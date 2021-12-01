Donald Trump: Duchess Meghan ‘has been very disrespectful to the Queen’

Before Donald Trump became “president,” he used to get attention by saying disrespectful crap about celebrity women. He would do interviews constantly, because he loves the sound of his own voice, and he would launch a barrage of criticism about various celebrity women. I remember one of his favorite women to bitch about was Angelina Jolie. He talked repeatedly about how “horrible” she was to her father Jon Voight, etc. Jolie never gave him any attention. During his presidency, one of Trump’s favorite subjects was the Duchess of Sussex. He said she was terrible, she was too political, she wasn’t good enough for Prince Harry, she disrespected the Queen, etc. Why would it be any different post-presidency, post-insurrection?
Donald Trump has launched an astonishing barrage of criticism at Meghan Markle – admitting he’s ‘not a fan’, accusing her of ‘disrespecting’ and ‘hurting’ the Queen and ‘horribly’ manipulating Prince Harry to the extent that it has wrecked his relationship with his family. In an interview to be aired on GB News at 7pm tonight, the former US president claims the actions of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent years have caused pain to the monarch.
Speaking with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage about the Royal Family and Megxit, Mr Trump admits he has never been a ‘fan’ of Meghan, who he believes has used Prince Harry.
He said: ‘I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think some day he will regret it. I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.’
Speaking of the duchess, he added: ‘I think she’s been very disrespectful to the Queen, who’s such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person. I think she’s very disrespectful to the Royal Family and most importantly to the Queen.’
He also said that Meghan was ‘very inappropriate’ when asked by Mr Farage about claims she used her royal title to meddle in US politics, by writing on the Sussexes’ headed paper to lobby Congress members on issues such as paternity leave. ‘She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate,’ he said.
Part of this is how he’s always felt – as soon as he saw a beautiful woman of color and as soon as he realized that she supported Hillary Clinton, Trump marked Meghan down as an enemy. But I also feel like he was teed up by Nigel Farage, possibly with a script. He sounds remarkably like Thomas Markle, and it’s the most unsurprising thing in the world that Trump and Toxic Tom share a script writer, or that their writers are both members of the toxic, conservative British old-boys club. Is there a more hellish sentence in the world than “Speaking with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage about the Royal Family and Megxit, Mr Trump admits…”
One day he’ll die. Sadly it probably won’t be in prison.
The easiest way to politicize the The British Royal Family is to have Donald Trump say ANYTHING about Meghan…..it’s the BEST thing that could happen to Meghan because the majority of Americans HATE Trump!
I hate Trump but over 70 Mil voted for that turd.
Not soon enough.
I love that in 20, 30 years time, Meghan will be seen as one of the most powerful women in the world. He will be seen as the corrupt, one-term, impeached sexist and racist peddler of misgynoir that he is.
@Ariel, last night I saw this story immediately before I read an article about Michael J. Fox in which he said he’s had to retire from acting completely because he can’t rely on his voice working consistently anymore. I shouted at my husband that god really screwed up by making the wrong one of these two unable to speak.
For SO LONG, the NY AG’s office made it sound like they were ready to pounce with indictments the moment his term ended, but…nothing. WTF? What was the point of all of the investigations and exposes if he is NEVER going to face a single freaking consequence?
For a long time, the only thing giving people any hope at all was the insinuation that indictments would practically come raining down on him and his spawn *the moment* he was out of office, and there were even concerns about the possibility of him fleeing the country just before Biden was sworn in, because he knew how much they had on him, and that the only thing protecting him was his position.
What happened to all of that? Why is he still free as a bird, spending his days golfing, only taking breaks to spew nonsense like this on any outlet that will have him? I’d totally stopped paying any attention to him after the election, and now I remember why— because my blood pressure shoots through the roof whenever I’m reminded of the fact that he hasn’t been punished for anything, ever, and probably never will be.
ETA Lol at all of the “Free Melania” crap we had to see for four years by people acting as if she was a hostage, when clearly, she is exactly where she wants to be, and even though he’s out of office, she hasn’t gone anywhere.
@Lorelei I would say because they have to take their time. We have never indicted a former President, this case has to be air tight. To outside observers it may look like, he’s guilty just go to court and he’ll be convicted but it doesn’t work like that. We’ll get one chance at going after all of them, and it has to stick. Also, I think we expect things to move a little too fast given the scope of the crimes he’s being investigated on. Watergate took a full two years before everything was out in the open, and that started as a burglary case. I’d rather they take their time and get convictions, rather than rush things because people are used to Law&Order justice, and be used as fodder for Republican talking points for the next decade.
