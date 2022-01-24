Prince Harry ‘reached out’ to Prince Charles, there’s a ‘thaw in relations’

Last week, Clarence House leaked a story about Prince Charles and his conversations with Prince Harry. According to “royal sources,” Charles and Harry were back to talking on the phone sometimes, and Charles extended a specific olive branch to Harry, suggesting that if Harry wants to bring his wife and children for a visit to the UK, then they should stay with Charles. Presumably at Highgrove. Charles definitely wants to milk the “poor grandfather hasn’t seen his grandchildren” angle, while completely ignoring Harry’s legitimate concerns about the safety of his family. Well, there’s more about Harry and Charles’s conversations now: apparently, there were “secret talks” and Harry was the one to reach out:

Prince Harry has held secret talks with Prince Charles in a bid to heal their rift ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It follows Harry’s claims he’s been stripped of money and security. He is said to have “reached out” to his father and Palace officials expect him to return to the UK this summer, even if it’s on his own. Our source said: “There has been a definite thaw in relations between Harry and Charles. They are on much better terms and have been having friendly chats and video calls. It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness, and he has taken that on board. There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family.” The Royals are expecting Harry to return from his California home for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, but it could be without Meghan, 40, Archie, two, and seven-month-old Lilibet. It is not yet clear if Harry, 37, will return for Prince Philip’s memorial, expected in March or April. Buckingham Palace was approached for comment.

[From The Sun]

This too is coming from Clarence House. It’s not enough to promote Charles-as-family-diplomat, the wise family healer who extends olive branches to wayward family members. No, Charles also has to let people know that Harry is apparently eager to reconcile, and they’re even suggesting that Harry might be acknowledging his own bad behavior… or something. Notice how tricky the language is around that. That’s because they can’t really pull it off and say: HARRY APOLOGIZED! Because A) no one would believe it and B) he has nothing to apologize for. These a–holes have smeared him and his wife and put them in danger and threatened his family. Anyway, Charles is really trying to thread the needle on this one. It’s pretty interesting.