Duchess Kate’s Christmas special will be made by BBC Studios anyway, lol

I genuinely wondered if the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas Jazz Hands charity special had been announced before this week, and as it turns out, no, it had not. Despite the fact that Christmas is only a month away and most television stations prefer to lock in their holiday programming months in advance, it looks more and more like Kensington Palace was half-assing their plans and expecting television stations to cover for them. Last night, the Sun reported that William and Kate were so incandescent with rage over The Princes and the Press, they were removing Kate’s Christmas program from the BBC and giving it to ITV. Only it turns out, that isn’t even close to what’s really happening. From Sky News:
ITV is in negotiations to host a carol concert involving Prince William and Kate, to be broadcast in the days before Christmas. The programme – a new format – will be recorded at Westminster Abbey in early December but sources at ITV say they were only made aware of the offer late last week. It comes two days after a documentary on the BBC examining the relationship between the media and Princes William and Harry.
In an interesting twist, the Christmas carol programme, in which the Duchess of Cambridge will play a key role, is being made for ITV by BBC Studios – a production arm of the corporation, although that is not unusual in broadcasting.
Royal aides are not denying the programme is being aired on ITV but would not be drawn on whether that decision was connected to Monday’s BBC documentary, The Princes and the Press. A second episode of the documentary will air next Monday and the central allegation – denied by the palaces – is that the different households can, and did, brief against one another.
An ITV source said of the late commission: “It was unusual for it to come to us this late.”
News of the carol concert being aired on ITV was first revealed by The Sun on Thursday’s front page. The newspaper said Kate will take a leading role – and also suggested the Cambridges’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, might attend. That has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace.
The show is in addition to ITV’s usual Carols at Christmas offering, which the broadcaster is still going ahead with that week. However, contracts are still being negotiated which is why ITV has yet to formally announce the William and Kate carol concert in its festive schedule. It’s likely to be aired on 23 or 24 December.
It is not unusual for BBC Studios to make programmes for other broadcasters – they made the Inside the Duchy of Cornwall documentary for ITV in 2019.
Think of the layers of BS involved here. William is raging at the BBC because of The Princes and the Press, but he also hates ITV because they aired Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview. Instead of playing two networks against each other, William was short-sighted and stupid and now he has to work with BOTH of them. He screwed himself over! It’s amazing. But really, the most fascinating part is that William, Kate and their KP staffers are genuinely this lazy and incompetent. Kate just breezed in, mumbled something about how she’d like to host a Christmas special and left everyone to work on it without her. Everything is so last-minute!
Chris Ship says that there was a “wobble” with planning it and the move to ITV possibly isn’t even about The Princes and the Press.
The carol concert at @wabbey is Kate's "brainchild" – a way to thank people and communities for what they've done in 2021.
The TV programme had a "wobble" last week and ITV stepped in late.
It's not clear if that was connected to Palace dismay about Monday's BBC @amolrajan docco https://t.co/UXxjlD8ktm
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 24, 2021
Jazz Hands was out and about today, wearing new clothes.
Too bad it won’t air in the U.S. I’d be watching for visible taped Xs on the ground and boom mikes juuuust visible at the top of the screen.
I’m not sure it will air anywhere by the sound of ITV very unenthusiastic response.
If it does air it will inevitably make its way onto YouTube. You can hate watch without inflating their numbers.
What is she going to do exactly on the Special? Give a speech?
I put my money on pre-recorded videos.
Grin and wave. More than a 30 second speech would exhaust the Keen CEO. Do we expect Mummy Carole to be in the audience posing too, as she was at the Variety show?
Any spoken words will be edited to no end. Instead of coming up with a last minute idea they probably should have filmed her parts in September alone just to give enough time to make it seem comprehensible.
Incompetence is the new royal protocol, I’m thinking.
It’s giving strong whiffs of Trump’s “Four Seasons” fiasco…
You know there’s trouble when they promise to bring out the kids.
As soon as I heard about this Christmas special I thought that this is a project just cobbled together in the last day or so. What a bunch of phony lazy asses. Her hair looks nice but also wig-ish?
I get so mad when I see her wearing pants/trousers. They villified Meghan over it but when Duchess White does it it’s fine!
I do not mind Kate wearing pants/trousers as many women do especially Princess Anne.
However, if you are wearing cropped pants/trousers then you really need to have on killer shoes unless you are on the beach in cropped cargo pants or clam diggers.
Oh, I don’t mind it either but remember how Meghan broke royal protocol a million times just because she wore pants/trousers? How unroyal it was? Just because all Kate wore were dresses and coats.
At least she’s wearing trousers instead of her skintight cameltoe jeggings.
Amen. Let those be consigned to the fireplace where they belong.
I am not usually nit-picky about celebrity bodies but those pants/trousers that Kate Keen is wearing really emphasize her long torso and short legs but not to a good advantage.
@Cee: Me too. And she clearly has a Meghan look book.
First is was Jecca, then it was her MIL, now it is her SIL.
She needs to hire a great stylist and find a personality and stick to it.
Her ‘find a personality’ issues go far beyond her fashion flops.
Can we also say that She is also doing the monochromatic turtle neck dressing, in cranberry.
Can’t wait to watch this! Lemme guess. There’s gonna be at least one shot with a bunch of visibly ethnic children and Kate to bring home the “we are very much not racist!” Narrative? Lol!
I bet they didn’t think of that. But now its so late in the day they will probably get an ethnic childrens choir, to say see we are not racist lol
What’s the bet Kate will do something a bit fun and silly for this carol service & will be praised for being such a good sport.
I feel bad saying this, but these pictures of Kate aren’t really that great? Her face seems off to me, maybe it is the makeup?
I saw a few videos from today’s engagement, and couldn’t help but compare it to another duchess’ visit to a local high school. Starkly different. The discomfort from all parties was palpable, but she sure knows how to sell it in a picture.
Things are so messy at KP, whew. Also, where are they even getting the budget for these various tv productions? I can’t imagine they raise more funds than they cost.
“Sell it in a picture” – that’s what it is, her real job. Even in the anniversary catalog video, Kate could be seen holding a smile for longer than anyone else. It’s for the photos/posterity, not the connection.
The unenthusiastic response of the kids after her “speech” was pretty obvious in the video. But these boys look to be around 11 or 12 so they probably can see through her bs pretty easily. She isn’t really relatable at all and only if the people are willing to make the effort to be polite does she not look like she’s boring people. That’s why very young kids tend to be her target, or seniors who automatically grant respect to members of the royal family even if undeserved.
This is so weird. What is the charity? Can you just decide the last minute to have a televised concert at Westminster Abbey? Who will be performing? It’ll be recorded sometime in the beginning of December and aired sometime before Christmas? What kind of half-assery is this?
The same type of half-assery as the Broken Britain/Early Years BS made up in a last minute panic by Catherine Quinn, three days before the Together Cookbook was published.
A pie chart might clarify it for us.
LOL. Also a pie chart might clarify it for Kate.
Who is she looking at in the bottom photos? Where the women are and where her eyes are focusing don’t seem to align. And a “wobble”? This is the future future queen, the future of the monarchy, and they can’t even get this right? Now wonder her 5 Questions took 10 years.
Trotting out the kids again, and they will probably be given lines to read. Fauntleroy outfit for George.
Holy cow, they will not even commit to airing this last minute embiggening project for Waity. Good lord this is embarrassing.
Her “brainchild.” 10 years in, and she comes up with a Christmas concert, and ITV already has a Christmas concert? Okay. I guess she’ll give a speech… early December is next week so I don’t think she’ll have time to practice it, but she could practice, if she really wanted to. KP can afford public-speaking courses! They can!
I have a valid question and hope no one assumes it is sarcasm as it is not. She has 10 years of marriage and multiple purchases of clothing every year, some worn once, twice, perhaps. Simple math shows she perhaps has 1000 outfits. Where does she store it all? Realizing she has multiple homes and needs clothing be stocked at all homes, how can she keep track of all these purchases? Is there a person employed who is a “keeper of outfits”? As someone who goes through my closet often to keep organized within the confines of my space, I do wonder how this is doable with so many clothes. I see photos here of more new stuff for her to wear. Is there one gigantic room where it is archived or multiple rooms of clothing at multiple homes? Realizing we have far more important things to worry about, this has always fascinated me.
Kate has dozens of office and home staff, including multiple people responsible for ‘the royal wardrobe’. She has wasted over a million in taxpayer money on a ridiculous, repetitive, unprofessional wardrobe of coatdresses too aged to be seen on either the Queen or Camilla.
She hit a million before Meghan ever entered the picture so she’s probably at over two million now. And that doesn’t even include the jewelry.
I don’t know about Kate, but I remember reading an article about the Queen’s stylist and how she keeps spreadsheets of all the articles of clothing and accessories (over 200 handbags), where they are, when they were worn, for which occasion, who were the guests, etc. The Queen and her stylist consult on what to wear and I imagine the items are retrieved from wherever they’re stored. It’s like being a clothing archivist, I imagine.
Diana used to have staff who did this as well. Each piece of clothing was tracked, when worn, where, with what.
