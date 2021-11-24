The DM: ‘The Princes and the Press’ is clearly pro-Meghan propaganda!

As everyone knows, Kensington Palace cannot shut up about the BBC’s two-part documentary, The Princes and the Press. The documentary features in-depth interviews with many Royal Rota journalists, plus interviews with various “commentators” and former royal comms officials. Since so much of the story of where Harry and William diverged is about Harry falling in love with Meghan and the subsequent smear campaign directed at her, host Amol Rajan invited Meghan’s British lawyer, Jenny Afia, on the show for an interview. So far, Afia has not been on camera that much (in Part 1), but she did tell Rajan: “This narrative that no one could work for the Duchess of Sussex, that she was too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave, is just not true.” She also told Rajan that Meghan is “absolutely not” guilty of “bullying.” As you can imagine, KP, the royal commentators and Prince William have spun this into “this documentary is pro-Meghan propaganda!!”
The BBC’s controversial documentary The Princes and the Press was ‘very biased’ against Prince William and Prince Charles and painted a picture favourable to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal experts told MailOnline today. Angela Levin said it was telling that the corporation’s final interview of last night’s show – masterminded by republican BBC media editor Amol Rajan – was with the Duchess of Sussex’s British lawyer, while the Royal Family’s response was a written statement shown on screen.
Jenny Afia, Head of Legal at Schillings, who represents Meghan and was speaking with the Duchess’ permission insisted bullying claims printed about the Duchess were ‘false’ and said she rejected the ‘narrative’ that the former Suits actress was ‘difficult to work with’.
Ms Levin, a biographer of Prince Harry, said: ‘The ending of the documentary is always what stays with you and they chose to use Meghan’s lawyer to say that she wasn’t a bully, and she was wonderful to work with. It’s there you get the gist of what it was all about in my view. It’s very biased. Anti-William, anti-Charles and pro Meghan and Harry. If you allow a lawyer from one side to have their say then they must let the other side have their say. They haven’t done that and that’s in the BBC guidelines.’
When asked about the timing of the documentary, when Her Majesty is 95, has recently lost her husband and has been unwell herself, Levin said: ‘It’s absolutely shocking and very very wrong to have done it’, she said, adding: ‘It’s taken almost two years to produce and it is quite out of date. They are currently re-editing the second part ahead of its broadcast next Monday’.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams predicts that part two next Monday at 9pm on BBC2 will ‘undoubtedly worsen’ relations between the brothers and the BBC and Buckingham Palace. He said: ‘The second part will undoubtedly deal with the rift between the previously inseparable Princes and how the press covered it. This is a tragedy and has played out worldwide without, so far, any signs of being healed. The departure of the Sussexes from the ranks of senior working royals after so short a period, was disastrous for the institution. It was also significant that Meghan was represented in the programme by her lawyer who denied she had been “difficult or demanding” to work for. Some recollections, of course, may vary’.
My guess is that Amol Rajan knew exactly what he was doing and how he wanted to present these interviews. One could even argue that Charles, William and the Queen’s “side” is being well-represented by the fart-sniffing, ass-covering journalists who act as their stenographers. William is not mad that he doesn’t have the “right of reply,” he’s mad that he couldn’t throw a tantrum and bully the BBC into changing this documentary or shutting it down.
In case you need all of this underlined, Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has now written a second screed against The Princes and the Press, highlighting (once again) that this is all a pro-Meghan conspiracy and how dare so-and-so not mention a thing which just happened two weeks ago (most of these interviews were conducted months ago, if not a full year ago). William and the palaces running around to friendly hacks (Kay, Becky English) to smear Meghan once again kind of proves the exact point of the documentary? But sure, go off.
Big Willy threatens to hold his breath until BBC redoes documentary to tell how he has been the victim all along. It is NOT easy being mean!!!
[Joy] “Big Willy threatens to hold his breath until BBC redoes documentary”
I just pictured this over my coffee LOLx1000
If anyone is interested in watching it, it’s on YouTube. I’m going to watch today while getting my house ready for thanksgiving.
It’s been a magical 24 hours watching William lose his mind over this and the few hairs he has left.
You can tell the press are enjoying this. They’ve been dying to expose KP and the Cambridge’s. They have not been able to keep their end of the bargain with the press and the press are tired of seeing the couple they really want, ignore, sue and thrive without them.
