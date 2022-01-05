Kanye West went to see ‘Slave Play’ in NYC with his new girlfriend Julia Fox

Kanye West has a new girlfriend, and we’re constantly getting updates about their relationship even though I’m pretty sure they’ve only been seeing each other for maybe one week, tops. The new girlfriend is Julia Fox, an actress (arguably) best known for Uncut Gems. She’s not a garbage youth – she’s 31 years old, and I presume that she’s enjoying the fact that her name is in the media right now. Maybe she’ll get some work out of this. Julia was in Miami with Kanye for NYE, and he took her to New York this week. They were seen out at the Broadway show, Slave Play. People Magazine had an exclusive report which sounds like it came straight from playwright Jeremy O. Harris. (Incidentally, one of the few things I know about Harris is that he considers Lena Dunham his “good sis.”)

Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoyed a night out at the theater. In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, West, 44, can be seen with Uncut Gems actress Fox, 31, along with a group of friends at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to see the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play on Tuesday. West, Fox and the group hung back after the show to chat with the cast of the play — written by Jeremy O. Harris — for 45 minutes after the curtain came down before heading to dinner at Greenwich Village eatery Carbone, a close production source tells PEOPLE. “[Kanye] loved the show,” says the source. “He’s a fan of Jeremy, so he flew in to see the play and came with friends.” West, who arrived to the theater right on time and sat next to Fox for the performance, “was very happy to be there,” the source says. Of West and Fox, the source notes: “He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia stayed for the whole after talk. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him.” “Kanye was highly complimentary of the play after the show. He asked to stay and meet the cast and stayed as long as the theater could stay open. Jeremy was very excited,” the source continues, adding that the rapper and the Slave Play author are “super buddy-buddy.” The insider adds, “I’m sure there are collaborations [between them] on the horizon.”

[From People]

Well, if Kanye is supporting the struggling Broadway community, who am I to criticize? Perhaps he’s supporting the unemployed actress community too with this new girlfriend. Part of it is that Kanye is desperate to have a different storyline after he and Kim Kardashian split. But another part of it is that everyone else is desperate for Kanye’s new storyline, and I don’t actually think he’s moved on from Kim that much?