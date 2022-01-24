Queen Elizabeth was flown from Windsor to Sandringham, where she’ll stay for weeks

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth traveled from Windsor Castle to Sandringham, in Norfolk. Sandringham is one of the Queen’s private estates, and it was originally owned by her father (he bought it as his own country bolthole). When Prince Philip retired from public life, he spent his last years at Wood Farm at the Sandringham estate, a smallish cottage which had been modernized to his specifications. That’s where Penny Knatchbull would often visit with him, and sometimes the Queen would visit with him too. Apparently, that’s where the Queen wants to stay for the next several weeks too. She won’t stay at the Sandringham main house, she’s staying at Wood Farm.
Long after most families have taken their decorations down, the Christmas tree lights still twinkle at Sandringham. Inside the house, great fir trees are covered with traditional baubles of glittering red and gold. In the dining room stands a rare modernising touch, a gloriously unstuffy artificial silver tree with strands of tinsel hanging down.
Thanks to the Queen’s stipulations, the decorations are kept up until February 6. Some will say that it’s bad luck – and the Queen has certainly had more than her fair share of that. Yet those closest to the monarch know the decorations are a quiet tribute to her beloved father, whose early death on February 6, 1952, catapulted her to the Throne at the age of 25. They are a poignant reminder of the Queen’s sense of duty in carrying on his work.
The spirit of King George VI, who died at Sandringham aged 56, has been an ever-present guide throughout her reign. Today, without Prince Philip by her side, and with the 70th anniversary of her father’s death drawing near, she must miss him all the more.
Although she normally spends Christmas at Sandringham, the Queen has remained at Windsor Castle since the autumn – a Covid precaution – where she held muted celebrations with close family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.
But The Mail on Sunday has learned that in preparation for the anniversary of her father’s death, and her accession to the Throne, the Queen will make a special pilgrimage to Sandringham in the coming days. Last night, sources confirmed that staff were preparing a modest cottage on the estate.
‘Everything is being put in order for the Queen’s visit,’ one said. ‘We’ve been told that she will stay at Wood Farm, rather than the main house, which is nice as that always had a special place in his heart.’ The Queen has stayed in the cottage before, but it will be the first time since Philip died and thus very fitting that she should return now.
Whether by helicopter or by car, the 140-mile journey from Windsor to Sandringham is one to be endured rather than enjoyed – particularly for a 95-year-old. So the decision to travel will not have been made lightly and must be taken as a sign that, if she is not robust, she is in reasonable health.
For the life of me, I do not understand why a 95-year-old woman wants the jarring, dizzying helicopter ride to Norfolk rather than a train ride or a car ride. I assume the chopper takes less time, but again, Liz’s 95-year-old bones are fragile and I don’t understand “hopping into a helicopter” for this kind of journey. But that’s what happened – she took the helicopter on Sunday, apparently. It’s worth noting that the Queen hasn’t been seen publicly or photographed since mid-December. It’s also worth noting that some of the royal reporters talking about this Sandringham visit are definitely making it sound like a Weekend at Bernie’s situation.
On the move. The Queen was flown 130 miles from Windsor Castle to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate today. HMTQ will spend the next few weeks in Norfolk, meaning she will be there for the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on Feb 6.
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 23, 2022
As I wrote last month, the Queen has now arrived in Norfolk to spend the next few weeks privately on her Sandringham Estate. She will remain there until at least after accession day on February 6. It’s truly one of her ‘happy places’.
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 23, 2022
Well she is newly widowed,maybe she
wants to be around Phillips ‘presence’ .
I wonder if Wood Farm has better accessibility for wheelchairs etc since that’s where Prince Philip spent his final years.
That’s what I think as well. I get the feeling that her health is much worse than what the Palace lets on. I would be surprised if she lives the year out.
agreed. this narrative is super weird and I think the Queen is going there to die. sorry that sounds really morbid but old people like to be at home. I also had the same conclusion about wood farm and accessibility. handicap shower, ramps, etc.
It makes perfect sense. We really haven’t seen recent pictures in a long while.
It’s also worth noting that all the past monarchs up to George V have died there. It has an ominous vibe to it. I’ve also gotten the feeling this is her last year.
Curious then that she wouldn’t let Philip stay there when he was dying or is that reserved for monarchs?
I thought she was too busy “holding her hands up in despair”
Looks like she’ll just be doing it at Wood Farm now
Not that it really matters, but the Queen’s father didn’t buy Sandringham because he wanted a country bolt hole. His older brother forced him to buy Sandringham and Balmoral because he had inherited them when their father died. The Queen’s father wanted them to continue to be the monarch’s private estates, but Edward refused to simply give them to him. I doubt he would have bought it otherwise.
Both the Queen’s grandfather and her father died there.was originally bought by the Queen’s great grandfather in 1862 when he was Prince of Wales. It passed to her grandfather George V before it was inherited by Edward and then sold to the Queen’s father.
I think the helicopter was to keep photos out of the press.. she must be worse than they wish the public to know.. my thought was that possibly not ambulatory. There is a sense of a final trip to some of these stories.
But there were pictures of her being driven onto the Sandringham Estate yesterday so the Palace wanted her to be seen. The reality is the Queen is too feeble and probably more easy to manage if she takes the short helicopter ride instead of travelling by train which is what she used to do.
The woman has her own train, with multiple bedrooms, space for nurses and chefs and anyone else she wants traveling with her! There is no way that wouldn’t be more comfortable, and much safer, for what is already a relatively short trip.
Were they recent pictures? Because the one I saw was from 2020 before she lost all that weight. It wouldn’t be the first time the press used an old pic.
Maybe she has gone home to wood farm to finally go home.
That was my thought as well.
I thought so too.
95 year old woman in ill health chooses to get as far away from her children as possible, ostensibly to honor her long dead father – not for a day or two, but weeks – really says a lot about this family.
For a Queen, she rather infantilized herself or the media does so on her desire.
Wood Farm was able to accommodate Philip’s needs at the end of his life. I wonder whether she’ll ever leave.
They’re doing all they can for her to last past February 6th. After that day all bets are off.
That’s what I think, too. They’re desperately keeping her in a bubble so she doesn’t pull a Betty White and pass the week before the big date.
The Queens seems very childlike to me. It explains a lot of things that have happened over the last 70 years. Furthermore, how can a country have its Head of State on vacation at least five months every year. That’s ridiculous.
Maybe it’s because so many celebrities are dying right now in a very short period of time, but … this does feel a bit like it might take a dark turn.
They just need her to survive the next 13 days. I can’t blame her for wanting to be in a comfortable, accessible home that has sentimental meaning.
Her ‘happy place’- oh my, it sounds like she is going to convalesce. It leads me to believe the she was/is seriously ill.
I don’t think it’s odd that she went somewhere. She’s been holed up in Windsor for a very long time. Wood Farm as her destination instead of Sandringham is most likely because her physical needs are greater and it is probably set up for someone elderly. Maybe it has one of those electric stair chairs? Probably also fewer staff and exposure risks.
But I want to know if we will we now get fawning coverage of the Cambridge kids visiting Granny? She’s very close to Anmer now.
This is a very “nothing to see here” kinda move. And I never believed the reason for her staying Windsor as being related to Covid. It’s always been about close proximity to London hospitals.
I agree that this all sounds like the queen is in end days. Interesting times ahead.
I suspect it is one of the only places set up with all of the equipment someone needs as they age. I can’t imagine a lot of her castles have walk in showers, toilet risers, etc. I get the feeling she won’t leave again.