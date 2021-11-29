Star: Duchess Kate ‘seethes’ with jealousy over Meghan’s life and freedom

This was “last week’s issue” of Star Magazine, but I only got the chance to read the cover story over the weekend. I thoroughly enjoyed it, even if it’s total trash. It’s fun to see that at least one tabloid outlet is actually painting the Duchess of Cambridge as a compulsive copykeener who is sick with jealousy over the Duchess of Sussex’s life, money and style. I mean, it’s what we talk about all the time here, on this site – Kate’s jealousy has been apparent from the word go, and Kate continues to copy Meghan and develop her “Meghan lookbook” and single-white-female Meghan constantly, for everything other than Meghan’s heart, compassion, intelligence or work ethic. Some highlights from Star’s cover story:

Kate is seething and obsessed: Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, are back in the spotlight. And according to sources, Kate Middleton is seething. One former private palace secretary says the Duchess of Cambridge — initially thrilled when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world by leaving the U.K. and settling in Los Angeles — didn’t realize how it would feel to watch her formerly close sister-in-law live her best life from afar. Now, the mom-of-three has become jealous and preoccupied with the former Suits star’s new world. “Meghan is still connected to the royal family, but unlike Kate, she has the freedom to do whatever she wants,” the insider says. “Kate is so envious of Meghan’s new life — to the point of obsession.”

Kate cyberstalks Meghan: Among other things, says the insider, the 39-year-old Kate practically cyberstalks the California native from across the pond. “Kate secretly trolls Meghan on social media and will Google her to see what she’s up to!” (Ironically, when Harry and Meghan left for the States, Kate snapped up their former social-media guru, David Watkins, for her own staff.)

Kate was mad that Meghan took Harry from her: “Kate took Meghan under her wing [in 2017], but cracks between them started to show after Harry proposed,” says the insider, who adds that the American seemed to drive a “wedge” between Kate and her beloved brother-in-law. Kate was also miffed when she saw her new sister-in-law getting close to Queen Elizabeth II, 95. “She didn’t like that Meghan was moving in on her turf,” dishes the insider. Kate reportedly told members of her inner circle that Meghan uses people and couldn’t be trusted. “At the end of the day, Kate and Meghan are both strong, domineering women who were fighting to achieve the same goal,” says the insider. “To win over the Queen and the public.”

Kate is resentful: Kate has become resentful that Meghan no longer has to follow royal rules. Meghan is free to express her personal opinions unchecked. In October, she wrote an open letter to Congress calling for paid family leave, for example. (Not to mention her blockbuster TV sitdown with Harry in March.) As a member of the monarchy, on the other hand, Kate is obliged to remain neutral on political issues and isn’t allowed to vote. “Kate studied politics at school and always enjoyed a good debate until she married into the royal family,” notes the insider. “Being forced to remain silent on issues — and watching Meghan speak out — definitely winds her up.”

Kate is bitter: Kate can only watch as the rogue royals ink multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, cementing a place in show business. “She complains, saying Meghan puts making money before morals or loyalty, but it’s obvious she’s bitter,” says the insider. “Who wouldn’t say no to living in a $14 million dollar mansion in Montecito?”

Kate’s glam squad: As for that proximity to Hollywood, Kate can only wish. For her Sept. 28 appearance at the London premiere of No Time to Die, she went all out in a sparkling in a custom gold Jenny Packham gown. Says the insider, “Kate brought in a whole glam squad for that.”