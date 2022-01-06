Prince Charles offering an ‘olive branch’ to Harry to get him to postpone his memoir?

People barely commented on the story about Prince Charles’s Newsweek cover, but I knew it was important because of the potential follow-up stories. Charles covers the current “Climate Change Issue” of Newsweek, and Charles wrote an essay in place of a cover interview. In the essay, he name-checked both of his sons and wrote that he is “proud” of them for their work in conservation and environmentalism. Simply a normal dad thing, correct? This was Charles simply acknowledging that he has two sons and they’ve both done work which fills him with pride. Except of course it was not that simple. One royal commentator suggested that this Newsweek name-check was part of an obvious scheme by Charles to encourage Prince Harry to postpone his memoir. These people.
Prince Harry could delay his bombshell memoir after Charles offered him an “olive branch” to heal their rift, a royal expert has said. The Duke of Sussex announced the release of his upcoming book last year, vowing to give a “wholly truthful” account of his life. The announcement was said to have triggered a “tsunami of fear” in Buckingham Palace, with concerns the memoir could echo Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview. Harry was also said to have “barely spoken” with his father last year, as their relations plummeted to “an all time low”.
But in an unexpected act of reconciliation this week, Charles paid tribute to Harry in a Newsweek essay, praising his son’s environmental work while sharing how “proud” he is of the duke for “passionately highlighting the impact of climate change”.And it’s believed his comments could help heal the ongoing father-son rift.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Sun Online: “I do think this tribute is very significant because this is one thing that Charles, William and Harry share in common and that is the need to fight climate change. Harry’s relations with his father have of course been extremely strained. The fact that Charles has done this in Newsweek, which has a large circulation in America, I think it’s clearly a form of an olive branch in the hope that there will be a form of reconciliation.”
Harry’s memoir, which is set to focus on his life in the public eye “from childhood to the present day” is expected to be released at some point in 2022. But Mr Fitzwilliams believes Charles’ latest comments could prompt his son to hold back the date of publication.
“I think if you offer an olive branch it’s only reasonable to expect something in return,” the expert said. “I would have thought that some form of postponement of the autobiography would be considered. Otherwise everything that is said to Meghan and Harry when they come over for the platinum jubilee celebrations – which I’m sure they will – could conceivably find it’s way into the book.”
Harry’s memoir is currently due out in the same year as the Queen’s platinum jubilee, meaning it has the potential to cast a shadow over celebrations. And Mr Fitzwilliams suggests things could be handled “so they don’t embarrass the Royal Family further this year…The Royal family need to know the pressure is being taken off them when it comes to this autobiography,” he added. “This is a way of handling it.”
How would that conversation go? Chaz: “So, I mentioned you in my Newsweek essay, I said I was proud of you.” Haz: “Thanks, I guess.” *awkward silence* Chaz: “So now that I’ve done something for you, will you postpone the publication of your book?” *the phone line goes dead* Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely believe that Charles and the courtiers have several hare-brained schemes to deter Harry from publishing his memoir. Failing that, Charles, William and the Queen will all be doing the most to smear Harry in advance of the book’s release. The problem there is that Tina Brown’s book is coming out just before Harry’s, and Brown’s book will likely get some major headlines too, and those headlines won’t be pleasant for the Windsors.
Um….Chuckles? You are wasting your time trying to butter up Harry. He isn’t in control of the publishing dates and deadlines. That would be the job of the *gasp shock* publisher.
The obsession over the jubilee is insane. Does anyone but the BRF even care?
And of course there is the Andrew scandal which is not going to go away and the Jubilee won’t change that.
Did he even mention Meghan? He should have spoken up for her.
Let’s place our bets now CBers!!!
I’m betting that Charles is seriously trying to bring H back into the fold through these meaningless and unasked for ‘olive branches’ and then over the jubilee take on a whole charm offensive in the hope that H will somewhat spare him in the autobiography. William on the other hand will tell everyone and their mother how incandescent he is that H showed up at all.
Charles definitely wants Harry back for his reign. It will fail, Charles will be mad, and then we’ll see more active beefing and briefing from Charles with both his boys.
The book coming out Fall 2022 allows it to end after the jubilee drama, and, allows time for updates . Spring 2022 is a bit of a rush and I’m saying that about anyones situation. Personally yeah I’d handle it that way. Puts the RF on their best manners too.
He wrote one mildly nice sentence about Harry, and then he expects Harry to not publish an entire book? One sentence is supposed to erase years of neglect and abuse?
Harry’s book is being published AFTER the Jubilee, so if the palace can stop showing their asses for a hot minute and not smear him to death in the interim it shouldn’t be a problem. The royals are the ones making a scene just as they did before Oprah and they will be the ones ruining the queen’s celebration of simply living longer than the average person because they are incompetent morons.
That family picture bothers me, re: Charlotte. Who is put over away from Charles and her brothers. She should have been sitting on Charles’ lap. It sends a rather odd image and invokes images of her future life as a spare (ala Harry). If Charles wanted a good relationship with Harry he has a strange way of showing it. He cast his lot with william and it’s all on Charles.
Too little too late Chuckles.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams is off-his-rocker if he thinks Harry will postpone the release of his book. I am sure there is an iron-clad contract stating the release date.