So what I’m wondering is what this means for the press? The royals are saying that everything the press is saying is a lie, while the press is saying all the lies came from you. I mean the doc has their fave rats on camera talking about how the palace briefs them and the royals are throwing them under the bus for doing their dirty laundry. I don’t see how the BM doesn’t just unload on them because it’s not like siding with the firm is profitable anymore. Going forward I wonder if the papers might start giving the royals a little reminder about all of the dirty laundry their holding on to.
That’s why this is so funny to me – KP’s only real defense to this documentary is that the RRs are all lying, and if the RRs are all lying, why should anyone take them seriously or ever listen to them about anything? They’re killing their own propaganda machine.
And yes there’s definitely Benny Hill music playing.
Benny Hill with a touch of Spitting Image and Yes Minister.
Excellent point about the lying!
Did Amol Rajan not ask the palace if they wanted their lawyers in the film? Lol, I really don’t know but I’m not sure how having one of their lawyers making a statement would have actually helped or done much of anything to counter the kind of obvious conclusions that could be made.
The Royal Family refused to send a representative to participate in the documentary.
That’s what I figured, @amy bee. Which makes this just performative. So essentially pro-sussex propaganda is just telling the truth. Copy that.
@jais, Schillings is Meghan’s only voice in this, the palaces have numerous rota speaking for them, so technically Meghan is outnumbered. That lone lawyer is so significant.
Good point, @royal blue. Technically, I feel a royalist could watch this and still conclude that William just made sure “the truth” about Meghan was revealed. He was just helping the public by the leaking 😂
That’s what I was thinking. Even Meghan’s father’s other daughter was interviewed. Amol made it clear that he was not really interested in the gossip side of the events but rather the relationship between the palace and the press, specifically as it relates to William and Harry.
The reason William is upset is because it’s laid out clearly just how closely he has been working with the media since 2018 and the type of staff he has been recruiting around that same time. It’s therefore easy to deduce that William may have been behind a lot of the smears against Meghan and Harry.
Just picturing clowns running into all directions and into each other.
With the Benny Hill theme music playing!
Wow, “Meghan isn’t a bully” and Meghan’s not difficult to work with” – that’s what they call “pro-Meghan”? That’s what is going to worsen the rift between the “once inseparable” brothers? There’s some real desperation going on here.
The ‘once inseparable’ brothers narrative is a myth made up by the Palace and the press. Of course the death of their mother made them close but they’ve always had their own friends and didn’t hang out with each at school. Most definitely after Harry joined the army they would have drifted apart.
Exactly, they’re clinging to the narrative like a life raft.
I’m not convinced the death of their mother made them closer. William ignored Harry at boarding school, bullied him at home and at school. Harry was pretty much on his own, with the royal family, staff, tabloids all being pro-William and anti-Harry.
Considering that about 3/4 of the speakers were very anti Meghan and Harry, and of the speakers that were more sympathetic, three of them were people of colour whose opinions are regularly dismissed as a matter of course (Omid, Jenny Afia, and Gina Miller (who has herself been the target of much of the same harassment as Meghan)), I don’t think this pro-Meghan propaganda argument holds at all. The reporters were interviewed fairly by a colleague, they weren’t (as far as we know) plied with alcohol or anything like that, they simply told the truth and inadvertently revealed how awful, unprofessional, and unfair they all are. Whoops!
And considering how chatty Jason Knauf has been recently, I’m really surprised he didn’t feature.
@eurydice that’s the whole premise that they are going on, this false narrative they planted that she is a bully. they really want that to stick, and it’s being rebutted. with staff from M16 they are well advised on how to go about slowly and strategically discrediting someone and planting seeds of doubt in peoples mind.
But, you know, even if she were a bully (which everyone knows she isn’t), how would that be such a big catastrophic deal? How would that be the cause for all this uproar for so many years? I mean, that’s just business as usual for the RF. Sure, they can cling to the narrative, but it’s getting more and more feeble as time goes on.
It’s interesting to me that the BM are honing in on “The Battle of the Brothers,” because that’s what I think this whole thing is about. Will and Harry don’t like each other. Will is jealous of Harry and wanted him to be his lap dog – and Harry has wanted to get out of the RF for a long time. Will and Harry were never inseparable – if they were, they wouldn’t have separated. And Meghan got caught in the middle. Add to it the insatiable, boot-licking media and a racist RF that refuses to acknowledge they’re responsible for anything and you end up with “it’s all Meghan’s fault.”
I watched yesterday using a VPN and streamed from the BBC website. The entire doc is a series of interviews from tabloid pro-BRF fools salivating over how they trashed Meghan, and then towards the end, there’s like 2 sentences from Meghan’s lawyer.
I can’t believe the “She’s a bully” narrative for so many reasons.
The first, of course, is that Hollywood gossips like old women, and not even a hint of her being unpleasant to work with has come out? That’s unbelievable, especially when the actor is a woman and not a man (when it could be excused as “method acting”.)
The second is that these people work FOR THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY, notorious bullies. Infamous bullies. Internationally famous bullies. So many stories of BRF members treating staff like absolute dirt that sending an email at 5am doesn’t even compare in any way. (Of course, it could be considered bullying from M if their attitude was, “I’ll accept this treatment from A ROYAL, but not from a biracial American interloper.”)
I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of smashed mirrors at KP right now. Seeing Baldy spiral in a fit of rage like this is so pleasing to me!
Lol imagining Bulliam as Rumpelstiltskin now raging and stomping his feet.
TOB is so angry/insane, I don’t think he’ll ever let up on Harry & Meghan.
There’s really something wrong with him. He could have just coasted along without these self-inflicted nonsense. Same for Khate and CarolE. All self-inflicted.
Desperation, lol. I guess the BBC saw the Earshot ratings and said screw this. All I get from this is that people in parts of the press are getting tired of the Cambridge’s and the constant fawning coverage is not seeing a return. It started with Tatler. I think William is seeing first hand that working with the press is starting to backfire. These people bet on the wrong horse and are watching their golden geese thrive and make money, while they continue to lose profits. The press has the Cambridge’s right were they want them and unless they pull a Harry and Meghan, which they can’t, as they know too much about them. The true definition of trapped.
The old days of people revering royalty ( so media covering them in the most flattering light ) are largely over. Now the media will give people what they want, which is to tear down the palace gates and melt the solid gold pianos.
The “unspoken agreement” gets pushed to the side when profits are involved. And really, the H&M story hasn’t been resolved – the BM make money from smearing Meghan, but they also know that there’s more to the story. The reasons William’s camp give for why Meghan had to go don’t really make any sense, given the history of the RF. The RF are like my cat in his litter box, furiously trying to cover up the poop – but everyone knows that’s a box full of poop. Will was trapped from the moment he chose to push out H&M. And as far as the media is concerned, that’s the only interesting thing about him – they’re going to dig and dig and dig.
Fabulous analogy!
This
Friendly note, if you keep using the real name for his struggle award, it gets clicks and attention. That’s why many people use an altered version of the name.
Notice how they can’t say that the claims in the documentary are not true. The palace cannot outright say that they never briefed against Harry and Meghan. All of this huffing and puffing and they will not address the core issue of the documentary and not through anonymous sources but an actual statement on the letterhead. The royals are trash.
“One could even argue that Charles, William and the Queen’s “side” is being well-represented by the fart-sniffing, ass-covering journalists who act as their stenographers.”
This is what I was going to say. All the royal reporters are anti-Meghan and pro-Monarchy. They provided the right of reply for the Windsors in the documentary. However, it’s being reported that the Royal Family refused to participate in the documentary so they only have themselves to blame that they didn’t have Jason Knauf or Angela Kelly speak on their behalf. I think the most egregious part of this is the Royal Family demanding to see the show before it went on air. The BBC is not obligated to show them their documentary for final approval. Plus it wouldn’t surprise me if part 2 just bashes Harry and Meghan for two hours.
I know. It’s ridiculous. All the W&K stans are claiming it’s pro-H&M and they must be involved when only ONE journalist involved (OS) is fair to H&M and only ONE lawyer responds on their behalf. Compare that to the numbers of journalists who are on the show who have been seriously unfair to M and they are sounding ridiculous.
W&K have no stans…those people are more Meghan haters than stans. If they were stans, W&K initiatives would be promoted by them! those people spend their entire time talking about the Sussexes
Isn’t Christopher Bouzy’s work uncovering how a good chunk of them are likely paid bots? That said, I agree that any “organic” Cambridge stans are really just Meghan haters.
