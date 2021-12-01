“Adam McKay & Will Ferrell fell out years ago & haven’t spoken since” links
Producing partners Adam McKay & Will Ferrell fell out a few years ago & haven’t spoken to one another since. [Dlisted]
Rita Moreno & photos from Monday night’s premiere of West Side Story. [Go Fug Yourself]
Matthew Goode looks like he came to this Silent Night premiere straight from a three-day bender. The hair isn’t helping! [Just Jared]
Spoilers for the finale of the Great British Baking Show. [Pajiba]
Succession’s Season 3 has been incredibly dark. [LaineyGossip]
Paris Jackson covers Vogue Hong Kong. [Egotastic]
Gawker makes fun of Love Actually Szn. [Gawker]
Here’s FKA Twigs’ new music video for “Measure of a Man.” [OMG Blog]
The lone Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of a SCOTUS case. [Towleroad]
More info on Alec Baldwin, the gun and the Rust shooting. [Buzzfeed]
Unexpected star Lexus has Covid. [Starcasm]

12 Responses to ““Adam McKay & Will Ferrell fell out years ago & haven’t spoken since” links”

  1. Normades says:
    December 1, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    West Side Story has been getting great reviews and the Oscar race is going to get interesting. I think we still have some dark horses in the running.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 1, 2021 at 12:56 pm

      It seems so similar to the first one from the previews, I wonder how much it differs – because if it is similar, then it makes sense its good, bc the first one is a masterpiece IMO. But at any rate I’m definitely going to see it.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    December 1, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    oh thank you for posting the spoilers to GBBO. I had to turn the episode off because I was so distressed, lol. Jurgen not making it to the final was shocking enough.

    ETA and to clarify that’s not sarcasm. I was thinking I needed to look up the winner before I could finish the episode, lol.

    Reply
    • Erin says:
      December 1, 2021 at 1:18 pm

      I was so upset when he was eliminated too. I actually put off watching the end of that episode because I had a bad feeling. Then I didn’t really have a favorite so I was going to be happy for whoever won and they were all so great on the final. The winner was not a surprise though lol.

      Reply
    • STRIPE says:
      December 1, 2021 at 1:25 pm

      It was upsetting for sure. He deserved to go to the final.

      Reply
  3. Silver Charm says:
    December 1, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    I can’t believe they have Ansel Elgort out there promoting this.

    Reply
  4. bettyrose says:
    December 1, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    Why would there ever be live rounds on set? And why would the gun need to be checked a second time after lunch? Like, who was putting live rounds in the gun on their lunch break? If the investigation only reveals wide spread negligence, I feel like this is the most bizarre sequence of really stupid actions.

    Reply
  5. AppleCart says:
    December 1, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Adam was way in the wrong. You don’t go behind your Partner’s back and recast them without speaking to them first. Team Will on this one.

    Reply
    • STRIPE says:
      December 1, 2021 at 1:25 pm

      100%. I’m not sure how you trust a business partner after that. I would very much wonder what else he was doing behind my back.

      Reply
  6. AppleCart says:
    December 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    Rita just turned 90 and she looks about 60 and maybe she had a little work. But her mind is as sharp as ever and looks amazing.

    Reply
  7. Erin says:
    December 1, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    That does not look like Annabelle Wallis.

    Reply
  8. VegasSchmegas says:
    December 1, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    I’m a Succession fan, and they’re both still listed as executive producers, under Gary Sanchez Productions. I wonder how that is working out, and how hands-on each of them really are. That show is an addiction.

    Reply

