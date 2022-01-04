Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic got a ‘medical exemption’ to travel to Australia

For weeks now, the Australian media and sports media have been working themselves into a lather about Novak Djokovic. Novak has made many anti-vaxx statements in recent years, although in the last half of 2021, he just began avoiding vaccine questions altogether. Months ago, Tennis Australia announced that they would have a vaccine mandate for the Australian Open, which starts in a week and a half. Djokovic’s best event is AO, he’s won the singles title there nine times, and he’s the defending champion. So there was a lot of rumor-mongering about what would happen – would Djokovic get vaccinated for Oz? Was he already secretly vaccinated and he just didn’t want to say that? Would Djoker get a medical exemption to come to Oz? Or would he just pull out of the major, like he pulled out of the ATP Cup, the pre-AO event? There were all kinds of rumors flying around, but finally, a confirmation from the tournament: Djokovic is flying to Australia, and he received a medical exemption.
Novak Djokovic ended speculation over his Australian Open title defence by announcing on Tuesday that he would compete at the season’s opening Grand Slam event after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1, who had declined to reveal his vaccination status, said previously that he was unsure whether he would compete at the Jan. 17-30 tournament in Melbourne due to concerns over Australia’s quarantine rules.
Organisers of the Australian Open had stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts. The organisers issued a statement later on Tuesday to confirm Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the Australian Open and is on his way to Australia.
“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” the statement said. “One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.”
Tennis Australia said last month the panel would consist of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general practice and that the move was agreed in conjunction with the Victoria Department of Health. Applicants that pass an initial stage will be subject to a second review conducted by a government-appointed panel before the application is submitted to the Australian Immunisation Register.
Djokovic’s father Srdjan had told a Serbian television channel that his son would probably pull out of the major, saying Tennis Australia’s stance on mandatory jabs was tantamount to “blackmail.”
Yeah, I’m sorry but this is BS. Strings were pulled, threats were issued, and money was likely exchanged. While Novak isn’t the biggest name in tennis, Tennis Australia clearly felt that they needed to do whatever they could to get him there. Novak, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer ARE the franchise for men’s tennis, and Roger’s still out with a bad knee. They felt they “needed” Novak there (Rafa is already there, because he’s fully vaccinated and boosted).
Combine all of this with the fact that in the past month, Australia’s Covid numbers have gone through the roof. I wonder if Novak will be tested regularly as part of his “exemption”? Because the chances are pretty good that his unvaxxed ass will get the highly contagious Omicron variant while he’s in Melbourne. Wouldn’t that be interesting.
Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.
I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Didn’t he organize a tournament last year and a few other players spread COVID around? SMH
I hope he’s booed and kicked out pretty quickly. I want to punch this guy so bad
Despite what our government says, he’s NOT welcome here. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets boo’d in court this year. In fact, I might boo him myself.
What an asshat
I read something last night about the spread of omicron and the doctor they quoted said it was a matter of when not if it hits you, especially if your not vaxxed. Who’s taking bets on him going and then getting too sick to play? That’s what I’m my bingo card.
This is a shame that he got a medical exemption, like WTF australian politicians? Everywhere people are asked to do sacrifices (Lots of jobs and individual freedoms lost)in order to protect us altogether and this f*cker gets a pass? Please australians make him feel unwelcomed!
Oh that’s the plan, for sure. We’re going to make sure his unvaccinated arse is never going to want to come back again.
This guy! I’m so tired of the rich being enabled in everything they want while we (peasants) suffer. I’ve been alive for 60 years and have never seen the rich get this rich, nor the poor become this poor. I’m sick of “do as I say not what I do!” There’s way more of us than them, I say RISE UP RISE UP!
I think some male athletes feel invincible and that they are “too strong and healthy” to get COVID. It’s like a prolonging of the teen years in which kids feel nothing bad can happen to them. I’m surprised he got a medical exemption to get into another country unvaccinated. So stupid.
This right here is why Novak will never be the GOAT, whatever the statistics.
Also, his father is insufferable.
I just made a similar comment (before seeing yours.) He can win twice as many Slams as Roger and Rafa and they’ll always be thought of in higher esteem than him.
His entire family is insufferable.
The Rafa and Roger who kept their mouth shut about Peng Shuai for far too long? The Rafa and Roger who refuse to advocate for lower ranked players? Those two?
He messed up with Covid.
But not only has he surpassed them with his achievements on the court he has proven to be far less self centered outiside of it.
He is the GOAT already and people wouldn’t even debate it were he not an Eastern European in an elitist sport.
Mmc, miss me with the Eastern European nonsense. No one cares where he’s from. The problem is that Novak has had a chip on his shoulder for over a decade. He’s not a nice person. He comes across as an ego-centric jerk. He’s not the GOAT to the majority of the public, because his attitude sucks!
The majority of tennis fans care. Especially because he does not fit the western idea of a polished gentleman.
https://thoughtleader.co.za/novak-djokovic-and-the-hierarchy-of-whiteness/ this is a good article about it for people interested to read.
But deciding who’s the GOAT has nothing to do with attitude anyway, but with facts. And I woukd say someone willing to put his reputation and money on the line for lower ranked players is a nicer person than someone who wanted to increase the prize money for themselves.
Absolutely ridiculous, especially when you consider all the Australian government has done to stop covid, at greater personal sacrifice to their citizens. My friend, an Australian citizen living in the US (in her early 20s), was unable to get home and see her family for 18 months because the Australian government’s policy of severely limiting entry into the country resulted in airfares of more than $20,000, sometimes up to $50,000, for a single roundtrip flight from the US. They shut their own CITIZENS out and made it impossible for them to get home, yet made exceptions for both the entertainment industry and the Australian Open last year. This is yet another slap in the face, with yet another exception being made – for someone who is extremely selfish and couldn’t care less about public health – while Australia’s own citizens continue to comply with extremely strict measures.
What medical exemption does the #1 player in the world need? Let’s have this discussion, since this has to be new. What has he been battling these past few years ? Uuuugh. I hate him. HATE, y’all. This is why he’ll never be considered great like Roger and Rafa. Who cares how many titles he wins, when he’s an all-around ***h*le!
Fedal fan for life.
I hope Novak crashes and burns out of the AO and Medvedev wins his second slam title.
Judging by comments on The Age and social media, he’ll be lucky if he isn’t run out of town.
I hope the people who said they were cancelling their tickets actually do…
I’m a Novak fan and am keen to see him break the tie but even for me this is wrong. He shouldn’t be there if he’s unvaccinated. But this is on the Australian Government. I can’t imagine anything he should be getting an exemption for and if I could I’d be all ‘fair enough’. But nah, I’m unimpressed by this. I’m disappointed that Tennis Australia clearly went to bat for him here when they shouldn’t have. It’s a slap in the face to the other players. It’s a lose-lose for Nole in terms of the public sentiment.
He is awful.