Donald Trump: Duchess Meghan ‘has been very disrespectful to the Queen’

Before Donald Trump became “president,” he used to get attention by saying disrespectful crap about celebrity women. He would do interviews constantly, because he loves the sound of his own voice, and he would launch a barrage of criticism about various celebrity women. I remember one of his favorite women to bitch about was Angelina Jolie. He talked repeatedly about how “horrible” she was to her father Jon Voight, etc. Jolie never gave him any attention. During his presidency, one of Trump’s favorite subjects was the Duchess of Sussex. He said she was terrible, she was too political, she wasn’t good enough for Prince Harry, she disrespected the Queen, etc. Why would it be any different post-presidency, post-insurrection?

Donald Trump has launched an astonishing barrage of criticism at Meghan Markle – admitting he’s ‘not a fan’, accusing her of ‘disrespecting’ and ‘hurting’ the Queen and ‘horribly’ manipulating Prince Harry to the extent that it has wrecked his relationship with his family. In an interview to be aired on GB News at 7pm tonight, the former US president claims the actions of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent years have caused pain to the monarch. Speaking with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage about the Royal Family and Megxit, Mr Trump admits he has never been a ‘fan’ of Meghan, who he believes has used Prince Harry. He said: ‘I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think some day he will regret it. I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.’ Speaking of the duchess, he added: ‘I think she’s been very disrespectful to the Queen, who’s such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person. I think she’s very disrespectful to the Royal Family and most importantly to the Queen.’ He also said that Meghan was ‘very inappropriate’ when asked by Mr Farage about claims she used her royal title to meddle in US politics, by writing on the Sussexes’ headed paper to lobby Congress members on issues such as paternity leave. ‘She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate,’ he said.

Part of this is how he’s always felt – as soon as he saw a beautiful woman of color and as soon as he realized that she supported Hillary Clinton, Trump marked Meghan down as an enemy. But I also feel like he was teed up by Nigel Farage, possibly with a script. He sounds remarkably like Thomas Markle, and it’s the most unsurprising thing in the world that Trump and Toxic Tom share a script writer, or that their writers are both members of the toxic, conservative British old-boys club. Is there a more hellish sentence in the world than “Speaking with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage about the Royal Family and Megxit, Mr Trump admits…”

'I'm not a fan of hers at all and I think she's very disrespectful to the Queen.' Donald Trump tells @Nigel_Farage what he thinks about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Watch Farage: Trump The Interview live on GB News Tonight at 7pm – Nothing is off limits. pic.twitter.com/WOqC32nEGP — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 1, 2021