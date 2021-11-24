2022 Grammy nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2022 Grammys will be held on January 31, which feels like a long way away but by the time they’re here, I’ll be bitching and moaning. At this point, I don’t even know how musical artists can take the Grammys seriously – it’s beyond racism, beyond sexism, the Grammys are just a buffet of WTFery. This year is no different, even if I like some of the nominees and even if I agree that certain artists, albums and songs deserved to be snubbed. Here are the 2022 nominations in the biggest categories (you can see the full list here).
Record of the Year
“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Song of the Year
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight For You,” H.E.R.
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
Album of the Year
“We Are,” Jon Batiste
“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber
“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Montero,” Lil Nas X
“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Evermore,” Taylor Swift
“Donda,” Kanye West
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Is it just me or are the categories really long this year? Whew. Anyway, I’m here for Olivia Rodrigo’s nominations, Silk Sonic’s nominations and Lil Nas X’s nominations. I kind of think Billie Eilish’s album sucks! So I’m not into that but I understand why she was nominated. The love for Doja Cat is utterly bizarre to me, and I think she’s at best pretty problematic! Speaking of, Justin Bieber?? RLY? If you’re wondering who Jon Batiste is, he’s Stephen Colbert’s band leader and he had a jazz album out this year.
Notable snubs: Kacey Musgraves was mostly snubbed for Star-Crossed and she was shoved out of most country categories. BTS only got one nomination, as did Taylor Swift – her album Evermore was eligible for everything and it only got one nomination. Also: no Lorde! That album kind of flopped anyway.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I hope Lil Nas X sweeps the Grammys
Agreed, give him everything
Same! I love Lil Nas X so much it’s insane lol.
I’m rooting for Arlo Parks, she’s so talented and deserves every good thing.
I really expected Taylor Swift to have more nominations. Evermore was my favorite album last year and I STILL listen to it nearly every week while I work.
Also surprised about the Taylor snub. Her album(s) made a lot more waves than Billie’s.
Agreed. I’m very surprised that Taylor’s best album ever only got nominated once.
And I have NEVER been a Taylor stan… but I loved folklore and evermore is phenomenal.
I’ll be rooting for Japanese Breakfast and BTS.
How is Japanese breakfast in best new artist? They’ve been around for ages.
Also Michelle zauners memoir ‘crying in hmart’ is fantastic and well worth th read.
And also Glass Animals have been around a long time! I was really into them back in 2015.—They had a couple of good songs that were popular on SiriusXM Alt Nation.
I can’t believe BTS didn’t get a lot more nominations. That doesn’t make sense to me and i’m really disappointed.
I’ll be rooting for Lil Nas X. I love him. I love what he represents/does for the LBGTQ community.
Am I the only one who finds Billie Eilish insufferable?
You’re not alone.
How someone can make a career out of whisper singing I’ll never understand.
I tried to listen to her music and just could not make it through more than three songs because everything was damn whisper singing. I don’t get the love others have for her. Good for them, but I’m a big nope.
No. She looks possessed in that photo.
And why are we even talking about who got nominated as if it means something, we know the Grammys are corrupt and fixed. The winners will be the current industry favorites and will be paraded around like puppets.
You’re definitely not alone. I can’t stand her. Her music sucks and i don’t think she’s talented at all. Her brother is the one who writes her songs & plays the instruments. I heard a little bit of a live concert of hers on XM radio and she could NOT sing to save her life. Wayyyy off key; she ended up giving up and just let the audience sing the hard parts. It was laughably bad; i had ultra secondhand embarrassment.
The one thing i kinda respected her for was how she dressed in baggy androgynous clothes so as to not have the male gaze on her body. And now she’s abandoned that and is suddenly a stereotypical scantily-clad bottle-blonde “bombshell”.
I don’t find her insufferable and I get why the kids dig her but you are 100% correct: it’s her brother’s mind that creates her music. He’s incredibly talented.
That said, her last album was absolutely underwhelming. I gave it about 5 spins before giving up on it.
Not a fan either. I do like two songs but that’s it. The singing-whispering is annoying.
Silk Sonic!! They are so groovy!
Can’t wait for the album release!
The album has been released earlier this month
YESSSS!
Considering that I feel the majority of the nominees this year are… not great… I feel SS is the exception. Their album is a whole bop from start to finish. I love it!
Jon Batiste is brilliant and I hope he wins all the things. He’s nominated in multiple genres, which is awesome. His “We Are” album is definitely not jazz, it’s R&B. Let’s hope he gets to perform. Go watch him do “Freedom” on the Late Show. His joy is infectious.
Came here to say the same thing. His music and albums are beyond brilliant and these nominations are well earned.
And he also got nominations for the Soul soundtrack with Trent Raznor and Atticus Ross.
He is more than Colbert’ band leader.
Jon Batiste deserves every good thing! He is insanely talented and a shining light!!
I’ll say it.
The total lack of respect for BTS is now officially insulting. They dominated the charts and radio all year.
They want it and have been putting in the work to get it ( and no, I do not believe they should have transitioned to English) and have been successful. It is because they have made it no secret? They are not pretending it doesn’t matter?
And I say this as someone who does not follow them like their fan base.
The only thing those members can do at this point is decline a invitation to perform.
Absolutely.
They should not go/preform. So many award shows want them there because they bring in big ratings and social media hits. But they don’t get the respect they deserve in return.
The only category where I think they got snubbed was Record of the Year. I didn’t think the album was particularly great.
@mel. The same can be said for alot of the songs that did get nominated.
That is not the point and you also told on yourself.
I agree. Butter was definitely a power house this year, even if it’s not my favorite song. What I’m surprised about is that it took them so long to get nominated at all, last year was first time. They have a deep and really strong discography. It doesn’t matter that I can’t understand Korean, the songs land. But Eminem called out the Grammys for what they are a long time ago. I hope BTS refuses to perform this year, if they do they’ll be teased the entire show and perform last because they bring eyeballs. And if they do I won’t stream. I’ll wait to watch it the next day on YouTube.
I agree; i said it an earlier comment. I’m honestly shocked that BTS didn’t get more than one nomination, when they deserved it so much. I don’t even like pop music but i love their music. And they’re out there doing good things. I love how they have been vocally pro-vaccine and spoke out against violence against Asian people. They work so hard, and i adore them.
I’m here for the Brandi Carlile nominations. She is mega talented and such a refreshing voice in the Americana genre as a proud member of the LGBTQ community.
I love her too!
She is the real deal, and I was glad to see her nominated. Sturgill Simpson also got nominated for Best Country and Best Bluegrass album, richly deserved, especially since his vocal chords are injured and he’s going to have to step back for a bit. I saw him at Radio City in 2018 (got cheap tickets the day of, went by myself) and he was astoundingly good.
I listen to all three versions of Right on Time every week
I say this as someone who hasn’t heard the song… but ABBA? For Record of the Year? I guess I better go take a listen but…. ok. Miley Cyrus had a kickass album and no nomination. Ridiculous. I guess it is because it was a rock album and only men can make those? Paul McCartney is rock? Ok. Sure, Grammys.
Voyage is a beautiful album. Their voices have held up. It’s one of my favorite releases this year.
That said I am surprised they received so many nominations for an album that’s only been out a few weeks.
A lot of people (ABBA, most notably) really got a nom thanks to the alphabetical order advantage. I’m rooting for Gaga & Tony, it will be a beautiful way to end his career. Also a full circle moment: Tony Bennett’s Album of the Year win for his MTV Unplugged album was the reason the Grammy committees were created in first place and now he’s got nominated across the board. Also I’m VERY happy Morgan Wallen was ignored, I was sure he would get nominated without a committee to block him.
LIL NAS X!!!! YAAAA! I need to give Jon’s alumn a listen
I’m so old. I don’t know much of this music.
I have no idea who 80% of these artists are either.
I lost all hope for the Grammys when they completely shut out The Weeknd for After Hours. That was the best album of 2020 hands down. And I’m a huge Taylor Swift fan, but I can still admit that After Hours was better than Folklore.
Glass Animals have been around since 2010. Hilarious that they’re under New Artists.
I can tell I’m not listening to enough radio these days because I don’t recognize half these artists. My spotify is all recommendations from friends.
I laughed out loud when I saw Glass Animals was nominated for best new artist. Don’t get me wrong. I love them and saw them in concert a few weeks ago. But best new artist?
I am rooting for Japanese Breakfast because their lead singer is Michelle Zauner who wrote the great memoir “Crying in H Mart.”
The Bleachers album Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night= album of the year.
Doja Cat’s album is much better than Olivia Rodrigo’s so yes she deserved to be nominated. Star-crossed wasn’t country so I wasn’t surprised to see it had no nominations under that category but I did enjoy a couple of songs on the album.
The Grammy’s are so unbelievably out of touch an racist. BTS only getting one nods? And there are sooooo many incredible artists in Korea right now. Whatever Grammys. Hope those 20 white dudes had fun voting.
Rooting for Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Jon Batiste
What ever happened to Lorde? Is Lorde now considered a one hit wonder?