Have faith, maybe this new round of the virus will do it for hi and the rest like him
And I’m sure Meghan is living her best life in her 16 bathroom mansion with her husband and 2 beautiful children 😘😂🙃
A failed former carnival barkers opinion isnt going to have any effect on her life….
We know she is peaceful under the tree. The RF have gotten exactly what they deserve a MAGA spokesperson who is confirming that they did and are continuously inciting racism toward their biracial grand daughter/daughter-in-law. Not a good look on the world stage.
Reason #1,387,209 to hate Donald Trump.
What’s GB news? Is that a respected news show or channel?
At any rate, this is predictable trash from Trump, but what you can tell is that he has no basis for this opinion of Meghan besides the fact that she’s black and supported Hillary – he’s not citing specifics, he’s just regurgitating the same words he uses all the time to insult smart powerful women – “disrespectful, not a fan” etc. He’s clearly using the Queen to try to make people agree with him. My guess is people who listen to Trump probably agree with him anyway, and for a lot of other people….Trump insulting Meghan probably increases their opinion of her.
It’s basically wannabe British Fox News formally headed by ex Murdoch Sunday Times editor, Andrew Neil. Who has now left the channel after barely being on it and spends his time insulting the very monster he helped create. Alongside Farage, a failed Trump wannabe, the channel also employs Dan Wootton. So fun stuff /s
Edit: and as @Amy Bee and @Emily says, literally no-one watches it or takes it seriously except the base they’re catering for (who, again, aren’t even watching it because nobody is lol)
@Sofia: You forgot to add that nobody in the UK watches GB News.
It’s also become a laughing stock. On the first day everybody was making fun of how low budget it looked and all of the technical issues, and the viewing figures have been super low. Although I wouldn’t be surprised if this interview generates some publicity.
To be clear, when we say literally no one watches it, that really is literal. It has clocked zero viewers multiple times.
It was started to be an ‘anti-woke, anti-mainstream, anti-cancel culture’ channel (you know the type), but then even its rightwing viewers boycotted it after someone took the knee on air.
Well it seems this repugnant creatin is on the side of the Cambridges. You are the company you keep. I suppose Dump and Prince Andrew probably go way back.
Yep – with Epstein as the common denominator.
Hey! Kate could invite him to her Christmas Carol Event!
LaraW I feel like you are on fire this morning. I am cackling at all your comments.
Thanks Becks! All in the spirit of Christmas! 🥳
So does this mean the Keens will align themselves with MAGA deplorables as a way to gain American popularity? Lmao
This isn’t the “win” they think it is. I sure as hell wouldn’t want Nigel Farage or Boris Johnson speaking on my behalf. or Vladimir Putin. Or Donald Trump.
I think the Queen would find this embarrassing and distasteful, as once again, it links the royals with the MAGAs. How they don’t see that as a problem is totally beyond me.
Good lord. A former President being asked about a private citizen (albeit a famous one sure). I guess Meghan can add yet another place where she lives rent free – the heads of the British tabloid media, the heads of her haters, KP and now a former President.
To be fair, no one would really care about a facist interviewing another facist so they had to use Meghan as clickbait. Thankfully it shows the world the kind of support the BRF get and it may hasten many CW countries getting rid of the queen as their head of state.
He should just keep her name out of his sphincter mouth.
It’s funny/sad that even a former president is namedropping Meghan in an attempt to stay relevant. She’s that powerful.
The script Trump is using is the same used by the royalists. They have nothing to say about Meghan except he disrespected the Queen. I wonder if Harry will write about being forced to attend that luncheon with Trump. I hope he does.
@Amy Bee, ME TOO. I hope he goes into detail about how he was used as a human shield to make sure none of the Trumps got anywhere near Bill or Cathy. As if HE wasn’t also one of the people who should have been protected from 45’s family coming anywhere near him.
Oooooh that will be good. I am torn between Harry revealing all or starving no 45 of the oxygen of publicity.
I said this before but I believe he read (or at least look at the pictures) the DM and believe everything written.
Like anyone gives a rip what Donald Trump thinks. Seriously? Meghan wouldn’t disrespect anyone; it’s not in her nature. And Harry has even said he’d never blindside her as he has too much respect for her. Harry and Meghan are always on the same page. If Trump is arrogant enough to think he can actually run for president again after the first disaster, I suppose he can think anything he wants. What an idiot.
Daily Heil predictably led with this story on its site. Are they are not embarrassed??! USA mainstream journalists must be laughing their heads off.
And even though Trump is scum he is still a former President of the most powerful nation on earth and this is what you ask him about. The wife of the sixth in line of a monarchy of a tiny island. Just pathetic!
