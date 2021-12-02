Irina Shayk went to the NYC ‘Nightmare Alley’ premiere to support Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been spending a lot of time together recently, so much so that a lot of people are speculating that they’re back together. Page Six had a recent exclusive about how B-Coop and Irina spent Thanksgiving together in New York, with Irina spending the day at Bradley’s home but she didn’t spend the night. They also took their daughter to the Nutcracker last weekend, and they’ve just been hanging out a lot in recent weeks. Part of it is just their co-parenting vibe, for sure. They stayed on good terms following their split, and they both seem like loving, hands-on parents to Lea. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they were actually back together already, or headed in that direction.

I expect Bradley to play around with “are they back together or nah” a lot in the next few weeks and months. He’s currently promoting Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s new film. Bradley is the lead, and as always, he’s on the hunt for an Oscar. A romantic reconciliation with Irina would definitely be a PR boost! Speaking of, there was a premiere/screening for Nightmare Alley last night in New York. Bradley was there, as was Rooney Mara (who is also in the movie). Guess who showed up to support her baby-daddy? Irina. She looked very sexy too! Still, Irina and B-Coop didn’t pose together. Because why sell this renewed romance at a dinky screening when they could save it for one of the big awards shows?? Apparently, Bradley was asked about Irina’s presence at the premiere and he said it was “very special” to have her there. Nice.

PS… Rooney wore Alexander McQueen to the premiere!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

4 Responses to “Irina Shayk went to the NYC ‘Nightmare Alley’ premiere to support Bradley Cooper”

  1. Pink Flamingo says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Maybe I’m being naive, but good for them for supporting each other instead of being bitter. Someone needs to send this article to Alice Evans.

    Reply
  2. Tw says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Clearly there’s a contract for a second kid.

    Reply
  3. AJ says:
    December 2, 2021 at 11:01 am

    I live in Philly and that’s where BC is from. He’s been in town a lot recently and she has been with him. They were even spotted at the shore in Cape May holding hands. I think they are definitely back together. Yep

    Reply
  4. Lena says:
    December 2, 2021 at 11:36 am

    Well —to me their relationship never seemed that great when they were together so maybe they’re better off as friends. They have a very young daughter too so that makes staying friends easier on their lives. Also I think they both miss the spotlight they were under when they were together. I’m over celeb romances tbh you know if someone isn’t a celebrity with these people they have no chance.

    Reply

