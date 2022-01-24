“Rest in peace, iconic French designer Thierry Mugler” links

Rest in peace, Thierry Mugler. The French fashion designer passed away at the age of 73. [Just Jared]

Alex Rodriguez appears to have a new blonde girlfriend? [Egotastic]

Joshua Jackson will play the philandering husband in the TV remake of Fatal Attraction. Lizzy Caplan is playing the bunny-boiler. [LaineyGossip]

Florida Man fights off a bear to protect his dogs. [Dlisted]

Rachel Brosnahan wore Missoni – that’s a great print. [RCFA]

Sebastian Stan’s new film, Fresh, sounds like wry horror? [Pajiba]

Kendall Jenner is snowboarding and bikini-wearing on the slopes. [Go Fug Yourself]

A comic-book geek hopes Moon Knight is weird. [Gawker]

Texas doesn’t want people to vote. [Towleroad]

Julian McMahon is leaving FBI: Most Wanted. [Seriously OMG]

Russia is still stalking & harassing Ukraine. [Buzzfeed]