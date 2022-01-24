The Windsors will ‘breathe a sigh of relief’ if the Sussexes don’t come this spring

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited the UK, the British media has been churning out a similar storyline whenever a major event or holiday comes up. Part 1: The Sussexes might return for whatever holiday or event. Part 2: The Windsors are incandescent with rage at the thought that the Sussexes might return. Part 3: The Sussexes don’t return. Part 4: The Windsors are publicly pleased that they’ve avoided the Sussexes, all while trying to publicly lay a guilt trip on them for not coming back. Rinse and repeat. We’re in the midst of the same cycle right now, as there is a lot of conversation about whether the Sussexes will return for Prince Philip’s memorial and/or the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Now Ingrid Seward is here to tell us that the royals will breathe a sigh of relief if H&M do NOT come:
Members of the Royal Family will “breathe a sigh of relief” if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t make it to Prince Philip’s memorial, a royal expert has said. Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, said the Sussexes’ absence would prevent the spring tribute from turning into the “Harry and Meghan show”.
Palace officials are preparing to honour Prince Philip, who died last April, in a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in the spring. But it is understood Harry, 37, is not prepared to fly here with Meghan, 40, Archie, two, and seven-month-old Lilibet without armed guards.
Ingrid Seward said: “I think if they choose not to come then everyone will breathe a sigh of relief. It is thanks-giving for Prince Philip and we don’t want it turning into the Harry and Meghan show.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they do not feel safe coming to the UK as they are no longer entitled to Met guards since quitting royal duties. And Harry, now living in the US, is taking the Government to court for refusing to let him pay for police protection. Sources say he is pressing ahead with a judicial review – the first time a member of the Royal Family has sued Her Majesty’s government.
Royal biographer Phil Dampier said it wouldn’t surprise him if the former royals didn’t return to the UK for the service, suggesting the security issue gives them “a good excuse”. But he added Harry “might come because it looks good from a PR point of view… He will be criticised if he does come and criticised if he doesn’t – he will look disrespectful to his grandfather who he was very fond of – so Harry may come but I’d be very surprised if Meghan does.”
He added: “In the current climate flying about for one off events isn’t a very good look, I think if [the memorial visit] was combined with a few days and a serious attempt to sit down with his brother and father and try and talk things through, you can see the point, but I don’t get the impression that anyone is ready to heal the rift.”
[From The Sun]
If there’s so much relief and thanksgiving to be had in the Sussexes’ absence, then surely these salty dumbasses would be able to take Harry and Meghan’s names out of their mouths? Ingrid Seward and Phil Dampier would sh-t themselves with glee if Harry and Meghan flew into London today with Archie and Lili in tow. They would have a million articles churned out in 24 hours. The Daily Mail, the Mirror, the Sun and the Guardian would all have live-blogs about the Sussexes’ return, detailing their movements down to the minute. It’s not Harry and Meghan demanding everything to be “the Harry and Meghan Show.” It’s these dipsh-ts who can’t help themselves – they’re the ones turning every story into something Sussex-related! And then blaming the Sussexes for it. Anyway, we all know that the Queen probably would like to see H&M. It’s William and Kate who have their panties in a bunch at the idea of H&M coming back to the UK and effortlessly stealing all the keen thunder.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210925 – Global Citizen Festival Concert in NYC Central Park Great Lawn, NY – – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210925 – Global Citizen Festival Concert in NYC Central Park Great Lawn, NY – – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, looks stylish in a red velvet suit as she arrives at a Harlem elementary school during her official visit to NYC with Prince Harry.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, looks stylish in a red velvet suit as she arrives at a Harlem elementary school during her official visit to NYC with Prince Harry.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Melba’s in Harlem after grabbing lunch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in town paying a visit to a Harlem elementary school where they sat and read to school children.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Melba’s in Harlem after grabbing lunch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in town paying a visit to a Harlem elementary school where they sat and read to school children.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NEW – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The immaturity from the Windsors is incredible. They act like middle schoolers that just got dumped and will never be ready to be King and Queen.
The rota rats need Harry and Meghan at these events because the royals they have left aren’t captivating enough to pay their bills. The royals need Harry and Meghan at these events became the ones they have left aren’t popular enough to generate interest and distract from their mounting crises. The rota and royals will continue to assist each other in fuelling this “Will the Sussexes come?/How dare they not come!/We’re glad they’re not coming!” rinse and repeat news cycle because they both are in desperate need for Harry and especially Meghan’s presence. The rota are dying of boredom (with some making no secret about it!) and loss of income and the royals are swamped in scandal. At this point, they can’t even afford to care that they look like an immature jilted ex.
It’s the royal rota clowns game plan to save face. If the Sussexes don’t come to the UK they’d go “Whew! What a relief they’re not around to steal the show from the Cambridges! If they don’t like us, we don’t like them too.” If the Sussexes go they’d say “damn ! they shouldn’t be here but now they’re here, so oh well…money, money, money! Just like old times.” Hypocrites all just like this Sewage Seward.
Yeah, it’s the “Harry and Meghan show” even if H&M don’t come, because the tabloids can’t help themselves. They know the rest of the family is dull, dull, dull, and need H&M to generate any public interest. Which fuels resentment from the royals because they are jealous of H&M’s popularity.
Pearl, I truly think the press will soon be so desperate for fresh, viable H&M material that they will brandish the invisible contract about until Charles fixes the appalling security situation/makes it safe for Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili to visit this year. Harry made it clear the press dictates the RF’s actions, and the rota are hangry for new photos and appearances. I’m betting they’ll start throwing pulled punches next month until Clarence House gets the memo.
Not to nitpick but, as someone closely related to the inner workings of The Guardian’s editorial, they wouldn’t have a live blog. BBC sure, but not The Guardian.
The literally did it for the Ellen interview though? Can’t see how a memorial for a former consort would rank lower.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/live/2021/nov/18/meghan-markle-ellen-degeneres-interview-live
I used to think so too, but then The Guardian had a liveblog going for Meghan’s Ellen appearance, which was all a bit of daytime fluff and charitable giving, which anyone who watches daytime talk shows knew it would be. I was so embarrassed for them, but probably not as embarrassed as they were at themselves.
Oh really? Then why did they do it for the f’n Ellen appearance?
They did a live blog for the Ellen appearance bc media outlets were led to believe that, while it wouldn’t be an in-depth interview, it would have “meat”, as it were. Sadly, they were passed alo g false info. Happy to answer any other questions!
No one who has ever watched Ellen thought it would be an “in-depth” interview.. That is pure media crap. For years She has always started the show with dancing in and throws in game show contests that always leave you a little shocked that everyone participated, oh and how could I forget all the “jump out scare” screams from guests she is famous for.. before Duchess Meghan appeared on her show the last episode I watched was in 2010 because a friend was in the audience.. it was exactly the same format.. Ellen is a comedian, she isn’t Oprah or Barbara Walters. That entire narrative was laughable.
@Mae, so if the Guardian has a history of and there is evidence that they did a live blog for the HD show (and thus CAN do a live blog on Meg), then what makes you so sure they would never EVER do another one ever again? I am genuinely confused by yr argument.
If the Guardian thought the Ellen interview would have meat, that just makes them seem pathetic. “passed along false info” LMAO.
To clarify for anyone: yes, media outlets were told the interview would be more than just a lighthearted sit-down. And yes, when Meghan or Harry sit down for an interview, it’s newsworthy because they are speaking directly to someone. Additionally – the Guardian would not have a live blog for dedicated solely to any Sussex visit to the UK, but they would of course have one dedicated to Jubilee events in which of course the Sussexes would (rightly) be a part of. I hope this helps! Happy to answer any good faith questions 🙂
@Mae Who told them it would be more than a light-hearted sit-down? It literally doesn’t make any sense since Ellen has been on are for over a decade and has never done anything like that. If this was vintage Oprah 95-05 or so, then yes I’d believe that. She has people jumping out boxes to scare friends, and dance contests. I would seriously question the journalistic acumen of anyone who would believe that. I suppose my question is given all evidence to the contrary of how an Ellen interview work why would they believe that? Are they saying their source was the Sussexes’? Otherwise it really didn’t make sense to believe that. None of it makes any sense. Also, you keep saying they wouldn’t have a live blog dedicated to a Sussex meeting, but there’s direct evidence to the contrary, why would you believe that?
Media outlets are sent briefs about upcoming appearances of guests they might be interested in (I assume you all know this). Outlets were told it would be more than fluff (as I said), and of course the Sussexes are newsworthy. So, it was covered.
