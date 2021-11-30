Andersen: The royals are ‘all in competition behind the scenes,’ it’s very ‘toxic’

People are still forming their opinions about Christopher Andersen and his new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan. Page Six had excerpts over the weekend about two big royal storylines: 1) the “royal racist” who said something to someone about what color Harry and Meghan’s children would be and 2) why, when and how Harry and William fell out during Harry’s courtship with Meghan. Some of Andersen’s narrative sounds like it came from Kensington Palace, and Charles is certainly making a lot of noise about how he was not the one asking about a baby’s skin color. So… I still don’t know. Andersen isn’t coming across like a hack with an axe to grind, but his tea seems pretty lukewarm in general. My guess is that despite his protests to the contrary, he doesn’t have that much access or knowledge about what’s really happening. Still, he was invited on the Today Show on Monday to talk about his book.
On Prince Charles asking about the baby’s skin color: Prince Charles was acting like any grandparent when he pondered the likely appearance of his future grandkids — but it was “weaponized” as part of a long “toxic” royal feud, according to the author who outed him. Andersen insisted that the UK’s heir to the throne only mused about “what [his] future grandchildren might look like” in a “very benign way… I mean, here’s this beautiful biracial American woman and the world’s most famous redhead. I’m a grandfather … we all do this. But it was turned into something very toxic. It was weaponized, really, by the men in gray who run the palace organization.”
The disorganized monarchy: Andersen insisted that the royal family has for years not been a “unified entity,” with the especially bitter divide between Harry and his brother, William, starting when Harry was a toddler. Each brother’s household is part of “three factions” within royalty, with the other belonging to Queen Elizabeth II along with Charles and his wife, Camilla. “And they’re all in competition behind the scenes, and constantly pulling the rug out from each other and constantly leaking information. And so it’s a very toxic environment. Somebody has described them as a nest of vipers, and I don’t think that’s really wrong.”
On Clarence House issuing a denial about the book: Andersen said it was “predictable” that Charles would deny his book’s claim, with a spokesperson for the heir apparent telling The Post that it was “fiction and not worth further comment.” But he stands by the book. “I have been covering the family for 50 years. So my sources are solid. I’ve had them for decades, and tended to them very carefully. So whatever is in the book, there are multiple sources.”
As I said, I have no doubt that Charles said some racist sh-t. If he only said the racist sh-t to Camilla and it still got out… well, that’s really funny. It wouldn’t even be the first time this month that I thought Camilla was leaking damaging sh-t about Charles!! Anyway, my take is still that Charles was saying racist sh-t and so was everyone else. I’m sure Anne, Andrew, Edward, Zara, William, Kate and Sophie were ALL trashing Meghan behind the scenes and heaping racial microaggressions onto both Harry and Meghan in 2017/18. But just going off what Harry said, in his own words, to Oprah… it was someone very close to him who said something horribly racist and appalling. And I just feel like it was William. If it’s William, then everything else fits into place, the cooling off between brothers, the timeline of it all.
On Twitter M&H rep said all of this was false.
Charles throwing his spare under the bus is nothing new. The Sussexes used the word ‘concerns’ not curiosity. Nothing was weaponised. We all saw the family’s toxicity at the Sussexes wedding and at the Commonwealth service.
No their rep said nothing about this boook
I believe that William “pondered” Archie’s skin color. It’s not that he just asked Archie’s potential skin color but also the circumstances surrounding the ask. Here is what must be understood. If Meghan felt the how and why William’s concern about the color of Archie’s skin was racist…..it was racist. Also if William and Kate are bold enough to have a painting called “The Negro Page” hanging in KP a few feet away from the Obama’s on their visit than YES they are racist
I think they were all talking about it- some in more harmful ways than others. It doesn’t sound like they were having these conversations with Meghan directly which suggests it wasn’t all in friendly ‘just curious’ manner.
The person who said something direct to Harry probably said something super awful like “what if she has some d**kie with [insert stereotypical derogatory African features] & we have that on the balcony”. I don’t think they were just concerned about a baby with a slight tan but if the baby had certain features too. I think that’s why the palace didn’t ask them to do a hospital photocall (not that they were necessarily inclined). They weren’t sure how Archie would look.
This author is just spinning old tea from the tabloids etc. Everyone wants to know who the royal racist is so hes just spinning a conversation that sounds realistic to act like this is who they were talking about on Oprah.
M & H rep said no such thing. They’ve reached out to team Sussex for comment and they responded with “no comment”.
stop lying
Did you say Camilla!!!?? leaking stuff about Charles? Why would she do that,whats to gain. If that is even a possibility then these people are sicker than i thought.
I think she has loose lips. She blabs to her friends, and they blab to the press.
Apparently she is very fond of gin so FHMom’s ‘loose lips’ comment make sense. Camilla is also very good friends with some of the Royal Rota.
I also agree with Becks1. It’s been said elsewhere that Camilla didn’t like Fawcett who she saw as being too powerful and having too much control over her husband. However, by exposing the cash for honours and dodgy charity things she not only got rid of Fawcett but she also damaged the POW’s reputation. Probably didn’t think it through.
Some of us here are of the belief that Camilla leaked the stories about the prince’s foundation over the summer as a power move to get rid of Fawcett. I didn’t think it was her initially, but once someone brought it up…..she fits.
I never thought and do not think that Charles is the “racist” that Harry was referring to in the Oprah interview.
The trials and tribulationd of bored rich people.
Charles probably started it and Camilla ran with it. Then William weaponized it.
Truth is, in a way, this guy is probably right. Ask any POC—Black people, South Asian, East Asian, Latino—whether the grandparents had “concerns” about how dark his/her (more likely her) grandkids were gonna be. The internalized racism—much of it rooted in colonialism or other self hatreds based on white standards of “beauty”—is very much alive. The irony though, is that this question arising from the Colonizer in Chief makes it especially abhorrent, tone deaf, and indicative of the racism that fed and empowered that very institution. Even if Charles didn’t mean any harm and was just wondering how this “cross” might turn out, it reeks of casual racism, ignorance, a lack of self awareness, and proof positive that the Monarchy must go. Pronto. So this guy trying to excuse Charles is actually making matters worse.
You’re not talking about the lawyer are you? because the NYPost reached out to their Reps, who didn’t reply.
His argument makes zero sense. He’s presenting this theory that it was sheer curiosity on Charles’ part but was purposely spread as racism by the men in grey. Who the f*ck does that benefit? Not a single household looks good and it means everyone was raised in racism. It screws them all over. This isn’t plausible.
I don’t think it applies in this instant but I honestly do think that sometimes the men in grey run amok. Without their superior knowledge.
It doesn’t make sense really but also his whole summary about how the palaces are all constantly leaking, lying, in competition, and trying to pull the rug out from under each other combined with “but I got this from my palace sources, so it’s true and I stand by my reporting!” is stupid. So you’re telling us that as a Royal reporter, you basically just print whatever you’re given, but you know that it’s probably lies, or at least twisted and exaggerated to make someone else in the family look very, very bad, but you still print it and stand behind it, and think that your story has some kind of authority of truth behind it because it came from a palace source, the palace sources you *just* told us are all backstabbing liars?
The same thing is happening with the princes and the press documentary. The entire royal reporting profession is just outing themselves as gossip mongers and reporters of lies. They get their info directly from palace sources, so they feel like it’s ethical to print it because they themselves aren’t making it up, but at the same time they know that the palaces all leak and lie about each other because they’re competitive and trying desperately to make everyone else look bad so they can look okay by comparison.
“The palaces lie.”
“Is this particular story a lie?”
“Absolutely not, I got it directly from my palace source!”
And the thing is, they’re not reporting “on” the lies, they’re reporting the lies.
Like we didn’t have a story from Camilla Tominey about how she was told from a very high up source that Meghan made Kate cry, but that she had heard from another high-up source that the opposite happened, so its unclear what actually happened at the dress fitting b/c there are several conflicting stories.
No, Camilla said MEGHAN MADE KATE CRY!!!!! and that was that.
Even if you’re getting something from Kate, or her mother, or Camilla, or Charles – double and triple check it. I remember during the Trump administration, (dark dark days), reporters for WaPo would always say things like “the things in this article have been verified by multiple independent stories” when they were breaking some new scandal about the administration. There is none of that for royal reporting.
@amy too, exactly! And your description of it is brilliant!
I doubt only one of them said something racist.
Exactly. I’m sure almost everyone in the line of succession (and those not in it aka aristos/courtiers) from Charles all the way down to Prince Michael and maybe even beyond said racist things.
I think the same. All of them said something about H&M having kids or about Archie when she was pregnant, so they’re all thinking Harry meant them, and now they’re leaking about how it wasn’t so bad and telling on themselves.
Likely everyone said something to varying degrees. But given what Harry actually said in the interview, the state of his relationship with Elegant Bill still, and Elegant Bill’s own incredibly out-of-touch and racist behavior, and my money is on his brother being the one who kept pushing ‘concerns’ about the skin color of Harry’s heirs. Not curiosity. Not interest. Concerns.
I will always believe it was William simply based on what Harry said in the Oprah interview. Despite pulling the security from them, Harry still wanted to heal his relationship with Charles. That says a lot. But the matter of the racist skin remarks, Harry was clearly disgusted with that person, and I can’t imagine it would be the same person he confirmed wanting to still have a relationship with. Logically, it was most likely William. The way that Harry dismissed the subject of William in that sit down spoke volumes.
@L84Tea: I view Harry’s comment about Charles in the same way as Meghan’s about Kate being good person. Certain things you just don’t say on camera.
But for it’s the confirming out loud that he wanted to heal his relationship with Charles. That’s specifically what makes me think it wasn’t him. But at the end of the day, who knows!
I think in the interview with Oprah and TMYCS and Armchair Expert, its clear that Harry was hurt by his father’s actions and that he was working through that anger and hurt. He was very clear that he was working on the relationship and that he wanted to heal it though, and his emotions were very different when talking about his father vs talking about William.
When Harry talked about William, he talked about him like someone that you have cut off from your life. I did not get the impression there is any kind of relationship there anymore or that Harry wants one.
Multiple conversations were had with harry where concerns were expressed. That is what harry and meghan said in the oprah interview.
I highly doubt this charles/ camilla conversation even happened. Although i don’t doubt he said some racist nonsense later.
Let’s not forget that Harry didn’t ask William to be his best man for his wedding until the last minute. I think that Harry wanted to have one of his friends, someone who was supportive of his relationship but was told that he had to pick William.
@Harla: I believe that too.
I agree with this, I think he was absolutely told it had to be William. Can you imagine if it hadn’t been?!?!
Let’s face it, the whole family was racist towards Meghan and Harry and the attacks against her intensified when they announced that she was pregnant. The family didn’t believe that Meghan would get pregnant and that they would be able to get her out of the family very quickly by playing on Harry’s well-known desire to have children. Btw, Ricard Kay says that Charles won’t be able to sue Andersen because he’s protected by American law.
Yep. They ramped up the attacks to try and trigger a miscarriage. They thought they struck gold when they knew she was suicidal.
They are monsters. Let their kingdom crumble around their feet.
It’s interesting how the stories in the mainstream media have subtly been pulling into a more neutral zone. Definitely likewarm tea, but not pro-Cambridge or pro-Cornwall. It really does seem like the shift we’ve all been waiting for here is happening. Getting my popcorn ready in 3 – 2 – 1…..
There’s no way they can pin “royal racist” on the men in gray. If some minion expressed “concerns” to Harry and those “concerns” weren’t echoed by the RF, then they could have shut down that talk.
As for the rest – I’ve been saying the underlying problem is that Will doesn’t like Harry. He’d be an incandescent bitch no matter who Harry married.
I also don’t see Harry taking the word of “men in gray” seriously for something like this. If he heard rumors that his dad was wondering about the children, he would have gone to his father and had a face-to-face conversation.
I’m not saying Charles never had a conversation like the one described in the book. There were probably many, with all the family members at various points.
I’m just saying that convo at the breakfast table is not what Harry was referring to on Oprah.
I think this guy is right about that: Will and Harry aren’t close buddies and Will has been jealous and overbearing for years.
I imagine C&C have plenty of servants around when they are eating. I don’t picture them serving and clearing up and Charles probably doesn’t even pay attention to their presence. They could have had a conversation repeated among the servants easily. I could picture the “men in gray”or more likely William using the info to take it as Charles agreeing with his view and repeating to Harry.
If this little breakfast conversation did happen and Camilla or Head Butler #1 at Clarence House or Highgrove is Anderson’s contact … who cares? It is not the encounter that Harry is referring to in the Oprah interview. It’s not the conversation about changing the George V letters patent to remove Archie’s titles. The media is purposely misdirecting and minimizing the triggering conversations about Archie’s skin color that someone (my vote is William) said to Harry’s face.
Agree with you @harper about the overall minimization of the racism. It’s literally being turned into a cute little patronizing story.