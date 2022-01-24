Ken Wharfe: Prince Harry is ‘desperate’ to come back to the UK to see the Queen

The royal rota finally have their teeth in something solid: Prince Harry said, in his own words, that he wants to bring his wife and children to the UK for a visit, so they can know the country of his birth. Harry said this in a statement he made about wanting to pay for his own police protection while in the UK, and he is still seeking a Judicial Review on the matter. Now that the royal rota knows what he wants, they are hellbent on withholding it from him by any means necessary. Their nature is fundamentally punitive, and they’ve spent the past two years desperately searching for some way to attack Harry and get under his skin. This is how. Speaking of:
Prince Harry is “desperate” to get back to the UK this year, according to former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe. Mr Wharfe, who used to guard the late Diana, Princess of Wales and Princes William and Harry as children, told Palace Confidential on MailPlus that the Duke of Sussex “is going to make a real effort to come back here”. Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden followed this up by suggesting Harry is still keen to have his seven-month-old daughter Lilibet receive a royal christening.
Mr Eden remarked on the security row, saying: “What was very interesting is that the legal letter talked about his children…. He was worried that there wouldn’t be protection for his children, which makes me think he might come back on his own, because he may not be given the protection he needs for his children. For Prince Philip’s memorial, he may come on his own. He did that when it was the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.
“Baby Lilibet is seven months old now and she hasn’t been christened yet. Royal babies would normally be christened within three months but from what I’ve heard, Harry has made it clear he wants a royal christening for her, the same as Archie had, and so when is that going to happen?”
Mr Wharfe added: “The fact he has gone down this legal route to try and secure protection suggests to me that he is desperate and there is a real reason for him to come to the UK. He has two children that the Queen hasn’t effectively seen yet. The very fact he has made this noise with the British Government to secure protection suggests to me that he is going to make a real effort to come back here. I think we will see him return this year, for the Platinum Jubilee.”
Harry’s statement made it clear that he wants to bring his children and it’s widely assumed that if he doesn’t get police protection, he won’t bring them. How many times does this need to be said, repeated and analyzed? As for the stuff about Lilibet’s christening… that was a storyline in the British tabloids last fall, and I think it’s interesting we haven’t heard anything about it in a few months. I sincerely hope that Lilibet has already been christened quietly in Montecito. Maybe the Sussexes will drop some photos out of nowhere at some point. I mean, it’s not unheard of to delay a baby’s christening for months, and clearly Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall delayed their babies’ christenings because of the lack of water from the Jordan River. So maybe Lili hasn’t been christened yet. Maybe Harry really is waiting and hoping that the path will be cleared for him to return for a visit with his family. Ugh. I wish they wouldn’t!
I understand why they christened Archie at a time when they still intended to be part of the RF, but as private citizens who’ve given no indication they’re religious, is a christening a foregone conclusion?
I think they’re both at least culturally Christian. I’d be a little surprised if they skipped the ceremony altogether, especially for their second child.
A lot of europeans aren’t personally christians as we say in my country, but are as @lunchcoma says culturally christians. Some people follow the tradition with christening their children without a thought to the religious aspect of it. I don’t think Harry and Meghan are the kind of people who blindly follow traditions, but at the same time, they’re more bound to these things as royals (even though they’re not working royals). Given they’ve done it for Archie, I think they’ll do it for Lili as well.
@Bettyrose: Meghan was christened and confirmed in the Anglican church on the same day and according to reports Kate was confirmed in the church prior to the wedding so there’s no need for Lili to christened as a baby but I suspect she’s been christened already
This is LITERALLY all they have to “go after Harry” about.
Wharf *used* to be on Harry’s side (esp. over “Billy the Basher” as Wharf called him). What made him turn on Harry?
I *do* think all of these stories, Coming Back…, Olive Branch…, Tentative Talking…, all have to do w/ TQ’s rapidly declining health. I really do believe she went to Sandringham/Wood Farm to die. I do think they want to do everything they can to keep up going for another two wks, then ALL bets are off.
I wonder if the wording “desperate to come back” are the rotas way of telling the RF we know the queen is ill, or hints to the public without spelling it out.
I think it’s to make HARRY *look* desperate, that HE is the one who can’t go on w/out his family (when we know that he is just fine in Montecito with HIS family).
Well, wharfe’s quotes about Harry being desperate are kind of played around with here. Eden’s quotes are interspersed to make it sound like Harry is desperate and begging to come back. But wharfe seems to say that Harry’s desperate because there’s a real reason he wants to get back to the UK. That to me seems more like a hint at the queen’s health.
Wharfe had called William a “sneak.”
I mean, Harry made it pretty clear in his statement that he wants to come back to the UK and bring his children, so Ken Wharfe has no insider information, lol. I do think the Queen is not doing well and thats why there is a push for this NOW.
Also, I’m not so sure that Harry would come back without the security even by himself, if there was an incident after the WellChild awards that made him feel unsafe. He’s definitely not bringing his children and wife back without the appropriate security, but I don’t think he’s about to put himself in danger either, you know?
I agree, Becks1: he may do another solo run, and decide to not put his family in danger, but in the end, I think he knows it’s the last chance Lilibet will have to meet her namesake, so I think he’s going to make it happen just to stick it up the RR. Watch how he’s INVISIBLE to them on this trip!!
Harry should stay away. His family is in the states and that is where he belongs.
@joan: Harry “belongs” in the UK as well, he has family there as well–even if he’s understandably given up on most of them behaving like decent human beings, he probably wants to see his gran again before she goes. He’s also probably on good terms with the York sisters, maybe the Tindalls as well. And there are still patronages over there which he and Meghan are invested in.
If a waste of space like Andrew belongs, Harry most DEFINITELY does as well.
@Margaret People immigrate from their home countries all the time. He belongs where he feels like he belongs, and I suspect after his grandmother passes and as his children grow up, he will feel less and less like the UK is one of those places. It would be different if Diana was still alive and living in the UK. But I think were she still alive she would not be living in the UK, so…
@teecee My point is that IF he wants to go back, he (and Meghan and the kids) should be able to (and with protection). I agree that he belongs where he feels he does.
I agree–I think it has everything to do with the Queen’s health. The rota must know that, but they can’t report it. I also think the press are antsy that Harry has a real shot at succeeding with his judicial review, so they’d lose out on paparazzi shots if the Sussexes return. Cue a story about William being incandescent.
Harry’s legal team submitted their request for judicial review in SEPTEMBER 2021. The only reason theres “a push for it now” is that the royals and their henchmen in the press LEAKED this info “surreptitiously” as cover & distraction for PeDrew’s sexual crimes.
So if they wish to hype up H’s attempts to make a safe path for he and his family to visit the uk at some time in the future, to make it appear that H is “desperate” to come now, and allow the plebs and others to assume that it means betty is at death’s door, thats their problem.
They always get the boomerang to slap them in their faces whenever they try to one-up or get one over on the Sussexes.
@Becks: From Harry’s statement, I took it to mean that neither him nor Meghan and the children would return to the UK without the provision of security.
Amy Bee, that’s my understanding, too.
Ugh, I bet his request for protection was because he was hoping to be back to the UK in time for the November 21 group christening of the royal babies. when it was refused he missed out on that event. I also bet the sussexes were unable to have their calls with her Maj over the holidays because of her declining health and this has increased his urgency to have this settled. I hate how they are using the Queen to yank Harry’s chain.
I actually can see that. It’s possible that Eugenie wanted to make Harry and/or Meghan one of the godparents to her boy.
@Royalblue: It’s possible but why did he make Wellchild move up their awards to the end of June. I don’t think he had intended on going back to the UK during the rest of 2021 but I do think he wants to pay a visit on his way to or from the Invictus Games in April.
Amy, didn’t the request for paying for his protection come in October? I think he was hoping to return for the christening and at the same time to visit the Queen and introduce her to Lilibet, her namesake. And spitefully he was denied.
@RoyalBlue: The request for the judicial review was made in September 2021 meaning that he’s been asking all along for permission to pay for protection in the UK. He said in his statement that he first made the request in January 2020 at Sandringham and that he’s made several requests since. If he had intentions of returning the UK after July the Wellchild Awards would not have been moved from it’s usual spot of October. As we saw Harry and Meghan went to NY twice in the same time period when people were expecting them to return to the UK. It’s important to remember that this rumour of a royal christening was started in Deuxmoi and picked up by Richard Eden who knows nothing about Harry and Meghan but insists that Harry wants a royal christening. A royal christening would have to involve the Palace and the Royal Family and if there were any real discussions about that it would be leaked to the press already. I don’t think Harry wants the Palace involved in any aspect of his life.
@Amy Ok. I did not read his statement, and only relied on summary posts online. I did not know he made the request since 2020.
However, there were whispers late last year of the Sussexes’ interest in christening Lili in the UK, and I had thought those were leaks.
Of course they would center all possible reasons around the royal family.
