“Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed by the January 6th committee” links

Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed for his role in the January 6th insurrection. [Towleroad]
Rest in peace, Andre Leon Talley. [Buzzfeed]
The Dlisted podcast is out & they talk about Megan Fox, Mrs. Weed. [Dlisted]
Jenny Slate married Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve. [Just Jared]
Paul Walter Hauser, one of the great character actors working today, canceled himself on Twitter because his opinions are too spicy (and awful). [Pajiba]
Wait, how many cats has Jamie Lynn Spears killed?? [OMG Blog]
I totally missed the Olivia Culpo story around NYE. [LaineyGossip]
The Fug Girls are really missing the awards shows! [Go Fug Yourself]
Sheet-pan s’mores: light ‘em up!! [Gawker]
90 Day Fiance star lived with a hitman. [Starcasm]
Jennifer Lopez’s chainmail actually looks awesome? [Egotastic]
How is it difficult to not run over your (presumably) beloved pets again and again and again? Or she just doesn’t care enough to adapt and find a solution? And the animals have to suffer for it.
Yikes, Jamie Lynn! I’ve gotta say, that was always one of my biggest fears when my cat used to go outside, and I certainly don’t have a silent car. Seriously though, I think it’s dangerous for people too!
We’ve been in our house for 16 years and the next street over there’s a house that has an outdoor cat that roams the neighborhood. The previous one died of old age. My whole neighborhood manages to safely avoid hitting the neighborhood cat. The current one is a Siamese which I thought were pricey so no clue why it’s roaming the neighborhood.
Is it possible the cats nest inside the engine area?
Then they’re killed when someone starts the engine. It happens often in cold weather areas. It’s tragic.
That was my thought, as well, but I looked it up & apparently it’s a design issue that’s specific to the Tesla model 3. There’s a hole in the undercarriage of the car that cats like to crawl into, then they try to jump out once the car is already moving. It sounds awful. Honestly, if I had Jamie Lynn’s money, I’d just get a different car to keep my kitties safe.
Jamie Lynn’s money is actually Britney’s money which she no longer has access to.
Kaiser, you’ve printed two priceless pictures of our beloved Rudy. Thank you.
I absolutely believe that was Jamie Lynn’s version of a humblebrag, to let people know what sort of car she drives.
My eyes refuse to see anything but the sheet pan s’mores.
🙂
Guiliani, Sidney Powell & Jenna Ellis. Every single attorney involved in this thing is going to wind up disbarred. And all for a guy who didn’t even pay them. White supremacy is a hell of a drug.
I dream these Jan 6th senate hearings will be like the Watergate ones where one by one it will reach higher into the conspiracy with each going to jail until it reaches Trump who “falls on his sword” like Nixon did although I recognize Nixon was still the president while Trump is thankfully out of office. Trump’s “fall on sword” could be to shut up, never meet, write or phone anyone again. Just play golf in Florida and turn into an orange liver spot. It’s too much to hope he goes to jail, even though he should. The guy has wriggled out of consequence his entire life.
Rest In Power Andre Leon Talley!!!
I hope/wish he gets a proper post. As a young black gay man he was my only love joy representation in the 90’s. Will never forget him. ICON.
hear, hear! <3 RIP ALT.