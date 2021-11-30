No, the Cambridges will not ‘stay’ with the Sussexes during next year’s trip

One of the few things I believe from Christopher Andersen’s new royal book is that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has never recovered in any way, shape or form. I think they only communicate through aides and third-parties. I think William burns incandescent with rage at the thought of Harry and Meghan’s lives right now. I think William is still beyond pissed that he can’t control them or dictate their movements or smear them whenever he wants. It’s also pretty funny that William and Kate seem hellbent on making themselves happen in America. The Keens want to be accepted and loved in the American market too, just like Harry and Meghan. Will and Kate still plan to bring Earthshot to America next year, and Us Weekly is still talking about whether the Sussexes and Cambridges will see each other:
Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
“It’s like so many of these things — it’s a sort of lose-lose situation,” the British journalist exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work.”
As Harry said in the Oprah interview, they need space. Let that happen. Stop trying to force Harry and William into a room with one another. And no, I don’t even see the Sussexes extending an invitation to the Cambridges for Earthshot or anything else. If Will and Kate want to visit – lol, they don’t – then they better stay in a hotel. What’s also funny is that if and when the Cambridges do visit America, they’re going to be inundated with these types of questions: will you see your brother, have you met your niece, who is the royal racist, why did your trusted aide leak his emails to the press, etc? Instead of entering the American market with a clean slate, the Keens will be haunted by all of the sh-t they did to the Sussexes because the American media will REMIND them and ask about it openly.
I really don’t think they will receive a good reception here. If they do any events in public, I would fully expect some pushback. People yelling “rude” things and/or signs about how we abolished the monarchy already… just seems like a bad idea all around.
True no one likes them here, but also worth remembering that the Queen is only get older and sicker. God knows what her physical state will look like next year, and that will drive a sympathetic narrative for the Cambridges no matter how awful and racist they are.
They better stay home then, because how can she be sick and her beloved grandchildren are galavanting the US? If harry and Meg were petty they would return to england at the exact time to see granny,.
@em I was really hoping H&M would have returned to visit the sick Queen when Will and Kate took that super secret vacation. Same energy.
I beg to differ. I think they’ll get quite a good reception. Especially from the MAGAts and white liberals a lá Emily Griffin.
Like shooting fish in a barrel. Come on over, Cambridges!
I think the Jason email escapade has ended any steps toward reconciliation, if there were any to begin with. Whether its a permanent end only time will tell.
Kate got a little taste of what is going to happen, if they decide to tour the US, when she had that engagement with Jill Biden. With that in mind, I don’t believe that William and Kate will make the trip to the US to attend the Earthshot Awards. William will join via video link. William and Kate have to do a lot of things before there can be any reconciliation and I’m not sure Harry and Meghan trust them enough to want to reconcile. William and Kate are in the same boat as Thomas Markle. One thing was for sure that the press and KP were hoping for a reconciliation at the statue unveiling but Harry wasn’t having it. I don’t think there’s anyway that the relationship can be salvaged. I think what happened to Meghan was the last straw for Harry and his relationship with his brother and they stopped being close a long time ago.
It’s funny that Brits talk about America like its small and the east and west coasts are close. Will and Kate will probably have their event on the east coast and shuffle between DC and NYC, so everyone can keep a nice 3,000 mile distance.
Yeah, they’re not going to be able to handle the American press. Andrea Mitchell asking Kate if she had met Lilibet yet sent Kate into a tizzy.
And what celebs are going to want to meet with them? Oh I know some always will, but do we really think that Beyonce is going to be lining up to go a basketball game with them this time around?
ETA and the thing is those are the kinds of celebs the Cambridges want to meet. Will and Kate WANT to hang out with Beyonce or other people at her level. They don’t want to hang out with minor celebrities. they want the big guns and I’m not sure the big guns want them at this point.
Chachi?
@Merricat, Comment of The Year!!!!
Thanks for the belly laugh this morning! Now I’m off to clean up the coffee that I spewed across the room!! Lol
I agree most A list celebs won’t be lining up to meet them (aside from maybe the climate champions like Leo), but I can see them securing a photo op meeting with Biden and trying to copy the Sussex’s “NYC tour” by meeting with some climate-centric UN ambassadors.
