“Channing Tatum will return for a third ‘Magic Mike’ film” links

Was the second one any good? I never watched it
Better than the first. the second leaned into the campyness and didnt take itself as seriously
I read the Facts of Life link and got really excited that Jennifer Aniston would play Edna Garrett, but not so. I think that would have been better.
No kids under the age of 15-16 should be on TikTok….or maybe even older than that, it’s really a horrible place. My daughter is a 4th grade teacher and said most of her students are on there, they have no business looking at TikToks unsupervised!
I hope you cover more of Ghislaine’s trial!
I can’t get excited about the Ghislane Maxwell trial. I think she’ll be the one to take the fall, and she deserves what’s coming to her, but with all the powerful men involved, it still sucks that the woman is the only one who faces justice.
This is about sex trafficking of underage girls and victims being heard, let’s not get distracted by a different narrative.
I feel like the only straight lady who has no interest in Magic Mike.