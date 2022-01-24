Prince Harry ‘reached out’ to Prince Charles, there’s a ‘thaw in relations’

Last week, Clarence House leaked a story about Prince Charles and his conversations with Prince Harry. According to “royal sources,” Charles and Harry were back to talking on the phone sometimes, and Charles extended a specific olive branch to Harry, suggesting that if Harry wants to bring his wife and children for a visit to the UK, then they should stay with Charles. Presumably at Highgrove. Charles definitely wants to milk the “poor grandfather hasn’t seen his grandchildren” angle, while completely ignoring Harry’s legitimate concerns about the safety of his family. Well, there’s more about Harry and Charles’s conversations now: apparently, there were “secret talks” and Harry was the one to reach out:
Prince Harry has held secret talks with Prince Charles in a bid to heal their rift ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It follows Harry’s claims he’s been stripped of money and security. He is said to have “reached out” to his father and Palace officials expect him to return to the UK this summer, even if it’s on his own.
Our source said: “There has been a definite thaw in relations between Harry and Charles. They are on much better terms and have been having friendly chats and video calls. It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness, and he has taken that on board. There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family.”
The Royals are expecting Harry to return from his California home for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, but it could be without Meghan, 40, Archie, two, and seven-month-old Lilibet. It is not yet clear if Harry, 37, will return for Prince Philip’s memorial, expected in March or April. Buckingham Palace was approached for comment.
This too is coming from Clarence House. It’s not enough to promote Charles-as-family-diplomat, the wise family healer who extends olive branches to wayward family members. No, Charles also has to let people know that Harry is apparently eager to reconcile, and they’re even suggesting that Harry might be acknowledging his own bad behavior… or something. Notice how tricky the language is around that. That’s because they can’t really pull it off and say: HARRY APOLOGIZED! Because A) no one would believe it and B) he has nothing to apologize for. These a–holes have smeared him and his wife and put them in danger and threatened his family. Anyway, Charles is really trying to thread the needle on this one. It’s pretty interesting.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
At first, it was Charles reached out and issued an olive branch.
Now, it’s Harry reached and wants to come back home minus his family of course.
And tomorrow, we will hear that Kate was the peacemaker who facilitated all of this and once again its stories coming from the nameless ‘sources, friends and people close to the situation’
Ah yes, Kate, Our Lady of Button Diplomacy.
how can there be so many leaks? can you imagine a company anywhere in the world working like this? this is so unprofessional…..a clown show really!
Something odd is afoot. The story changed last night to MH will stay with Charles to get security. Neither story had much staying power on DF and quickly disappeared way down the page. I think it’s CH trying to turn tables on Harry. Look for William to put foot down and mess it up by Wednesday
“ There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family.”
Now that’s a damn lie. Harry ain’t returning to the fold. If Harry is reaching out it’s to convince Charles to give his family security for UK visits.
Yup!
“I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model, I know how this operation runs and how it works. I don’t want to be part of this.“
No way is Harry longing to re-enter that web of mendacity.
Right on, Snuffles. As a fairly new father himself, it wouldn’t surprise me that Harry would want to smooth out his relationship with his own father. But that in no way describes a “return to the fold,” lol. That’s just delusional.
That’s where they told on themselves. “Coming back more into the fold”?!? Yeah, no. I don’t how many times and every-which-way this man has to say he’s had ENOUGH and he’s not falling for the okey-doke anymore with these people. You tried it though, Chuck.
There is a feeling that the family would like to take credit for Harry and Meghan’s accomplishments since the “young” and “keen” generation have nothing to show for themselves.
100% agree with you
H’s family is Meghan, Archie and LiliDi — when are these imbeciles ever going to understand that? Charles and his snakes are his relatives
Charles is such a coward. He never ‘tries’ William like this. We will see who he really sides with once he ascends the throne.
What I don’t understand is why, if Charles is such a doting grandfather, we don’t hear about him spending lots of time with the Cambridge grandkids.
