Prince Charles was the ‘royal racist’ asking about Harry & Meghan’s kids?

There’s a new royal book out this week: Christopher Andersen’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan. Andersen has written royal books before, but I mostly know his name because the Daily Beast’s Royalist column is always quoting him about various storylines. I don’t really have a feel for whether he’s in the pocket of Clarence House or Kensington Palace, honestly. The excerpts from this book have the feel of half-truths and throne games, so who knows. One of the biggest headlines from the book excerpts is that Charles apparently asked Camilla about what Meghan and Harry’s children would look like, and that got twisted (??) by Buckingham Palace courtiers. Sure.

On Nov. 27, 2017, the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was announced at 5 a.m. A few hours later, Prince Charles sat down for breakfast and mused to his wife, Camilla, “I wonder what the children will look like?” Camilla was “somewhat taken aback” by the question and replied, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.” Lowering his voice, Charles asked: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” This is according to a well-placed source who contributed to Christopher Andersen’s book “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan” (Gallery), out Nov. 30. But Andersen stops short of claiming that Charles is the unnamed “senior royal” whom Harry and Meghan — whose mother is black and father is white — sensationally accused during their shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey The author presents it as if the curiosity of Charles was seized upon and twisted by scheming courtiers to give it a racist spin. By the time the repackaged account reached the ears of Harry and Meghan, it had reached peak toxicity. Andersen points the finger at a group of high-level palace advisors known as the “Men in Gray.” “The question posed by Charles was being echoed in a less innocent way throughout the halls of Buckingham Palace,” Anderson writes, describing the whispers of an elitist clique whom the Brits term “the old boys’ network.” Their gossip focused on how the royals would “look to the rest of the world” once African-American blood became part of the mix. The book also reveals Harry’s frustration after he complained to Charles, who, according to another insider, told the prince he was being “overly sensitive about the matter.” This unsympathetic view was shared by William, who allegedly called the skin tone comment “tactless” but “not a sign of racism within the family.” A spokesperson for Prince Charles told The Post: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan did not respond to requests for comment.

Yeah… at this point, my take on the “racist royal who was concerned about how dark the baby would be” conversation is that several royals were discussing it quite openly among themselves, but perhaps only one royal actually said that sh-t to Harry. While I’ll buy that Charles and his racist aides were probably saying sh-t (and maybe it got back to Harry), I still believe that William was the one to actually say something to Harry about “you can’t be serious about Meghan, think about what your children will look like.” I also suspect Kate probably said something along those lines too, anything to try to get Harry’s attention back on her. But to be clear, none of this was just an innocent query. I’m sure the whole family AND their staff members were all saying racist crap about Meghan constantly.

