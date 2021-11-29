Prince Charles was the ‘royal racist’ asking about Harry & Meghan’s kids?

There’s a new royal book out this week: Christopher Andersen’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan. Andersen has written royal books before, but I mostly know his name because the Daily Beast’s Royalist column is always quoting him about various storylines. I don’t really have a feel for whether he’s in the pocket of Clarence House or Kensington Palace, honestly. The excerpts from this book have the feel of half-truths and throne games, so who knows. One of the biggest headlines from the book excerpts is that Charles apparently asked Camilla about what Meghan and Harry’s children would look like, and that got twisted (??) by Buckingham Palace courtiers. Sure.
On Nov. 27, 2017, the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was announced at 5 a.m. A few hours later, Prince Charles sat down for breakfast and mused to his wife, Camilla, “I wonder what the children will look like?” Camilla was “somewhat taken aback” by the question and replied, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”
Lowering his voice, Charles asked: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”
This is according to a well-placed source who contributed to Christopher Andersen’s book “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan” (Gallery), out Nov. 30. But Andersen stops short of claiming that Charles is the unnamed “senior royal” whom Harry and Meghan — whose mother is black and father is white — sensationally accused during their shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey
The author presents it as if the curiosity of Charles was seized upon and twisted by scheming courtiers to give it a racist spin. By the time the repackaged account reached the ears of Harry and Meghan, it had reached peak toxicity. Andersen points the finger at a group of high-level palace advisors known as the “Men in Gray.”
“The question posed by Charles was being echoed in a less innocent way throughout the halls of Buckingham Palace,” Anderson writes, describing the whispers of an elitist clique whom the Brits term “the old boys’ network.” Their gossip focused on how the royals would “look to the rest of the world” once African-American blood became part of the mix.
The book also reveals Harry’s frustration after he complained to Charles, who, according to another insider, told the prince he was being “overly sensitive about the matter.” This unsympathetic view was shared by William, who allegedly called the skin tone comment “tactless” but “not a sign of racism within the family.”
A spokesperson for Prince Charles told The Post: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan did not respond to requests for comment.
Yeah… at this point, my take on the “racist royal who was concerned about how dark the baby would be” conversation is that several royals were discussing it quite openly among themselves, but perhaps only one royal actually said that sh-t to Harry. While I’ll buy that Charles and his racist aides were probably saying sh-t (and maybe it got back to Harry), I still believe that William was the one to actually say something to Harry about “you can’t be serious about Meghan, think about what your children will look like.” I also suspect Kate probably said something along those lines too, anything to try to get Harry’s attention back on her. But to be clear, none of this was just an innocent query. I’m sure the whole family AND their staff members were all saying racist crap about Meghan constantly.
Oh, Chaz is super-mad!!
I’ve been pretty certain it was Charles the whole time. Harry seemed a lot angry with him than William when he spoke with Oprah.
also they can try to spin it however they want but Harry and Meghan specifically said that the royal asked Harry to his face, so it had nothing to do with whispering courtiers.
I see the hand of Joffrey all over this. Let the Games of Thrones begin.
That was my first thought too. It just feels like he’s selling his father out (. . . again) as a means of covering up for himself.
LIke father, like son, right?
I think it’s William. Harry said he and Charles were talking again. Keep in mind this man cut Harry’s security and would not provide any to Meghan and Archie and also basically directed the tabloids to their location in Canada and yet Harry is working on that relationship with his father but with William, Harry said he loved him but the relationship was space. It speaks volumes
@Lurker8: I don’t remember Harry saying he was talking to Charles. He said that there was a lot of work to do on their relationship. Charles didn’t even know that Harry and Meghan had bought a house or that Meghan was pregnant again.
I never thought it was Charles that spoke to Harry about this matter and still do not think it was. Do not ask me why. I just never had the gut feeling that it was Chucky III.
@AmyBee – Harry did mention talking to Charles, bc then Oprah asked if Charles was taking his calls again, and Harry kind of laughed and said yeah he was.
Exactly, I think the courtiers would never repeat that question because due to their job (advising and upkeeping) they know that comment is incredibly damaging and backwards. This is the last thing The Firm needs, especially with today’s climate.
@Alissa: I think Harry expected more from his father. Hence the disappointment, he said Charles let him down. William tried to ruin Meghan’s life with the smear campaign and was racist towards her. William is not innocent in this.
Harry said that he and his father were working on their relationship but his relationship with his brother was “space.”
I got the opposite impression. I feel like Harry is completely done with William, but wants to try and rebuild things with Charles.