I don’t understand? Why is he on a UK talk show that no one watches? Has Fox decided he’s too toxic for their brand?
She literally can’t even mind her business in peace! Yet royalists and the UK press argue down that she courts publicity. She’s the main freaking character of that country. There is nothing they love more than slagging Meghan off. Anyway, if Trump liked Meghan I for sure would not.
@Mariahlee, exactly. We know she’s doing something right in order to elicit this reaction from him. I wonder if W&K are smart enough to realize how bad this looks for THEM? They’re being aligned with MAGATs.
They probably enjoyed seeing the headlines about this, because they probably enjoy seeing any negative story about Meghan— but they’re too shortsighted to see that this is the exact opposite of what they need if they want to “retake America” or whatever. Having 45 in their corner harms them far more than it does Meghan.
Yeah, explicitly absolving the Queen of any blame in everything the Sussexes have endured and even naming her daughter after Harry’s beloved granny. What a bitch Meghan is!
And if we’re gonna talk about “disrespectful”, what about that time when Trump could hardly wait until Diana’s body was in the ground before making a public, pseudo-necrophilic declaration that he TOTALLY could’ve banged her. Pretty vile thing to say about the then-recently deceased mother of the future king…
If people were uncertain as to how they should feel about the monarchy, this should make it pretty clear. If scum approves of what you’re doing, you might be scum, too. Lol, Cambridges are interchangeable with Trumps.
Mr grab them by the p*£sy & whose wife clearly can’t stand him talking about respect & relationships – eyeroll.
So funny as someone said that this ex president has to use Meghan to get headlines. People like NIGEL Farage say Meghan isn’t relevant & should shut up so why were Meghan & Harry the first topic of discussion in the advert for this discussion? She really lives rent free in the heads of white supremacists including in the royal family
So let me get this straight: Meghan is to blame for existing, not taking any more racist abuse in England, breaking free with her family, and therefore she disrespected the queen and manipulated Harry?
Not one mention of his buddy Prince Pedo and the pain and disrespect he has caused the monarchy, and his victims. Women are mere pawns in this horrible man’s deluded life game of gold-toilet grandeur. His level of ineptitude knows no bounds. Indeed, he is using her name for attention when in reality, he’s not even fit to shine her shoes; toxicity personified.
I love this for the BRF. What an endorsement.
ah, the virulent insecurities of a fragile male ego
TFG is an expert on many things. Just ask him. And no one knows more about disrespecting the Queen than The Donald: tardiness, touchiness, walking in front of her, and bringing his whole family (even the forgotten daughter) and all their ill-fitting clothes and veneers to a state dinner.
https://www.insider.com/trump-meeting-queen-breaking-royal-protocol-2019-6
Apart of obvious racism and toxicity Meghan faces one thing is sure – all those assho**s are acting like high school boys. They are attracted to her but know she wouldn’t even notice their existence so they decide to hate her first…
Of course he loves the Queen, he sees himself as a deposed King and wants his country back. I dread the circus he will bring for the 2024 elections. And memories are short in the US. Nothing would surprise me if he gets elected again.
In 50 years time, shriveled and wrinkled Donald trump and Piers Morgan will still be crying about the duchess.
That classless rube disrespected the Queen by inviting his grifter family to an event she hosted. They weren’t invited, but they showed up anyway.
Trump and his supporters have zero credibility when it comes to respect or common decency. Respect doesn’t matter to them at all. It’s just about control.
This man controls a lot of hate in America and is currently under investigation or indictment for a multitude of crimes and to most he led an uprising against the constitution of the United States and tried to over throw a legal election. Why a news organization from a country abroad would give this man a platform to bash an American citizen in good standing on all sides is blatant harassment by politicians and media it reeks of conspiracy. Shame on the British. I was in the UK and while I was in London during an anti trump rally/parade a few years ago, I was cautioned to not speak with my American accent until we were clear of the area by my companion who was retired Scotland Yard.. what has happened that now he is welcomed by the Brit’s like he isn’t the most deplorable human being and alleged criminal that he is.
You’re talking to a former President and this is what you ask? England is f’n deranged.
Trump wishes Harry would have given Ivanka the time of day. Everything is personal for this narcissist. And since WOC have never fawned all over him (except that one biracial woman he didn’t know was Black and quietly dumped after he found out), he goes after ALL of them. They are a monolith, you see. Come to think of it, he probably does secretly pine for Meghan (or at least her attention) because of his unresolved feelings and attraction for that woman he dumped. Oh, how he wishes for a simpler time when white men could rape Black women with abandon and make them bear their children and then sell them off to the highest bidder for massive profits. Meghan represents for him what could’ve been, had he been born in the right century.