Duchess Kate sent out the formal ‘invitations’ to her keen Christmas special

Royal Variety Performance Arrivals, London, UK

A week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were throwing a giant tantrum about the BBC documentary The Princes and the Press. Threats were being issued, fists were being balled in rage, royal households were in a tizzy. It was all very melodramatic. As part of the fallout from Part 1 of the documentary, William and Kate made a huge deal about how they were “removing” their Christmas special from the BBC and giving the special to ITV as an explicitly punitive measure. As it turns out, the BBC had already rejected airing the special because the network already had their own Christmas programming. Hilariously, BBC Studios still plans to produce the Keen Christmas Jazz Hands special, even though the special will air on ITV.

One of the funniest parts of the Cambridges’ tantrum is that the details of the special hadn’t even been worked out, and the Jazz Hands special had not even been organized or announced. Because that’s how half-assed William and Kate are, they do everything at the last minute. Well, over the past week, Kensington Palace’s keen elves worked it out and so now we’re getting the formal announcement for the Christmas special.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who last year starred alongside Mary Berry in a Christmas cookery spectacular, will this year host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The event which has just been announced will take place on Wednesday 8 December and be supported by Prince William and Kate’s Royal Foundation in an effort to celebrate the ‘incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic.’ The event, as rumoured, will also be broadcast by ITV as part of a special programme in December.

Spearheaded by the duchess, the event will reportedly be a ‘celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us’. The service, like the very best of London’s carol services, will be formed of carols, readings and musical performances – a blend of the traditional and the new. The celebrated, spine-tingling Westminster Abbey choir will be the musical force behind the event.

[From Tatler]

The Cambridges also posted a hilarious Instagram shot of the “invitation” to the Christmas Jazz Hands special… with a pen. Like Kate was diligently writing out the invitations herself. OMG, is Kate trying to convince people that she can also do professional-style calligraphy, like Meghan? My word, that is quite a thought.

kate phone desk

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Imperial War Museum (IWM) London.and officially opened two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries. She also viewed the exhibition Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors

Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Duchess Kate sent out the formal ‘invitations’ to her keen Christmas special”

  1. Ennie says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:29 am

    Sure, Jan, errr… Kate.

    Reply
  2. Belli says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:33 am

    “[The event will] illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us.”

    The Royal Family had better sit down and listen then.

    Reply
  3. Commonwealthy seemed witty at first says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:33 am

    Sigh. I’m annoyed by how slapdash this is.

    Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      December 1, 2021 at 7:46 am

      Everything the Cambs do is slapdash. They have no real ideas themselves so are always scrambling to keep up with someone else. Plus they have surrounded themselves with leaking incompetent yes-men staff who aren’t good at their jobs so aren’t bringing well thought out projects to the Cambs. TOB and Keen will never improve. This is who they are. Incurious, lazy, narrow minded, bullies.

      Reply
  4. MattyLove says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:36 am

    Hosting a Christmas carol or a Christmas Carole (Middleton)?

    Reply
  5. Royalwatcher says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:40 am

    The absolute gall of this woman. She and her husband are bullies of first order, nearly driving their sister-in-law to suicide. The Cambs do not get to use words like “kindness, empathy and love.” Nope, nuh uh, and hell no. I wish Keen and TOB would just go away forever. She can move to Mustique with mummy and he can get lost in a rose garden, never to be seen again. Ugh. They are vile people.

    And yes, keen-copying Meghan’s beautiful calligraphy. 🙄

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:40 am

    I don’t know what to say about this.

    Reply
  7. mindy_dopple says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:40 am

    The pen!! 😂😂 it could have been placed upon a bunch of candy canes or ornaments but the pen!? Like we’re supposed to believe it was hand written? Might as well have been a quill and ink. Ugh.

    Reply
    • LaraW” says:
      December 1, 2021 at 7:48 am

      She could have at least written “You” in the middle there instead of leaving it blank. Also, a felt-tip pen? The ones you can buy in boxes of 10 at Wal-Mart? Quill and ink would look much better. Instead it looks like their staff threw whatever they could find in their desk.

      Reply
  8. Jezz says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:41 am

    Good thing she added the postal code, otherwise no one would know where Westminster Abbey is.

    Reply
  9. mariahlee says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:42 am

    So it’s not really a charity event, since no one will actually be giving to those in need? Of course the time and effort of the talent means something, but given the year it’s been for the UK, are there no other ways the royals can express their appreciation? Perhaps it’s bc I’m hip to KP’s affinity for vanity projects, but this seems particularly vacuous, especially since events like this already exist.

    It reminds me of the covid tour where they hopped around to various places empty handed, with only a “thanks” to offer.

    Reply
  10. Alexandria says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:45 am

    Lemme guess, red or green sparkly gown or ballgown? Burger King and Fries – doing the least while capping the biggest welfare from UK taxpayers. Merry Xmas salty island.

    Reply
  11. Cate says:
    December 1, 2021 at 7:51 am

    We all saw when she wrote on that Tube whiteboard, her handwriting is appalling.

    Well, all I can say is I hope the people invited have a nice time at the Christmas Mumble Special.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment