Times reporter claims Prince William didn’t give ‘approval’ for Jason Knauf’s leaks

Just before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview aired in March, Kensington Palace was in full meltdown mode. In truth, all of the salty, fussy, awful people in all of the royal households were scared sh-tless of what Meghan and Harry would say, but clearly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their aides were concerned that a lot of their behavior and would be called out, and they would have to answer for what they had said and done to the Sussexes. At that point, it was clear that KP had been briefing against Meghan in particular since the fall of 2018, but the story they put out in March of this year was so clearly part of an authorized and coordinated smear campaign ahead of the Oprah interview.
The story that came out? Meghan bullied staffers and made white women cry, and Jason Knauf was so “concerned” about Meghan’s bullying that he wrote an email about it to another palace aide. Magically, the Times of London got their hands on the email written by Jason Knauf. Just as the Mail got their hands on Knauf’s emails and texts in their appeal of Meghan’s lawsuit. Knauf is handing over selected communications to the media and very few people in the royal media establishment are actually asking the question: is Knauf being authorized to do so by William and Kate? The Times reporter Valentine Low was interviewed as part of The Princes and the Press and Low said no, Knauf’s email wasn’t leaked with William’s approval. Sure.
Allegations that the Duchess of Sussex had “bullied” two members of staff at Kensington Palace were “absolutely not” leaked with Prince William’s tacit approval, according to the journalist who reported them. The final part of a controversial BBC documentary on the relationship between Prince William, Prince Harry and the media examined allegations of a briefing war between the brothers.
The bullying claims, which the duchess has denied and which are the subject of an ongoing inquiry at Buckingham Palace, emerged just days before Harry and Meghan’s interview with talkshow host Oprah Winfrey.
The BBC presenter Amol Rajan asked the Times journalist Valentine Low if he believed the people who leaked the bullying allegations to him had been licensed to do so by the Duke of Cambridge. “Did you think that the people speaking to you had his tacit approval?” Rajan asked. “Absolutely not,” Low replied.
The Sussexes’ lawyer, Jenny Afia, told the documentary, The Princes and the Press, that the bullying story was untrue and had “massive, massive inaccuracies”. But, she said, it was difficult to refute. “‘It is really hard to prove a negative. If you haven’t bullied anyone, how do you show that you haven’t ?” she said.
She also defended the Sussexes against newspaper criticism that they demanded privacy, and fought for it through the courts, while at the same time speaking out to others. She said: “It’s not them who have said they want privacy. It’s something that the tabloids have said about them that’s latched on. They have taken steps when there have been blatant violations, unlawful violations of privacy, of course. Then they have challenged it. Because that’s in line with their values.”
But that did not mean they had to take a vow of silence, she said, adding that privacy was the right to choose what information they shared.
Where we are now: Jason Knauf leaked an email about “Meghan’s bullying” to the Times, and then months later, he gave a cache of selected communications between himself and Meghan to the Mail and the Mail’s lawyers, in the hopes of helping the Mail’s appeal of Meghan’s successful summary judgment. And we’re supposed to believe that Knauf, one of Prince William and Kate’s closest aides, their PR rainmaker, the man who put together Earthshot, did all of that without William and Kate’s authorization, complicity or approval? How stupid do they think we are? I get that William and Kate are incredibly stupid, but do they truly believe everyone else is too stupid to notice that their most trusted aide is doing all of these things? Of f–king course William and Kate authorized all of it.
They really do think they are being so slick in their dealings. Knauf still has a job in spite of breaking his NDA. So it’s either the royals don’t care about NDAs and it should be open season on them in publications or Knauf has the full backing and support of his boss to malign and abuse his brother and sister in law. I’m gonna go with choice number two. William is behind this smear campaign.
The exceptionalism of the RF rides again. These are the monsters who are coached from birth to believe that they are infinitely more superior, talented and blessed than others – who are taught that magical thinking is real and valid. They are completely devoid of empathy, and cannot believe that anyone ‘lesser’ is capable of assessing, let alone judging their actions.
Of course the Keens authorised it – NO WAY Knauf would have given those emails without permission from the Keens AND Royal HR as to do so would be in direct breach of his NDA with the household.
William was being dragged on UK twitter over the 2nd op of the Princes and the Press – it was not pretty, people see him for what he is. And Kate too. Given how the public is turning against the Keens, at some point the media is going to spill all the tea – when its in their interests to do so.
Good, I hope it all comes out. Karma Comes for the Cambridges is the holiday movie I can’t wait to see.
William has thrown everything he has at the Sussex’s…..and they still STAND. Now his reputation is in the garbage so he begins to distance himself from all that he and he alone started. Cry Baldy….. CRY
If your employees are leaking information to the press without your approval, then you frikkin do something about it. If you don’t, then you’re responsible.
Yep. There should be legal and/or financial penalties for violating an NDA. If they didn’t give permission and don’t act, does that set precedent for other employees?
Even if there’s no NDA. Ok, for the first leak, maybe you didn’t know about it, but you know it came from your employee. The buck stops with you, so you should make sure that doesn’t happen again. If it does happen again, as it did in this case, then you are either complicit or an idiot – but still responsible.