Again – they wouldn’t have a live blog *solely* dedicated to a Sussex visit, detailing hourly or daily movements. The two would obviously pop up on a live blog dedicated to a bigger event, i.e. a Jubilee event or a service, etc. Hope this helps clarify!
LOLOLOLOL. You can’t really spin a live blog devoted an ELLEN interview as anything besides desperation and obsession with the Sussexes. So no, I don’t believe for a minute that they would not do something similar for any future Sussex appearances in the UK. I’m sure you may want to think the Guardian is above that, but its clearly not.
Happy to engage in good faith discussions, but I can guarantee the Guardian is not obsessed with the Sussexes in the deranged way that actual tabloids are. Cheers!
Was it not the Guardian who put in their headlines that Meghan only got £1 in her case against the mail and didn’t acknowledge (again in the headline) that she actually got a substantial amount in the copyright part?
I like The Guardian, I really do but I’m not going to act like they’re above it all the time when it comes to H&M – which is fine, but again, not going to blindly praise them or think they’ll always act a certain way.
Who sent this brief? You keep saying that The Guardian was told that this interview would be “meaty” but you’re not saying who told them that.
@Mae
What exactly do you mean by “Closely related to the inner workings”
You’re related to someone?
You’re directly involved?
Also, the Guardian did a Live blog for when the Sussexes did the Oprah interview. And there’s proof of a couple other ones.
Soooo….. your claim that they don’t is kinda wrong.
@Mae I think your comment only illustrates how self-deluding even the respectable British media are with regards to this story. No one with a sense of media literacy or entertainment industry knowledge thought the Ellen interview would be meaty. Because you don’t go to Ellen for that. With Oprah, that would make sense. Or Gayle King. Or Anne Curry. Barbara Walters, for the Boomers. Maybe Anderson Cooper or Ronan Farrow if you’re going to expose criminal behavior. But no person who had any sense of of the American media landscape would go to Ellen for a serious tell-all. Shouldn’t the editors at the Guardian know that? If you are correct in your assertions, the fact that they didn’t know is an indictment of their understanding of the story.
Now, I think they did know. Maybe they lied to you and your contacts, because they don’t want to admit to themselves that they’re not much better than the scandal sheets. They knew what coverage would generate traffic, so they did it, and then they invented a reason why it wasn’t their fault that they were behaving like tabloid journalists. But just because you choose to believe such an obvious lie doesn’t mean the rest of us are obligated to humo(u)r you.
If this is true, it sounds like The Guardian didn’t do their homework and look up the most basic things about the US just like the Royal Rota continually do and embarrassed themselves as a result. RRs don’t care about accuracy, but one would hope people at The Guardian do.
They never learn do they? The Sussexes absence will over shadow the jubilee anyway. Even recently, Wraith’s birthday was all about Meghan. Ditto her recent outfits. Gaslighting much?
TA. From the moment Harry and Meghan became public in 2016, everything the Windsors have done has always been overshadowed by the Sussexes. From Pippas wedding to Kate’s 2022 birthday extravaganza, everything is always overshadowed by the Sussexes. If/when the Sussexes attend any event, all talk is about the Sussexes’ attendance, if/when they don’t attend, all talk is about the Sussexes’ non attendance/absence. Its a double edged sword the Windsors have lived with since 2016 and will continue to live with for a very long time to come.
Honestly, I think this all the time – even if the Sussexes weren’t cool and hip and glamorous, they would 100% overshadow the Windsors just because of everything that’s gone down the last few years.
I breath a sigh of relief knowing that Harry and Meg won’t be on Stank Salt Island either. Keep them protected and away from that fleet of f**kers.
K would be happy if just PH came so that she could be the “style” star of this service and pose like she did at the first one. PD is correct about one thing: PH will be criticized whatever he does but he’s trying to contradict PC’s big peacemaker story and interesting that he wants to trap PH into having to stay for a few days. “The people will believe what the media tells them they believe.” George Orwell
Glad the Sussexes aren’t reading or paying attention to the garbage written by the uk press! royalists must be a special kind of people to believe a word coming out of the mouth of these royal gossiper rats……what a way to make a living!