While, I can imagine Harry wanting to see his grandmother if she really is in increasingly failing health, I doubt the rest of their assumptions. I don’t think he’s desperate for a royal christening. I wouldn’t be surprised if Lily was already christened.
I believe Harry is thinking long term. He wants his kids to know England. He wants to continue to support UK charities. He wants to be able to see his friends and other family that aren’t in the royal fold. Including Spencer family.
He’s not gagging to continue crusty old royal traditions.
Agree with your take, snuffles. Harry has every right to go to England if he wants. And every right to expect safety for him and his family if he does.
Yeah, he’s thinking long term! I belive a vital part of this is that Harry wants the opportunity to go there as a privat citizen without the RF and their courtiers knowledge. We heard how Chuch has offered for them to stay with him, this offer no doubt came as part of a security conversation/communication. That gives Chuck full control of H&M’s movements while in Britain and simultaneously leak what a doting father/grandfather he is for the generous offer. Harry knows that if he has to scedule security through the RF, they’ll sell him out to the rota every time. He want’s to move around without the rota knowing his every whereabouts, while Chuck and Willnot want full control to sell them out.
@Snuffles: I agree with you.
I am in agreement as well. Chuck is turning the security issue into a positive PR spin. But you can’t spin his abhorrent behaviour as a father into a positive spin no matter how you twist it. Charles has failed Harry his entire life, end of story.
Chaz offering Harry the opportunity to stay with him is a ploy on Charles’s part, no other way to put it. Charles will sell out Harry and Meghan no matter how harmful it would be to them. Charles cares about himself and Camilla the Leaker.
So. Is THIS story in retaliation for the “Andrew is a big bully” or “Harry has been talking to Charles to make amends” story?
I cannot keep up
Harry has said he wanted to go back to that Island, so this isn’t new information. Just an excuse to write about Harry and Megs get views. It is understandable that he would want to go there to see his granny. Maybe she’s shuffled off to that Sandringham farm place so that she could get away from her annoying children AND meet with the Sussexes. I know the Queen has shown that she is bad as the rest but she is old and he loves her dearly. We shall see.
Did Ken wharfe forget that famous picture of Elizabeth & Philip meeting newborn Archie? Plus weren’t we told that Elizabeth used to go over to Frogmore to try & settle H&M before they left for Canada?
Harry said in 2020 when he did a chat with his old rugby patronage i think that he would have been back to U.K. earlier if it wasn’t for the pandemic. So not new that he wants to visit- he’s got friends, family, charities & mothers resting place based there.
What’s new is idea that not getting adequate security is also a factor in why Harry’s whole family haven’t been back. I don’t think it was ever reported before that Harry was offering to pay for RPOs when he said he was stepping back. It adds another layer to why he was so upset about the security point in the Oprah interview. And why Archie was left in Canada when they returned to U.K. for final engagements as well as the pandemic kicking off.
Also interesting that the press don’t seem to be reporting that palace is part of committee with the police & home office that reviews royals’ security. So Charles can probably do a lot more than just offer his son a place to stay when he visits & the question is why isn’t he?
Pure and simple jealousy. He/they KNOW *ALL* eyes will be on the Sussexes if/when they return, overshadowing ANY event they’re coming back for. This is why they’re holding the security back. They KNOW if H&M come for the ferkackta Jubilee, (esp,. with the kids, but even w/out), ALL EYES will be on them and ALL RRs will write about is H&M.
Now, if TRF was smart (and we KNOW they are NOT), they’d pull back and let the Sussexes come back when there *isn’t* some big royal event, to just see Ol’ Betty in private, or a private visit with their friends and/or charities, and once they’re gone, THEN release a few *agreed upon* photos.
They’re a lot safer keeping the little ones at home right now. Santa Barbara is 70 degrees everyday right now and kids can be outside. My son and his family are not going anywhere until their 3 and 1 year old kids can be vaccinated. Just talked to a friend who’s son got married on New Year’s eve and everyone got Covid. Hopefully this summer we will have vaccinations for under 5 and omicron long gone.
I’m seeing/hearing about more and more little ones getting sick w/Covid, bad enough to be hospitalized. Right now, experts are saying this is more of a VASCULAR variant, meaning it attacks the blood vessels more than the lungs (blood vessels to the heart, brain, etc. causing inflammation etc). And we still don’t know what “Long Covid” will do to kids.
I think they’d be smart to not take those kids anywhere for now, but esp. overseas to a country that is RELAXING all Covid restrictions.
@ Jan90067, the deaths of children from the coronavirus had been brutal. There are babies that are fighting for their lives at just a few months old. Why anyone would consider traveling by plane seems like such an ill- formed decision, to me. My husband went to see his Mum in CA for the week before Christmas and he drove the entire way, from TX to CA, as he would not have forgiven himself if he had subjected her to the coronavirus, as she is 102!! Though we are all vaccinated, with the booster, as well. You can’t take any chances no matter how seemingly careful you are.
I suspect Lili has been christened already and the people really desperate for Harry to come to the UK are people like Ken Wharfe and the press. In that same interview, Wharfe said that Harry has changed since he knew as a child. I mean if person doesn’t change in someway when they become an adult, especially who has been through trauma, then that person is not a human being.
I think the “change” he’s referring to is Harry won’t be ANYONE’S whipping boy anymore!
Harry already said he ain’t coming without the proper security protection. If Chucky wants him to come. Then he would make that happen. As for the christening, Harry and Meghan people don’t leak so these idiots in the British media have absolutely no way of knowing if lili is already christened or not. They are speculating as always . And as private citizens. They don’t have to tell anyone what they do or don’t do with their private lives. I know Harry has friends and his mom family there but I do wish that they all went to Cali to visit and Harry could out the uk in his pass for good
Wouldn’t that be lovely!!! That Harry and Meghan would never be subjected to this awful country and their vile RR’s @ Over it!!
My prayer is they drop news she was christened last year.
Along with a picture of Oprah and Tyler Perry with Lily and announcing they are her godparents (😛 I’m just speculating!)
So, to me, it feels a lot like the royal rota got played with this one. They thought they had latched on to a winner with the “Harry demands taxpayer protection, how dare he!”, and end up looking like fools for having to go back and admit that he is, in fact, fighting to be able to pay for his own protection. Oops.
So then they tried to write that he’s some sort of diva, like he’s crazy for wanting to protect his family from (among other threats) the very real bile that is printed about the Sussexes. But that doesn’t hold up very well when contrasted with all of the other royals ( like Andrew) who do enjoy that kind of protection.
So what’s a royalist columnist to do? Well, the “smart” move would have been to get ahead of it, demanding that Harry pay for his own protection if he wants to come to the UK. It’s a fight they can win, because they already know that’s what Harry wants, too. It would put the ball back in the Sussex’s court, too. As if him having to pay for his own security is a direct punishment for his behavior, or a way to “earn” his way back, a la the frogmore repairs. Then, because he’s perfectly willing to pay, they could crow about having saved the taxpayers millions and put Harry and Meghan in their place. It’s actually interesting that they are not doing that, right?
I’m certain there is nothing they would like better than dictating terms to Harry, “You must pay a price if you want to come back!”. So either they have information that his request will not be granted, or they are afraid writing about it it will give him a legit excuse to skip coming to the UK entirely. They desperately want the Sussexes back, but they want it to seem like it’s on their terms.
Hilariously. I’m also convinced that this was a story fed to the rota by at least one of the palaces, and it ended up backfiring.
This is very much related to the other story about the Queen. I believe that Harry would like to spend time with her, possibly with his children, and that the matter is rather urgent.
Okay I have a question. It keeps saying Harry wants to pay for his own security. Does that have to mean royal guards? Or could it be private security. Maybe he wants private security so they can all slip in and out of England without anyone knowing. If it’s royal guards then you know it would be leaked to the press. But private security he could go in and somehow meet with the queen then leave and maybe release some photos after they are gone. That sounds more how they have been handling thing lately. Just a thought.
Robert Phillips, Harry is already travelling with his private security. In the UK, they cannot be armed nor do they have access to intelligence regarding threats. The only way for him to get the level of security that he needs it will have to be provided by the Home Office as I understand the issue. I have to wonder if they’re half way thinking that if Harry wasn’t around they can just pretend that Meghan and the children don’t exist. It’s a very sick game that’s being played here. All Harry wants to do is reimburse the cost of that security so that the taxpayers don’t end up picking up the tab. Pretty simple really.
Am I missing something? If Harry wants to pay fir his own security to keep his family safe, how are the BRF not allowing it? How CAN they not allow it? He wants to do it himself, right? Are the BRF really that pissy? How would it look for them if there was an attack on the Sussexes while in the UK without security? Will someone please explain to me what it us I am misunderstanding? Because if anything happened to Harry and his family while they were visiting the UK, it would all come back of the Queen and the BRF for forbidding Harry to have protection.
Or am I misunderstanding this?