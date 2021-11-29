“Fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41″ links

Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. [Just Jared]
So very sad. Way too young to go and a great talent. His poor wife and kids. May he rest in peace.
Very sad. RIP to him and strength for the family
Such sad news. I didn’t know much about him but he came across as humble and friendly, and seemed to be on his way to being a true trailblazer. May his family find some strength in how he touched a lot of people’s lives for the better.
My sister is devastated. Was a vast loss to the artistic world and community.
For those in the Greater Boston area, the ICA-Boston currently has an exhibit of Virgil Abloh’s work running through the end of December.
I was coming here to mention that. thanks for getting the news out.
A tragic loss 💚 a true visionary