Don Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle have been engaged for a year, gross

While there is no sympathy to be found for Don Trump Jr. or Kimberly Guilfoyle, I do sometimes wonder why she “settled” on Don Jr. I mean, he’s a whole mess – the ex-wife who dumped him as soon as she came into family money, the kids he only sees long enough to terrorize, his terrible little coked-up rat eyes. While Kimberly is no prize, she could do a lot better. Why is she in this? Is it just about attaching herself to the Trump clan? The reason I ask is because apparently Don and Kimberly have been secretly engaged for a whole year. LOL, he asked her and she was really like “yes I’ll marry you, but you can’t tell anybody.”
We’re sending monogrammed “Pooh Bear and Junior Mint” sheets. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are headed to the altar, having been engaged for nearly a year, a source close to both of them confirmed to Page Six on Monday.
The Fox News correspondent sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her ring finger in a photo she posted to Instagram on Saturday.
“Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday,” she captioned the pic of herself and Don Jr. standing in front of a Christmas tree. “Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you. 💋😍🎂♥️.”
Trump Jr., 44, secretly popped the question to 52-year-old Guilfoyle on New Year’s Eve 2020, according to the Daily Mail. “Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 — which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years,” an insider told the website. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York” and that “both are focused on their children —they have six between them — and their work.”
So many of these wingnut Republican women just need to love themselves. Know your worth, baby. You could do better than Cokehead McGee over here. And for Don, I’ve always believed that the primary reason he’s with Kimberly is because his dad thought she was hot when she was on Fox News. I guess I shouldn’t even be vaguely sympathetic towards Kimberly – it’s almost a guarantee that she’s as much as dumpster fire as her fiance. Oh well. I’m 100% sure they’ll try to have their wedding at Mar-a-Lago.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Gee…would have thought they got engaged on Jan 6th last year…probably spent the year hiding assets “just in case”
Every photo of half scoop you can see what not being loved by his daddy is doing to him. It’s killed his soul, stolen his chin, and destroyed his girdle. I mean, he couldn’t even get his dad to throw his arm around his shoulder in that photo. No. He got the “$25 for a photo of you with the 45th president of the United States” packaged polident smile and thumbs up. Except he probably paid daddy dearest $50 and believed he got the better end of the deal.
I could have sworn they had announced their engagement over a year ago but anyway…Let’s not forget she was fired for sexually harassing and bullying her staff. So any sympathy for her is misplaced.
They deserve each other.
For the life of me, I will never understand how Gavin Newsom was married to her.
Long ago.
Yes, long ago, but she hasn’t changed. He married her as she is (albeit with a little less plastic.)
Same. But maybe she was a different person back then. Or most likely she wasn’t and this is who she’s always been
That woman is 52?? Wow!
That’s all I got from this
FORMER Fox correspondent. The article gets that wrong. She was fired from Fox for prancing around nude in front of interns and showing them dick pics. She offered to do lap dances to donors to Trump’s campaign. She has injected so much plastic into her once pretty face that it’s now a garish mask. The woman is a dumpster fire. Well-suited for Junior, whose father’s campaign pays her $35,000 a month.
How convenient that their “secret” engagement was announced just as her is subpoenaed by the AG in SNY… and things are looking bad on the Jan 6 front
Tearing a page from the Kensington Palace PR playbook seems on brand, actually…
Spousal immunity?
100% spousal immunity. That’s how you know ish is getting serious.
They are both gross.
Wasn’t she a successful trial lawyer prior to Fox??
She’s the sole reason I can’t get behind Gavin Newsom. Native Californian here, objectively I agree with most of his platform. But good god. I lived in SF when he was mayor and she was “First Lady” of the city. He seemed to have some good ideas but she was … she was exactly who she is, even when their marriage seemed solid. And so I find it difficult to trust his judgment on much of anything. Sadly.