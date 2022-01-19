Prince Charles invited the Sussexes to stay with him on their next visit to the UK

Last December, Prince Charles tried to take some of the heat off of himself by throwing Prince Harry under the royal bus. The subject: Charles’s ongoing cash-for-access and cash-for-honours scandals. Charles clearly leaked a story about how Harry had also fundraised with one of the shadier figures. Harry, in turn, released a statement detailing his exact, above-board dealings with the questionable figure, and Harry pointed out that he warned his family that this dude was shady. Charles could not shut up about that for WEEKS. He kept whining about Harry’s statement to anyone who would listen (the Telegraph, the Times, the Daily Mail). We were gifted with another round of stories about how Harry and Charles’s relationship is quite bad. Since then, Charles did name-check Harry in his Newsweek cover, and there was some belief that Charles was making some public moves to bury the hatchet. Now this:
After news broke over the weekend that the Duke of Sussex is pushing back against the Home Office’s decision to prevent him from paying for police protection when in the UK, it’s been reported that Prince Charles is keen for his son to visit his birth country with his family.
According to the Mirror, the heir apparent reached out to Prince Harry in the run up to Christmas, inviting him, the Duchess of Sussex and their children to stay with him on their next visit to the UK. The offer has been interpreted as a gesture of goodwill from father to son, signalling a deescalation of the tensions that reportedly emerged following Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview in March last year.
Charles last saw the duke and duchess’s son, Archie, when he was just six months old, and has never met the couple’s baby daughter, seven-month-old Lilibet. A ‘royal source’ told the news outlet: ‘The Prince of Wales has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss. He is a fantastic grandfather and loves playing the role immensely and it’s certainly fair to say he feels there is something missing from his life without the ability to get to know Harry’s children. This is something he is hoping to remedy which is why he made the gesture for Harry, Meghan and the children to stay with him if they wanted to, whenever they may come home for a period of time. In the meantime there has been a series of good natured and enjoyable calls between them all which is something the prince very much looks forward to.’
Another source described as ‘close to Charles’ said that he ‘has spoken to his son frequently in recent months’, adding: ‘He loves him very much, as he does both his children, and he looks forward to them being able to spend time together in the near future.’
It’s more like Charles wants credit for public magnanimity while being privately unwelcoming and treacherous. What in the world would Charles do with his “wayward” son, daughter-in-law and two young children visiting him? Charles would hate that. He’s not a baby person. IF the Sussexes visit the UK this spring, I have to think that they would either stay at a hotel, or maybe Frogmore with Beatrice and Jack? Who knows. That being said, I really hope they don’t even come. I hope they understand that they’ll just be used for all of these dumb royal storylines and they just need to keep calm in Montecito.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Oh dear. House Cambridge must have either done/said/ will be doing/will be saying something that’s going to get/is getting under Charles skin big time for him to have THIS particular little gem thrown out there.
I smell something fishy
Maybe all the articles with Will taking credit for ditching PA? Maybe all the Kate stories ignoring the fact that Cam is next “Queen”. Maybe the fact that PC doesn’t really get to see Will’s children despite K acting like they are all so close? Maybe the skip C&C as next up articles? Maybe the K is the big peacemaker garbage? There’s so much to choose from.
I hope Harry calls Chuck’s bluff and goes to UK to stay with him. Chuck’s PR is trying to spin a perception of him extending an olive branch to Harry while, behind the curtain, blocking police protection for Harry, Meghan and the kids so that they don’t come to the UK.
As somebody on Twitter pointed out, that offer would have to include security to and from the airport, as well as, anywhere else outside CH. I don’t think they want to come just to be stuck nowhere but CH.
I thought Bea and Jack were out of frogmore. Anyway, Charles is rough and any attempt to make it better in the media always seem fishy fake and unauthentic.
That should be Eugenie and Jack and there hasn’t been any news reported of them moving.
I live in the U.K. but I also hope they don’t come here. Its just not worth it. Unless they can get the security they need, Harry should keep his wife and kids well away from this weird, racist Island.
Also lol at Charles for desperately trying to improve his PR image and using the sussexes name to do it
I feel like there’s no way the whole family will come, surely Harry will come at most? And altho it would make sense to stay at frogmore, imagine it’s not a place meghan would want to return to particularly, after being there throughtout the worst of it, and after saying she was pretty much forced to stay home for months at a time.
Charles just wants it out there he invited them, to look like a loving normal father and all the better if there are some ‘charles snubbed by petulant harry’ headlines for him to get some sympathy of the DMers.
