Duchess Kate wore Jigsaw trousers for her first event in more than five weeks

No mask, no personality, no preparation, just vibes. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her first event of the year, and her first formal, public event since her piano recital on December 8th (she was photographed at church on Christmas day, which I’m sure counts as an event, but let’s be real). I wondered aloud during our Gossip with Celebitchy podcast if perhaps it would have been smarter during Kate’s birthday keenery if she had actually stepped out to do an event *before* her 40th birthday. I guess no one would or could convince her.

So here we are, with Kate’s first event of 2022. She had a long Christmas and birthday holiday and she and William stopped by the Foundling Museum. It’s a museum devoted to telling the story of the Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first children’s charity/hospital for abandoned children. William and Kate did a “roundtable discussion” with experts about foster care and the challenges modern youths can

As for fashion, Kate wore a black sweater, a pair of black Jigsaw trousers (retail: £130) and a blue coat which is apparently a repeat. She also wore £7 earrings from Accessorize. It’s truly remarkable how Kate decided that she can put together business-casual trouser-looks with separates. Kate only figured that out once she saw Meghan do it. Never. Stop. Copykeening. Also: Will and Kate did wear masks as they entered the museum, but then removed the masks inside during the roundtable discussion.

PS… It definitely feels like William was, once again, tagging along to one of Kate’s solo events. He’s either worried that she’s going to make an ass out of herself, or he has so little going on that he just latches on to her sh-t. Tagalong Baldemort.