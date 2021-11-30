“Channing Tatum will return for a third ‘Magic Mike’ film” links
  • November 30, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum & Steven Soderbergh are reteaming to make a third Magic Mike movie. Less plot and more dancing, for the love of God! [Pajiba]
Here’s the trailer for Colton Underwood’s Netflix documentary. Never forget that he stalked & harassed his ex. [Towleroad]
The opening statements from Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. [Buzzfeed]
Here are all of the Richard Quinn looks at the Fashion Awards. [RCFA]
The final episodes of Pen15 will stream in December. [Seriously OMG]
I love Claire Foy’s pants! [GFY]
Penelope Disick & North West are too young to be on TikTok! [LaineyGossip]
These Christian Louboutin boots are tragic. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jussie Smollett’s trial started this week. [Dlisted]
Why did Jack Dorsey step down as CEO of Twitter? [Jezebel]
Jennifer Aniston has joined the Facts of Life live reenactment. [JustJared]

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Channing Tatum will return for a third ‘Magic Mike’ film” links”

  1. Stacy Dresden says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:31 pm

    Was the second one any good? I never watched it

    Reply
  2. Zantasia says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    I read the Facts of Life link and got really excited that Jennifer Aniston would play Edna Garrett, but not so. I think that would have been better.

    Reply
  3. mellie says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    No kids under the age of 15-16 should be on TikTok….or maybe even older than that, it’s really a horrible place. My daughter is a 4th grade teacher and said most of her students are on there, they have no business looking at TikToks unsupervised!

    Reply
  4. Jules says:
    November 30, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    I hope you cover more of Ghislaine’s trial!

    Reply
  5. bettyrose says:
    November 30, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    I can’t get excited about the Ghislane Maxwell trial. I think she’ll be the one to take the fall, and she deserves what’s coming to her, but with all the powerful men involved, it still sucks that the woman is the only one who faces justice.

    Reply
    • Jules says:
      November 30, 2021 at 1:04 pm

      This is about sex trafficking of underage girls and victims being heard, let’s not get distracted by a different narrative.

      Reply
  6. lucy2 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    I feel like the only straight lady who has no interest in Magic Mike.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment