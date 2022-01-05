Prince Charles: ‘I am proud that my sons have recognized the threat’ of climate change

Prince Charles covers the latest issue of Newsweek, “The Climate Change Issue.” Say what you will about Charles – he’s weak, he’s a terrible father, he has horrible instincts – but he has genuinely been ahead of the curve on many environmental issues, and I would consider him a self-styled environmental advocate and activist. Does he also fly on private jets too much? Yes. For Newsweek, Charles wrote an essay about the need to come together and make big, bold changes in our lifestyles and our industries to combat climate change. He – like his wrathful son – invokes John F. Kennedy, because the Windsors have a real thing about the Kennedys. Charles also mentions his pride in BOTH of his sons for their environmental work:

Sixty years ago, my late father identified the damage humankind was inflicting on the planet and helped to found the World Wildlife Fund. A decade later, when I first spoke publicly about the environment, many wondered if my sense of urgency was misplaced. That view has shifted in the intervening decades, though all too slowly, and, even today, lacks the urgency needed.

As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference. And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero.

Globally, dwindling numbers deny humankind’s role in climate change, but too many still pessimistically assert our lack of power to stop, and maybe reverse, the damage to our planet; that we are “gripped by forces beyond our control.”

Science tells us these forces are very much within our control. But only if we consciously choose to act. Whether, as in JFK’s time, it is putting a man on the moon, or more recently developing a vaccine for COVID-19, humankind has proved capable of solving the seemingly insolvable. I believe we can, and must, do so again if we wish to protect and preserve this planet that we call home.

As 2021 ends, there is every reason to believe we have reached a watershed moment. The agreements reached at C.O.P. 26 in November marked useful and important progress. Once again there was international recognition of the climate crisis. Leaders demonstrated political courage and a willingness to be held responsible and accountable for their actions. The focus appeared, as it should, on the impact of inaction for our children, grandchildren and generations beyond.