How utterly ridiculous. I’m sure part 2 will tear MM apart. Supposedly they added to the doc that she lied to the court, although she didn’t and she explained what happened.
Anything that doesn’t paint MM as 100% the only villain these nutbags lose their marbles. It’s embarrassing.
I don’t think so. I’m sure it’ll be the normal Meghan spiel but there’s a reason for the over reaction. They may not have gotten an advance copy of the documentaries but I’m sure someone leaked details to them. Yes, they overdid the Meghan bully story before the Oprah interview but they have eyes and ears in the British press. William is scared for a reason.
It feels like a trap for eyeballs (monarchists’, anti-monarchists’, pro-Sussex, and derangers’). Fair-ish first episode, BRF losing their mind (plausible deniability), then next week go at Meghan in front of a way bigger audience than they could have had (all hingeing on the Finding Freedom “bombshell” that Jason Knauff shared info with the writers with approval from H&M) – I do wish they had said that from the beginning, but also, it doesn’t change anything in my eyes).
I mean, all the promo of this is from the palace freaking out about it! We may have just watched Jason Knauf earn his big bucks and peerage.
But they have to be careful to keep what they say about M to the truth because her lawyers will take action.
I also am skeptical that it will turn to a full bashing if them. Not that I think it’ll be great – I don’t think any of them will come off all that well overall. Wooten seemed really excited to talk, I hope he gets asked about his Canada source.
It is part of the narrative to dehumanize her. One positive or even neutral comment out of nine negative ones automatically means pro-Meghan in these derangers minds because she isn’t worthy of anything less than a character assassination. It is utterly grotesque.
How can they fix their mouths to say that when more than half the contributors live up their backsides? They were also given the opportunity to refute anything they are still pretending to ‘never complain,never explain’ GTFOH !
They should feel lucky that no one really cares outside of the royal bubble. This would be deeply embarrassing otherwise. Though, they don’t seem capable of shame, which must be why their actions never change.
It’s nice to see the rats so furious – probably just mad that Camilla Tominey was asked to appear and not them. I wish someone would ask Levin if this documentary is so “out of date” and wrong, why’s she so threatened by it? It certainly brings more attention the more she complains!
Still waiting on KP to start an internal investigation to find all of these leakers who disobeyed William’s express orders and briefed against the other palaces. Perhaps once they are done investigating vague, years old, rescinded rumours of Meghan’s bullying, they can track down this traitor in their organization who is talking to reporters! I have some ideas…
I wonder if this doc got more viewers than Earthshot?
This is insane, how can a man hate the wife of his brother to this point.?
@Edith that’s the real question here.
He’s racist. That’s how.
Plus, his statements blaming African birthrates as “the reason” for African wildlife’s dwindling numbers is the proof. He’s a eugenist.
.
Because she was a mega star and Harry’s popularity surged near and over his own once he was dating Meghan.
He needed Harry to feel less than and be kept away from the press, so he destroyed the easy target, Meghan. Or tried to.
Horrible people
I think it IS a “love/hate” thing for Bitter Brother.
On one hand, he is a racist, and it burns his flat ass that a WOC is so much more competent than he is; that even with one hand tied behind her back, she’s done more in the short time there than he ever did.
On the other hand, I *do* think he covets her: her beauty, her brains, her drive make him mad with jealousy (he wants all that w/out having to lift a finger to actually DO anything) and that SHE PREFERS HARRY is driving him insane. He got a wife who is a comparable to a bowl of white rice. She does nothing to lift him up, to encourage and empower him to be the best he can be, who will support him in tangible ways the M does H. A wife who works WITH him to make a difference. Instead, Bitter Brother has a limp, talentless, clotheshorse with no interests (other than shopping, exercising, and tennis), and has no intellectual curiosity about the world around her (even her narrow British world).
As a “bonus”, I *do* think he is “incandescent” about the fact everyone sees HARRY as the embodiment of Diana, and not himself, the once proclaimed “Golden Boy” who “looked so much like his mum” in his youth. Sadly, he had no other attribute inherited from her.
THIS is what is driving his bitter soul.
This actually says to me that there is nothing in the programme that they can legally refute. The only thing they can do is what the programme said they do…brief the press.
Oh the irony!
So the UK national television, the same television that had days of royal programme when prince Phillip died… is now under Megan’s influence and is doing her propaganda.
When did she become so powerful and influental in UK??
Meghan leaving and not kissing the ring has sent people over the edge. They have really lost it. It’s giving paranoia and obsession. All of this because she decided to not put up with abuse, leave and be happy. It’s lunacy.
The same television that didn’t show footage of H & M at the Global Live Concert-if I’m remembering correctly.
It’s interesting to watch the squad’s divided take on this documentary on twitter. A lot of them are convinced it’s set up to bait and switch and the second episode is gonna be a Meghan bash fest because the BBC would never actually give the Sussexes fair coverage and that they only want the plausible deniability of objective coverage but would never actually want to alienate the monarchy, especially given all the RRs taking part in this who hate her.
It makes sense to be highly, highly, highly skeptical. The only promo I saw from the show was on Sunday, when the palace freaked out about it. Feels like another Jason Knauf fail-safe plan at work, piggy-backing off the rEVelaTIonS (several eyerolls) from the MoS’s appeal last week. I would LOVE for the skeptics to be wrong, obviously, but it feels like at best we’ll get a “both sides are bad” next weekend. “Meghan is bad” is likely, and “KP/Middletons set out to destroy Meghan by any means necessary” is highly unlikely. I wish though… oh how I wish.
If they try to put it all off on the MIddletons the palace might not object.
It’s really up to the individual. I wouldn’t watch any of the parts because I get enough updates here and from Twitter. But that’s just my decision and not something we have to have consensus on. I’m just wary of the BM. I lump BBC with them. If someone here din watch it, then how would I be able to discuss?
put me firmly in the skeptics’ corner because i do not trust the BBC. they are drawing us into a false sense of security.
i just don’t feel bulliam’s faux outrage.
Right? It’s tew much, especially with the announcement of this christmas carol concert… oh, something you had never heard of is happening on a different station because of this outrage. Um, sirs and ma’ams, do less.
Omid said he was interviewed Nov. 2020. The bs bullying allegations came out right before the March 2021 Oprah interview. It’s not hard to conclude that Meghan’s lawyer was interviewed sometime after the Oprah interview. By interviewing her lawyer at the end, is the door being opened for the nasty rotas to discuss the bullying in the 2nd part. We don’t know exactly when most of them were actually interviewed except for Omid. Like a movie plot twist, you’re led to believe one thing then bam, you didn’t see that coming. It seems like Omid was making a point about saying when he was interviewed. I will be in the skeptic’s corner too until after it comes out. Don’t want to give viewership if it’s going to be a Duchess of Sussex bash fest.
what’s becoming clear is that this whole mess is Prince William’s fault and the way he is dealing with this. He is also dragging the Queen and Prince Charles in all this tool. He’s out of control.
The queen and Charles really f*cked up by not getting William under control early on. They shouldn’t have coddled him the way they did, because now he’s a mess and he isn’t going to go down alone, he’s taking everyone to hell with him. That man is going break at some point, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he has some health issues related to his constant incandescent rage. I’d also like to add that Kate played her part as well and she probably had even more of a reason to aid in getting rid of Meghan than anyone else because the firm actually needed Harry, they just overplayed their hand.
JT, there was a photo of him from the Remembrance Day event posted on one of the CB articles where his jaw was clenched so tight that his masseter muscle looked like a tumor. I’m not exaggerating. The guy seems to walk around in a perpetual state of rage. Tbat ain’t good for anyone’s health.
WOW, the Royals really want to tear their family apart. Oh well, let the chips fall where they may.
So 2 years after Meghan and Harry leave, the only meaningful message from the royal family is “we hate Meghan.” I say this a lot, but I wonder, how long will this last? Will the royals be bellyaching about Meghan 5 years from now? 10? “We hate Meghan” overshadows everything else: the queens 70 years on the throne. prince Charles “princes trust” work. The Cambridges: everything they pretend to do.
What does “winning” this war look like? Especially a war that’s always been 1 sided? The BM live-streamed the Ellen show and ignored Charles tour. Meghan hangs over everything they do. Does “winning” mean Harry leaves her and the kids and comes back? Or is kidnapped and drugged a la the Sheik of Dubai’s daughters? I’d bet money that William has at least “joked” about it. Does he honestly think that would work? Harry getting kidnapped still leaves Meghan out there to raise holy hell. Harry leaving still leaves her and Diana’s grandchildren to live their lives freely in California. Does “winning” mean the ending of Meghan? Two dead young women in 2 generations means the RF is where women go to die. My point being, even If Will-di Amin doesn’t know it yet: there’s no “winning” against the Sussexes. There’s nothing the royals can hang over their heads, no power to withdraw. They can try to take the titles (my guess is that Cain and Unable are screeching for that right now) but then as we all know, Meghan becomes Princess Henry. And parliament has better things to do than investigate titles. The entire House of Lords will stop that inquiry, as it brings their own existence as a body into question.
Where’s the documentary on Andrew? Yikes, UK royalists.
Meghan and Harry hold all the cards. All they have to do is release a photo of their children and they take attention away from any royal event. They could even disrupt the fakakta Jubilee if they wanted. Or they could March back to Oprah and say “here’s the whole story. With proof. We got documents.”
Charles and granny need to have a Come to Jesus talk with Baldimort and say “this is what losing feels like. It happens. You have to live with it. Take the loss and save the monarchy.”
As long as Harry stays with Meghan, the Royal Family will be anti-Meghan. According to the BBC royal correspondent, Meghan has radicalised Harry.
I agree with that, but at some point, someone has to realize that the royal family is going down with the ship. Is “winning” over a biracial American women who was an active member of the family business worth sinking the entire family business?
Lanne, spot on and brilliant analysis as always. You and Kaiser are the real royal experts all networks should invite. Keep em coming!
THIS +1000
Re: Charles’ tour. Nobody likes to watch old people’s vacation videos. The man is 70+ with a body like an old oak barrel. There are better vacation videos in Instagram.
@Nina “Nobody likes to watch old people’s vacation videos.” 😂😂😂
.
I still think think is all theatre. There is not much incentive for British establishment media to report the hard facts on what went down in Sussexit. The future king(s) were likely at the heart of smearing& pushing the Sussexes out& for the media, knowing they aren’t going to get access to the Sussexes but also are probably monarchists& want to maintain their royal commenting careers- what would be the point of exposing the firm’s true role& causing more damage to the monarchy?
The firm’s point of view will be well represented by the rota participating & no doubt things like the Archbishop of Canterbury saying the legal wedding was 19th on top of the court apology will be used in the second episode to suggest Meghan lied on Oprah.
Plus having a go at BBC is always popular with the right wing who are the royal’s biggest fans & their tabloid bosses like Rupert Murdoch who wants to see the BBC weakened particularly as he gets ready to launch Talk Tv, will welcome this fake row.
Anyway now that Jason has been authorised to come out & speak for the Fail’s court case, things like NDAs aren’t a problem so those Jason etc claimed were bullied by Meghan should come forward so everything can be out in the open. After all the firm said unnamed sources & rumours cannot be relied on.
this is 100% theatre, I agree.
I actually believe they are trying to get this out of the way now so it won’t spoil the Queen’s jubilee year.
Honestly, the documentary didn’t say a single thing that wasn’t already known before. Twitter has receipts and so does Kaiser.
W’s incandescent behaviour here is extremely telling. L
The old “the Queen is 95 and just lost Philip” garbage is what they’ve got? So the Queen shouldn’t be held accountable for anything because of this? She should have been getting all of them under control to at least pretend to act as if H&M were the “beloved family members” she claimed they were. If as Queen she has no power to do that, she is useless. Do you get a pass for anything you have done to others without apology because of age?
Well, everyone knows you can’t say or do anything negative during the year before the Queen’s special jubilee year! Or during that year, of course, that’s just tradition. And certainly not just after her special celebration of herself, that would be rude! Wait a few years at least, the woman’s a widow. Maybe a decade, just to be sure.
Unless it’s negative stuff you want to say about Meghan, then obviously carry on.
As people on here always say, cows gon moo.so moo moo Angie, and richard
How can this be a pro-Harry and Meghan document when almost all the journalists interviewed were the royal rota clowns who kiss ass with the Cambridges: Roya Nikkah, Camilla Tominey, Robert Jobson, Richard Palmer, Andrew Marr, Rachel Johnson, Rhiannon Mills, Amanda Platell, Jonny Dymond, Dan Wootten, etc. All of them are trying to justify their hatchet job against the Sussexes. The only two persons who are defending Harry and Meghan are Omid and their lawyer Jenny Afia. They are outnumbered here. The documentary did not reveal anything that we haven’t read in the media everyday. The invited journalists confirmed that all the leaks are sanctioned by William.
Exactly this. They’re just pissed Meghan’s legal team is on it because they weren’t expecting it and it’s not the usual “sources” that can be discredited.
If they are re-editing it to include the latest events then surely they would include the Bot Sentinel report and talk about how the Rota Rats interact with the online trolls on Twitter right? I won’t hold my breath on that one. And Moo Cow Levin Troll surely deserves her own segment.
Sounds like Mic Wright believes Will’s/RF’s outrage is insincere.
https://brokenbottleboy.substack.com/p/amol-rajans-royal-stumble-why-the
Very interesting, thanks.
I’ve watched this first part. Of course, I’m biased, but it was interesting to see the popularity graph – Harry versus William and how just before Australian tour Harry’s popularity was higher than William’s. They highlighted the fact that it was FOR THE FIRST TIME. For me it was very telling. It was like they were pointing out at William
Yes same. I mentioned it above or on another article this morning. That graph is behind all of the briefing against Meghan. Mega star power – Bill could not deal, Kathy certainly wasn’t co ing out good the press turned on her, and Ma Middleton didn’t raise a worker. So. All they had was destroy Meghan.
Agree with what others have said that this was very unbiased and I walked away with a larger understanding of Will and Kate. My guess is, trying to peel back the layers, that what the BM is TRULY salty about is what I think I read on Lainy Gossip, that Meghan and Harry, who sell double the papers as Will and Kate, have bounced to the American market so the BM isn’t getting the exclusives and are losing losing fortune to that market. These people don’t “like” Will and Kate, they “like” making money no matter how evil those methods of making money are. They said this quite plainly in this documentary. So then, what is the motivation for these reporters to be interviewed for thus documentary? It’s absolutely a slap at the BRF for sucking at selling papers. That they want to find a way back into those exclusives with Meghan and Harry. My guess is, that those exclusives were promised by camp KP, as a deal for smearing Meghan, the BM smeared Meghan and KP can’t make good on whatever deal they made with BM to get that campaign so, the BM is going its own way. This isn’t just the BBC, there are reporters from across the board in this.
So KP cashed a check their ass can’t cover i.e. access to cashcow stories. This stuff is better than cable tv…keep it coming!
I was thinking about this too. I have no clue how the media is faring in Britain but here in the US “news” media is suffering greatly due to the pandemic and loss of their favorite tyrannical clown, Donald Trump. So they make up stories to try to make controversy around Joe Biden, who is just busy passing bills as big as what FDR did to help regular Americans, not a lot of controversy there. They’re desperate for the eyeballs.
It looks like BM is feeling the same crunch as they’re not getting inside scoops from KP re H and M. Relying on Crusty Tom and her crazy sister gets old. They need new blood.
This was a pretty lightweight doc in terms of hard criticism against the royals. The main reason they are so mad is because Meghan’s lawyer showed up in it and they weren’t given an advance copy. The 2nd half will have the same garbage royal reporters on it who will trash the Sussexes and make the royals look like the victims, like everything was just peachy before the mean Sussexes decided to go on Oprah and smear them. They are making this too centered around the Sussexes, like they do everything over there, with not enough analysis. Will they mention that Tatler Kate the Great article, how they thought they did something until it backfired on them, then decided to bring in their lawyers and censor every other line except those smearing Meghan? What about the Sussexes legal letter saying they will no longer engage with the 4 main tabloids? A lot of people thinking this documentary is going to do anything positive are going to be very upset after part 2. Based on the clips I’ve seen so far, this is pretty lightweight stuff. Was there any commentary from real historians or media watchdogs, or even political reporters to give this more context and step out of the royal mouthpiece bubble? Someone actually posted on Twitter in response to this doc that the Sussexes don’t deserve privacy unless they STFU and disappear, that is the attitude out there. What exactly is this documentary meant or achieve? It’s part of the same churn cycle and to make it seem like the Sussexes are actively engaged in this day to day BS coming form the palaces, which they are not. This is why they have no Oprah caliber journalists over there. They have no real interest in the truth be sue they don’t want to uncover anything that may undermine the institution.