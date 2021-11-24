2022 Grammy nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2022 Grammys will be held on January 31, which feels like a long way away but by the time they’re here, I’ll be bitching and moaning. At this point, I don’t even know how musical artists can take the Grammys seriously – it’s beyond racism, beyond sexism, the Grammys are just a buffet of WTFery. This year is no different, even if I like some of the nominees and even if I agree that certain artists, albums and songs deserved to be snubbed. Here are the 2022 nominations in the biggest categories (you can see the full list here).

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile Album of the Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

[From Grammy.com]

Is it just me or are the categories really long this year? Whew. Anyway, I’m here for Olivia Rodrigo’s nominations, Silk Sonic’s nominations and Lil Nas X’s nominations. I kind of think Billie Eilish’s album sucks! So I’m not into that but I understand why she was nominated. The love for Doja Cat is utterly bizarre to me, and I think she’s at best pretty problematic! Speaking of, Justin Bieber?? RLY? If you’re wondering who Jon Batiste is, he’s Stephen Colbert’s band leader and he had a jazz album out this year.

Notable snubs: Kacey Musgraves was mostly snubbed for Star-Crossed and she was shoved out of most country categories. BTS only got one nomination, as did Taylor Swift – her album Evermore was eligible for everything and it only got one nomination. Also: no Lorde! That album kind of flopped anyway.