Prince William asked Afghan refugees why the British govt. wasn’t doing more

In late November, Prince William visited a hotel full of Afghan refugees. The refugees were extracted from Afghanistan as part of Britain’s Operation Pitting over the summer, as coalition forces withdrew and thousands of Afghan citizens fled the country as the Taliban took control. The British resettlement organization seems a bit thrown together, and there are many stories of Afghan refugees in England feeling like they might have been better off if they stayed in Afghanistan. When William visited the refugees, he didn’t bring anything and he didn’t use his visit to highlight any of the local or national programs designed to help the refugees. He just showed up and thought his keenness was support enough. But wait! It turns out that in addition to bring nothing to the table, William also said vague words about how everybody else should have done a better job. Thank you, Commander Keen.
Prince William privately told Afghan refugees they “couldn’t be more welcome” in the UK as he expressed frustration at the failure to evacuate more people fleeing the Taliban, it has been reported. The Duke of Cambridge is said to have made the comments during a visit to meet some of those who managed to get to the UK after escaping Kabul as it fell to the militants during the summer.
Two decades of British engagement in the South Asia country came to an end on 28 August as the final remaining military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, ending the largest evacuation mission since WWII. Operation Pitting airlifted more than 15,000 British nationals and allied personnel, thousands of Afghans among them, to safety in little under a fortnight.
The UK government also set up a resettlement scheme which committed to taking around 20,000 Afghans over the coming years. But thousands of Afghans were left behind in the extraction, including interpreters who worked for the British army but were not allowed to come to the UK. Thousands of those who have managed to resettle in the UK remain in temporary accommodation and have not yet been housed amid a shortage of social housing.
One refugee, who reportedly met Prince William on a visit to a hotel in Leeds last month, said the duke regretted that more people were not evacuated in August.
“He said he was frustrated at the withdrawal effort in August,” the person told The Times. “He said he wished we could have brought more people to the UK.” Another refugee said: “He asked us: ‘Why is it taking so long to get into permanent homes?’”. He also reportedly told refugees that he “wanted the wider country to be more supportive towards refugees”.
Again, let’s underline this: “He asked us: ‘Why is it taking so long to get into permanent homes?’” HE ASKED THE REFUGEES. Prince William the Tory Puppet did not criticize or question his Tory puppet masters to their faces. He didn’t call up his former private secretary and current high-ranking Tory civil servant Simon Case and register his formal royal disappointment with the state of conditions for refugees. William didn’t speak to his friends in the military or diplomatic service about why they didn’t do more to bring even more refugees into the UK. William just wandered around a group of refugees and asked them why Britain didn’t do more, and why their British settlement situation was so FUBAR. William is so utterly useless. A hedgehog in jeggings would have been more productive during these events.
What a useless prick.
Yep. He’s so entitled and the thought he should do something is beyond his scope of reasoning. He’s so dim and has no idea how much more dumb this makes him look. He’s literally just like Chuck in his inability to empathize.
Yeah, he really thinks “gracing” them with his presence was a gift to them.
It’s so hard not to compare this interaction with the way Meghan and Harry have treated refugees. I don’t understand why William is missing a compassion chip. He continually does the BARE MINIMUM and with so much power and influence at his disposal…. is just useless. Really disappoints me.
This smacks of KP PR bods still trying to counter the affair flurry on Twitter with ‘See, look, he cares!’ nonsense. I mean, what reporter is going back in January to people Wills met in November to get the “latest” news??
Also ETA to say I don’t believe for a second than William gives a s**t about the wellbeing of refugees.
In all fairness, if that was the idea behind this story then they are complete idiots. And if they can’t see it, then they are all doomed.
Yup, this is #princewilliamafghanrefugees, to replace #princewilliamaffair.
This is soooo obvious, especially after #princewilliamaffordablehousing.
Bloody hell I didn’t even think of that. Lol. Now I have visions of them all frantically brainstorming other ‘af’ words to get out stories about….
Also IF Wills did care about refugees and is genuine about affordable housing then it seems to me that the answer to his question is staring him right in the face…
I feel like this is pretty standard for him, to kind of wander around and ask a question like that, because it clearly only occurs to him when he’s there meeting with people. he didn’t criticize the Tory government over it because he doesn’t think that way. he went home and never thought about those refugees again. he was probably like, huh, you’ve been here since August, why aren’t you in permanent housing yet, that seems wrong, and then went home and had a G&T and watched the Aston Villa game and that was it.
Problem with a monarchy: an idiot can be a king…..as long as he comes out of the right uterus first. Case in point: William
What a waste. And why is this story coming out now? Perhaps seeing what Harry and Meghan have done to assist Afghan refugees prompted this leak to the Times.
Why doesn’t he ask the government why the government doesn’t do more? Once he is Duke of Cornwall he will set them up with Duchy housing (LOL). A quote he should hear: “I asked, ‘Why doesn’t somebody do something,’ then realized I Was somebody”
He needs to look into medical intervention for his Foot-in-Mouth Syndrome. He always says some dumb shit. At least he didn’t tell them he was bored? I guess?
Sorta like being bored with racism. From Billy the basher, to silly willy the incandescent rage monster. What a ffk. Nothing to be proud of.
Meghan and Harry donated and highlighted Amazon links to donate. People were inspired to donate. This is embarrassing. The royal way of highlighting important issues for a day and then walking away is a mockery.
I know a more useless thing than a hedgehog in jeggings, and it’s – Mumbles McBlumbles, Mutton McButtons, Duchess Doolittle, king maker and competition slayer, top CEO and stalker extraordinaire, first of her name – in jeggings.
He just wants to look smart and so he’ll ask these questions. It’s pretty standard of him. But if he really wants to help Afghan refugees, he certainly could. He shouldn’t be asking them.