Duchess Kate sent out the formal ‘invitations’ to her keen Christmas special

A week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were throwing a giant tantrum about the BBC documentary The Princes and the Press. Threats were being issued, fists were being balled in rage, royal households were in a tizzy. It was all very melodramatic. As part of the fallout from Part 1 of the documentary, William and Kate made a huge deal about how they were “removing” their Christmas special from the BBC and giving the special to ITV as an explicitly punitive measure. As it turns out, the BBC had already rejected airing the special because the network already had their own Christmas programming. Hilariously, BBC Studios still plans to produce the Keen Christmas Jazz Hands special, even though the special will air on ITV.
One of the funniest parts of the Cambridges’ tantrum is that the details of the special hadn’t even been worked out, and the Jazz Hands special had not even been organized or announced. Because that’s how half-assed William and Kate are, they do everything at the last minute. Well, over the past week, Kensington Palace’s keen elves worked it out and so now we’re getting the formal announcement for the Christmas special.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who last year starred alongside Mary Berry in a Christmas cookery spectacular, will this year host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The event which has just been announced will take place on Wednesday 8 December and be supported by Prince William and Kate’s Royal Foundation in an effort to celebrate the ‘incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic.’ The event, as rumoured, will also be broadcast by ITV as part of a special programme in December.
Spearheaded by the duchess, the event will reportedly be a ‘celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us’. The service, like the very best of London’s carol services, will be formed of carols, readings and musical performances – a blend of the traditional and the new. The celebrated, spine-tingling Westminster Abbey choir will be the musical force behind the event.
The Cambridges also posted a hilarious Instagram shot of the “invitation” to the Christmas Jazz Hands special… with a pen. Like Kate was diligently writing out the invitations herself. OMG, is Kate trying to convince people that she can also do professional-style calligraphy, like Meghan? My word, that is quite a thought.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram.
Sure, Jan, errr… Kate.
Am I the only person getting VAX Live Concert vibes….CopyKate strikes again!
“[The event will] illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us.”
The Royal Family had better sit down and listen then.
Sigh. I’m annoyed by how slapdash this is.
Everything the Cambs do is slapdash. They have no real ideas themselves so are always scrambling to keep up with someone else. Plus they have surrounded themselves with leaking incompetent yes-men staff who aren’t good at their jobs so aren’t bringing well thought out projects to the Cambs. TOB and Keen will never improve. This is who they are. Incurious, lazy, narrow minded, bullies.
Hosting a Christmas carol or a Christmas Carole (Middleton)?
The absolute gall of this woman. She and her husband are bullies of first order, nearly driving their sister-in-law to suicide. The Cambs do not get to use words like “kindness, empathy and love.” Nope, nuh uh, and hell no. I wish Keen and TOB would just go away forever. She can move to Mustique with mummy and he can get lost in a rose garden, never to be seen again. Ugh. They are vile people.
And yes, keen-copying Meghan’s beautiful calligraphy. 🙄
I don’t know what to say about this.
The pen!! 😂😂 it could have been placed upon a bunch of candy canes or ornaments but the pen!? Like we’re supposed to believe it was hand written? Might as well have been a quill and ink. Ugh.
She could have at least written “You” in the middle there instead of leaving it blank. Also, a felt-tip pen? The ones you can buy in boxes of 10 at Wal-Mart? Quill and ink would look much better. Instead it looks like their staff threw whatever they could find in their desk.
Good thing she added the postal code, otherwise no one would know where Westminster Abbey is.
All right, this one got me good. Well done Jezz lmao
So it’s not really a charity event, since no one will actually be giving to those in need? Of course the time and effort of the talent means something, but given the year it’s been for the UK, are there no other ways the royals can express their appreciation? Perhaps it’s bc I’m hip to KP’s affinity for vanity projects, but this seems particularly vacuous, especially since events like this already exist.
It reminds me of the covid tour where they hopped around to various places empty handed, with only a “thanks” to offer.
Lemme guess, red or green sparkly gown or ballgown? Burger King and Fries – doing the least while capping the biggest welfare from UK taxpayers. Merry Xmas salty island.
Cain can wear his green velvet suit again.
We all saw when she wrote on that Tube whiteboard, her handwriting is appalling.
Well, all I can say is I hope the people invited have a nice time at the Christmas Mumble Special.