No, the Cambridges will not ‘stay’ with the Sussexes during next year’s trip

One of the few things I believe from Christopher Andersen’s new royal book is that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has never recovered in any way, shape or form. I think they only communicate through aides and third-parties. I think William burns incandescent with rage at the thought of Harry and Meghan’s lives right now. I think William is still beyond pissed that he can’t control them or dictate their movements or smear them whenever he wants. It’s also pretty funny that William and Kate seem hellbent on making themselves happen in America. The Keens want to be accepted and loved in the American market too, just like Harry and Meghan. Will and Kate still plan to bring Earthshot to America next year, and Us Weekly is still talking about whether the Sussexes and Cambridges will see each other:

Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti. “It’s like so many of these things — it’s a sort of lose-lose situation,” the British journalist exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work.”

As Harry said in the Oprah interview, they need space. Let that happen. Stop trying to force Harry and William into a room with one another. And no, I don’t even see the Sussexes extending an invitation to the Cambridges for Earthshot or anything else. If Will and Kate want to visit – lol, they don’t – then they better stay in a hotel. What’s also funny is that if and when the Cambridges do visit America, they’re going to be inundated with these types of questions: will you see your brother, have you met your niece, who is the royal racist, why did your trusted aide leak his emails to the press, etc? Instead of entering the American market with a clean slate, the Keens will be haunted by all of the sh-t they did to the Sussexes because the American media will REMIND them and ask about it openly.