‘General Hospital’ fired another actor, Steve Burton, for refusing to get vaccinated

Apparently, soap operas are hotbeds of anti-vaxx idiocy. You would think: working actors, happy to have jobs, happy to work throughout the pandemic, would be eager to comply with the studio’s vaccine mandate. But now the second actor in a month’s time has been fired for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate specifically on General Hospital. CB discussed this several weeks ago with GH actor Ingo Rademacher. Rademacher was fired because he refused to comply with the vaccine mandate. Now Steve Burton has been fired too, but it seems he was allowed to complete his character’s storyline before he was justifiably sh-tcanned.

Steve Burton has been let go from General Hospital for not complying with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. After his exit was rumored among fans of the ABC soap opera, the 51-year-old actor shared the news in a video on his Instagram page Tuesday. Burton filmed his final episode of the show last month, PEOPLE confirms. “I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital. I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” he said in the clip. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts.” Burton continued, “But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital, I love it there…. Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor,” he concluded, referencing the character he has played off and on since 1991. Burton tested positive for COVID-19 in August after he said he was exposed to the virus “at work,” though he didn’t specify whether he was referring to the General Hospital set. He postponed his upcoming comedy club appearances and said in a video at the time that he was experiencing “no symptoms.”

[From People]

Dude got Covid in AUGUST because he was unvaxxed then and he’s still unvaxxed? How stupid. What doesn’t kill you the first time will mutate and kill you the second time. This is such bullsh-t too: “I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied… But this is also about personal freedom to me.” So which is it? Is he medically incapable of taking the vaccine? Are vaccines against his religion? Or is this some kind of MAGA-dumbf–kery stance about “personal freedom”? Pick a struggle.

Also: someone tweeted this and I’m curious about it too, how is General Hospital writing off these characters? Are the characters catching Covid and dying? Clearly, Burton thinks there’s a chance he could come back at some point – which I hope producers shut down in a hurry – so obviously they didn’t “kill off” his character, they just wrote him off in some other way.