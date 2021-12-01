“Adam McKay & Will Ferrell fell out years ago & haven’t spoken since” links

Embed from Getty Images

Producing partners Adam McKay & Will Ferrell fell out a few years ago & haven’t spoken to one another since. [Dlisted]

Rita Moreno & photos from Monday night’s premiere of West Side Story. [Go Fug Yourself]

Matthew Goode looks like he came to this Silent Night premiere straight from a three-day bender. The hair isn’t helping! [Just Jared]

Spoilers for the finale of the Great British Baking Show. [Pajiba]

Succession’s Season 3 has been incredibly dark. [LaineyGossip]

Paris Jackson covers Vogue Hong Kong. [Egotastic]

Gawker makes fun of Love Actually Szn. [Gawker]

Here’s FKA Twigs’ new music video for “Measure of a Man.” [OMG Blog]

The lone Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of a SCOTUS case. [Towleroad]

More info on Alec Baldwin, the gun and the Rust shooting. [Buzzfeed]

Unexpected star Lexus has Covid. [Starcasm]

