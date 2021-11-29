Andersen: The Cambridges ‘wanted a proper English rose’ for Prince Harry

Christopher Andersen’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan comes out this week in hardcover. Something I’ve noticed about all of the royal books is that the authors with the most access and respect (Omid Scobie. Robert Lacey) tend to get their books excerpted in the British papers weeks in advance. The fact that Andersen’s book is being leaked strategically (to an American site) just days before its release tells me that he actually doesn’t have that much tea, access or respect. We’ll see, though! You never know how people will react. Page Six has several stories based on Andersen’s book and so much of it is just a repeat of previous gossip, with slight “twists.” Take this story about how Queen Elizabeth didn’t include a photo of Harry & Meghan on her desk for her Christmas speech in 2019.
Queen Elizabeth’s choice to eliminate a photo of grandson Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie led to the couple quitting the royal family, according to a new book. Andersen claims that the British monarch had an aide move a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their eight-month-old son, Archie off camera before she recorded her 2019 holiday broadcast. The book quotes a source explaining that the queen “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged.
“All were fine but one, [the queen] told the director.” Then she pointed to the Sussex picture and said: “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”
A spokesperson for the queen told The Post: “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.” A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan did not respond to requests for comment.
The queen’s alleged holiday decision came as Prince Harry had chosen to spend Christmas with his wife, son and mother-in-law, Doria Ragland in Canada rather than the UK. When Harry’s older brother, Prince William. watched the queen’s televised message with other close relatives, he was aghast to see the photo missing from the lineup. According to the insider, the second in line to the throne confided in his wife, Kate, that his brother was likely to be “terribly upset.”
Andersen writes that the slight caused Harry to confide in a pal that he “felt as if he, Meghan and Archie were being erased from the family.”
The Windsors made a few moves like that in December 2019, and Harry saw all of those moves and he knew exactly what they meant. He knew what it meant when the Queen didn’t include him on her desk photos. He knew what it meant when Buckingham Palace organized that photoshoot with Charles, William, George and the Queen too. They were already cutting him out of the family. What they didn’t know was that Harry and Meghan were already making plans to leave their dusty asses too.
Andersen also has another version of the same story about how William and Harry fell out when Harry began dating Meghan. In Andersen’s version, William asked Harry “why rush things” in September 2017 and Harry replied: “Who the hell do you think you are?” Andersen also repeats the story (I think from Robert Lacey) that William asked the Earl Spencer to intervene in Harry’s relationship but the Earl’s attempt made “matters far worse” because Harry was “furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs.”
Andersen writes that Harry was concerned from the word go that William would hate Meghan on sight because, Anderson says, Willy can be “very stiff.” Apparently, William liked Meghan at first “but soon harbored doubts” because of the situation with Thomas Markle and the Toxic White Markles. Plus: Andersen writes that William and Kate “wanted a proper English rose” for Harry. For the love of God. “We’re going to be racist to your Black American girlfriend because we want you to marry someone white and British!!” And they thought that would work!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
That whole thing is toxic and gross but one thing always gets me – the term “English rose”. Just say classic white beauty and stop dog whistling other wise you’d have to explain why Thandiwe Newton or Michaela Cole or Lashawna Lynch or Naomi or a bunch of black British beauties don’t count.
They wanted a dumb English rose that will not outshine the mannequin. Someone who would be eternally grateful to be shown the ropes. Someone who would constantly brown nose. Harry decided he wanted more.
They wanted Pippa. Ugh.
+1, Oh_Hey.
Thandiwe Newton is not a Black British beauty, she’s biracial like Meghan. Let’s not pretend there isn’t a massive difference between them and monoracial Black women who are unambiguously Black
They wanted someone who looked like Cressida but also a version of doormat Kate ,so that way they can have both Harry AND his new wife under their spell.
Can I just say, Kaiser, that I love the illusory wordplay of calling him Willy right before repeating the quote about Harry saying his brother can be stiff?
The thoughts it invokes kind of make me want to gag, but it really sells the vibe we get going in the comments here. Kudos for that!
This family are hideous.
Funny that Willy thinks years and years of stringing along a desperate clinger is a better way to find a wife than what Harry did. All of that and he still hates Kate anyway.
Being forced to marry your stalker will do that to you. Charles for all his faults and despite saying he would not remarry after his Diana divorce, found the balls to stick up for Camilla and marry her. I wonder if stiff Willy will find the balls to escape and find the happiness he desperately wants and envies in others.
I like Kate as much as the next person on this site but William was not forced to marry her. He (and Kate) were grown adults who chose to get married. They bear responsibility for their own decision.
As for William settling for Kate, yes he did because everyone else rejected him but that’s because he hasn’t got a fantastic personality to begin with and no-one except Kate was willing to put up with it. If William wants to be happy, he needs to look inside himself and work on his personality before he even gets to Kate.
Pity he could not find the balls to stick up for his son, but then again tampons are more his style.
This author is trying to make his book like FF and Lacey’s first one, an attempt to both side everything and to not blame anyone. It work for the american market but at the moment any book that doesn’t make H&M the bad guys would not get promoted by the british press.