I remember during the Sussex could of had a bad bitch tour, Kaiser said that someone booed them, but that Harry and Meghan were too busy banging 5 times that night to care.lol. This is what I think Harry and Meghan would spend their time doing instead of caring what any of the carnival of royal clowns write or think about
It’s hilarious that the BM are pretending that it would be a good thing if they don’t come and create a “sideshow”, while simultaneously live blogging daytime talk show appearances and writing about if they will be allowed to water their lawns. It’s the same thing with Piers Morgan, they talk all this crap but would trip each other to be the one to get a sit down exclusive with them. Also- I don’t get this sit down and have serious talks nonsense they always bring up, there’s nothing to discuss. It’s truly bizarre how they seem to feel that a man in his mid 30’s saying I want to do my own thing, and I won’t let you lie about my family is something to “heal from”.
Poor Windsors. Their thunder will be stolen if the Sussexes come or not. If Harry flies in alone, thunder stolen. If he flies in with Meghan, the press stops for at least 24 hours and no one will notice if Keen showed up in the nude and swung around nipple tassels. If Harry doesn’t come, thunder stolen with “how disrespectful!” articles.
This visual is the bees knees.lolol thank you
So instead of reading Keen, I read Keens (plural) and had these strange images of a duo act where Will is dad-dancing to Watermelon making his tassles swing clockwise and Kate is throwing her head back laughing with jazz hands to make her tassles swing counterclockwise whilst playing the piano.
Immediately followed by the thought that hell yeah, I’d pay to watch that vaudeville act. At least they’d be earning their own goddamn money through honest means.
@ HeatherC, oh my, that’s a sight that I know need to scrub my eyes with bleach with!!! 🤢
If Harry and Meghan come to Britain, the RR’s will be singing in the streets, they have no morals or ethics to speak of. They are all gathering up in the closets with their Ouija boards trying to determine whether Harry and Meghan will return. They desperately need Harry and Meghan though they refuse to admit it.
As for Ingrid Sewer, she just can’t help herself can she? She is utterly delusional and unhinged with the masses of what will Harry do? Sewer has about as much insight as to what Harry and Meghan will do as we do, nothing!!! Oh FFS, Sewer, just go away already!!
Will you, won’t you come to the dance? What a clown show and clickbait based upon How very dare they whatever they decide to do! W and K want to own that balcony and are at their limits sharing the limelight with TQ and the FK so there is no way they want H and M back. It isn’t going to happen because of TQ’s frailty I very much doubt that the Jubilee will happen Harry might return on his own for family funerals but not Meg and the children because it is too risky without full security.
I agree with you that W&K, Charles, Camilla and the courtiers don’t want them back and wish they would actually disappear. It’s the Rota that desperately want them back and this silly article is trying to cover all bases, but pretty much lets us know that they know nothing.
Dee, I think “creating a sideshow” actually means “steal the show.” And yes, they absolutely would.
They don’t want the memorial to turn into the “Harry and Meghan show” and yet they were fine when the actual funeral turned into the “Keen-murderess-widow-with-pearls deathstare show.” Meghan and kids, pls stay safe and stay home; I want the Keen to hog the humiliating spotlight all over again.
Lol. I am dying at these royal reporting rats. They are so thirsty and starving for Harry and Meghan because the keenbridges just don’t cut it. No one cares about them so they are in desperate need of Harry and Meghan. For this reason alone I hope that neither Harry or Meghan go there. After all who wants to fly to the uk for a service and then be punished for it by sitting down with your incandescent, engorged with rage brother as he sits there and glares at you as you try to sip your tea.
And again why is it always Harry that has to do the work of mending these relationships when he is the victim. He is the one who’s wife was almost driven to suicidal ideation. He is the one who’s child was compared to an ape. He is the one who’s family is constantly being abused and attacked. No ingrid you Seward rat and Phil you damp mounding sponge. Harry doesn’t owe any of you or the Windsor shit.
“We don’t want you to come, but if you do, we don’t want you to steal any attention, but if you do, we don’t want you to know how much money we’ll make from it, but if you do, we don’t want you to sue, but if you do…look over here, Waity got a new dress!”
BM creating the news, where none exists.
Distraction from Royal scandals. Distraction from PM scandals. Distraction from the huge increase in child hunger. Distraction from the heat or food choices for far to many. Distraction from the absolutely staggering cost to keep the Royals in gold pianos and helicopters not to mention every thing else they have an open public purse for. Distraction from NHS issues (which if it becomes Americanized they will not like the price that follows). Distraction from shit rivers. Distraction from the “good ole boy” network destroying lives and countries with media misinformation and coverups. Even with all of that I am sure there is much I missed.
Newsflash: Archie and Lili will not be attending any Westminster Abbey memorial to Prince Philip even if they were in the country. So no need to throw more royal hands up in the air worrying that they will steal the show. The only ones who will be relieved are Burger King and his Side of Crispy Fries. Kate revels in being photographed as the glamorous mourner who can wear the Queen’s jewels and Meghan’s appearance will cut into her publicity.
Dampier is particularly ludicrous. He says Harry might come for good PR, but then admits they’ll be no good PR because they’re gonna criticize him no matter what. Which like, no sh*t Sherlock, we know that’s how the RR/BM rolls re: Harry and Meg. You’re giving the game away, Phil, which even though we already been knew, is not a good idea. And if we been knew, Harry been knew longer. He ain’t considering PR in his decision because he knows you won’t do anything but hate.
@Rapunzel: Phil Dampier who’s going to one of those commentators who will be criticising Harry whether he comes or not.
OMG, is this how its going to go for the next 50 years? Every time the Windsors do anything we’re going to have months and months of stories about whether H&M will show up? For a press that insists they’re over the Sussexes, they sure cant stop talking about them.
I think Harry will go to the service for his grandfather. I don’t think we’ll see Meghan in the UK until the Jubilee, IF then, and that I think that will be combined with a bigger trip to Europe for Invictus and I still don’t think that’s 100%. But I think that’s the first time we’ll see her in the UK and I think that will be the last time we see her until the Queen passes.
I think in the ideal Sussex world, with no pandemic, and no toxic family holding their security over their heads, they would come back to the UK maybe each summer for a month or something. I don’t think they moved to California thinking they would never again return to England. But the pandemic changed everything, and then you factor in the significant security issue and the toxic press (egged on by the family) and its a very different situation, especially for Meghan.
@Becks: If the security situation is not sorted out Meghan’s not ever going back the UK.
Right, hence why I said “factor in the significant security issue” and that I thought it was a big IF for her to go back in June. But I do think the broader plan when they moved was to come back once a year or so. But again like I said, its turned out to be a very different situation for several reasons.
@Becks: I think a lot has happened which has led Harry and Meghan to change their plans after they left the UK in 2020. The Palace continued to brief against them, they accused Meghan of bullying, they reacted poorly to Lili being named after the Queen and supported the MoS in Meghan’s case against the MoS. Harry and Meghan giving their house to Eugenie is a sign that they’ve decided against spending a huge amount of time in the UK or attending royal events.
Royal Reporters are desperate for Meghan and Harry to show up It would be there most profitable event since the Funeral and the fake statue ceremony. The only people who wouldn’t want Meghan and Harry there are William and Kate kate won’t be the star of the show everything will be focused on Meghan and Harry they will be overshadowed big time.
” Ingrid Seward and Phil Dampier would sh-t themselves with glee if Harry and Meghan flew into London today with Archie and Lili in tow.”
Exactly. The press desperately want Harry and Meghan back in the UK and they’re lying if they say otherwise. Harry attended the funeral which is more important than the Thanksgiving Service a year later. Plus, if Harry’s smart (and I think he is), he’d realise that this Thanksgiving Service is being put on for the press and to get him and Meghan to go to the UK. If I’m Harry I would not be going to any public royal event except funerals.
@Amy Bee:
“Harry attended the funeral which is more important than the Thanksgiving Service a year later.”
AbsoFREAKINlutely THIS! H made the effort to attend his grandpa’s funeral so why, now that he knows that his security arrangements are being played with by the royals and their henchmen, would he put himself in their hands again, to supply security for him to attend phillip’s memorial service.
In the wake of Harry’s exp this past summer in realizing how they plan to handle his security, i:e: provide it on THEIR TERMS, what makes these troglodytes believe he would ever again put himself or his family in their hands? H’s Statement said HE. AND. HIS. FAMILY. will be UNABLE TO VISIT THE UK if his security arrangements are not to his satisfaction.
