fire, but all truths must be reported including those deaths.
Deaths happen in both vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Correlation, is not causation.
Vaccines have side effects.
Vaccines also save lives.
Does to mean you shouldn’t get any?
HELL TO THE NO unless you want to bring back iron lungs.
Name and shame them to hell and back.
Why is it that they get their feelings hurt by this, but feel they are entitled to kill people with their anti-vaxx stance?
They are fair game. The rest of us who have done the right thing are bored being stuck in the house while this virus mutates and runs rampant largely because of their actions. We deserve the entertainment
The threat of dying from covid is not enough to convince holdouts to get vaccinated – but the fear of being mocked after they die is. I just can’t with these idiots. Not saying I celebrate when one of them kicks the bucket. Not saying I don’t either.
Completely agree with both your and Moira’s Rose’s Garden comments, so hard.
My heart breaks just to think about the people who died before vaccines were available. It’s specially painful to think about the poor souls that had to die alone at a hospital bed. But now that vaccines are widely available I don’t feel sympathetic for people who are antivaxxers and wildly spreading lies/disinformation about vaccines. Those lies have cost lives, those lies have killed people. Maybe I’m wrong about feeling some kind of bitterly pleasure when I heard an openly antivaxxer has died but I do feel it. At least with their deaths, they do some good to the society because I bet some vaccine hesitant people have got the shot after hearing the death of one of those morons.
I do feel vindicated and also sympathetic when an antivaxer gets sick with Covid and then realizes and admits their mistakes over not being vaccinated. I have little sympathy for the ones who remain pathologically stubborn and get seriously ill or dies.
The people on these sites are adults who publicly post on social media for the world to see. It’s sad they have been taken by misinformation but they made their choice. I’m way past having any sympathy for anti vaxxer adults who choose to die this way. I won’t give a penny to their go fund mes either. They are taking up resources and endanger others. They can f right off and go die since that is what they are choosing.
I’m the guardian of a friend’s two young children, both of whom are anti-vaccers. These are good friends and I am beyond pissed that they won’t get vaccinated for their children. I told them to include a letter to their children in the will, telling them why they chose not to vaccinate and abandon their children. When I told them I would seek mental health care for their children to help them cope their deaths, she said that was half the reason they ended up choosing me. She said no one else in their family would care enough to do it for the kids.
I couldn’t care less about anti-vaxxers’ feelings. I’ve read their bile vitriol. They’re relentless and say the most horrendous malevolent things about their neighbors, their fellow Americans…. It’s appalling. Despicable. Extreme hypocrisy. And they’re upset one of their own gets verbally dragged from the grave on a few websites? For repeating the awful words these dead spewed while alive in the name of patriotism? F*ck their fungal existence. We’ve lost family members who were this way. One of the loudest languished on a hospital bed for weeks as his organs disintegrated. His last words were get vaccinated. This f*cking shit never had to happen. What better way to issue PSAs than to reiterate the words of the damned after they’ve died while choking on said words?
When I look at Sorry Antivaxxer one thing I notice is the sheer malevolence of the deceaseds’ social media posts that the site chronicles. The dead antivaxxers reveled in their stances and they wanted as many others to share their viewpoint as they could, sometimes that viewpoint literally being “I would rather die than get the vaccine.” These were horrible people with death wishes for themselves and those around them. Then you see that their family posts on their death “he was such a great guy, he would do anything, give the shirt off his back” and it’s like they are trying to gaslight everyone about their deceased’s true nature. The shaming needs to happen to counteract the whitewashing.
You are so right and thank you for this post.
Here’s what the federal government needs to mandate. If you choose to live in a city or town with other people you have to take the vaccine. If you do not want to take the vaccine then that is your right. But you can not live around other people. You must move to the forrest where you can not infect other people. The anti vaxxers would have their rights and the rest of us who are sick of them would also have our rights. Our right to not be around them. Everybody wins.
That’s something the anti ppl would loudly scream they’d love to do, until they find out Amazon won’t deliver to the boonies and they aren’t allowed in Wal-Mart. These are the kind of ppl who act like taxes are thievery, and they don’t need any of the stupid society things taxes support. Like, I’ve seen fb comments that they don’t need roads because of their ATV s. Good luck getting them to run without gas.
Anyway. I know of two 38 year old guys who have died since September who weren’t even super public on FB about vaccine feelings, but they weren’t vaxxed. They left behind 5 very young daughters between the two of them, and both widows posted requests to let them grieve in privacy. I’ve come to the place where I feel bad for their kids, especially for when they figure out that their dad’s actively chose to be unprotected from what killed them.
I just want to comment that these ardent anti-vaxers do have mental health issues since they believe in their conspiracy theories and are pathologically stubborn. My sister is pathologically stubborn and I googled it and it is a mental health disorder.
I mean, we wouldn’t need vaccination mandates if people would just vaccinate. Antivaxxers are idiots.
My cousin died this year from covid and it was devastating. It was so hard for all of us to process because it was so willful and careless, and her stubbornness led to a horrendous death.
It was hard, for a few days, to read the comments about letting nonvaccinated people die. I loved her and she was family. But she made a choice, and it was the wrong choice. If anti-vaxxers have an online presence and are pushing this agenda, then it should be published if they die from covid.
“He argued that “mocking anti-vaxxers when they get sick has become a bit of a sport.”
Hey, Assholes, let me be really specific. I live in LA, everyone in my family is vaccinated, who can be vaccinated. We have two that aren’t old enough, so everyone stays home, except for those of us who have to hunt and gather for the rest, sincerely, we (the adults) are all still working from home. It’s a “bit of a sport” for you assholes every time you mock those of us taking this seriously. Fuck all the way off.
What is cruel about pointing out that antivaxxers died from the inevitable result of their antivax beliefs?
And maybe this is what’s cruel of me to say, but frankly, the conviction that antivaxxers have to take their beliefs to its inevitable grave is actually to be admired, in a way. I admire that they’re not hypocrites on this, like they usually tend to be in so many other ways about their beliefs. Good for them for sticking to their guns on this one thing, if you ask me. Give me liberty, or give me death, indeed, huh. Patrick Henry would be proud, although I don’t think these people know who that is, and I’m pretty sure Patrick Henry was actually inoculated against small pox in his time.
But for these idiots to ask for compassion and kindness beyond what is owed to them as human beings is laughable. They had none, less than none, for everyone around them. I’m not even one of those people who think they should be turned away from medical attention at hospitals!!! I’m one of those bleeding heart socialists who genuinely thinks even repulsive people need care, and need to have their rights defended. But compassion doesn’t mean you get exempt from getting made fun of. It doesn’t mean people can’t be happy when you shuffle this mortal coil as a result of your own stupidity and leave the rest of us in peace. I’m compassionate bc I want to live in a world where there are baselines for these sorts of things. But if I did sh-t like this, I’d also want to live in a world that roasted the hell out of me for being stupid.