Julia Fox isn’t in it for the money: ‘I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life’

Remember when Kim Kardashian first got with Pete Davidson and we were like “well, this will get pretty interesting.” Little did we know that Kanye West would introduce the true wild card into the mix: Julia Fox. Julia Fox makes Pete Davidson look like your nice, wholesome, nerdy/burnout high school boyfriend. Julia Fox is doing this to make an even bigger name for herself. Julia Fox is doing this for the anarchy. Julia Fox is having a great time. I think out of this uncool, unholy Bermuda Quadrangle, Julia is really having the most fun. Julia keeps talking, and did y’all know she’s a podcaster? That is AMAZING. Her podcast is called Forbidden Fruits and she spoke about why she’s with Kanye. Hint: it’s not about the money. Which I believe.
Julia Fox isn’t bothered by the chatter surrounding her relationship with Kanye West. While opening up about how she’s evolved from being an “attention seeker” in her younger days, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, appeared to address headlines over her connection to the Grammy-winning rapper, 44.
“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said on Friday’s episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”
She added that she only cares about creating art and “putting things into the world.”
“Watch my movie, read my book,” the actress quipped. “That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”
Also in the episode, Fox briefly gave details about a recent dinner she shared with West and several other stars, including Madonna. She noted that ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown was present, adding, “There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed.”
Yeah, she’s not in it for the money. Now, she’s lying about not being in it for the fame or the clout. She has more eyes on her right now than she ever has before and she is feeding on the attention. She has a thirst which cannot be quenched by merely dating billionaires. She needs the paparazzi flashbulbs going off, she needs the connections and introductions she’s getting from being with Kanye, she needs her name to be everywhere. I’m disappointed that she doesn’t just acknowledge that. But at least she didn’t say that she’s with Kanye because she genuinely likes him! LOL.
New York, NY – Kanye West and rumored new flame, Julia Fox enjoy a night out on Broadway and head to dinner at Carbone. The HOT new couple were seen enjoying night out on Broadway where they took in Slave play at the August Wilson Theater and headed to one of Kim’s favorite NYC spots, Carbone for dinner. Kanye seems smitten with the stunning ‘Uncut Gems’ actress. The two were recently spotted in Miami and appear inseparable.
New York, NY – “Uncut Gems” actress, Julia Fox, is out and about in New York City with Kanye West. The actress keeps warm in a leather trench coat paired with a Balenciaga top and leather boots.
West Hollywood, CA – Kanye West and Julia Fox hold hands as they are seen leaving Delilah after dinner.
West Hollywood, CA – Kanye West and Julia Fox hold hands as they are seen leaving Delilah after dinner.
West Hollywood, CA – Kanye West’s new fling Julia Fox shows off her midriff at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood. The 31-year-old actress is wearing black leather trousers with a matching crop top and a carrying Balenciaga handbag.
Los Angeles, CA – Kanye & Julia Fox share a tender kiss after dinner. The Uncut Gems actress sported a sexy fitted leather crop top that revealed two intricate S shaped tattoos on her back and low slung, curve hugging leather pants and black stilettos. The hot new couple stepped out to a flash frenzy and mob of waiting fans just a day after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted enjoying a low key pizza night.
Just going to say that “I’ve dated billionaires my entire life” is exactly what someone “in it for the money” would say, but go off Julia. You’re dressing like a possessed hooker because YOU want to. Everyone believes you.
I know. She should have said anything but that. Lol
at this point- the ONLY reason to be with him is fame and money….
And it’s a hideous outfit anyway, lol.
Yes right? This outfit agress me. Which 31 old dress like this? I’m 31 and this outfit yells at me: ” The diarrhea is coming right after the next gust of wind, you’re welcome”.
“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”
I don’t even think she’s denying that she’s in it for the money. Sounds more like her response to those accusations is….”so what?”
Ok hun. If you’ve dated billionaires your entire adult life, then sure, you’re not in it for the money, you’re just Miranda Kerr.
Oh man this is fun! Quick Q about these photos. Is she not wearing undies in the second pair of skin tight vulva-huggers? Or are they just another style that DON’T hook over the hips? I gotta keep track of the new trends hahahahahaha!
Likely not wearing any, but there is a thing called a (wait for it) “punani patch.” It’s essentially a stick-on g-string that covers your actual bits from front to back for hygiene purposes. An adhesive bra for your lady parts, if you will.
I liked her a lot in the Uncut Gems. She is doing it (being with Kanye) for herself, for whatever reason, so good for her.
I’m with you. Liked her in the Soderberg film recently too. Enjoy that she’s unapologetic about who she is but, like Kaiser, I wish she’d be more open about “dating” Kanye for the publicity and connections. There’s no way she’d be meeting Madonna about playing Debi Mazar if it wasn’t for him.
She can’t be only 31 years old right? She is good looking and has an amazing body, but she looks way older no? Or maybe just a really mature face? Too much botox?
I was looking at her Wikipedia Page and it says she was called a Modern Bombshell by Vogue, wtf ? hahahha that was funny
@Lena. Agree with you. I thought she looked like an older version of the Lana del Ray I remember from 2011. Like how I imagine Lana at 40+ Thankfully I got over LDR in 2012 and have no idea what she looks like now but yeah defs older than 31
Oh Lana del Rey is spot on. They have the same white girl rich vibe going on
She looks generic pretty white girl. Nothing special or unique
She looks around 40 to me.
Yeah, she looks 40 to me as well. It looks to me like she’s done a bunch of injections on her face, so that may be what’s aging her.
Even Kanye deserves better! she is not in it for the money; maybe but she is in it for the fame…..who could have even put a name on her face before she started seeing Kanye? I wonder how long this will last? I guess as long as Kanye thinks it annoys his ex
Another circus ……………
Oh I dunno, I think they’re kinda perfect together. Just think about it:
Kanye doesn’t actually want a real partner, someone who’s his equal. He wants a “muse,” a woman he can parade around and play dress up with, who will continue to boost his ego even when he does stupid shit.
Julia is independent and fame-hungry. She’s doesn’t particularly need or want a real relationship; she’s far more interested in climbing the ladder of Hollywood, so what she really needs is someone who can give her a leg up in the industry.
Kanye can give Julia what she needs most: headlines. And Julia can be Kanye’s muse without anything real or messy (like actual love) getting in the way.
Kanye definitely does NOT deserve better. He’s using her exactly as she’s using him, exactly as he’s used all “his women.” They’re his paper dolls, to style and dress and use to “inspire” his “music,” to look how he wants in photos and be a piece of walking advertisement to his self-perceived genius.
And then, when the paper doll starts thinking she’s a real person, he crumples her up and burns her in spite.
Water always seeks its own level.
TRUSTAY!
(thirsty)
Ew.
Jesus, that sounds like the most insufferable dinner party ever.
I’d love to know what was on the menu. I’m picturing a keto-fest of tiny plates from which everyone only took the smallest nibble.
Cocaine was on the menu 😝
Her eye makeup for her Paris pap stroll is certainly a “look”…yikes
Maybe they didn’t eat at all and just sat around the table complimenting the smell of each other’s farts?
I can’t think of 2 people who deserve each other more.
She’s not in it for the attention but she finds it necessary to name-drop other celebs she has hung around with?
Dating billionaires your entire life = not in it for the money. No, your logic doesn’t hold
Oh. I see.
I was looking at her photos/art on Google and one article says this: “Fox was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder and found to be prone to ‘utilise impulsive behavior that impairs her judgment and sometimes results in poor decision making’”… SO I guess it all makes more sense now
Borderline personality dating bipolar disorder? I’m not even going to make a joke. At some point the police will be called in this relationship. That’s a prediction.
Yeah I don’t see this ending well
Bettyrose-hysterical! You always bring it!
I wish people would chill with her. I have no desire to tear her down because she’s out there and dating Kanye. I much prefer her to Aaron Rodgers and can’t believe psychological diagnoses are circulating about her when that is privileged information that is illegal to release for publicity. I am not clutching my pearls if she did or didn’t put out a sex book. I really hate the verbal assassination of women for sport. Of course, I get that this is a gossip site, but I think Amber (Muva) would be much nicer about Julia than we are. I just love Amber and I don’t mind that Julia is fulfilling whatever dreams she has through Kanye. Rock on, girl.
It’s not illegal per se unless it’s a healthcare worker releasing privileged patient information.
On your other point I agree with you, who tf cares if she released a sex book or is wearing low-cut pants? Way too much slut-shaming in these comments, hyperventilating over whether she’s wearing underwear.
It sounds like she put that diagnosis information out there herself as background for her art. So no, that’s not illegal.
For real though. I find her obnoxiousness and insolence pretty entertaining. Kanye is very gross however, so he’s the one bringing the off-putting factor to the table. Meanwhile, she be making Karens angry and mouthing off and I’m all for it, lol.
But I do think throwing Kim under the bus is also gross.
Agreed jferber. She’s amusing and has a banging body. “I’ve been dating billionaires my entire adult life” hilarious! Not just millionairs, billionaires. And she was married to a chef.
Who cares if she is in it for the fame and clout? I mean Kim K was famous when they first got together but she used him to up her profile more and get in with bigger name celebs (Jay Z, Beyonce, John Legend) who would have never looked twice at her except that they were friends with Ye.
He is definitely using julia as well. Ye love having a muse type. *Shrug*
I can’t believe she is letting Kanye dress her though. I feel like that would be one of the most exhausting part to me. That and probably having to reassure Kanye of his brilliance all the time.(which he is but that level of narcissism is a lot)
I just need her to wear different pants at this point. I can’t with these low-rise leather ones she keeps wearing!
Lainey has been all giddy about this pairing but at the end of the day, this woman has decided to publicly get involved with a man who is mentally unstable, a neglectful parent, and is using her to further abuse and pester his wife.
They could break up tomorrow. She could go on to win five Oscars and I’ll never forget that this is who she is… and she’s a mother herself to boot.
This.
