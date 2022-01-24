“Rest in peace, iconic French designer Thierry Mugler” links

Rest in peace, Thierry Mugler. The French fashion designer passed away at the age of 73. [Just Jared]
Alex Rodriguez appears to have a new blonde girlfriend? [Egotastic]
Joshua Jackson will play the philandering husband in the TV remake of Fatal Attraction. Lizzy Caplan is playing the bunny-boiler. [LaineyGossip]
Florida Man fights off a bear to protect his dogs. [Dlisted]
Rachel Brosnahan wore Missoni – that’s a great print. [RCFA]
Sebastian Stan’s new film, Fresh, sounds like wry horror? [Pajiba]
Kendall Jenner is snowboarding and bikini-wearing on the slopes. [Go Fug Yourself]
A comic-book geek hopes Moon Knight is weird. [Gawker]
Texas doesn’t want people to vote. [Towleroad]
Julian McMahon is leaving FBI: Most Wanted. [Seriously OMG]
Russia is still stalking & harassing Ukraine. [Buzzfeed]
noooooo!
It feels like so many icons have passed away in the last few weeks. Very sad.
2022 is coming on way too strong.
It has, hasn’t it! I can’t handle another passing. Last year threw me for a loop losing two siblings less than 3 months apart. The death of Betty White gutted me, then Sidney Poitier.
RIP Thierry Muglar. Your inspiration will live on!
RIP Thierry. Also blessings for Thich Nhat Hanh’s transition.
What a legacy left by Thich Nhat Hanh!
Thierry Mugler is genius. And his designs on the ’90s supermodels were a moment.
While I think Daniel Roseberry at Schaparelli is super-talented, a lot of what he has just shown seems like Mugler rip-offs. Or should we say,”Inspired.” Would love to see Diet Prada do a side-by-side.
Are Kendall Jenner’s pics photoshopped? I know everything is, but she looks like she has the actual proportions of a barbie doll.
Kendall is supposed to be one of the more natural sisters but I think she’s started going under the knife as well.
Any of them is natural???
I can’t take it. With the recent passing of so many of the cultural greats that shaped our collective lives–I don’t really know how to word it—but it’s so sad and really a reminder of the passage of time. We are none of us immune.