It’s a guarantee that no one is tracking her clothing that way. Diana used to wear repeats far more often and in some cases modify certain pieces if they were worn years later. It is rare for Kate to repeat any of her outfits more than once.
This is actually something I’m interested in myself! I have no insider knowledge or tea but there are website/companies you can use to store/archive your clothes and I imagine she uses one of them? Or there’s a spreadsheet of her clothes and her stylist works with the person who manages it to get outfits that are already in the archive or buy new ones.
As for actually keeping the clothes, I imagine she’s got walk in wardrobes in each property and any jewellery is stored in safes. If there’s a “special” or “important” outfit or a dress that’s delicate, I imagine it goes into a special climate controlled space.
I don’t think it is tracked much because kate has multiple outfits that similar in colour and style and that wouldn’t be the case if someone was tracking how many coat dresses in green or blue she owns.
I don’t know how they do it, but on movies (similar size wardrobe!) the outfits hang on hangars with safety pins attached to the hanger holding large tags that detail character, scene, hero or back up, etc.
These outfits get brought to the dresser who takes them to the actor, and photos of the entire outfit, shoes, purse whatever are taken then and attached to the hangars as well.
I actually tried to adopt the hangar tag method for my own closet but realized I don’t go anywhere so it’s irrelevant. Hahahahaha. I do need to clean my clothes shoes and bags out though. I’m so sick of having a closet full of crap I never wear now in Zoom age.
The bar is set very low at Windsor.
I don’t really care about any of this documentary stuff/TV specials, I won’t watch them anyways though if The Princes and the Press becomes available on Youtube I’ll check it out.
She is really the embracing the trousers lifestyle as of late! These pants actually look good on her.
I agree, I normally cringe at how Kathy dresses because it’s like she’s trying to emphasize that long waist (which is fine, her choice). But these trousers seem to hit her in a better spot. And her overall look is much improved.
That said, she has no glamor.
KP just sounds incompetent and disorganised. It shows the arrogance of William and Kate that they believe that any TV channel will just jump at the chance to air one of their programmes because of who they are. Also, you can tell that the news of Harry and Meghan getting a deal with Netflix really hurt William and Kate.
Well when your “team” only works once a month I guess they are used to half assing it. I bet they got an early morning email from W and K who had a brilliant idea…yesterday.
And OF COURSE they will drag the kids into it…they know they need the PR lift. Picture Kate appearing to read a story by the fireplace as the kiddies gather round in little lord Fauntleroy pajamas and will spread chutney on a piece of toast…
Apparently, BBC have created their own concert and chose to air that over Kate’s. The reason seems to be scheduling issues aka not enough hours in a day to air Kate’s. That might be the real reason or it might not. But telling the BBC passed over the Future Future Queen and could not find space, especially if they knew that Kate would be doing this for a while (which they had to since they’re producing it). Unless it was cobbled together at the last minute.
I would presume that to be the “wobble” and why it went to ITV so late.
What a fail for the Top CEO – nobody wants to air your late November ‘brainchild’ at Christmas.
Lazy ass karen
They are so BAD at this. It’s laughable.
Psssst,Kate and Willy. Over here . People are Just not that into the two of you
What a mess. Trust and believe if the Sussexes planned a live streaming of Lili’s christening the bidding war would be fierce.
You’ve got me thinking, it would be something if a pic of Lili’s christening was released the same day. However the Sussex are not that petty and if this special is a fail it needs to fail on it’s own and not have the Sussex blamed for it.
She looks like camilla tominey. Not in the good way either.
I said this in the last post, but Kate and William’s lack of awareness of others is disturbing. Do they not know how busy the holiday season is for venue’s and performers? For them to throw this together at the last minute as a vanity project is the epitome of being asshats. Also, isn’t William a patron of a charity Christmas concert already that he never goes to. One that is held in honor of one of his childhood friends!?! Very original as usual.
Drinking game:
Louis looking for the nanny
George in a suit
Kate perfomative parenting (bending, pointing, grinning)
William breaking his jaw with clenching
Kate and the kids dressed in red, white and/or gold
Charlotte dressed as a mini Kate
Camel toe (festive!)
Moose knuckle (not so festive)
Kate tripping over her words or sounding out of breath
When she was leaving the classroom the students didn’t even standup, and said bye like they ran a marathon.
Of course since the lamebridges like competition so much, a side by side of the two duchesses are on Twitter.
Notice how the article dangles the possibility that the children will attend after detailing what a disaster this seems – ITV might just as well send Kate a ransom demand or invest in a skywriter over Anmer: BRING THE CHILDREN (or else).
The kids are definitely going to show up and say something on camera. No media will care about this otherwise.