I don’t care what she wears or how high she’s getting off the sudden increase in fame, you do you Julia Fox, I care that she’s doing it with a man who is engaging in abusive behavior towards his ex. I’m not here for ignoring that aspect of what this is about for him.
Well dating” a high profile person is the way to fast track it to stardom, and tbh …. i can’t be mad if she just wants fame it’s what it is. But if she actually want to be an actress this isn’t it, I mean look at what happened to Ana de Armas who was really hot in Hollywood at one point.The whole thing with Ben didn’t exactly help her career.
There’s a reason it’s a relative unknown socialite/ actress like julia thats willing to put on this show with him and not some legit actress or model.
OMG, she has a 1 year old!!!??? This woman has a lot of energy.
Also, her ex-husband / baby’s father seems unlikely to be a billionaire.
Twin Falls, you are right on that point.
Just wondering, who is Julia Fox and how did she date billionaires her whole life?
To get the answer to that, first define ” dating”.
I had no clue who she was before she started “dating” Kanye, so her plan is working.
Also, I cannot imagine how completely insufferable their dinner dates are.
“Dated billionaires my whole life”. – definition of a gold digger
Hey at least she makes her own money too but that’s about all I see “redeeming” what is apparent in her personality
Just sounds like a social climber who feels totally fine about using people and doesn’t even have the PR skills to hide it under the guise of genuine affection
J, I can’t remember Kim ever saying she loved or even liked Kanye. Just sayin’.
She’s obviously in it for the fame, but hey, so was Kim. These people are just circus performers – I hope their private lives (if they have any) are much different from their public lives. It seems like it would be so exhausting to exist like that.
Can someone educate me on this man’s “brilliance”? Is it his music? I’m admittedly old and ignorant about that, but I’ve seen enough of his “fashion” to not check “brilliant” next to that box. I even watched his interview with David Letterman and while he came across as way more smart, thoughtful and creative than I would have assumed, I still didn’t find the brilliance people speak about. I really am curious!
Sometimes I’m so disappointed in my fellow women kind. This man is an unstable, abusive, sociopath narcissistic and she thinks he is dating material….. also wtf is up with the billionaire comment? Sounds like a money hungry woman IMO. I just get bad vibes all around. I’d like more money, sure but I could never date these kinds of people just for a lifestyle upgrade. I just don’t know how these woman do it. I guess I’m just not money driven enough to spend time with egos like Kanye.
That’s disappointing because if it isn’t for the money, why on Earth would you be caught dead in those clothes?
Name them.
Not feeling her charisma at all. I don’t know if Kanye’s dressing her but what she’s wearing is not doing it and a bit Kim klone . Not enfant terrible , just the terrible part. That’s all I got.
I agree. She has zero camera presence and ends up looking flat and dull. I think the “exaggerated” fashion works for Kim Kardashian as her body is also exaggerated and KK does have camera presence. The same goes for the makeup. Something that would look dramatic on KK ends up looking like one of Kanye’s kids applied it.
I read she is bi-polar. So I guess they have that in common.
Kanye is an abusive man and he’s using this woman for his campaign of post separation abuse, somehow. To get under Kim’s skin, to provide cover for his abuse (see, SHE doesn’t think I’m abusive, Kim is the real problem, not me!), to fool people into thinking he’s totally over Kim, on and on. Plus, she’s “fresh meat” that isn’t completely over his abusive behavior, in fact she probably soothes his ego by rejecting the notion that he’s a toxic man. She still worships his creativity and allows herself to be an empty vessel for him to play out his desires (which are all about him, not her). Of course she doesn’t see it this way and probably fooled herself into thinking she’s going into this with eyes wide open. But she’ll only be fooled for so long and then he will discard her and degrade her.
She’s going to destroy him when they break up. She has the white privilege Kim has without the shared offspring to hold her back. And if you know anything about Fox, you know she used to (still does?) run with Cat Marnell and her crew, so she’s not afraid to go nuclear and she has the media buddies to publicize it. Kanye will regret this.
I’m also going to say, considering the Marnell connection, that this woman is probably super racist as well. So this will get ugly.
I find them both insufferable. Period. He is just more famous insufferable. Now she’ll be famous too.
As highly stylized as she is she doesn’t pop on camera for me. And my first thoughts were “how does she sit in those pants?” Comfort above all haha
It’s kind of like having a friend who only has one-night stands, or habitually picks up people at a bar or club for a casual encounter. When they’re upfront with the people they’re hitting on, respectful in their efforts, and good-natured when turned down, it’s like… well, totally not my thing and I personally would feel skeevy living that life, but they aren’t hurting anyone and only engaging with like-minded folks, so… 🤷♀️
She’s not pretending to be in love (or even really emotionally invested), isn’t participating in trashing his ex, and isn’t pretending she wants “privacy” or to “not have to talk about who she’s dating.”
She’s just…openly enjoying the attention, getting free clothes (no matter how ugly), and likely knowing her shelf life is limited, seems pretty unbothered by being a temporary accessory.
I like her less and less every time she opens her mouth.