Go to California, Charles. If you want to see your grandchildren so badly and bury the hatchet with your son, get on a plane and go see them. It’s all power plays with this pile of a-holes
Maybe H needs to put out something saying that PC is welcome to visit in the US and call his bluff.
LITERALLY!!! Planes work both ways. If Chuck was so ‘desperate’ to see his grandchildren he can take that diary of his that is supposedly planned six months in advance and take a trip to Montecito. Unsurprising that the burden of reconciliation is placed squarely on the shoulders of those who were hurt. Ugh makes me so mad.
Reminds me of all my aunts, uncles, and cousins who live up north. On the occasion that I visit, all I hear is moaning and groaning about “we never see you”…”you don’t come up here enough”, and I’m like, yeah you guys don’t visit me either–even when you take week long trips to Disney that I could easily drive to and meet up with you and I end up seeing pictures of on Facebook after the fact. Yeah, this idea that visiting is a one-way street really gets under my skin.
If Charles had any brains, he’d see that visiting Montecito would actually be a genius move and would get him amazing headlines–headlines that William could never, ever get because we all know the Sussexes are not going to allow them anywhere near their home. I certainly don’t want Charles to use them for headlines, but from a PR standpoint, he’s an idiot for not trying it.
Exactly. Ain’t nothing stopping Charles from getting on a plane to visit. But he won’t because he and his courtiers would have no control over the visit, the optics and wouldn’t be able to leak anything without catching hell from Harry. If he truly wanted to see Harry and his grandchildren, he would do it on Harry’s terms.
Talk about rewriting history? Charles stopped taking Harry’s calls before the Sandringham summit. Long before the Oprah interview.
Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry doesn’t take up Charles on his offer, lest he sees the details of his life in the pages of the sun and daily mail.
somehow that invitation made it to the press? I am sure lies, lies and more lies. H learned about that invitation as the same time as the world did!
If H&M ever stay with Charles even for 1hr, the uk press will have one year of stories to write about because of the amount of leaks coming out of Clarence House… without any public apology or acknowledgement of misdeeds, how can H&M ever consider staying close to those people?
I am not sure how the rf does not see how sick all of this is!
Really, why doesn’t Charles just make a private visit to see Harry? QE2 came to the US on personal visits to see horses. No one made a fuss. It is possible for him to do this if he wanted to. He is vaxed and boostered. Visits work 2 ways.
Wait what? Was Betty’s visit recent? Like circa early 2021, not the past few months where no one’s seen her and no one knows the state of her health.
No, I think she just means in general. I don’t think the Queen has been over here in years.
No, the last private visit was 1989 (I think) – she toured various horse farms in Kentucky. The press / palace described it as a ‘working holiday’.
Much thanks for the clarification!
It speaks volumes about the RF’s mindset that horses are apparently considered more visit-worthy than biracial grandchildren.
Then again, maybe those horses were actually members of a cadet branch of the family. More than a few royals DO look awfully equine…
So I posted on Twitter that Harry’s offer to pay was declined because they want to control his movements, amongst other things. Some folks jumped on that and said Charles offered them his home and Harry was just being entitled. I left the comments as they are because I can’t be arsed to argue with stupid. They must really enjoy living with someone who leaks to the unhinged, non-professional, rubbish press anytime and can control their movements.
Nope. He’s simply ramping up his PR game ahead of taking the crown. It makes him look sympathetic. It distracts from the Prince Pedo news. He realised it’s the only way to win America. And finally, it makes Baldemort look bad.
But if I were H&M, I’d keep my eyes open. A backstab or a bus is just around the corner.
I’m so torn on some of these stories. The BRF and British media shouldn’t have the pleasure of making the Sussexes miserable/in danger if they ever visit, and they don’t deserve their presence. On the other hand, I feel sad for Harry that the UK is his home and he has friends and good memories there, but he can never go home and share those good parts with his kids. I hope his petition for protection is successful.
Yes Charles , but do you love and miss Harry and his family enough to allow Harry to pay for his own Scotland Yard security? And where will you be putting the incandescent one while there are in the uk so that he doesn’t become engorged when he sees them, and how many pounds of buttons and wiglets id it going to cost you to stop Kate from breaking out into tears because mean Meghan made her cry because Harry kissed his wife Meghan passionately and not her?
Then get on the phone to the Home Office and get security for your son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren Charles.
If he can turn random Saudi businessmen into OBEs and citizens, then he can get security for the son he claims to love so much. And, like the Saudi businessmen, Charles won’t even have to pay for it.
