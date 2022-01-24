Julia Fox isn’t in it for the money: ‘I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life’

Remember when Kim Kardashian first got with Pete Davidson and we were like “well, this will get pretty interesting.” Little did we know that Kanye West would introduce the true wild card into the mix: Julia Fox. Julia Fox makes Pete Davidson look like your nice, wholesome, nerdy/burnout high school boyfriend. Julia Fox is doing this to make an even bigger name for herself. Julia Fox is doing this for the anarchy. Julia Fox is having a great time. I think out of this uncool, unholy Bermuda Quadrangle, Julia is really having the most fun. Julia keeps talking, and did y’all know she’s a podcaster? That is AMAZING. Her podcast is called Forbidden Fruits and she spoke about why she’s with Kanye. Hint: it’s not about the money. Which I believe.

Julia Fox isn’t bothered by the chatter surrounding her relationship with Kanye West. While opening up about how she’s evolved from being an “attention seeker” in her younger days, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, appeared to address headlines over her connection to the Grammy-winning rapper, 44. “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said on Friday’s episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.” She added that she only cares about creating art and “putting things into the world.” “Watch my movie, read my book,” the actress quipped. “That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.” Also in the episode, Fox briefly gave details about a recent dinner she shared with West and several other stars, including Madonna. She noted that ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown was present, adding, “There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed.”

Yeah, she’s not in it for the money. Now, she’s lying about not being in it for the fame or the clout. She has more eyes on her right now than she ever has before and she is feeding on the attention. She has a thirst which cannot be quenched by merely dating billionaires. She needs the paparazzi flashbulbs going off, she needs the connections and introductions she’s getting from being with Kanye, she needs her name to be everywhere. I’m disappointed that she doesn’t just acknowledge that. But at least she didn’t say that she’s with Kanye because she genuinely likes him! LOL.