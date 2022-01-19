“Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed by the January 6th committee” links

Note by Celebitchy: We are having some necessary maintenance done today and will be down for hopefully no more than 10 minutes starting at 4pm EST

Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed for his role in the January 6th insurrection. [Towleroad]

Rest in peace, Andre Leon Talley. [Buzzfeed]

The Dlisted podcast is out & they talk about Megan Fox, Mrs. Weed. [Dlisted]

Jenny Slate married Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve. [Just Jared]

Paul Walter Hauser, one of the great character actors working today, canceled himself on Twitter because his opinions are too spicy (and awful). [Pajiba]

Wait, how many cats has Jamie Lynn Spears killed?? [OMG Blog]

I totally missed the Olivia Culpo story around NYE. [LaineyGossip]

The Fug Girls are really missing the awards shows! [Go Fug Yourself]

Sheet-pan s’mores: light ‘em up!! [Gawker]

90 Day Fiance star lived with a hitman. [Starcasm]

Jennifer Lopez’s chainmail actually looks awesome? [Egotastic]