That and notice how it says ‘without meghan and the children’? That is what they want. That he comes back alone. What a ‘doting’ grandfather indeed
It’s so comical that both CH and the tabloids are pushing this angle. Sh*t got real when they realized that Harry is legit not coming back to the UK for any reason at this point thanks to their security shenanigans. The money-maker will remain in Montecito. Enjoy the budget royals!
Can’t Charles very easily hop on a plane to the states if he wants to see his grandchildren? The answer is Yes he can! Poor me card doesn’t work here.
Probably Harry calling to ask for news about his Gran and Chuck is totally misrepresenting the reasoning for the calls.
Harry has said that he’s in regular contact with the Queen, he doesn’t need to go through Charles to find out how she is.
If she were to be in a bad shape would she be able to answer though?
I dunno man. I feel like after the Lilibet naming fiasco, the courtiers probably stamped down on Harry’s access to his grandmother. And if she is in failing health, it would be easy to do so.
The queen must be in very poor health is my first thought with this story. if he really cared about his second son and grandchildren he would not have allowed their security to become a talk show and tabloid rag debate. With this family I will believe it when I see it, so until security for the Sussex’s is taken seriously by the BRF and we see a formal announcement olive branches are laughable. Personally until there is a Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet his talk of missing his grandchildren is pure “rat” crap.
That is seriously messed up. Papa bear version of Harry wanting to come back into the fold without his wife and kids. It’s a bit sickening. Why are they continuing to try this on?
I said something similar further down. Harry is welcome back, just not his black wife and children. I am sick of these racist asswipes. Need I remind them that it’s not Meghan writing her memoir. So I be very careful if I were them
They’d love nothing more for Harry to return alone for the celebration so they can get photos of the family without Meghan and their children. The royal family’s desire to erase the existence of Meghan and their children is real. If Harry is not granted the security he requests under his terms, I hope he declines the invitation on the behalf of his family. If Harry doesn’t show up for the queen who we all know he adores, he sure as hell won’t show up for Charles or William when it’s time for their turn in the ceremonial spotlight.
Didn’t Charles and William make huge deals about how they can’t trust Harry anymore bc he leaks their phone calls to the press. He told gayle their phone calls were unproductive but here’s Charles leaking about their phone calls to the press. But sure Harry’s the one not to be trusted. He put his name to what he said while Charles runs to the sun.
Remember when Harry corrected the record to Gale king and said nothing had changed and the British media went bat shit crazy because Harry won’t lie down and take crap from these people anymore? Well how come now if Harry is taking to Charles no one is going bat shit crazy that these conversations are being leaked? One might say it was never about Harry talking to a journalist, but that Harry won’t talk to the royal rodent rat reporters and they were all big mad that they were loosing out but now Charles is keeping them sweet on Harry so all is well. I hope Harry keeps conversations to the weather because his father can’t shut his trap.
These people would love to not see Meghan, I noticed how this is yet another way for them to say Harry is welcome back it not his wife and children
Precisely. I had to hold back a cackle when I saw “secret talks”. Please. How “secret” can they be when CH is overdue for a plumber because of all those leaks?
Perfect statement! Thanks for the laugh!
Does Harry hold the keys to the jubilee or what? Cos their desperate attempt to force him to come is ridiculous for sme they claim is irrelevant
It occurred to me as I read this and then the piece Kaiser wrote about TQ going to Wood Farm, that it’s possible that all the public-facing talk about the Jubilee is also being privately planned to quickly pivot to Charles’ coronation. And if that’s the case, it makes sense that Clarence House and Buckingham Palace would want to neutralize the whole Harry & Meghan situation in advance, and also have the parameters set up for whatever the relationship would look like between a king and his expat son.
It certainly seems that way. You would think that with such a large family of grifters that one missing man would be no big deal
Right? First, you claim they’re irrelevant, then they are ‘vindictive’ and will ‘regret severing ties’. Then they’re being reached out to but are “petty”. Now they are reaching out and “desperate to mend fences”. Pick a narrative and stick to it FCS. It says a lot about their perception of the intelligence of RF stans that they just throw out this wall of **** and don’t bother to make it make sense.
As an aside, how many Sussex supporters are also KHive? Trying to see something.
I can’t help but wonder whether some of this is around succession planning and not having the Harry and Meghan situation detract from Charles’ eventual coronation.