And that look on Keen’s face as she toasts Knauff with the worms, is not the look of an employer, aghast that it was disclosed the staff member beside her leaked company documents to aid a court case against the plaintif, her sister in law. In fact, she looks quite comfortable around him, I dare say she endorsed it.
@Royalblue Exactly. Those photos of Buttons grinning like an idiot with Knauf are going to bite her in the ass later most likely when the press and the firm turn on her.
+1
This. Much like when another aide’s boyfriend was selling inside information about the Sussexes, if the Cambridges don’t take action against the offenders then they are accepting responsibility. That what tacit approval means.
Okay, so Jason went rogue. Sure. Quick question, is he still working for the Cambridge’s foundation and still appearing at events with them? Yes. Has he been fired for releasing confidential communications? No.
For a household so quick to pursue years old rumours of Meghan “bullying”, and threaten legal action against any unflattering stories in the media, isn’t it strange that they just seem to be cool with Jason sticking around? Huh.
Its even worse. Jason handed over his very carefully selected emails to the MoS last june or july right? So he actively (and quite publicly) works against meghan while still in the employment of the gruesome twosome.
As for bullying, I don’t believe Meghan bullied anyone but she might be clash with her staff over cultural differences. even though both countries speak English, there are a lot of differences. Brf is dim and slow and whatever they do they look for what they have done in the previous decade as references.
The KP staff didn’t want to work for Meghan. It’s why she had to go outside to get things done.
Wasn’t Low the one who said that he knew about Meghan’s request for mental health assistance but felt he couldn’t get away with printing the knowledge due to the UK privacy laws? He knows that it was open season on Meghan and that permission had to come from the top down. And not just from William either, I think they all wanted to be rid of Meghan.
If I had a son like William (God forbid!) and he did this to his sibling, I would go naked in the night and curse him! I’m African…this sort of betrayal hits different for us. Pure Cain and Abel situation right here. This kind of person would hold a pillow over his brother’s head if he had the opportunity. What sort of evil is this? This one came out of Diana’s womb? Ha!
PS: I don’t even want to talk about his wife…that one is another shade of evil but she’s not the one related to Harry by blood…at the end of the day though, William and Kate will reap the evil they have sown. I believe in karmic justice! Their end will be bad!
Well said!
Let it be so!! There’s no way you can be this wicked openly and it not come back to you. May the traps they set for Harry and Meghan boomerang back to them.
Applause, Bubs!
does anyone have a link? I cant watch it in my country.
William didn’t give “tacit approval.” He gave “explicit” approval! These are word games. You don’t even need to read between the lines. It’s right in front of you, written in black and white.
Good point.
So true! They can’t deny it, so they use different words to hide behind. It’s been an ongoing thing for years now.
If Knauf didn’t have William’s approval, then he had Kate’s. That is how William throws her under the bus in the upcoming Great Divorce.
No way Kate the great has the agency to blatantly do this. He controls the strings.
More like William gave the Rota/Knauf approval to check in with Kate if he wasn’t around. No way a negative story on Meghan needed to be held up because Knauf couldn’t get in touch with William. Just check with Kate and she’ll give you the okay.
Oh my, I hadn’t considered this angle. William is a jerk and an idiot and it’s clear he can’t stand his wife, you might be onto something
These people don’t act rogue. Here in Britain that’s not really how people operate. They have to take their approval from someone. Also this guy trying to deny in the tabloids that he didn’t means he definitely did
weren’t they all just hanging out together in a bar like a week ago at that bug party
Yeah, Knauf is not doing anything without the approval of William and Kate. If he had he would have been fired in March.
If Knauf did not have anyone’s approval, then he would have been fired immediately. Maybe, MAYBE, an argument could be made that firing him would have looked bad (like the palace was “punishing” him for telling the “truth” about Meghan, I’m just thinking of a tabloid spin here people, everyone knows I don’t think M is a bully so don’t @me lol), and so then we had the announcement in May – two months later – that he was stepping down for a completely non-related reason. (but that was of course related.) PR-wise, that would make more sense.
But that story doesn’t fly bc if Knauf was “stepping down” (i.e. fired) for releasing the info to the Times, then he would not have felt so emboldened as to release MORE emails and texts in the summer to the MoS’s lawyers. And he would have been leaving much sooner than “the end of the year.”
And there is no way, NO WAY, in my opinion, that the Times would have run that story if it was not approved by KP, especially since they printed emails (right? they actually ran some of Knauf’s emails or excerpts from them?)
My guess is that Low and the Times have enough of a relationship with William/KP to know when there is approval and when there’s not, without any words being said. Low was just covering for William in the documentary.
It’s almost 2 years since Harry and Meghan left/were force out, and Cain is still trying his hardest to destroy then, if only he would put this effort into supporting his Charities they would be more successful.
As for Unable, she can copy Meghan all she wants, but that classroom visit was hilarious, bored, unimpressed children, there is a picture of her looking as bored as them, children can drive you up a wall, she even lost her fake accent.
Honestly, credulity is being stretched beyond breaking point here. Low wants us to believe that Knauf, a courtier, leaked “information” about H&M but didn’t tell his current employers AND was not fired. Not once but TWICE and still has a job. Even if the information was true (which 100% believe that is not) he still would be breaking confidence of his employers. The only way Bill and Cathy, his bosses, would keep him on the job is if they agreed with what he did. There is no getting around that.