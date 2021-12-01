Prince William copykeens the Sussexes, makes a ‘surprise visit’ with Afghan refugees

Three weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York yet again. They attended the Salute to Freedom gala, Meghan took part in the NY Times’ DealBook summit, and they spent Veterans Day at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. They spent time with soldiers and their families and hosted a luncheon. After the time with servicemen and women, Harry and Meghan made another big stop on the same joint base: they spent time with some of the 10,000 Afghan refugees living on the base since the Joint Coalition forces withdrew. The Sussexes didn’t bring their own cameras, nor was the visit open to the press. They let the military communications team handle everything, from taking and posting photos to highlighting the Amazon wish list for the Afghan refugees. It was a great thing to do and Harry & Meghan were unsurprisingly pitch-perfect at every level.
Now for the clownshow copykeen version! Prince William also visited some Afghan refugees and he was the first to do it or at least that’s what Jason Knauf told him!
Prince William visited with refugees recently evacuated from Afghanistan to hear about their experiences as he promotes community cohesion. The royal arrived in Leeds in the north of England on Tuesday for a surprise visit that underlines the welcoming and diverse communities in Britain who have been uniting to help others, his office at Kensington Palace said.
A key role for the royal family is cementing unity across the U.K. and supporting those who bring communities together. William began Tuesday visiting a hotel in Leeds, which is about 200 miles north of London, where many refugees are being temporarily housed. He wanted to see and hear firsthand about the efforts being made by local authority organizations, charities and community bodies to help them settle.
During his visit, he watched a group of children play as he was also told about the donations of clothes and essentials that have been made by the local community to provide much-needed support. It also gave him a chance to speak with refugees — some who recently arrived and others who have been in the U.K. for several years — and learn about their experiences and hear about the challenges they’ve faced as they rebuild their lives in the U.K.
Later in the day, William visited CATCH, a nearby youth-led charity that provides a range of opportunities for sports, creativity and learning, as well as for volunteering and social action projects. The center provides various recreational activities and spaces for its young members as an alternative to being drawn into criminal behaviors. They take part in ping-pong tournaments, computer games, movie nights, sports activities and more. There’s also a community café that is open to the public and staffed by volunteers, and around a dozen pet goats are kept on-site and cared for by the members.
CATCH also provides a weekly activity session for children evacuated from Afghanistan. These sessions provide a chance for young refugees to socialize and integrate, as well as develop their language skills, in a relaxed, fun setting. It’s also an opportunity for CATCH volunteers to learn about different cultures and for everyone to make new friends.
“…He watched a group of children play as he was also told about the donations of clothes and essentials that have been made by the local community to provide much-needed support…” William fundamentally does not understand “leading by example.” It would have been the easiest f–king thing for William to show up with a few bags of necessities, sweaters, shoes, soap, shampoo, literally anything!! The papers would have lavished praise for Bill the Compassionate, Willy the Elegant Refugee-Supporter. Instead, he just showed up like his presence was enough of a gift to the refugees. He didn’t even have his Kensington Palace highlight where other people could donate stuff. He just showed up, played ping-pong, posed for photos and went back to his literal palace.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
What a loser!
Nothing else needs to be said as it would just be a waste of words.
After what he said about Africans, and after his keen kopying kween’s disastrous visit to a school recently, cue the visit to a minority group he wouldn’t even bother spitting on if they were on fire. When your heart’s not in it, people know.
It’s perfectly plain. William, however, is so spoiled and intellectually challenged that he thinks he’s fooling everyone, like a kid who thinks if he throws a blanket over his head and can’t see anyone, they can’t see him, either.
Apparently he didn’t say anything of note that the press could have used to highlight the plight of these people. And as you said Kaiser why didn’t KP let others know where they could make donations? KP and the Cambridge’s are almost willful in their disregard of others and of how to be of genuine service.
It’s all about photo ops and that is it.
To be fair when your life is about photo ops, surely the most important thing is to make sure the photographers get the best profile of your egg head and concerned face while doing jazz hands? The poor Afghani refugees as just incidental
All about a photo op, yet even in the photos, the expression on the guy second from the right gives away what they were all thinking, lol.
Yeah, the fact that they don’t provide any links on how to support these programs or donate is so strange. It’s not a hard thing to do. I’m just so confused. I know they’re terrible but this is just next-level incompetence and laziness. Sigh. I don’t know why I still get surprised by this.
He’s just so tragic. No originality, charisma and lazy to boot. I see him trying his jazz hands and concerned face. Sadly after earth flop no one is buying what he’s selling.
He literally makes me say. “Blech…” every time I see him. I can’t even describe the disgust I feel for him on every level.
This man-child exists to try and one-up his little brother and fails miserably every friggin time!
William, “are you not *embarrazzzzzed*? This is embarazzzzzing!!!” (speaking in my best Nella Rose accent) LOL
PS: People Magazine is really out here downgrading itself with these constant fluff pieces about 2 clowns (W&K) that will NEVER HAPPEN!!! Embarazzzzzzzing all around!
I am deceased LOL!!
Read the room, Bald Bill. Read the room.
It seems Jazz Hands is a contagious condition. I believe I see signs of early onset Jazz Hands manifesting in William.