Charles had reached maximum sympathy at H&M’s wedding – walking Meghan partway down the aisle and being gracious toward Doria. Then he ripped it all up and flushed it, bit by bit, down the toilet. I think its kind of funny that the press is now at “Oprah interview in March last year.” Then it will be “March two years ago…three years ago…five years ago…ten years ago…”
As I’ve said before 1) I wouldn’t trust British protection officers to truly protect Meghan or the children; 2) I wouldn’t trust any of Charles’ staff to not run immediately to the press with lurid lies about Meghan, her parenting skills and how the children behave.
I think that Harry needs to realize that his families love for him is completely conditional and transactional. They don’t love him for who he is, only for what they can use him for.
“ I think that Harry needs to realize that his families love for him is completely conditional and transactional. They don’t love him for who he is, only for what they can use him for.”
Exactly. If Harry wasn’t aware of it before, he’s aware of it now. I can only imagine it was a bitter pill to swallow.
Hahahahahaha.
someone has decided to put it out there in no uncertain terms that Charles’ and Harry’s relationship is mending, they talk a lot, the phone calls are “good natured” etc, Charles wants to spend time with his grandchildren, etc.
Wonder if this is just general damage control for Charles and his image, or if this is to cover up something coming out soon.
Maybe they are talking a lot and the phone calls are nice, and maybe Charles did invite them to stay with him, and maybe its all just PR spin, or – and this is my guess – the answer is somewhere in the middle.
If charles wants to see his grandchildren that badly, he can get on a plane and go to Montecito.
He can prove his good intentions by going to CA, not discussing it until he returns. Harry would probably even agree to share a picture of him and the kids. It’s amazing how such a tiny gesture would buy him so much good will, but he won’t even do it. I think these people are addicted to their general misery.
Lol Becks— general damage control and trying to pre-empt bad press about him are both forms of damage control. All of Charles’ press is damage control. His whole friggin life is a study in damage control.
Can’t wait until The Crown drops on Netflix— it’s supposed to come out this year, right? And goes up to Diana’s death? I’m here to watch Charles’ meltdown over that.
All in a Jubilee year!
Yes, it comes out this year, but not until the fall, and its only the first season of this new cast! We have two years with this cast (were only supposed to have one but they decided to add another) so not sure how far this season will go.
My hope is that the entire Sussex family attend the Invictus Games and bypass the UK entirely and obviously. And at the games (and also for some other charitable events) Harry and Meghan mingle with all the other European royals who are there to support their athletes. And Jill Biden, who also attends. And there are just tons of pictures of everyone else who is of sane mind and body loving, respecting, applauding, and protecting the Sussexes.
This is my hope for the spring 🤞🏽
People are so stupid. They say Harry doesn’t need protection because Charles’ house is secure enough but it’s not like they could teleport there and then never leave the grounds.
Also, Chuck – you want to get to know your grandkids? Protect them. Or even fly to see them. Planes cross the Atlantic in both directions.
The attempt to use Harry as a scapegoat in the cash for honors scandal blew up in Charles’ face. So now he trying to use Harry for PR by playing the concerned dad/grandfather. This is a well established pattern for Charles. He uses Harry depending on what he thinks will benefit him. Also, IMO. He dropped this to distance himself from the security story. I think that was a William leak. It was sloppy and it backfired. Charles saw an opportunity to make himself look magnanimous.
Planes go in both directions, Charles. If you desperately want to see your grandkids
( which is highly doubtful) get on a plane and see them since it’s too dangerous for them to go there.
Charles took Harry’s security away the first time, no doubt he is blocking him from paying for his own now, which is sick for a father to do. He is such a horrible man. What kind of parent does that to their child and grandkids?
What’s that I smell? Desperation. Chuck needs Harry for that good press, those feel good stories. Ignore him, Harry. You can’t tell me Charles is unaware of Harry’s security concerns. He knows and has not intervened. He doesn’t really want to see those kids. He just wants to use them to improve his image. Stay home, Harry. Make him come to you.
Completely off topic but in that top picture, Harry and Meghan look so hot and loved up with each other. I can totally see why the keenbridges are always incandescent and mean and bitter . Must suck to know that while you are always engorged and plotting, your younger, hotter , charming brother is living his best life.
Harry, Meghan, and the kids need to stay faaaarrrrr away from England. I fear for their safety and don’t trust Charles.
What’s truth? Because a few weeks ago, Charles made it known to the press that he and Harry weren’t talking now, he’s leaking to the Mirror that the opposite is happening. I believe they still aren’t talking to each other and Charles is trying to portray himself as the victim in this whole mess when he enabled William and Palace staff to smear Harry and Meghan and did nothing to protect them.