I think they would likely meet with Biden or Dr. Jill because the Bidens would kind of have to, if the Cambridges are coming on behalf of the British government, right?
And I think they could get some climate-focused celebs too. They won’t be shunned. It’s just not going to be like in past years and its not going to be like the reception the Sussexes get.
@Becks: I think a lot of celebrities will line up to meet them especially the Anglophile/Royalist types. Wasn’t Reese Witherspoon gushing about meeting them via video some months ago? I think they will get a good reception from the politicians and celebrities if they do visit, the press is another story and I think that will make them cautious about visiting the US. Plus it’s more than likely that when they have the Earthshot Awards, Harry would be promoting his book. I don’t think the Cambridges want to be in the US when that’s happening.
The american media is pretty sycophantic to them I don’t see why there’s this assumption that they would be asked these type of questions. They have their own fans as well and no they’re not all the MAGA type. The visit will be a success. It’s just that they fail to see that them being succcessful in America don’t mean the public/media will turn on the Sussexes. The media there doesn’t need to paint the two against each other.
I agree with this. However i think it will be a relative succes. I don’t think it will garner the amount of interest harry & meghan get everything time they do a public event. But they’ll get a good reception. Some of the biggest meghan haters are actually from the US. And william and especially kate have tbeir own little US fanbase
I mean people aren’t going to throw eggs at them or anything, lol. But they absolutely are going to get some questions that they don’t want to answer. They’re so used to the British press doing their bidding that they wouldn’t be able to handle it even if someone yells “how’s Andrew” at them.
The Sussexes wouldn’t trust the Cambridges to stay in Archie’s Chick Inn, or one of their 17 bathrooms. No way they’re getting a bedroom to sleep in.
Better try the local Motel 6, Cambridges. They’ll keep the light on for you.
Right?! Kate would probably go through their underwear drawers.
Where are these random “royal experts” coming from??? Seriously who is this guy?
Yep, the American press are certainly no royal rotas and won’t tippy toe around those juicy questions, not when we have our own popular royals living here. William and Kate may as well be wearing a bull’s-eye on their backs if they come here. They’d be well advised to stay home.
I still see no point in W&K visiting the US. Who is paying and how do they justify the expense. If it’s for Earth Award it seems highly hypocritical to fly over (likely private for security) and travel about to make arrangements and do events that could be done by video chat. I figured after low ratings with the award Will would use his opt out on it.
They *might* be actually planning a “tour” for Earthshot in the US, but I kind of don’t see it happening? William & Kate would have to actually travel together for several days, which I don’t see either of them wanting to do. It would be much easier to host it in London again, as part of their typical fall slate of events to make them appear busy between the summer & winter disappearances. And I can’t imagine an expensive trip abroad going over well next year when Brexit will have wreaked even more havoc on the UK economy.
I think the idea of hosting in the US was a sop to William’s ego after the Sussexes’ successful & popular NYC trip.
“ And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side”
Bullshit. At this point William will be lucky if Harry doesn’t clock him at first sight.
As far as their US reception. This is what they should expect:
1) The US media won’t kiss their asses and lob softball questions at them. They WILL go there and ask about the rift and the drama. The Cambridge’s better be ready to answer.
2) US paparazzi is VICIOUS. They will scream all kinds of nasty shit at them to push their buttons to get a dramatic shot. They won’t be screaming platitudes.
3) American crowds, assuming they even get any, will be filled with hecklers. ESPECIALLY in New York. The couldn’t give two fucks about their titles or rank.
Willy can barely contain his rage and disdain on a good day with the entire UK media coddling him. Americans will needle him relentlessly and I guarantee you he will snap.
Well we all saw Kate’s eye-roll and bitchy response when a kid asked her about Meghan and Harry so coming to America for Earthsh*t stuff is just throwing themselves to the press wolves. I think it’s yet another in a legion of stupid mistakes they’ve made and they will never win the royal popularity contest in America, that award has already been bestowed on the Sussexes.
Yeah come to the US Cambridges and have some inconvenient questions asked by the American press.