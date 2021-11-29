“Fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41″ links

Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. [Just Jared]

Kanye West keeps talking about Kim Kardashian. [Buzzfeed]

The old World Trade Center was a little-known cruising spot? [OMG Blog]

Someone yassified the Quaker Oats guy, lmao. [Dlisted]

Rest in peace, Stephen Sondheim. [Pajiba]

Lady Gaga’s stylist understood the assignment! [Go Fug Yourself]

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis went on a hike. [LaineyGossip]

Is this reindeer an “abomination”? [Gawker]

Wait, so they’re remaking Blade? With Mahershala Ali? [Towleroad]

Sister Wives and the pond mystery. [Starcasm]

Hailee Bieber is repping Levi’s now? [Egotastic]