Theyre doing the ‘will he/wont he’ dance again like they did with his mother’s statue unveiling. If you recall, we believe it was part of the conditions laid down by H that the rota NOT be invited. Then after he left they started the rumor that he will return in September for a social given by bulliam “to thank the sponsors” at which, of course the RotaRats wd be in attendance.
The only thing H gave them in Sept was the judicial review request.
LMFAO
If the Queen is doing poorly, will she be there? If Covid is still bad will there even be an event? It would be kind of funny if the media were paying attention to the memorial and H&M slipped in to visit the Queen while they were.
Not just that, but considering what’s going on with Russia & Ukraine, pundits are saying NATO will have to act, and there could be war in Europe. Invictus may not go on with that. It also wouldn’t be safe to fly into parts of Europe.
It’s always been the Harry and Meghan show and that’s the reason they were hounded out of the country. Through no fault of their own they are the superstars and they is no denying.
@mae doesn’t seem believable that media outlets were told the Ellen chat would be more in depth than it was given that it was only advertised like 24 hours before it aired, the preview had the usual light anecdotes & description of the episode said she would be discussing the bench’ . Plus Ellen has rarely done serious interviews.
The press want to have it both ways. Guilt H&M if they don’t come for various upcoming royal family events AND criticise them if they do for stealing the spotlight when nobody is forcing them to focus on the Sussexes. Like I heard Sophie did an overseas trip last week which I haven’t seen widely reported on as the media seems to prefer discussing whether H&M’s lawn can be watered & where their companies are incorporated.
The royals probably have a conundrum. They obviously want to use Harry (and Meghan?) for PR & control his/their ability to travel to and move around in Britain. And the press want new pics/ gossip so want Harry & his family on British soil. Seeing as Harry is saying he/his family can’t travel to Britain whilst security isn’t resolved I wonder if the royals will be under pressure from their tabloid buddies to come up with some type of solution
That poster feels fraudulent. Like all the supposed lawyers who just knew Meghan would lose her case. Or the Netflix insider who claimed they knew the details of the production deal. Or the fake PR experts who claimed the Oprah interview would ruin Harry and Meghan.
People on the internet lie. All the time.
And if The Guardian thought Ellen would be a hard hitting interview, people need to be fired. Ellen has never done a hard hitting interview on her how. Never.
I need people to just say they’re mad that Harry and Meghan get extraordinary media attention and keep it moving.It’s more honest than lying about what The Guardian would never do as people provide receipts for what they did do.
Agree, sorry but I dont believe the Guardian is much better than the rest of british ragloids. The only decent media in the UK is byline, the guardian is chippy paper in my opinion. And they are desperate for clicks like all the other rags over there so they would definately be having a livefeed and churn out one story after the next reporting from “sources” aka made up crap. Id be ashamed to admit I worked with any UK media outlet outside of byline.
I just remember how they were gearing up their guns for Meghan’s NPR interview, full onslaught, and all they got was a discussion about watercolors, what an awesome dude Christian Robinson is and how Archie loves being read to. Will not be surprised if she never mentions those people by name again.
So much contradictory stuff coming and rumors from Salt Island regarding the Sussexes and none of it makes sense. Meanwhile apart from Harry’s statement haven’t heard a peep from them since December. A lot of people seem really, really invested in them being over there, but only if they have no police protection, which is really messed up.
Too funny to imagine how all this “relief” fits in with Charles’ secret phone calls to Harry.
If they come the PRESS will turn it into the Harry and Meghan show. If they don’t come the stories will all about Harry and Meghan not being there.
I was listening to an ITV podcast the other day, the host rushed though discussions about the other Royals to “let’s talk about Harry and Meghan”. From his tone, that’s who he wanted to talk about. The Press needs to stop pretending.
I agree about the furor that the Daily Mail, the Mirror and the Sun would have if they went back. They’d totally do a live post…….. ///////
But I think The Guardian wouldn’t. Insofar as the monarchy is concerned, the Guardian is doing serious legal stuff around reporting on Prince Phillips will. They’re aggressively fighting for transparency about crown property and stuff like that…….
I think they’ll cover Harry & Meghan in as much as their experiences are an example of white supremacy, but they won’t crap their pants every time they breathe.
I’ve tried to edit this comment and it’s not going through.
For goodness sake will they stick to a story!
What happened to Charles’ Olive Branch?