I know these books are fan fiction, but why is it so believable that Kate and William wanted this version? Or at least Kate dreamed of being Harry’s English Rose. William was rude once he realized how smart and motivated and genuine Meghan was, thought he was the better brother, that he should have this woman and then went on to sulk and rage for the past five years because he realized he was just the Other Brother.
LOL, all this does is prove that William was racist towards Meghan and that it was him to made the skin colour comments about Archie. We all know something nasty was said and its obvs who said it.
What they wanted for Harry is another Kate – a doormat who would let them bully and throw her under the bus in the same way they treated Harry. They hated that Harry stood up for his wife and family and told them where to get off. Kate and Ma wanted someone to mean girl all day long.
The HMQ tea feels wrong.
I think their photograph was removed or rather not placed in the first place to clearly drive home a point to Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex – this is what American exile could look like.
I think it hideously backfired.
I don’t think HMQ would say such a thing – she would do or have agreed to have others do.
Her contact with the Sussexes would suggest that she was not behind these moves
I hear you and it doesn’t chime with Harry’s later defence of the Queen – but I do know someone who was meeting the Queen for some charity thing pre Sussexit and when they asked her aides what they should talk about they received the reply “anything you like but whatever you do, don’t mention Harry and Meghan”.
So clearly the Queen was annoyed/upset enough to not want to discuss anything about H&M before they even left the family.
“The Windsors made a few moves like that in December 2019, and Harry saw all of those moves and he knew exactly what they meant. He knew what it meant when the Queen didn’t include him on her desk photos. He knew what it meant when Buckingham Palace organized that photoshoot with Charles, William, George and the Queen too. They were already cutting him out of the family.”
Absolutely. And I think William and Kate didn’t like Meghan on sight because she was black and American. Andersen being American could also factor into the lack of promotion by the British press. They would view him as an interloper.
They continue to put themselves as rude, racist elitists.
Please abolish the monarchy. Such a waste of taxpayer money
It’s funny how the old narrative of “William was welcoming then hesitant because of Tom Markle” takes a new twist when one considers that KP essentially orchestrated the entire thing.
El oh el at “he was aghast to see the photo missing from the lineup.” I’m calling bullshhhhh
Yeah – far more likely he was the person who instructed an aide to remove it!
So, I can’t decide how much the pictures meant to H&M. Didn’t the picture of the Queen and Phillip with Archie play during the broadcast, it just wasn’t on the desk? Or was that just something added by news outlets etc later?
But I do think at the time it was sending a message, especially bc we also got all those pictures released of the Queen, Charles, William and George, emphasizing the line of succession. I think if there had just been a picture of William and George on the desk, or Charles William and George, it wouldn’t have really raised any red flags. but I think including a pic of the whole Cambridge family, where Kate really does stand out the most, was not a good choice. If it didn’t bother Harry, it bothered a lot of other people.
Also, its just such an example of how…..I don’t know, racist, the royal family is, I guess. Or how narrow their focus is, or something. They were all about emphasizing the line of succession that year (my guess is that was a direct response to H&M’s popularity), and because of that refused to really understand or acknowledge what Archie meant for so many people. A picture of Archie on the desk would have been significant for so many non-white people in the UK and the commonwealth, and they just….couldn’t do it.
Remember Omid’s tweet, after that pic of archie with the queen and Phillip and Doria and H&M was released, he said something like “on a personal note” and then mentioned how much that pic meant to him, to see non-white people as part of the royal family like that.
One picture of Archie on the desk would have brought them so much goodwill and they just refused.
@Becks1, also look at the size of the Cambridge’s photo compared to the others it dominates the entire scene. The Heir is relegated to a small corner which I’m sure just warmed his heart. Lol
I agree. I doubt this will have any real tea except stuff that’s been regurgitated from previous reports/books. The author has written a few Kennedy family books and from what I’ve read, he pretty much repeats the same info in every book but just tweaks and adjusts it depending on who the book is focusing on. I am going to assume this one will be the same.
if they treated her like they treated meghan (maybe not as bad cause she’d be white but still terrible) i think harry would’ve still bounced. or tried to. he wouldn’t have tolerated his wife being treated like garbage. this not working out had MUCH more to do with their behavior than who Harry settled down with. I will say i don’t think their exit would’ve been as successful tho.
omg I’m sure no one actually gave a shit about the christmas photo. Feels like a complete BM fanfic fabrication. The Queen has a ton of grandchildren and great grandchildren that have never been included in any of these staged official monarchy promotional whatevers. In recent years they want to emphasize the direct line of succession of Queen -> Charles -> William -> George. It’s not a slight to the Sussexes or to any of her other grandchildren and their families, and Harry knows that.
“Proper English Rose”. Oh, hi dog whistle!
The whole “this is what I wanted for my brother” thing is toxic too. Do you know what I wanted for my brother when it came to a spouse? Someone who would make him happy. That’s it. That’s the list.
Ahh the ‘English rose’ & you know a black or Asian woman wouldn’t count so wish they would just say white.
Robert Lacey said the family were expecting an Annabel etc not this bombshell. Ingrid seward said it was expected Harry would end up with an English rose. Piers Morgan claimed in jest (apparently) that Harry should have married a young dumb conservative blonde like William told him to. So I do think there were expectations in the family AND media about who Harry would end up with.
Harry made a comment in the engagement interview about people thinking they know all about him. I wonder if that was linked to his choice of partner.