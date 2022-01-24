Queen Elizabeth was flown from Windsor to Sandringham, where she’ll stay for weeks

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth traveled from Windsor Castle to Sandringham, in Norfolk. Sandringham is one of the Queen’s private estates, and it was originally owned by her father (he bought it as his own country bolthole). When Prince Philip retired from public life, he spent his last years at Wood Farm at the Sandringham estate, a smallish cottage which had been modernized to his specifications. That’s where Penny Knatchbull would often visit with him, and sometimes the Queen would visit with him too. Apparently, that’s where the Queen wants to stay for the next several weeks too. She won’t stay at the Sandringham main house, she’s staying at Wood Farm.

Long after most families have taken their decorations down, the Christmas tree lights still twinkle at Sandringham. Inside the house, great fir trees are covered with traditional baubles of glittering red and gold. In the dining room stands a rare modernising touch, a gloriously unstuffy artificial silver tree with strands of tinsel hanging down.

Thanks to the Queen’s stipulations, the decorations are kept up until February 6. Some will say that it’s bad luck – and the Queen has certainly had more than her fair share of that. Yet those closest to the monarch know the decorations are a quiet tribute to her beloved father, whose early death on February 6, 1952, catapulted her to the Throne at the age of 25. They are a poignant reminder of the Queen’s sense of duty in carrying on his work.

The spirit of King George VI, who died at Sandringham aged 56, has been an ever-present guide throughout her reign. Today, without Prince Philip by her side, and with the 70th anniversary of her father’s death drawing near, she must miss him all the more.

Although she normally spends Christmas at Sandringham, the Queen has remained at Windsor Castle since the autumn – a Covid precaution – where she held muted celebrations with close family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

But The Mail on Sunday has learned that in preparation for the anniversary of her father’s death, and her accession to the Throne, the Queen will make a special pilgrimage to Sandringham in the coming days. Last night, sources confirmed that staff were preparing a modest cottage on the estate.

‘Everything is being put in order for the Queen’s visit,’ one said. ‘We’ve been told that she will stay at Wood Farm, rather than the main house, which is nice as that always had a special place in his heart.’ The Queen has stayed in the cottage before, but it will be the first time since Philip died and thus very fitting that she should return now.

Whether by helicopter or by car, the 140-mile journey from Windsor to Sandringham is one to be endured rather than enjoyed – particularly for a 95-year-old. So the decision to travel will not have been made lightly and must be taken as a sign that, if she is not robust, she is in reasonable health.