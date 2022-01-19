Duchess Kate wore Jigsaw trousers for her first event in more than five weeks

No mask, no personality, no preparation, just vibes. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her first event of the year, and her first formal, public event since her piano recital on December 8th (she was photographed at church on Christmas day, which I’m sure counts as an event, but let’s be real). I wondered aloud during our Gossip with Celebitchy podcast if perhaps it would have been smarter during Kate’s birthday keenery if she had actually stepped out to do an event *before* her 40th birthday. I guess no one would or could convince her.
So here we are, with Kate's first event of 2022. She had a long Christmas and birthday holiday and she and William stopped by the Foundling Museum. It's a museum devoted to telling the story of the Foundling Hospital, the UK's first children's charity/hospital for abandoned children. William and Kate did a "roundtable discussion" with experts about foster care and the challenges modern youths can
As for fashion, Kate wore a black sweater, a pair of black Jigsaw trousers (retail: £130) and a blue coat which is apparently a repeat. She also wore £7 earrings from Accessorize. It’s truly remarkable how Kate decided that she can put together business-casual trouser-looks with separates. Kate only figured that out once she saw Meghan do it. Never. Stop. Copykeening. Also: Will and Kate did wear masks as they entered the museum, but then removed the masks inside during the roundtable discussion.
PS… It definitely feels like William was, once again, tagging along to one of Kate’s solo events. He’s either worried that she’s going to make an ass out of herself, or he has so little going on that he just latches on to her sh-t. Tagalong Baldemort.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
This is a recent patronage for Kate (2019), has she visited them before? Will hasn’t stopped Kate from acting the ass before, no reason to start now – but I can see how tagging along with her would add another “event” to his schedule.
This is a copy paste of Meghan look at the WTC…..this is almost scary to be honest!
Yeah. This is just more Meghan cosplay as usual. Funny how nobody ever knows what was said at these round tables. You only ever know that things were “discussed” but never the substance.
But The Coat @vs! IS IT WARM ENOUGH FOR KATE TO WEAR THE COAT?!?! ISN’T SHE SUFFOCATING FROM [insert weather condition of choice here].
Ok, during the nyc tour, I remember thinking it was interesting how Meghan popped out the lapel of her black jacket that first day to stand out rather than lay down flat. It’s not a choice I would usually make so I noticed it but I don’t have a feeling towards it one way or another. Meghan looked great and professional. Now look at this lapel on Kate! Popped out also. That is not a coincidence. Agree @vs- the SWF copy Kate keenness really is scary. Bridget Fonda horror movie levels.
Doth mine eyes deceive me? £7 earrings?
Is this a reaction to the criticism she got for her bespoke McQueen dress-up extraganza? I think this is the first time I’ve ever seen her wear something that only cost £7.
I mean, the sister-wife dresses should have been £7, but how much were they actually?
Someone looks full of confidence! What did Goop call it? “Believing my own hype, thinking that I was super awesome?”
So is this her new work uniform? gone are the coatdresses, in are the monochromatic looks with a contrasting overcoat?
This look is 100 times better than a coat dress or whatever, but I mean…..we all know who she’s copying here so it makes the look a little SWF and creepy.
I don’t think either one has anything going on, so my guess is when an engagement is planned like this someone says “eh lets get a 2 for 1 deal on the CC.”
Amazing, right? And a coat that can be taken off indoors! And she did not wear her blue engagement ring.
William is definitely tagging along like he did after the Oprah interview. He’s afraid the rota are going to go rogue and ask Kate about the pedo in the royal family, just like they asked Charles. Can’t have Mumbles answering a question like that.
I shouldn’t comment on her body, but she looks so thin. Those pants are just hanging off her.
Becks, our countdown is finally over it’s January 19th. The keen has left her bunker. Lol.
😂😂😂
They must be back from their vacation lol.
Lol. It certainly seems so, but it’s early days. We might not see her again for two weeks.
She went for the NYC look I see. Is her hair shorter and darker or is it just my old eyes? I did see video of the drive up to the entrance there was absolutely no one around.
Something about her looks different. her hair looks darker (maybe she’s not wearing the wiglet she was wearing for the concert) and her face looks….I don’t know. but something is different. Maybe it is just the darker hair.
In other pics of the event (on Twitter), I was surprised she wasn’t wearing Big Blue. Upon closer inspection, I noticed she WAS wearing BB, but the stone was turned toward her palm. Guessing her fingers are now too thin to keep the ring in place.
This is all I have to say about Lazy Buttons McKeenie and her husband, Prince Toofie McRage.
“It would have been smarter during Kate’s birthday keenery if she had actually stepped out to do an event *before* her 40th birthday”…
Bold of you to assume she was even in the country. I guess she could have tried zooming in from the beach, but perhaps she thought we’d be content with her releasing three glamour shots.
I grudgingly like this look AND that she seems to be moving away from that awful brassy “bronde” nonsense. Is this middle part new for her? I *think* it is. Usually I don’t see the “copy keen” thing, but…👀
Love the coat. The pants are horrible. How many black turtlenecks does this woman own.
The distance between the supposedly happily married couple at that table is very noticeable. If he puts anymore distance between him and her at that table. He might as well be living at royal lodge and her in buckleberry
Is it just my eyes or does she look different in the face? New makeup? New hair? New fillers? Can’t put my finger on it…