Haven’t the mere presence of the royals always been considered a gift? This results driven charity work exemplified by Meghan and Harry is antithetical to what the royals have always done. They show up to “learn about things” and then leave. That is why the royals dislike Harry and Meghan. There is always some tangible help as a result of their presence. The Afhgan refugees got a lot of winter clothing due to the Sussex visit. BTW, I just noticed that William has “jazz hands” too. Harry established Sentebale and Invictus Games to deliver tangible help, Meghan got a cook book written to help the Grenfell community, had a capsule collection made to benefit Smart Works, etc, etc.
You make a good point. That’s why the RF also hated Diana. They thought she got too involved. For them it’s about showing up, cutting a ribbon or two or unveiling a plaque, making small talk and off to the next. That’s study after study shows that royal patronages bring no benefit whatsoever to charities.
I notice all he does on the rare occasions he goes places is “learn about” and “listen,” as though the world has to teach a 40-year-old man about the wake and suffering the legacy of his family has caused the whole planet. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND SHOW UP WITH THOUGHTS AND ACTION PLANS AND RESTITUTION AND REPARATIONS, AIRHEAD!
“The center provides various recreational activities and spaces for its young members as an alternative to being drawn into criminal behaviors.”
WTF did Jason write this? These refugees have just been through the unimaginable and here is Will wondering whether or not they will become criminals in the UK.
yeah that feels wildly racist
Racist going to racist. They are incapable of not showing their asses.
It’s badly written, but it looks like the center is for at-risk youth (which includes preventing criminal behavior) and it also provides weekly activities for Afghan children. Two different things.
Yeah I think he visited 2 places. One for refugees and then one for at risk youth.
This is what I was talking about in the other post about W&K, not doing tangible things like donating money. I don’t know if this place has an Amazon Wishlist but you’re right that he could have turned up with a few things like clothes, shampoos etc etc. Or even highlighted their need on his Instagram.
He may not want to lose the support of his alt right supporters by doing something tangible. This way he can be seen as ‘doing his duty’ No more no less.
If they don’t have a wishlist setup, that would be something tangible that someone who actually cared would suggest, or see if they get the ball rolling on, when they arrived. They fundamentally don’t understand that what makes the Sussex’s popular is that they care and do the work to show that they care about these issues and people longer than that snapshot in time. W&K see these events as useful props to further their own PR, so they don’t give a thought to long-term help. The next time they will think about these people, is the next time they will need to come out and meet with them to do a photo-op.
Are you serious? These people are galling. How is no one telling them to just stop and take a breath and STOP copying the Sussex this is embarrassing and gross…I am enjoying seeing their losery behavior tho.
The fact that he can show up, just watch for an hour and then disappear back to his country estate and DO NOTHING… a disturbing lack of empathy.
He is in a unique position to help SO MANY people. If he wanted to. Which he doesn’t. Because he doesn’t care about anything but himself.
Always the follower, never the leader. It must hurt to live under the shadow of a more popular sibling.
Look at the way he is sitting. Legs crossed, shoulders down, elbows in. Making himself as small as possible to protect himself from the scary POC.
As I said above in a comment: What a loser!
Honestly, it’s so annoying to me that William is always “learning and hearing from others”. While that is absolutely important it’s not enough to stop there. He could have bought gifts, he could have helped out with an English lesson as H&M did, could have organised a lovely lunch for the families there, literally ANYTHING. Also, I’m endlessly amused at how they’ve co-opted M’s focus on community and community building. When she wanted to promote community through the Together cookbook, they accused her of aiding terrorism and now the royals know they be looking real racist so now it’s all about “community cohesion and the welcome and diverse communities of Britain” give me a f****king break!
You tax dollars at work, Brits!
Unreal. The Sussexes basically HANDED THEM the blueprint by donating an appliance ahead of one of their visits, and Bill and Cathy *still* cannot see or understand how important gestures like this are. William absolutely believes his presence is enough of a gift. 🙄
Besides being the God of Thunder, Zeus is also the God of Hospitality – not just being a good host, but also a good guest. Arriving to an event with empty hands is cause for a lightning bolt from above.
He’s so bad with children. Just stares at them. Come on, get down and play!
Now he’s starting to do jazz hands.
So, I’m currently working with Afghan refugees myself, and I’m downright incandescent about this. He’s just in the damn way! Don’t just fucking stand there, Bill! Do something! Bring donations! Try talking with them, even if you’re hopelessly awkward about it! Bring your own kids along and let them play with the Afghan children, who long for any interactions that will make them feel like normal, happy, carefree kids (and in the process, teach your own kids some of that kindness and compassion you and your wife are always paying lip service to)! These people are not props or curiosities. This isn’t a human zoo. FFS, he might as well have just rolled up in a safari jeep with a pair binoculars around his neck.
I LoL’d when I saw this yesterday. At least the Cambridges are inspired by what the Sussexes do. I agree, he could have brought some supplies with him but according to the royalists donating stuff and money is gauche.
This could have been such an easy win. Bring some toys, or sweaters, toiletries, even a blanket. Better yet, some homemade blankets/quilts from a small business in the area. Then provide links for his followers to also donate.
It wouldn’t have required any effort on his part, his staff could have done all of it and given him things to carry in. Such a missed opportunity.
They can’t even copy right.
Deep down inside of William he knows he is a diehard fan of Meghan and Harry. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”