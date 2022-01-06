Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa was cancelled, he will likely be deported

I could barely concentrate on anything else yesterday, I was so focused on the hours-long drama in Australia. It’s confusing with the time difference, but basically as soon as the American East Coast was waking up, Novak Djokovic was touching down in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday night. He had announced his journey as he was flying out of Dubai on Tuesday. In that social media announcement, Djoker stated plainly that he was going to Oz with “an exemption permission,” meaning he had gone through the Australian Open’s rigmarole to get an exemption to their vaccine mandate. That social media post, along with Tennis Australia’s confirmation of the exemption, set off a huge, political firestorm in Australia. As soon as Novak touched down in Melbourne, he entered one of the most chaotic scenes of his already-chaotic life and career.
Australians were justifiably angry that the #1 tennis player in the world was entering their country on what was likely a bullsh-t “medical exemption,” especially given that Djoker has made many public statements about being anti-vaccine and pro-pseudoscience. As soon as Novak got off the plane, he was taken to a holding room in the airport and questioned by authorities about his visa and his (lack of) vaccine status. They reportedly separated him from his team (he was traveling with his two coaches, Goran Ivanisevic and Marián Vajda) and took his phone. His holding room was guarded by police officers. He was basically kept in that room for more than 11 hours overnight (in Oz) as everyone tried to untangle the political and bureaucratic mess. Then, about twelve hours after Novak’s plane arrived, the Australian authorities said that his visa had been cancelled and they were deporting him (or just putting him back on a plane).
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption from the country’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open.
The tennis star, who was left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport overnight amid a brewing political maelstrom, was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be removed from the countryon Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters. Australia’s border force later confirmed his visa had been revoked.
The player would file an injunction to prevent him being sent back, the source said. In the meantime, Djokovic was on his way to a Melbourne hotel.
In a dramatic series of events through the Melbourne night, Djokovic touched down at Tullamarine airport Wednesday about 11:30 p.m. local time after a 14-hour flight from Dubai, but was ushered into an isolation room under police guard when Australian officials said that his visa did not allow for medical exemptions. The source told Reuters that the visa and paperwork that Djokovic had used to gain entry into the country was the same as three other players who had already arrived.
The move by the Australian government threatened to cause a diplomatic incident between Canberra and Belgrade.
“I’ve just finished my telephone conversation with Novak Djokovic,” Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic posted on Instagram. “I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately. In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know.”
Yes, this was full-on a HUGE international incident. Djokovic spoke directly to the Serbian president once he was given his phone back. He also spoke to his father, who threatened to “fight in the street” to ensure that his son was removed from Australian custody. Serbia’s ambassador to Australia was on the ground, at the airport, trying to sort out the visa issues. The actual bureaucratic part of this is a mess on the Australian side, and they were clearly engaging in political acts to “look tough.” That being said, I 100% agree with the Djokovic critics in this situation: all of this for what? Novak Djokovic just needs to get vaccinated. Stop with all of this bullsh-t and get vaccinated, you f–king dope.
So, after all of this, Djokovic’s newly appointed deportation lawyer appeared in a court hearing about whether Novak would be deported. The judge refused to be rushed, and a final hearing is set for Monday. But it’s also possible that Novak could be put on a plane before the Monday hearing. It’s also possible that Novak will need to sit in a quarantine hotel for the next four days ahead of the hearing. What a huge mess. Oh, and Aussie outlets are saying that Novak’s initial medical exemption was actually different than other players’ exemptions – Djoker apparently only got one doctor to sign off on it. Hm.
Prime minister of Oz:
Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.
— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022
Bye bb!!!!
Honestly, at this point it is the Australian government who looks the worst.
Agree. This was so poorly handled by the Aussie government. The Tennis Association there too should be embarrassed as they are to blame for this situation in the first place.
IA
Pathetic on both ends.
There was a direct quote from ScoMo – Australian PM – that Novak “did not have a medical exemption”. So it’s looking like the tennis authorities in Oz tried to fudge the exemption requirements. Or ND did. If this is the case then the blame definitely rests with the Tennis Association and ND never had the correct exemption to qualify for a visa, despite what he thought – and announced to the world.
It’s looking more and more like Djoker thought he had done enough for the exemption and Tennis Australia agreed with him, but his exemption collapsed under questioning from border authorities. There’s some reporting that he only had one doctor vouch for him, where Oz authorities need three doctors for an exemption.
Also agree. Djokovic apparently need 3-way agreement to enter Australia, and only one of those came from Victoria. So someone at federal level okayed this initially.