Oops! Commented twice because I thought the first had gotten lost. Happy Monday!
A lot of the stans don’t want to be believe this but Charles is just as terrible as William and he was a willing participant in the smear campaign against Meghan and Harry. As Kaiser said, this story comes straight from CH and let’s not forget that only two months ago, Charles tried to throw Harry under the bus. If any contact was made it was to deal with his security issues as it would seem that it was Charles who gave the order to pull his security when he was in Canada. I’m starting to believe that it was CH who leaked the story about Harry requesting a judicial review.
IF this is true I would end the “secret” talks ASAP if I were in Harry place. A few calls and it’s all over the tabloids again. Imagine him coming to the UK and living at Highgrove or CH? Every-da*n-thing will be in the press as soon as it’s happened/ said. I wouldn’t trust this family as far as his daughter can throw them.
Maybe this was some kind of test from Harry: Offer an olive branch and see how long it takes to leak to the press.
I highly doubt Harry is even talking to him. This is the father that took his security away the first time and had his location leaked, then tried to drag him into his cash for honors mess and refuses to let him pay off his own security while in the UK. I don’t think they are talking at all.
Someone on Twitter posted an interview clip of Harry from when he was in Afghanistan in 2012 and in it he talks about how the other soldiers’ walls were full of posters and pictues of their families but his were plain and how they had wifi so many soldiers had used it to facetime with family but he hadnt. I always thought that family was cold but even I was shocked to see that. The fact that while in a warzone Harry didn’t look to images of his family for comfort nor really speak to them explains so much. He’s always wanted a little family of his own and ot couldn’t be clearer why. (Here’s the tweet: twitter.com/Anna__with_an_A/status/1485256598998196229?t=EqTXBRNyhxzOmHKtbsPAmA&s=19 )
The most messed up thing is that Charles scored PR points while Harry was in Afghanistan by saying that he knew what the families of soldiers were going through being away from them. Pretty much from the moment Diana died Charles has been using Harry (and even Willoam) to soften his image and it’s amazing that even after Harry had to leave the country in order to protect his family because his father wouldn’t help him Charles is STILL using him like this. I can’t get over the audacity jfc.
Any thawing is likely to be undone by the fact that Chucky is leaking about it to the tabloids.
“… It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness…”
That in no way sounds super ominous.
I thought that Chuck and Basher were all bent out of shape and unable to trust Harry because he “leaked” about a conversation to Gayle? The hypocrisy would be amusing if it weren’t actually dangerous.
Translation: Chuck tried reaching out to Harry and requesting him to come to the UK without Meghan and the kids.
It infuriates me that the RF would not even acknowledge Meghan and their kids. It comes across as racist and petty. Who is advising these jokers!
Charles doesn’t love his mixed race grandchildren. That’s why he wants to change the George V convention, so Archie and Lili can’t be a prince & princess. I hope Harry understands that his so-called father doesn’t love him and accepts that, instead of the fake reconciliation idea that Harry seems still holding onto it.
Yeah, I’ll not take my Sussex news from Charles PR people, especially because I think his offer for Harry to stay with him (and, we can assume, his security team) seems like it’s meant to chip away at Harry’s case to pay for his own security detail. Like, nah, he doesn’t need to worry about his own security, he’ll be safe with Charles!
This man left them high and dry once before, and I would not trust him.
What’s interesting to me is who we’re NOT hearing about – Charles wants it to be known that Harry still speaks to him, which leaves TOB rather conspicuously the one whose relationship is still ( as far as we know) “space”. Hmmmmm.
I can believe Harry has reached out to Charles in hopes of getting the security issue handled, but not much else from this Clarence House fanfiction. Harry didn’t do a damn thing to apologize for. Not allowing the Cambridges and the tabloids to hound his wife into her graves was the absolute right thing to do. Leaving all of the Windsors’ bs and toxicity behind was the healthiest and safest option for his family. I know Harry wants to return, but I’d love for him to come with the receipts for Charles’ ass.
If it’s coming from the Sun, I don’t believe a word of it. How do they know, we’re they there? They are reeking of desperation