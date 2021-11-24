“Thank you for sharing, Will Smith, but that’s enough” Thanksgiving links
  • November 24, 2021

  • By Kaiser
We’re all happy that Will Smith trusts us enough to share his many thoughts, but the headlines from his book promotion are a tragic case of TMI. [Gawker]
Kim Kardashian gave Pete Davidson a hickey?? Gross. [Dlisted]
Hailee Steinfeld’s fashion tour for Hawkeye has been amazing. [Just Jared]
Emily Ratajkowski wore hot pink Valentino. [RCFA]
Is Kirsten Dunst underrated, or is she just picking better projects? [Pajiba]
If I had Halle Berry’s figure, I would not dress like this. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sandra Bullock and the purple trend. [LaineyGossip]
China & Russia are furious over Joe Biden’s snubs. [Towleroad]
A wonderful photography exhibition about Native Americans. [Buzzfeed]
Addison Rae’s fire pit is cool and that’s all I’ve got. [Egotastic]
Angelina Jolie’s very first film role. [Seriously OMG]

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!! XOXO, Celebitchy, Kaiser, Hecate & Oya

  1. Léna says:
    November 24, 2021 at 11:03 am

    He’s sabotaging his own Oscar campaign, it’s sad to see

  2. North of Boston says:
    November 24, 2021 at 11:06 am

    TMI indeed

  3. Barbie1 says:
    November 24, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Who knew Will was so tortured his whole life? Wow. Hope he can live well these days. I’m sure having an open marriage won’t help.

  4. Sofia says:
    November 24, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Everything I’ve learned against Will Smith’s sex life has been against my will.

    And to those who celebrate, Happy Thanksgiving to my fellow CBers!

  5. Nanea says:
    November 24, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to the CB crew and all commenters and lurkers.

    Have a great day and don’t overeat!
    🍽🍗🥧🍷

    (Will not comment on Will…)

  6. Busyann says:
    November 24, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Kirsten Dunst is very much underrated. I saw her teen movies when I was younger and didn’t think much about her. I didn’t realize how good she was until I watched Marie Antoinette and loved it. That movie is a guilty pleasure.

    • ElleV says:
      November 24, 2021 at 12:04 pm

      so true! i’ve loved 100% of the kirsten dunst movies I’ve seen

      bachelorette, melancholia, marie Antoinette, bring it on, virgin suicides, little women, eternal sunshine, drop dead gorgeous – all moody indie girl bangers

  7. Jan90067 says:
    November 24, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Wishing one and all a safe, happy Thanksgiving, however you celebrate!
    🍗 🍷 🥧 🏈 🎉

    I am thankful I have all of you to share with throughout the year ❤️

  8. JJ says:
    November 24, 2021 at 12:05 pm

    I have loved Kirsten Dunst since I saw her in Interview with a Vampire – I was a young teen watching that so maybe that’s why I related to her so much. She’s always been so underrated. She herself has wondered why the industry seems to ignore her work… I do wonder if the article’s author has a point about her picking predominantly films for women, I’ll have to think on that.

    Unrelated, if you haven’t checked out the AD tour on Youtube of her house I found it really interesting. I like design and she really commits to what she likes, I feel like her house would be a fun house to go to for a moody party. Bonus points to anyone who commits to some modern wallpaper.

