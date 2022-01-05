Prince Charles: ‘I am proud that my sons have recognized the threat’ of climate change

Prince Charles covers the latest issue of Newsweek, “The Climate Change Issue.” Say what you will about Charles – he’s weak, he’s a terrible father, he has horrible instincts – but he has genuinely been ahead of the curve on many environmental issues, and I would consider him a self-styled environmental advocate and activist. Does he also fly on private jets too much? Yes. For Newsweek, Charles wrote an essay about the need to come together and make big, bold changes in our lifestyles and our industries to combat climate change. He – like his wrathful son – invokes John F. Kennedy, because the Windsors have a real thing about the Kennedys. Charles also mentions his pride in BOTH of his sons for their environmental work:
Sixty years ago, my late father identified the damage humankind was inflicting on the planet and helped to found the World Wildlife Fund. A decade later, when I first spoke publicly about the environment, many wondered if my sense of urgency was misplaced. That view has shifted in the intervening decades, though all too slowly, and, even today, lacks the urgency needed.
As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference. And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero.
Globally, dwindling numbers deny humankind’s role in climate change, but too many still pessimistically assert our lack of power to stop, and maybe reverse, the damage to our planet; that we are “gripped by forces beyond our control.”
Science tells us these forces are very much within our control. But only if we consciously choose to act. Whether, as in JFK’s time, it is putting a man on the moon, or more recently developing a vaccine for COVID-19, humankind has proved capable of solving the seemingly insolvable. I believe we can, and must, do so again if we wish to protect and preserve this planet that we call home.
As 2021 ends, there is every reason to believe we have reached a watershed moment. The agreements reached at C.O.P. 26 in November marked useful and important progress. Once again there was international recognition of the climate crisis. Leaders demonstrated political courage and a willingness to be held responsible and accountable for their actions. The focus appeared, as it should, on the impact of inaction for our children, grandchildren and generations beyond.
That’s just a partial excerpt of the essay. In the full piece, Charles does make some some bigger, concrete suggestions for what needs to be changed and what kind of goals should be met on a set schedule. Unlike William, Charles doesn’t just barge into a conversation, announce his keenness and expect things to change. Charles is actually trying to wrangle wider support for bolder action. Plus, this essay serves to remind everyone that William and Harry are following in HIS footsteps. I would pay $20 to the environmental charity of Charles’s choice to hear what Charles really thinks about Willy’s little Keenshot mess.
I am simply going to record this day that the Prince of Wales mentioned in writing that he HAS a younger son and that that younger son has an influential charity of his own.
I feel like the cover headline is snarky, right? Yes, Charles, your children are judging you.
Anyway, hypocrisy aside in terms of jets etc, I do like that charles often puts out there concrete things for people to do. he gave an interview on BBC (I think) this past fall where he mentioned not eating meat at least once a week and a few other things like that – things that are attainable for many people, and the kinds of things where if enough people do it, it can make a difference. But he does also talk about what’s needed big-picture wise.
If it came down to saving the planet or flying commercial, I wonder which option Charles would pick? And how much do you want to bet that the royals invest in environmentally unsound companies?
I hope next year we actually hear about how Earthshot helped anyone besides just giving the winners large cash prizes. Did any environmental progress actually happen? And I hope we also hear about the environmental footprint of moving the awards to the US.
I would pay $200, or more, to hear what Charles really thinks about Earthshot. My understanding is that he’s happy to take the money anyway. Maybe I’ll get dual citizenship, too!
+1
I guess they had to not mention Travelyst and keep Harry’s stuff vague so as not to make William look bad.