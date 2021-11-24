Prince William returned to his favorite subject, how there are too many Africans

In November 2017, almost four years ago exactly, Prince William and Kate were expecting their third child, Louis, and William attended the annual Tusk Trust event in London. In his speech at the event, he said that overpopulation, specifically in Africa, was having a “terrible impact” on conservation efforts. He told Africans that there are too many of them and they shouldn’t have so many children. While he was expecting his third. At this week’s Tusk Trust Awards, wouldn’t you know, he returned to his favorite subject:
Prince William has suggested that an increase in human population on the African continent poses a danger to wildlife. The Duke of Cambridge, a father of three, made the comments at a royal-backed conservation charity’s awards on Monday night, while millions were tuning in to watch a controversial BBC documentary about his relationship with the media.
He told the Tusk Conservation Awards in London: “Africa remains on the frontline of conservation, playing host to the most awe-inspiring diversity of flora and fauna.”
The Duke added: “The increasing pressure on Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over. But it is imperative that the natural world is protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs and livelihoods, but for the health, wellbeing and future of humanity.”
Africa is home to an estimated 1.3 billion people, up from around 390 million in the 1970s. A projected population boom on the continent could see its population rise to nearly 4.5 billion by the end of the century, according to UN estimates.
Robin Maynard of the charity Population Matters said that the Duke had “rightly drawn attention to human population as a key driver of wildlife loss globally”. However, he stressed the “wider context” of “rich, developed countries like the UK driving habitat destruction as forests are cleared for crops to feed UK and European livestock”.
Again, overpopulation is a significant issue and it’s okay to have larger conversations not only about overpopulation, but about humans’ parasitic pillaging of natural habitats and our destruction of biodiversity in the plant and animal kingdoms. The conversation is a global one. But not to William, who clearly loves talking about this one narrow subject, how there are too many Africans and how THEY are the problem as far as he’s concerned.
Read the room Baldimort. Look I don’t disagree with him. I feel really strongly about overpopulation and that we all need to be proactive in how we use resources and also family planning. But there are certain venues in which it should be discussed and one of those is not the one where you come off like some colonizer a**hat. Although he is so at this point whatever.
Yeah, overpopulation isn’t a British problem. Nations (Britain, Japan) that have been industrialized for a while tend to have trouble HOLDING ON to population. Nations (China) that have industrialized recently are also aging and having lesser kids.
Africa on the other hand is a has many parts that are less industrialized. So , naturally, people have more kids. It is the youngest continient.
If you’re gonna discuss overpopulation it’s going to end up involving certain nations and I think it’s unfortunate that you can’t actually talk about it without people getting defensive.
I’m from West Africa and I think people think they’re being helpful but it doesn’t actually help. I have my doubts about Bill Gates’ charity but he’s actually putting money where his mouth is so to see him discuss this issue with some nuance and then have some people on the left write him off as “validating racist ideas” was disheartening. Who does that help? We WANT to get to the point where people are having less kids – it means we’ve become wealthy and women have been emancipated enough that it’s not needed!
It feels like people care a lot how Africa’s problems play in their DOMESTIC market (where it can be seen as a proxy for attacking American black people) and this sometimes ends up being more important than how it actually affects Africans.
I don’t think people are “getting defensive”, I think they’re irritated that someone has done no research into the causes behind the decline in wildlife and flora, and made a clumsy statement that the pressure comes “as a result of human population.” Literally the charity in the second quote (a charity whose purpose is to “campaign to achieve a sustainable human population, to protect the natural world”) stressed that this had to be viewed in the wider context of deforestation (habitat destruction) for rich, developed countries. That’s all Prince William had to say. Acknowledge the multiple causes at play.
He has three kids. He hunts. He lives in a glass house.
TOOBY, I’m glad you chimed in so we can get more perspectives.
I don’t understand what you mean but Africa being the youngest continent. It ain’t called the Motherland for nothing.
I think it depends on who it is doing the talking. It’s one thing for someone who has worked closely with conservation in Africa, and who actually knows what they’re talking about, to comment on the issue of overpopulation, but it’s another when it’s a white prince, who despite being involved with Tusk, clearly hasn’t got the background.
It’s embarrassing enough that he needed someone else to chime in about the space required for crops, which go to the west.
Over population is a global issue, but it does disproportionately impact some countries and continents more than others.
Look, IDC who’s from where and what they have to say. Africa over population is NOT the cause of environmental degradation or the reason why wildlife is becoming distinct. The main cause of such is first if all rooted in colonization and pillaging of African lands. Then factor in deforestation for hard wood trees to make furniture etc for developed countries. Factor in deforestation for commercial farming of coffee, tobacco etc all to be exported to white people lands. Factor in white people coming to Africa to hunt large game, and factor in white people involving in and encouraging large game task and hide trade etc. I can go on and on,but I’ll stop there. People are acting like Africans are way too primitive to understand the concepts or family planning etc, we actually are not. A large percentage of us are actually educated just FYI. And actually a large percentage of us do actually have the ability to and we do limit the number of children we have.
Population Matters has a long history of calling for depopulation of the world’s poorest countries. They may be trying to moderate their public message but they are in lock step with William’s view.
Africa is the oldest continent, as far as the human population goes. Human beings originated in Africa. Or do you mean median age?
Maybe he should take this up with the pope instead of Africans, after all he and his minions went there and told them birth control is a sin. William is such a dud. Can’t do too much about being a dud except keep your opinions to yourself, so zip it Willy boy.
This right here. Many women in places where women have 5-9 children want to reduce the number of children they have. They’re not dumb. They know that every pregnancy, nursing, rearing a child is resource and time intensive (and I get that the amount of resources used for a poor rural child in Africa is leagues less than what a wealthy urban kid uses, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy for the family to come up with what they need). That pregnancy and labor are dangerous and exhausting and that nursing uses up a ton of the mother’s body’s resources.
But the Catholic Church says every possible pregnancy that can result must result in a birth, and they will not tolerate discussion of birth control or abortion. It is the dumbest, cruelest thing. The Catholic Church has spread more misery around the planet than any other single group.
Overpopulation isn’t the issue on the African continent. Corporations exploiting the natural resources are! Those Corporations are from western countries. Africans aren’t the ones destroying groundwater for oil or destroying wildlife for tungsten, it’s rich yt people. The issue is greedy yt people exploiting a continent and then being upset that it’s confirming that yts are the global minority and therefore should not hold 90% of the world’s wealth
China is one of the most damaging countries now. Over-mining, strip mining, poor wages, dangerous working conditions, rampant abuse.
@KFG exactly!!!
Overpopulation isn’t as big a problem as the lack of access to contraception and safe abortions for those who want them. And rich conservative governments did a heck of a job to limit their access in “poorer” countries, cutting funds to organizations that does family planning, give referrals to abortion clinics and so on. Give women access to education and contraceptives and the birth rate will drop.
And yeah, it’s rich that a dude whose sole purpose in life is to reproduce to ensure “heirs and spares” would complain about other, less privileged people having kids
Exactly this. Historically his family loved the number of Africans there were when they could force them to mine diamonds and whatnot for them as slaves. But now they’re no longer able to commodify them, oh, yeah there are too many. Oh ok.
Shut up and read the room idiot. All your money and the fact that people are even listening to you speak is due to the fact that your family colonized entire countries and then sapped their natural resources via the
slave labour force of own people. The ignorance is astounding.
He’s not doing well for himself this week, is he. Almost like there’s some chickens coming home to roost.
I believe said fowl was rescued and raised in Archie’s Chick Inn.
Africa is the one continent that’s growing very fast and thus will need more and more land. Many other regions are actively LOSING people.
Places like Britain are AGING rapidly and are very old now: barring an open-door immigration policy they just won’t have the same pressures – there aren’t going to be twice as many Britons by the end of the century, they’ll be lucky to maintain what they have. Even places like China that were young are aging as people are getting wealthy enough to have less kids.
Africa on the other hand is the youngest continent and it has a lot of room to grow in population so that’s why people like Bill Gates and William speak about it.
As for William not caring about conservatism outside Africa…I honestly don’t doubt that the royals talk about it in the UK. It’s a natural point of activism for upper class royals compared to more daily, divisive stuff.
I think you should better inform yourself. Major companies, constant air travel and cruise ship industry are the major forces in climate change and natural degradation…Afrika being the last continent experiencing a population boom is only a problem for rich white people that don’t want to stop traveling with helicopters, have more than two kids and who LOVE a good hunting now and then.
China had a violent, invasive, misogynistic one-child policy for decades. Now they are experiencing a crisis of declining population, where they will not have enough people in the working age population to support the elderly, infrastructure, and manufacturing. AND they are one of the most violent, damaging, and abusive countries when it comes to what they’re doing in Greenland and African countries now.
People who have three kids maybe shouldn’t lecture anyone on over-population…especially when that person is a f*cking prince living in palaces furnished and paid for with stolen monies and goods, and built on a legacy of destructive colonial practices.
Exactly. The fact that he thinks he has any gravitas on the specific issue of Africa, just shows how grossly out of touch and racist he comes across. why will no one shut him up?
Especially when your children’s carbon footprint is going to be astronomically more than whole villages in Africa. The privileged life they are going to lead will be infinitely more wasteful.
Agreed. Critics told him to “mind his own business”.
Yes, the wildlife in Europe is doing so much better… No nature gets destroyed and no animals get extinct here…
What a racist moron.
Right? Talk to us when reforestation and wildlife reintroduction begins earnestly in the UK. They’ve paved and farmed over every beautiful corner they can find then they grace us with their ostentatious presence for the annual eugenicist speech. Clearly, we know who expressed concerns over Archie’s skin colour.
What does William do for the environment besides lecture others? Like what does he himself do? Charles was in a tv special a few months ago talking about how he doesn’t eat meat one day a week, how he prefers local food, the importance of planting trees, Camilla has talked about her beekeeping and the importance of pollination – all we get from William is “other people need to do something.”
I’m not saying Charles and Camilla are saving the world by their actions, but at least it’s something AND the things they talk about are things many of us can do.
Exactly and I read above even Bill Gates has done some actions. I mean…Bulliam just opens his mouth and nags?
I think that’s a very important point. Granted, they all live in multiple palaces/mansions so it’s not like they’re really walking the walk, but William doesn’t even seem to have a grasp on any of this. Why didn’t he get involved at his father’s organic duchy? If he’s so involved and interested in the flora and fauna of the African continent, why doesn’t he study regenerative agriculture and Holistic Management with Allan Savory? Why is he so shallow?
His hypocrisy, racism and face are all so unattractive.
Overpopulation is not the cause of climate change and environmental degradation and Africa is certainly not a major contributor to these issues. So let’s call it for what is, racism and eugenics. William like his father and grandfather believe that people in the Global South caused climate change and the loss of wildlife when it is colonialism and capitalism that are the real culprits. So let’s not talk about overpopulation. Twitter is dragging William for his racism again.
Thank you. People, especially racists, love to zero in on overpopulation because it lets them blame black and brown people for climate change, when by far the biggest contributor to climate change is factory farming (which is actually not connected to population size). Factory farming prioritizes profits over everything else, which leads to damaging environmental practices and food waste.
But acknowledging that requires going after some pretty powerful interests, so it’s much more convenient to claim overpopulation is the issue.
Thank you. And can we stop using “developed” when we mean rich or industrialized? It’s a condescending term used by colonialists who think that anything other than western culture is undeveloped.
Yep. Good old fashioned eugenics, which is racist (& ableist) at its core. In certain circles, it’s concerning that there aren’t enough of the “right” kind of people & there are rather too many of the “wrong” kind. I’m sure William thinks he’s done something brilliant here, as opposed to echoing talking points that seemed novel a century ago.
The Nazis, of course, really took this concept & ran with it, though eugenic ideas were developed in the UK before moving to the US.
Except the hunting is for foreigners’ sport and to feed their greed for ivory and pelts, so I don’t think it’s the African birth rate that’s putting pressure on the wildlife population numbers there.
Wills’ conservation efforts are Wills telling the Africans not to mess up his playground. He wants the animals saved for him. And his children. So they can enjoy it. The Africans must not overpopulated because it will ruin things for him, when he visits. With his children. So they can enjoy it. It’s all very selfish.
I also wonder how much this conservation passion for Africa has to do with Jecca Craig. I think he does it in part cause she’s still more important to him than his wife.
Yeah. Bet he’s looking at kenya and salivating at the thought of game roaming wild and free in the mara. Smh. God help us all. When will the mass commonwealth exodus begin? We can do better
Something like this would not have been sensationalized by the UK press a year or two ago. Bill has pissed someone off.
Have they been coaching TOB to do jazz hands too? Do he and Cannot do them at the same time? Imagine dinner with both of them flashing jazz hands.
While I’m all for having reasonable discussions about climate change and how humans are mucking up our earthly home, this guy’s personal carbon footprint is probably larger than at least one of those African countries. So this father of 3 and benefactor of colonization may need to STFU.
If that is your true concern (although far from the real reason for wildlife devastation) then have Britain provide birth control to Africa. Because every time the republicans are in charge, America stops providing that. There are MANY African women that didn’t want 10 kids and would have loved to have been provided birth control methods. At least that way those with less money can be in control of how many they have. I am not saying they don’t love every child that have given birth too, but when you are battling starvation and other poverty concerns and have to watch your children suffer, many would have loved the choice as to how many children they bring into the world.
Birth control is available in Africa. The true agenda behind these types of programmes is white supremacy. So let’s focus on the real issues that are plaguing the earth not on the controlling the number of black and brown people
Birth control access is spotty in many parts of the continent. Large swaths of the population are rural and isolated without access to routine medical care. Famously, a giant country like the DRC has the lowest percentage of paved roads in the world relative to its size and population – do you really believe they have the infrastructure to support consistent family planning for the population?
There IS a birth control access issue in many parts of the continent. You sound ignorant by brushing that aside. That does not make William correct (overpopulation is largely a myth), but Africa does has a serious issue with BC access in many places.
Add in the extremist evangelical (mostly US-based) Christians who have been proselytizing in certain African countries for years. They deny access to birth control, abortion, maternal care in the name of religion.
Notice he won’t accuse the most populous countries China and India and only targets the continent of Africa. Racist as f”@k. Africa is not his playground. Aren’t there wildlife in other countries too. He is repulsive.
So is it’s only black peoples and people of color that he thinks they are too many of? Okay, I see you Kevin Cambridge
Plus, he’s still seething that Harry had the audacity to marry a biracial woman.
Can every Commonwealth country, especially those with majority POC, ditch this bitch as their head? I mean, really.
I harp on this, I know. The Commonwealth is an economic and trade union made up of 54 countries, only 15 of which have the Windsor monarch as their defacto head of state.
Someone needs to tell him, it is okay not to talk. Ever again.
He is gonna destroy the monarchy and I cannot wait to watch in real time.
The photo at the bottom of him and the winner holding the trophy…he really doesn’t do well around black people does he?! His face says it all.
Hands up who can tell me who does Big Bad Will ever look comfortable with?
Jecca, Rose, their late dog, and Zara.
I’m reading comments of people saying he is right. While he may have his facts correct, it’s just not his place. His family built their wealth on other people’s labor but now want to just tell others how to live while he lives in his palaces.
He’s not right, though. Overpopulation is a scare tactic used by primarily white, wealthy nations to place to onus on poor countries and people of color for problems not of their making.
Climate change is not an issue of population. It is an issue of resource consumption. Less people consuming more is MORE detrimental to the planet then more people living in a sustainable way. William’s home country, the UK, has a greater carbon footprint then the majority of African countries COMBINED. This, despite the fact that the UK has far fewer people! Again, say it with me – it’s not about numbers, its about consumption.
Is there a population issue in Africa? Yes, but its not the one you think. It’s that African people, especially women, have significantly less access to birth control and the means to plan their own children then women elsewhere in the world. That is for a number of reasons – accessibility, cultural taboos, etc. THAT needs to be addressed. Give them the means to control their own reproductive lives and you will see things change. William isn’t doing that though – he’s scare-mongering about there being too many blacks. It’s openly racist and deplorable and I hope he gets raked for it.
preach!
You’re 100% right!
Thank you for speaking truth logically! Bill is wrong and this myth is steeped in racism eugenics.
Overpopulation is an issue but to start with, it’s not a sole issue confined to Africa. Second of all, a white Prince with 3 kids shouldn’t be speaking about overpopulation.
I really cannot stand this guy. Stop talking William.
‘overpopulation’ to overfed rich people means they never blame themselves. As a continent Africa has had its natural resources plundered and stolen so that FFK could have his helicopter jewels and latest tech. Just looking at his face in these pictures makes me want to smack it. The only wealth poorer countries have is their children. To bring in wages and care for the old and sick.
Should someone with three kids even be talking about overpopulation? Yes even though they are three ~*rich white kids*~ maybe you should go back to eating diamonds and wearing black moor broaches or whatever it is these racist fucks do in their day to day life
Which is worse—people being born in “Africa” or filthy rich nations deforesting the lungs of the Earth for hamburgers?
How about all these rich nations stop eating meat since that’s one of the leading causes of environmental destruction? But no one actually wants to make personal sacrifices, they just want to tell others what they are doing wrong and ignore their own issues. I’m so sick of wealthy millionaires who live in huge homes and fly private jets tell us surfs that we’re destroying the environment. Sorry but I don’t take any of these “environmentalists” seriously if they live lavish lifestyles. Practice what you preach or shut up about it.
Dis he pad his coat to make his body look bulky?
What an embarrassement.
Yes William, can the Africans please work on lowering their numbers, so they can fade into the background while you buy huge tracts of land for pennies, hunt the animals to extinction and enjoy a second coming of the British empah…
The smug is strong with this one. He’s got the most punchable face I’ve ever seen. Everyone is dragging him for this and the BBC program and it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving racist twat.
So I guess that’s why he was so eager to ship H&M to Africa?
Sick and tired of being lectured by privileged assholes. Yes, population in Africa will likely explode in the next 30 years, and more people means more development on the boundaries of protected reserves but instead of blaming us for wildlife extinction how about addressing the root causes of this, standard of living. When this increases, women the world over have less children.
Also while the population growth is indeed high the population density in africa is still low and importantly our CONSUMPTION is nowhere near as high as any European or American. The world can sustain more africans.
Hearing this from the mouth of one of the most privileged men on earth with his private jets and wasteful existence pisses me off, and reading this makes me feel like our lives are worth less than those of the animals he is purportedly protecting, and I’m obviously all for the protection of wildlife but as part of a larger conversation that includes our lives too
I think we (rich countries) need to examine our consumption and not promote consumerism (including on this site, which has lots of links to essentially useless products that contribute to depleting global resources). This is a good book on the necessity of reducing consumption:
