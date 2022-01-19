“Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed by the January 6th committee” links
  • January 19, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Note by Celebitchy: We are having some necessary maintenance done today and will be down for hopefully no more than 10 minutes starting at 4pm EST

Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed for his role in the January 6th insurrection. [Towleroad]
Rest in peace, Andre Leon Talley. [Buzzfeed]
The Dlisted podcast is out & they talk about Megan Fox, Mrs. Weed. [Dlisted]
Jenny Slate married Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve. [Just Jared]
Paul Walter Hauser, one of the great character actors working today, canceled himself on Twitter because his opinions are too spicy (and awful). [Pajiba]
Wait, how many cats has Jamie Lynn Spears killed?? [OMG Blog]
I totally missed the Olivia Culpo story around NYE. [LaineyGossip]
The Fug Girls are really missing the awards shows! [Go Fug Yourself]
Sheet-pan s’mores: light ‘em up!! [Gawker]
90 Day Fiance star lived with a hitman. [Starcasm]
Jennifer Lopez’s chainmail actually looks awesome? [Egotastic]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed by the January 6th committee” links”

  1. Emma says:
    January 19, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    How is it difficult to not run over your (presumably) beloved pets again and again and again? Or she just doesn’t care enough to adapt and find a solution? And the animals have to suffer for it.

    Reply
  2. tealily says:
    January 19, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    Yikes, Jamie Lynn! I’ve gotta say, that was always one of my biggest fears when my cat used to go outside, and I certainly don’t have a silent car. Seriously though, I think it’s dangerous for people too!

    Reply
    • fluffybunny says:
      January 19, 2022 at 12:55 pm

      We’ve been in our house for 16 years and the next street over there’s a house that has an outdoor cat that roams the neighborhood. The previous one died of old age. My whole neighborhood manages to safely avoid hitting the neighborhood cat. The current one is a Siamese which I thought were pricey so no clue why it’s roaming the neighborhood.

      Reply
  3. JennyJenny says:
    January 19, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    Is it possible the cats nest inside the engine area?
    Then they’re killed when someone starts the engine. It happens often in cold weather areas. It’s tragic.

    Reply
    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      January 19, 2022 at 2:59 pm

      That was my thought, as well, but I looked it up & apparently it’s a design issue that’s specific to the Tesla model 3. There’s a hole in the undercarriage of the car that cats like to crawl into, then they try to jump out once the car is already moving. It sounds awful. Honestly, if I had Jamie Lynn’s money, I’d just get a different car to keep my kitties safe.

      Reply
  4. jferber says:
    January 19, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    Kaiser, you’ve printed two priceless pictures of our beloved Rudy. Thank you.

    Reply
  5. Merricat says:
    January 19, 2022 at 2:03 pm

    I absolutely believe that was Jamie Lynn’s version of a humblebrag, to let people know what sort of car she drives.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    January 19, 2022 at 2:23 pm

    My eyes refuse to see anything but the sheet pan s’mores.

    Reply
  7. Lizzie Bathory says:
    January 19, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    Guiliani, Sidney Powell & Jenna Ellis. Every single attorney involved in this thing is going to wind up disbarred. And all for a guy who didn’t even pay them. White supremacy is a hell of a drug.

    Reply
  8. Zen says:
    January 19, 2022 at 5:56 pm

    I dream these Jan 6th senate hearings will be like the Watergate ones where one by one it will reach higher into the conspiracy with each going to jail until it reaches Trump who “falls on his sword” like Nixon did although I recognize Nixon was still the president while Trump is thankfully out of office. Trump’s “fall on sword” could be to shut up, never meet, write or phone anyone again. Just play golf in Florida and turn into an orange liver spot. It’s too much to hope he goes to jail, even though he should. The guy has wriggled out of consequence his entire life.

    Reply
  9. Nev says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:17 pm

    Rest In Power Andre Leon Talley!!!

    I hope/wish he gets a proper post. As a young black gay man he was my only love joy representation in the 90’s. Will never forget him. ICON.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

The reply feature does not work on phones in vertical mode. We are working on fixing it! Turn your phone horizontally and you will be able to reply to a comment.

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment