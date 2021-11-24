Duchess Kate & William moved their charity Christmas special from the BBC to ITV

Did anyone know that the Duchess of Cambridge was/is supposed to host a Christmas carol concert next month? I can’t find anything about that even being announced in advance, but now the event is apparently the centerpiece of Prince William and Kate’s grudge with the BBC. Obviously, neither William nor Kate want anyone looking too closely at when and why they were briefing against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. So they’ve very angry that the BBC is airing The Princes and the Press, which details exactly how the palaces were briefing against Meghan and Harry. The BBC didn’t fold, nor did the BBC give William an advanced look at the documentary, even though William stomped his feet and threw a giant tantrum. So now William and Kate have pulled their big “Christmas carol” special from the BBC and given it to ITV:
William and Kate have banned the BBC from screening their Christmas carol concert amid fury over a royal documentary. Instead the charity fund-raiser, hosted by the Duchess at Westminster Abbey, will be shown on ITV.
The Sun understands the Westminster Abbey showpiece will be hosted by the Duchess, with Wills expected to be watching proudly from the audience. Children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis, could even attend — making it perfect festive viewing.
But the couple decided to shun Auntie after it pressed ahead with a two-part documentary claiming Wills had briefed against brother Harry and his wife Meghan. Last night a TV source said of the royal snub to the Beeb: “This is a real coup for ITV. It is a brand new format — the royals have never hosted a televised TV concert before. And to have the Duchess leading on it is a big deal. Naturally most royal programming goes automatically to the BBC as the national broadcaster. Now it looks like they will work more with ITV in the future.”
The source added: “ITV were very surprised but delighted to get the late call offering them this incredible exclusive. It will be a fantastic Christmas carol concert that will be TV gold for viewers at home. It was all arranged to be on BBC1 but it was switched in the last few days because of the terrible row over the documentary. And things are likely to get a lot worse between the Royal Family and the BBC before they get better as the second part of the documentary threatens to go further.”
LMAO, William is so salty. I shouldn’t blame William solely – I’ve long believed Kate and her mother orchestrated huge chunks of the smears against Meghan, especially the bridesmaids’ dress fitting story and all of the sh-t about Kate telling off Meghan for asking staff to do some g–damn work. As for this Christmas carol special… like, you know it’s going to be a mess, especially if they expect Kate to actually “host” any part of it. She’s, um, not capable of speaking off-the-cuff or speaking naturally. When they say “host,” they probably mean that she shows up once on stage, awkwardly reads a prepared speech, tosses her hair and shows everyone her Christmas Jazz Hands. Good luck to ITV.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
What a tyrant ! People get mad when i say William was born in the wrong century and would have been right at home with the likes of King Louis.
Didn’t William recently lose the BBC over 2m viewers? I bet the BBC is relieved. Anything associated with that pair is a liability. I say good riddance. But then again they might give us another pigeon flinch moment…………
A spokesperson just came out hours ago rebuking KP claims saying they didn’t have room from Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas carols. So, in other words, KP lied. The BBC never agreed to the Christmas program. Even Chris Shipman said it’s the first time last week they heard of this. William is trying to save face. The BBC produced it for ITV. Why would the BBC want to air this after Williams Earthflop?
You are spot on. I say all the time thank God he can behead people anymore.
Or King Henry VIII. Yes, I am so glad times have changed. Imagine being held hostage – an entire nation – to a man who has psychological issues. And Willy does. Absolute power is a dangerous thing.
I bet Kate is happy about that too! lOL!
Is it wrong for me to wish that the Sussexes are out in public doing something (boring or meaningful – at this level of petty, does it even matter?) on the same day?
Oh no, our TV license fee wont go towards airing a sycophantic boring ass special, whatever will we do? 🙄
Just throw “Love Actually” on again, we’ll survive….
Depending on the choir group for this Christmas carol concert this may get decent ratings but no one is tuning in to see Baldy & Wiglet.
I cannot imagine the Cambridge kids attending this event which will probably run 2-3 hours in real time.
This could be the start of them forcing the kids to be visible, meaning they learn to behave in public or else. With their parents they face a lifetime of being used as human shields and attention getters for their parents. It’s the Windsor Way. It’s how William and Charles were both raised.
@bay – I was going to say, the draw for many is going to be a Christmas concert in Westminster Abbey, I bet it will be beautiful, and that has nothing to do with the Cambridges, so it may get okay ratings, but it’s not going to be the huge draw they seem to expect.
The BBC normally have Kings College Choir on for the Christmas carols (festival of 9 lessons) that has been broadcast since 1928. One of the best Choirs in very beautiful chapel.
I’d be interested in who the ITV one is supposed to appeal to. If they are sensible they will avoid the conflict with the BBC.
They had little George dressed in a suit, at the World Cup up late. So it would not be out of the realm of possibility to trot out the children again. IMO.
You KNOW the kids will be trotted out, shown in the audience a few times at the beginning, then Nanny Maria and helpers will take them home.
Kate will be theme dressed like a Christmas Tree, bauble earrings dangling, wavy hair over one shoulder, fumbling through the single sentence (ok, maybe TWO sentences) she’d have to read off a prompter between songs.
Bitter Brother will look sour and scowling; the few times a smile is expected, he’ll bare his teeth at everyone in that pinched grimace expected to pass as one.
After a painful couple of hours they’ll be chauffeured off to different homes.
It sounds more like BBC didn’t want it and they passed it on to ITV who don’t want it either.
William and Kate are a broadcaster ratings liability as seen before by earthshot.
This is what I was thinking. BBC passed.
They should put it on their youtube channel. Lol.
Yes!!!! As soon as I read this all I could think is that ITV must be thrilled at the rating bonanza Kate’s jazz hands will bring. If William shows up there has to be a Downton Abby rerun somewhere….
@lurker* and @sarah you are both right it was confirmed hours ago BBC passed on this weeks ago. KP trying to act like the control the narrative. The vIdeo of this denial is on twitter and Lsa.
OMG hilarious and embarassing
Isn’t ITV own by Rupert Murdoch? Is this reward for negative HM coverage inNYPOST and Pier’s stateside job?
Haaaaahahaha ha ha ha ha ha hahahahahahahaha
God I just love thinking of the tantrums going down at will and kates house. Go on guys, keep throwing your toys out of the pram because it is just making more people pay attention to what you’ve been up to
And of COURSE it’s ITV. Same channel that have had piers morgan, samantha and thomas markle etc etc appearing on their shows to rip on the Sussexes.
Sure, maybe they can invite Piers Morgan to sit proudly next to Will, who’ll be gazing proudly up at Kate as she leads this festive event toward TV GOLD!
I have always wondered if Piers Morgan had the hots for Kate the way he did for Meghan.
@BayTampaBay – the answer is no lol – and neither does William
I think most of the reporters mentioned that Meghan is sexy and tempting while Kate was respectful or something like that. I think on one of Meg’s engagements the RRs were talking about her “flirtatious walk.”
Hah! TV GOLD!
These people are cutting off their nose to spite their face. Can’t wait until all the BS is exposed.
Also, didn’t ITV air the Oprah interview? So why aren’t the palaces mad at them? Maybe they have no one willing to cape for them anymore at the BBC?
So ITV will get to have the Christmas joy of low ratings? Lucky them 😕
Westminster Abbey told Good Morning Britain’s correspondent that the BBC decided against airing it since they already had something similar taped, and that’s why it was given to ITV. So BBC had the chance to air the future queen’s thingy and passed on it. HAAA. The shade. The shame.
HAHAHAHAHA.
Sheesh. That’s embarrassing, if true, but tracks with the complete lack of originality within KP. I guess this Sun spin is them trying to save face, while also attempting to flex on the BBC? If so, they’re doing a bang-up job, bc this makes them look petty and tyrannical.
Hahahahaha. It’s a tantrum within an PR disaster wrapped in a soap opera. This is the PR equivalent of a Turducken
Screaming at “turducken”
Omg, that’s embarrassing for the Cambridges. Like……it’s embarrassing either way. Embarrassing that they threw a hissy fit and refused to let it go to the BBC, and even more embarrassing that BBC didn’t want it anyway and that Westminster Abbey wanted to make that clear lol
It’s embarrassing but it’s on brand. The royals look ridiculous right now and they cannot deliver on the ratings. From the commonwealth special, to the five-part Keenshot documentary and subsequent awards show, the royals can’t get people to tune in. It’s funny because ITV doesn’t have as nearly as wide a reach as BBC, so it will most likely be local fanfare, which is fine, but it doesn’t fit in with their “take America” plan.
Embarrassing for them, amazing entertainment for us. I hope they keep it up. 🤣
JT, why do they keep trying when the ratings are consistently embarrassing low? I would say try something else instead of failing when compared to Sussex ratings, which we all know is the bar for the Keenbridges.
@swirlmamad I agree! Royals, please don’t stop.
They should not have made a lot of noise about this because that’s just embarrassing.
BWAHAHAHAHA! Please stop! I can’t breathe!
@Lizzie I have no idea why the BM even bothers with the royal family’s Tom foolery. It never pays off for them. Even the queen’s Christmas message doesn’t pull in the average number of viewers for the network.
Honestly this would make more sense. Aren’t tv shows hashed out and under contract far in advance? Maybe it’s different for the RF, but would something like this even be the RF’s property to yank once it’s in the BBC schedule?
Oh boy, it will be a trainwreck…
Also, William’s temper is going to get the best of him one day. Did he forget that ITV aired the Oprah interview and the Tom Bradby interview? He was all praise for the BBC and hatred for ITV then.
He’s going to burn a lot of bridges and networks will stop caring that he doesn’t want to work with him because they get terrible ratings anyway.
Exactly. I keep saying, this unhinged man will do something one of these fine days that the UK will never ever be able to recover from. He will embarass them worse than they think he has so far, because of his anger and petulance
ITV edited the Oprah interview after tabloid complaints.
Ah, this must be why they’ve barely worked this season. Kate needs a couple months prep time for her hosting gig. So royal! Can’t wait to see the viewing numbers. They’re sure to rival H&M’s Oprah interview, which also aired on ITV (bc the BBC withdrew their bid out of loyalty to the crown, if I’m remembering the spin correctly — that def paid off).
The BBC did withdrawal their bid out of “loyalty to the crown” but the BBC statement was PR exercise that all networks play as I read somewhere (Daily Fail????) that ITV bid at least twice what the BBC bid.
Didn’t itv air the Oprah interview? His rage has a short memory.
I get it now. It’s all a batman gambit by the BBC to get out of having to air all the ratings tanking royal specials.
This !!
BBC knows it will flop so the distanced themselves from it, I bet they even regretted broadcasting earth flop😀😀😀
I cannot wait. It will be HIGHLY edited where Khate is concerned. They should consider subtitles. Maybe BBC will rerun The Princes and the Press while ITV runs this train wreck followed by Prince Charles interview where he admitted to adulatory.
They could get rights to the Oprah interview, which they were stupid to pass on.
Well a lot of countries do voice over for foreign films/tv shows, I think they should consider in this case…
I don’t know why, but I thought the concert would be shown live. This makes more sense.
Oh, it’ll definitely be filmed in advance. There’s no way on earth Kate, Duchess of Mumbles could host a live broadcast.
They are lying as usual, cos I really doubt they can just stop them from showing if it’s TRUE they signed any contract. It doesn’t work like that
But I bet the real reason is BBC realised that programme isnt worth their space and didn’t even go to bid for it , like they did with eugenie’s wedding. They saw how earth shit flopped and said adios and those pathetic liars are just saying this to save face
The big question is, will Kate throw bugs at everyone and laugh hysterically???
🤣
Yeah, Kate’s not the actual host. They’ll get Holly Willoughby or some other ITV employee to host the concert. According to Chris Ship, KP is still in negotiations with ITV to air the programme which is being produced by BBC studios for ITV. Yes the BBC has a production company that does shows for other channels so William and Kate are not exactly boycotting the BBC. I’ve seen another story saying that BBC had no space on its schedule for the Cambridges’ concert.
1+
Petty and small move by the Other Brother, brilliant move by the BBC to stick the other network with a program hosted by the Duchess of Mumbles. The execs were probably covering the phone mouthpiece to hide their delight in getting to put something better on the airwaves. Maybe they can re-air this documentary😈.
After Earthshot, perhaps people are beginning to put it together that royal does not necessarily mean ratings. The BBC will be fine – notice that the Queen’s not cancelling her Christmas message.
Those two are ratings disasters, lol. I’m sure no one is going to care whether it was on BBC or ITV. Those two don’t have the clout or audience despite all the fake polls and glowing coverage.
BBC lost 2 million viewers showing Earthshit, they were not willing to lose another million.
Gawking at other people’s kids sitting in the audience is perfect festive viewing? Sure.
Soooo… the BBC documentary is a trap, to allow this brand new thing which has never happened before to be publicized. But why would ITV benefit… maybe they’re all in on the conspiracy. If William and Kate come out smelling like roses, BBC’s commitment to air Earthshot etc can maybe break-even… I DUNNO but I don’t like this. Spidey senses activated.
I had that the BBC refused to host them. William,Kate and their palace are lairs.
When I think about the amazing show Harry & Meghan would’ve hosted, just imagine them bringing back the Kingdom Choir, gifts for the audience from local shops and businesses in the area, food prepared by the women of Hubb Kitchen & all the proceeds going to local food kitchens or to shelter those in need this season.
The UK media really shot themselves in both feet by chasing those golden geese away.
Aww this would be lovely! And a handful of small shops and businesses would get a permanent Meghan boost!
And TOBB & KKKhate would IMPLODE with jealousy.
A win win I’d say.
Shame it will never happen.
ITV outbid the BBC for the Oprah interview, CBS was looking for the most money, just business, none of that bootlicking stuff.
If the BBC could get out of airing Betty’s Xmas message, they would.
I read the exact same thing. See my message above.
@JAN I screamed at your comment that was so funny. “Getting out of airing Betty’s Xmas message. I believe that would if they could.
What does her X’mas message do anyway? Lift morale? She’s better off depositing 50 pounds in everyone’s accounts.
Christmas carol or Christmas Carole (Middleton)? 😂
Expect some sort of similarities between this and Meghan’s appearance at the Invictus closing ceremony.
This supposed banning is being revealed as a KP lie. As an above commenter stated Westminster Abbey ( likely not wanting to be involved in a controversy ) has already denied the story. Tominey was on television saying well the change could be due to many things. Chris Ship article says nothing has actually been finalizad . The concert is being produced by BBC studios which produces programs that air on other networks. They produced Charles Duchy doc for ITV. If they were truly so aggrieved why continue to work with the BBC at all. KP overstepped with this boycotting claim and this morning they clearly realize it’s a bad look. And most of the media dogs that usually do their bidding don’t want to support a story that is about boycotting media. The Sun and the Mail are driving the story because Murdoch and Associated News hate the BBC. What has become clear is that this holiday concert was a last minute KP idea because both networks already had their holiday lineups set.
Nailed it Catherine. BBC are apparently producing this special but already have a carols show so itv may broadcast it. The Sun alleging this is as a result of a royal BBC ban is just playing to the anti BBC crowd & because Sun owner Murdoch wants to take the BBC down.
This is theatre also to promote this project as who had heard of it until this story. Similar to comments about Bezos & Musk before earthshot – KP seem to be using controversy to get hype for their projects.
I think Kate hosting a charity carol service is a lovely idea and bet the kids will there doing
something cute. I’m reminded of those ridiculous stories claiming Meghan & Kate were going to collaborate on a Netflix show about Kate’s work. Maybe this was the TV project KP was actually shopping around.
If they want to promote the concert, they might want to say what charity it’s for, who will be performing, if there will be any celebrities there, what day and time it will be aired – you know, little petty details. So far, all they’re promoting is themselves.
These poor poppets wouldn’t last two seconds in Meghan’s shoes. But tantrum away, Cambridges. Keep showing us the real you that we long firmly suspected was there.
The BBC already shows a Christmas carol concert, from the chapel at King’s College, Cambridge – this has been broadcast every year since the mid 1950’s and is very popular with people who like that kind of thing.
So I can’t see why they’d want whatever half-baked effort the Cambridges are planning to come up with.
I love it, I watch it every year. The quality of the music is spectacular. No shame here!
It’s all performative faux outrage by the Keen Willnot’s to and throw folks off their foul, racist, lying scent.
Gosh, this meltdown from Bulliam and Mumbles is the gift that keeps giving. 🤣🤣🤣
BBC probably dodged a boring 3hr program that would have seen decreased viewing for that timeslot. Just look at Earth💩
Well at least we’ll get who wore it better- Kate or the Christmas ornamate?
Waity hosting anything where it is not tightly controlled and edited is a questionable decision. Is she being set up perhaps? This might be a 2 for 1 deal, pretend to shun the BBC and let Waity get the bad reviews while TOB is ‘proud and supportive’.
“Christmas Jazz Hands” for the win!
Kaiser is on a role this week, we have had Lo, moose knuckle. Dumb as hair in a box and now Christmas jazz hands. Kaiser your the best Christmas gift. You just keep on giving and I am here for it all.
Wait, so they lied and the BBC didn’t even want/have time for this Christmas carol? How very Trumpian of these two jokers 🤣
@Beach Dreams, Yes, they lied. Do you know how bad these two must be for ratings? The same BBC did a live play-by-play of Duchess Meghan’s Ellen show appearance but passed on Kate’s Christmas Carol special.
Exactly what I was thinking. All Bill needs to do now is grow some of that hair by his ear and whip it over.
Do you think william and Kate’s ass hurts when they sit? I imagine all this salt must cause soreness
Why are the Cambridge’s so focused on TV? Me thinks the Sussex Netflix and Spotify deals really got them. This is another example of their half assed work ethic and self centered focus. Do they not realize how much planning goes into producing a show and how far out networks have to plan/budget for this? For them to think they can just pull something out of the air at the last minute is just plain rude. Especially for the venue and the performers. They really don’t think of anyone but themselves. Especially at the holidays when people are stretched already. But we must celebrate the FFK and FFQ.
And this is why I don’t believe their version of events. This shit is done with lawyers involved far in advance. Lawyers tend to be remarkably clear eyed about how to protect money. No. I highly doubt that Kate and wills have the ownership rights to just pull this.
I guess ITV can kiss its ratings goodbye.
Kate will be on stage for a moment or two mumbling something..who knows what..Willnot will be in the audience surrounded by his loving family..the entire Middleton clan acting like royalty..it will be quite the royal act I’m sure. Good for bbc for knowing what won’t sell.
Thinking about this further, I would be suprised if there was an audience. One, they’ll never fill Westminster Abbey. Two? Given COVID in the UK, 40,000+ new cases daily for a week? Is this is a superspreader event waiting to happen?
Plus, if they do this pre-recorded and without an audience? Gives them a change to edit Kate’s mumbles down to 5 second soundbites and edit them in.
Maybe she’ll sing “Woudn’t it be Loverly” again!
I wonder if they will trot out the children again.
ITV does not have the viewership numbers the BBC has. My parents sometimes put the BBC on as background noise so if there’s something on there, it’ll be played on their TV even though they’re not actively watching it. They don’t watch ITV. What I’m saying is that I bet there’s more people like that and unless they go on ITV when it happens/use ITV as background noise or actively seek to watch it, this won’t get the same numbers as the BBC
Perhaps they could perform a Nativity as past of the service and Big Willy could be King Herod’, Kate could be the Innkeeper turning away a red haired Joseph and a heavily pregnant biracial Meghan, sorry Mary. Then Jason can leak all over the stage just like Noah’s flood!
Oh, I cannot wait to see clips of this when it airs. If she were smart and not lazy as hell she’d be working with communication coaches from now until taping. Instead there will be LOTS of editing.
All I can think about after hearing this was Kate and William’s Mary Berry Xmas special with the infamous shrug seen round the world. Maybe she’ll throw some bows this time to step it up and really get that ratings spike.
What happened on the Merry Berry special? Surely they didn’t disrespect Mary…
@Southern Fried
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U5CP9xmHkQ
BBC couldn’t care less if William’s show was pulled out. Just like his Earthshot it will just be another gaping yawn of a program and a big flop in the ratings.
Seems like a very Trump thing to do, “punish” a company for speaking anything other than sychophantic propaganda
I love this mess and appreciate Kaiser keeping us informed ❤️
I feel bad for the musicians and artists involved in this concert that won’t get much attention. They can’t help that Kate and William are attached and it’s not their fault that no one will see it.
Thinking about it, I think this is a copy cat move from Willnot and RepliKate. The Sussexes will not work with the rota and other outlets and announced it. Now the BBC is “mean” to the Lamebridges so they figure it’s the *exact same thing* as racist dog whistles, unverified attacks and all around grossness (it is NOT Bill and Cathy). The Sussexes did it so why shouldn’t we? (Except of course you still need all of them and they still own you)
would be wonderful is BBC were holding a grudge against the bully for throwing them under the bus with the bashir interview.