Agree, it was always Charles.
I also seriously believe that they think this was a reasonable comment to make. They have no concern for other’s feelings, simply their God given right to behave as they choose.
They in my opinion absolutely are a racist family – I will only ever remember the Sussex wedding to stunningly highlight this case.
Their behaviour during the sermon from Bishop Curry said it all.
It is a colonial family through and through.
@Amy Bee, I think Oprah asked him and he said his father is picking/answering his calls now but I’m going off on my memorybof the interview. I could only watch it once. It was too sad and I’ve never been able to watch it again.
Any book or article that tries to frame William as being calm or concerned on Harry’s behalf makes me suspicious about who the author spoke to, and the passage I read yesterday made William out to be too good to be true. I don’t think the C&C convo happened as written. Maybe it did, but I fully believe William is the racist & said that ish to Harry’s face.
I agree. I think they were all talking about it behind Harry’s back. I also agree that William said it to Harry’s face AND probably used exceptionally rude, racist epithets while doing so. Wasn’t it Tom Brady that mentioned things were said that cannot be unsaid? Exceptionally hurtful things that cannot be forgiven?
It’s the way they tell on themselves. The three houses were quick enough to issue a joint statement and Chuck is able to engage his lawyers over a book but when it comes to his biracial daughter in law it’s crickets. This is going to run and run!
It’s ok Chuck. I think you’re all racists. Feel better?
In recent months I’ve suspected it’s actually William. He is grinding his axe on a whole other level, which leaves me to be believe he’s either the one who said it…. Or that he legitimately thinks they leaked the rose affair.
I think Harry was mad at Charles for cutting the security and being callous about the safety threats.
I think that there were likely several royals who asked that but to make Harry that angry it was clearly more than that – I still think it was William as Harry seems more angry at him than his father. He is at least wants to have a relationship with his father but not his brother – that tells u all you need to know about what went on behind the scenes.
Plus this convo with Cams reeks of fan fiction. Wonder if the ‘source’ was Jason? Reads like it.
It was William, but Charles is always a convenient person to throw under the bus since he’s very unpopular. Maybe it was both of them, but my first guess is William.
I read this story on Page Six, and they go out of their way to paint Kate as kind and welcoming. So my take is that this is KP deliberately leading a press offensive to throw Charles under the bus. They likely were the “source” for this book and have shared extra details with their sympathetic reporters in advance. And my guess is they’re doing all of this because: 1) William really did say racist crap to Harry that he is afraid will now come out so he needs to control the story and point fingers away from him; and 2) William needs red meat to throw at the press to protect his own secrets and he’s turning on his dad to get it done.
This should get interesting by Christmas.
It’s gonna be like the movie Knives Out at Christmas.
I wouldn’t line the birdcage with The Sun which is infamous for whoppers. Trying to spin the misunderstanding line is for the birds! I am with Kaiser on this one: one said it but both thought it. It will be interesting to see how this plays out as both parties try to blame Princess Anne, Mike Tindall and all! Harry does know exactly what was said and by whom so with his autobiography pending that could concentrate the mind. Yes he told Oprah he wouldn’t reveal all but if royal sources keep smearing his wife then maybe all bets are off?!
“Yeah… at this point, my take on the “racist royal who was concerned about how dark the baby would be” conversation is that several royals were discussing it quite openly among themselves, but perhaps only one royal actually said that sh-t to Harry. ”
Me too. It’s gone from recollections may vary to it wasn’t me. Charles reaction to this story only confirmed that racist things were said about Archie’s skin colour and I think William and Kate were extremely racist and condescending to Meghan.
Eh, I think this is just Andersen trying to promote his book. It’s something guaranteed to grab people’s attention and have the royal houses streisand effect the sh-t out of for the rest of the week. Also seems strategically released before the second part of the BBC2 series.
ETA Or I guess it could be William trying to do some “damage control” from the vicious dragging he got on twitter for being a racist asswipe.
This is a family that only stopped inbreeding to preserve bloodline recently. Of course they all likely talked about it- was probably the hot topic in the palace. But the conversation that Harry mentioned shocked him was had with him directly so this one that Anderson is talking about wasn’t it.
This story has come out as a way to downplay what H&M said to it being about mere curiosity but also to protect the real culprit who the establishment thinks will have a longer reign & has more to lose in terms of his rep 🤐 . I guess nobody was buying Anne being the one. I always thought the royals would out the main person themselves to get ahead of being outed. Let’s see how far it goes before Harry’s memoir drops.
I think this Anderson person is pro KP. He’s written a book about the Cambridges love story.
They specifically said that it was something brought up to Harry in person and that there were “concerns” about the skin color. So even if this story is true (which it may be, I wouldn’t be surprised if every royal was openly wondering about the children), it still doesn’t fit with Charles being the person Harry discussed in the interview.
We know it was definitely Charles or William bc if it was neither, Harry would have said so – the same way he clarified to Oprah afterwards that it was not the Queen or Phillip. But harry couldn’t say “it wasn’t the Queen or Phillip and it wasn’t my father,” because then we all would know it was william. (or “it wasn’t William” then we would all know it was Charles.)
My guess is that William was the first one to bring it up directly to Harry, that was the “thing that was said that cannot be unsaid” and he was also the one pushing for harry’s children to not be HRHs which is where Charles got dragged into the convo. But we know for sure three things about the conversation:
1) there were “concerns” – it wasn’t just some idle breakfast musings
2) The conversation was with Harry himself
3) There was more than one and while the conversations may not have been directly tied to whether archie would be HRH, they seemed related enough for Meghan to mention to them together in the Interview.
@Becks I think there were more than one conversation brought up by different people in the family, namely William and Charles.
Right, I said that I wouldn’t be surprised if every royal was openly wondering about it.
It may be that it was specifically brought up to Harry by more than one person, but we do not know that based on what was said to Oprah. We just know that there were “concerns” and that Harry was shocked by the conversation, and that there was more than one conversation.
I see they’re still trying to push this as if it was only one person who said some racist crap and that it was merely a white person being curious.
Prince Say Hello to all the Africans Charles said something clueless and racist? Noooo.
I’m going to put this story in the “Meghan made Kate cry” box. If Charles was going to say anything about what the future kids would look like it’s my opinion that he would wonder if they would be red heads? (We have strong red hair genes in my family so everytime a baby is on the way that conversation comes up)
I’m going to agree with @digitalunicorn as all roads seem to be leading back to Jason?
And this story is more about showing William that the press can make him or can just as easily break him.
Another writer bringing up controversy to whip up the masses so they buy his book…
Yawn, if only they would stop with the Georgie aka Lady Colin Campbell playbook? Yawn…
It was William. Kensington seems to be the most toxic house as far as briefing against other family members. Charles needs to get the Keens in order.
Never going to happen – Chuck doesn’t have the balls to stand up to his eldest son, never has and never will. U reap what you sow Charles.
Did we ever get a name on which royal referred to Meghan as a “degree wife” (because they thought/hoped the marriage would only last three years)? The POS who said that probably had no problem making racist comments either. Trashy family.
I might be wrong but I feel like it was confirmed at some point that it was Sophie who said that. Sweet, isn’t she?
if it’s Kensington Palace selling out Clarence House then why do they sort of try to make Camilla look ok in this story?
I don’t think it’s about making Camilla look okay, but making Charles look worse by contrast. It makes it seem as though Charles, and only Charles, was racist in the household.
Charles: “I am not THE royal racist, I would never claim that mantle myself when there are so many of us. And I like to think I’m polite about my racism! I would NEVER directly say something to my son about his baby’s potential complexion, that would be common, all I did was continuously talk and ask about it BEHIND his back with all and sundry. Like any gentleman would.”
I keep saying this but the fact that people can put forth legitimate reasons for why it could be Charles all the way down the Princess Michael and beyond is not a good look for the family. But H&M have said it was multiple conversations so while we could say “it was Charles”, “no it was William”, “Actually it was Camilla” etc etc, it’s most likely it was all of them.
I absolutely see Charles asking the question, but in the clueless, tactless way old white people usually do. I’m absolutely sure Charles is bigoted as well — he’s firmly entrenched in a lily-white institution that pillaged and took advantage of people of color for generations. So I think he did say something and it probably did happen along these lines, but you just got the sense that at least in the beginning Charles did seem to like Meghan, or at least did a much better job of acting supportive of H&M. William, on the other hand, seemed to have a chip on his shoulder almost from jump street, and while there are plenty of people (a good friend of mine included) who think “Oh, he’s of the younger generation, of course he wouldn’t have said it bc he’s more open-minded” — LMAO. William 100% asked that sh*t too, and said it to Harry’s face AND probably was malicious about it. That man is toxic and you will never convince me otherwise that William was the innocent supportive brother in this. Why would he have been when he’s done nothing but stab Harry in the back and mentally torture Meghan ever since?