Djokovic, much as I absolutely disagree with this position, has the right to not get the vaccine. The price that he then needs to pay is that he cannot play the Australian Open. However, it really looks like the Australian government tried to bend their own rules here–it would have been much better if Djokovic was not able to board that plane in the first place.
I also have huge questions about the other handfull (out of 26 asking for an exemption) of unvaccinated tennis people (who are they?) who were allowed in. This morning they were reporting that those people used the same exemption as Djokovic: what did they do differently?
Merry Christmas, Đole! It is Christmas in Serbia.
Edit: I don’t think he is a criminal or deserves to be imprisoned, but rules are rules, and he expected he will avoid them just because he is who he is. He deserves to go through the process as anyone else would.
This is very mean what you say. He is not a violent criminal, he should not be imprisoned. Especially not on his Xmas day.
@Fernanada He has not been “been imprisoned” by any stretch of the imagination, he was detained like anyone else with visa issues, and has been afforded a lot more leeway than any other migrant would be in a similar situation.
I think he was mislead by the Australian tennis association, or whoever told him his exemption is good enough. And now they made a huge circus. So, in order to win some votes, the Aussie government is scapegoating Novak to show they don’t mess around and that no one is above law. I get all that, but I also think we shouldn’t gloat for any of the bad stuff that happens to someone, especially not on their religious holiday.
He was not misled. He (and his team, and the Tennis Association) knew exactly what they were doing. When you are used to zero consequences for your actions, accountability feels like “scapegoating”. He’s been on this anti-vaxxer crusade for months now…no sympathy for people who wilfully endanger others and think they are above the rules.
Permission to play at the AU Open does not include the visa to enter Australia. He or his team should be able to get that distinction.
Novak is no scapegoat. To call him that, there would have to be tons of people claiming incredibly iffy ‘medical’ exemptions from COVID vaccination and still getting legal entry into Australia while he was being singled out for doing the same thing. Given the country’s tight exit/entry requirements during the pandemic, it’s obvious that he was actually given preferential treatment in having the visa initially approved. The Australian government screwed up, but they did so by giving him the special favor to get into the country NOT by realizing their mistake and saying ‘never mind.’ Next time, they’ll just outright deny the visa, as they should have the first time.
He was literally gloating on SM that he had found away around the strict restrictions. It was disrespectful to Australians who couldn’t visit loved ones, elderly or even go home over almost 2 years that he was given preferential treatment.
And I don’t know what religious holiday has to do with it. He’s in a perfectly nice hotel. He was always gonna be in a hotel this holiday. People need to stop moddycoddling rich privileged men just because they are good at sport or acting or whatever.
Also can we talk about his dad literally trying to start a riot over this?
He’s an anti-vaxxed that tried to beat the system with some help from the tennis association. He got caught up in his own mess. If he misses Christmas it’s his fault. He knew the risk by 1) not gettting vaxxed and boosted originally 2) not being fully vaxxed in time for the Open and 3) trying to pull a fast one with the exemption and thinking he was above the law.
Australian government could have played this way better but Novak is also being an a**hole about all this. He’s not some crusader of individualism “sticking it to the man!” He’s ignorant, stubborn and making the start of the ATP season all about him. For someone so desperate for approval he’s not doing himself any favours.
He is an a-hole.
An a-hole who happens to be a tennis God.
He, and those who support him, made his own bed, he is not above the law, and to me this is #firstworldproblem .
A rich white male who can’t attend a tennis competition because he thinks he us above the law. No pity from me.
I hope they get this selfish idiot out of Australia asap. I have watched a few episodes of the Australian tv show, Border Security, and most people who break the rules/have the wrong visa are back on a plane within 24 hours…. and I would love to see an episode with him getting grilled and sent home!
The Twitter threads on this one are priceless “the Manus Island open is proud to present Novak D…..”
Major Lols when the French open comes around I think..
Funny thing is now, even if the sport continues with the mandatory vaccinations and Djokovic is excluded, the winner will know he’s not the best because he’s been left to play with the ones who followed protocol. It won’t be the true world champion, the best in the sport.
Nah. The true champion is not only the best physically, but demonstrates good sportsmanship, like observing the rules of the governing bodies and getting vaccinated to protect their peers.
@JC — that’s BS….that will mean every time any of the top players don’t go to a tournament or are injured, the winner is not the best? nonsense!
There was a great tweet showing empty and deserted streets of Melbourne with the caption “Novak Djokovic”s supporters come out to protest his treatment”.
I enjoy watching bad things happen to crappy people. So- thumbs up from me, assuming they boot him from their country and don’t relent which just makes them look like grandstanding drama queens.
Though of course had the just outright denied his visa application- that would have been more to the point and less theeatrical.
His exemption was most likely bs. So many Australians have not been able to return home for nearly two years because of the strict entrance policies and they were going to allow Novak to just waltz in with a sketch exemption.
That was what the Aussie prime minister was saying, yes. He was very clear that Djokovic did not have an exemption.
Mr Djocovid really should have double-checked and noticed that the conditions for entering Australia while unvaccinated and the conditions for entering the Australian Open while unvaccinated are not the same.
I bet he did know but his sense of privilege and entitlement rejected the facts.
That’s what I’m thinking. I’m sure he knew, he just didn’t care.
This is so obviously Novax getting preferential treatment. That combined with his causing covid outbreaks, being just dumb about science in general (saying he could change water with his feelings?!) and apparently the Australian PM trying to boost his own profile being tough on Novax, Twitter was delivering amazing memes etc yesterday. I hope he gets kicked out.
The New York Times has a long piece about this this morning. (It might be behind a paywall, but here’s a link – if you don’t have a subscription but do have a library card and are hell-bent on reading it, you may be able to access it through your library if it has a subscription)
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/05/sports/tennis/novak-djokovic-australia-visa.html
It might be a mess, but it’s a mess World Tennis brought on itself. Australia’s Covid policies aren’t a secret. This guy thinks he’s above the rules because he has a gift for hitting a tennis ball. I’m sick of coddled stars who think that doing one thing better than 99.9 percent of us entitles them to put everyone else at risk. Novak has a right to not be vaccinated. Australians have a right to stay safe on their own terms. /rantover
On that side note, did you read about Nicole Kidman (an Australian star) who was exempted from the mandatory 21 day quarantine for HK when she came to film there? This sneaking past the barriers happens everywhere…sadly.
I hadn’t. A pox on their houses. (And not ours!)
So from what I’ve read, this seems like the WT told him he was exempt when they shouldn’t have? Did the govt only get involved once he landed or did the govt initially okay his exemption also?
Lol. This whole situation is bonkers. To make matters even more interesting is that the hotel Novak is staying in while he awaits deportation is a quarantine hotel that is acting as a temporary immigration detention facility.
Australia has an inhumane policy of sending asylum seekers and refugees to detention centres offshore, to islands surrounding the area, while they await visa processing, indefinitely. The conditions are horrific. However, during the pandemic, the islands didn’t have the resources to deal with covid so asylum seekers and refugees requiring medical attention were sent to quarantine hotels around Australia. And this is where Novak now resides.
If there is a silver lining in all this, it’s that the asylum seeker and refugee situation is being highlighted in the news along with stories about the privilege and entitlement of men like Novak. I mean…
Wanted to say that! Very respectful to everyone, even to Đoković but SCIENCE.
And people comment he’s just happy because without him, he has a chance to win… I mean..
Having been to Australia from the U.K. several times, they take their visas seriously at the border and if it doesn’t stack up when questioned they’ll cancel your visa right there and then. I had a friend who’s visa information wasn’t correct / missing info and it was cancelled so Novak can take several seats here.
Lots of tennis fans making excuses for Novak in this comment section…
I’m in Australia. His “exemption” was having had covid in the last 6 months. However, the Federal Health Minister in Australia had advised Tennis Australia in a letter last year that prior infection wouldn’t exempt him from the vaccine requirements to enter Australia. He’s currently being held in an infamous hotel in Melbourne where they house refugees and asylum seekers in a makeshift detention centre.
For those askng why he should get the vaccine, please try to read and understand the actual science. Yes, the vaccine doesn’t guarantee that you will not get or pass on covid19. BUT IT REDUCES THE PROBABILITY of getting it and passing it on. How are people still not getting this?! It’s the decent and ethical thing to do for society.
Please do not respond to trolls with bulls-it “innocent” questions about not getting vaccinated. Just comment “troll” and we will see it and ban them. Otherwise there is a whole thread to clean and others will pile on.
Miranda
Australia has strict rules he broke them. Is it your opinion that just because he’s a famous player the rules that apply to ordinary Australians shouldn’t apply to him just because he’s a famous tennis player?
Also Australia is literally famous for its strict border control and has often times of being very strict on non white immigrants even been accused of racism. But you wanna make a powerful white man who literally had a influential tennis association trying to bend rules for him the victim here? Is that what we are fighting for?
They are trying to keep people out of ICU and out of the cemetery. What’s hard to understand about that? And there is ample evidence that the vaccines are safe and much much safer than getting COVID.
For a start, those are the laws of the land, which Novax Jockitch and his entourage knew damned well.
He could have elected to skip the tournament like other players. Instead he (with the collusion of Tennis Australia) tried to fiddle an exemption.
F*ck around, find out, etc.