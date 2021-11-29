“Fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41″ links
  • November 29, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. [Just Jared]
Kanye West keeps talking about Kim Kardashian. [Buzzfeed]
The old World Trade Center was a little-known cruising spot? [OMG Blog]
Someone yassified the Quaker Oats guy, lmao. [Dlisted]
Rest in peace, Stephen Sondheim. [Pajiba]
Lady Gaga’s stylist understood the assignment! [Go Fug Yourself]
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis went on a hike. [LaineyGossip]
Is this reindeer an “abomination”? [Gawker]
Wait, so they’re remaking Blade? With Mahershala Ali? [Towleroad]
Sister Wives and the pond mystery. [Starcasm]
Hailee Bieber is repping Levi’s now? [Egotastic]

Virgil Abloh, artistic director for Louis Vuitton dies from his silent battle with cancer **FILE PHOTOS**

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41″ links”

  1. Lucía says:
    November 29, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    So very sad. Way too young to go and a great talent. His poor wife and kids. May he rest in peace.

    Reply
  2. Mei says:
    November 29, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Such sad news. I didn’t know much about him but he came across as humble and friendly, and seemed to be on his way to being a true trailblazer. May his family find some strength in how he touched a lot of people’s lives for the better.

    Reply
  3. Genevieve says:
    November 29, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    My sister is devastated. Was a vast loss to the artistic world and community.

    Reply
  4. LightPurple says:
    November 29, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    For those in the Greater Boston area, the ICA-Boston currently has an exhibit of Virgil Abloh’s work running through the end of December.

    Reply
  5. DeluxeDuckling says:
    November 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    A tragic loss 💚 a true visionary

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment