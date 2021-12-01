Prince Harry was called ‘oversensitive’ when he complained about racism?

Christopher Andersen is still promoting his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan., and his promotion is (right now) solely in the American media. This is an American “journalist,” writing about British royals for American audiences, at least that’s how it looks. Andersen continues to insist that his sources have repeatedly told him that Prince Charles innocently asked Camilla about what Prince Harry and Meghan’s children would look like. Andersen insists that Charles meant nothing by it, but the “courtiers” twisted it into a racist thing and Harry heard about it from his own palace sources or something. I believe that Andersen believes his sources. But no, I do not believe his version of events. Still, Andersen keeps talking about this sh-t.
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alleged that a member of his family made a comment about their future children’s skin color, royal enthusiasts have been searching for answers. In a new interview with Us Weekly, author Christopher Andersen offers insight into the scandal — including Prince Charles and Prince William’s alleged roles in the controversy.
“I was able to trace this back to a comment that was made by Prince Charles to [Duchess] Camilla on the day that the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s engagement was made,” the Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan author tells Us. “And what he did was casually turn to her like any grandparent to be would do and say, ‘I wonder what their children will look like, hair color, eye, color, complexion.’ … He did it fondly, but the problem is it was taken misconstrued, contorted over a period of time by the bureaucrats and the palace — the people who [Princess] Diana used to call the men in gray — and they really weaponized that and turned it into something that was quite nasty by the time it reached Harry’s ear.”
When Harry, 37, confronted his father, 73, and his brother, 39, about the alleged remark, they allegedly told him he was “oversensitive” and “overreacting,” according to Andersen.
“That complicated what was already a very complicated situation,” he says. After Andersen’s book made headlines earlier this month, Prince Charles referred to the story as “fiction” and “not worth further comment” in a statement to Us.
“I wish the palace would take care to read what the book actually said,” Andersen argued to Us. “The real fiction here is the denial. This is what the palace always does. There’s a knee-jerk reaction is to say, ‘None of it’s true.’ … In this particular case, clearly, they haven’t read the book because if they did, they’d see that, in a sense, it sort of softens the image of the royal family in terms of race.”
“…In a sense, it sort of softens the image of the royal family in terms of race…” Yeah, that’s Andersen telling his palace bros “look, I’m trying to help you guys out, I don’t think you’re racist!” Anyway, this is all so moot and such a distraction. Harry and Meghan clearly KNOW that they were victims of racism and racial microaggressions within the family and within the palaces. Harry and Meghan told their story to Oprah, and maybe at some point they’ll be comfortable with talking about it further. Andersen keeps trying to talk over Harry and Meghan’s lived experience with his bullsh-t “sources,” insisting that this was all a misunderstanding and only one royal person made one innocent comment. The only thing I believe here is that William and Charles both tried to gaslight Harry about what he knew was inappropriate, racist and disgusting. “You’re just overreacting” and “stop being so sensitive” and “I didn’t say that.”
The gaslighting.
Also, “rude and racist are not the same thing”.
+1
Glad Harry experienced the gaslighting people of colour go through daily. It’s probably made him more fiercely protective of Meghan, Archie and Lillie.
Ah, yes!!!!! It had nothing to do with the skin color of their children!
BUT, let us all disqualify Harry and Meghans feeling and outrage in regards to his families “natural” questions as to whether he will look like an heir to the Royal family, OR a take on more of Meghans “maternal” side of the family, right?
Got it…….
Didn’t Harry know that the appropriate sentiment when faced with racism is to be bored? /s
Racists love being racist in peace. Being accused of racism is a bigger crime than being racist.
This is hilarious. Thanks I needed that . I seriously can’t with these racist asshats anymore. My blood pressure is going up and I have all these racist to thank for it
This man is 100% trying to rehabilitate the image of the windsors state side. To bad he’s not sticking to the facts. The oprah interview is right there. “Multiple conversationS in where concernS were expressed over archie’s skintone and what that might mean and look like for the monarchy”.
There is no way to misconstrue this for anything but racism.
Rude and racist are not the same thing.
Also wonder/ponder are not the same as concern.
I wondered how tall Kiddo would be (tall as it turns out). I wasn’t concerned about how tall he would be.
I smoked during the first part of my pregnancy (I know, bad bad bad bad). I didn’t wonder about the effect it would have on my baby, I was concerned about the effect it would have on my baby.
There is a difference.
Exactly. But the royals and their racist press hacks seem hell bent on playing it off as a casual comment that harry simply took out of context and misunderstood. Never mind what harry and meghan actually said.
I’m wondering on who’s behalf this writer is working for. As far as i know he isn’t part of the traditional royal press pack and he’s only been promoting his book in the US. Suspect if you ask me.
Gee, way to minimize the experience of a black woman and tell her what she thought was racist wasn’t really at all!
But this line:
“When Harry, 37, confronted his father, 73, and his brother, 39, about the alleged remark,”
kind of gives it away, right? Why would Harry need to confront his brother about something that Charles said? Unless….William was also making racist remarks.
Exactly.
For all their alleged work on racism, they still don’t get that having your racism called out should be a learning experience.
Agreed! Besides Harry made it clear the racist comments about the color of his children were made TO him, not to Camilla.
Ding ding ding!!! We have a winner! Bill the Pill has well and truly outed himself with this one, omg.
I saw a great quote that said beware of requests for compromise when you are asking for justice and the other side is asking for consent to continue. No amount of racism is OK. This family is atrocious and I can’t imagine having such a heartless sibling like William. All it would take is for him to speak up and yet he chooses to smear his brother.
@ T3PO, what an excellent quote!! It’s extremely thought provoking as well as putting into clear perspective as to the entire drive of the request!!
But but i thought he said that william said something about it being a bit cringe but now it’s Harry confronted both of them. Like these people really can’t remember their last words because they are all over the place with their lies and trying to cover up for all the Windsors racist shit.
His wife’s mental health (maybe even her life) and the safety of their family was on the line. He could’ve said or done just about anything, and I’d be hard-pressed to call it an “overreaction”
I feel like we’re slowly moving through the classic stages of gaslighting on this- we’re through step 1. “That’s not what I said” and also step 2. “But if I did say that, you must have misinterpreted it” and now we have step 3. “It’s your fault for being upset by my words”.
The next move is to demand that Meghan and Harry apologize to racists for the racism they experienced.
As a public service demonstration of exactly how gaslighting works, it’s a masterclass.
+1
Qwhite white. Everything the palace has said, denied, and will do is qwhite on brand.
Lol, so Chuck, Will or both said some racist comments about Meghan BUT, context is needed!? Now they have their agents in the media trying to soften their racist comments.
Lesson learned, it is ok to use racist language as long as it’s in context.
So, they only need to get the “other side” version when the story favors H and M? Interesting. Because no one has gotten anyone in their side to confirm that they only heard this once, ans through palace sources instead of directly.
The story should be X, who is aligned with Y Palace, says Z happened.
What utter nonsense. Harry was very clear that discussions were had WITH HIM. And they occurred at the same time Charles was refusing Archie a title and security.
As far as we know, Charles has only met Archie twice. What kind of grandparent acts that way?
So according to this book Charles’ own staff twists his words and then runs to tell everyone about it? If Charles doesn’t have the respect of his staff how is he expecting to get the respect of the country? This really makes him look more like an idiot that usual.