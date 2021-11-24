“Thank you for sharing, Will Smith, but that’s enough” Thanksgiving links

We’re all happy that Will Smith trusts us enough to share his many thoughts, but the headlines from his book promotion are a tragic case of TMI. [Gawker]
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!! XOXO, Celebitchy, Kaiser, Hecate & Oya
He’s sabotaging his own Oscar campaign, it’s sad to see
TMI indeed
exactly! I do not want to know this much about him, or anyone
Who knew Will was so tortured his whole life? Wow. Hope he can live well these days. I’m sure having an open marriage won’t help.
Everything I’ve learned against Will Smith’s sex life has been against my will.
And to those who celebrate, Happy Thanksgiving to my fellow CBers!
agreed – no one is asking for this. no. one. apparently jada least of all lol!
Happy Thanksgiving to the CB crew and all commenters and lurkers.
Have a great day and don’t overeat!
🍽🍗🥧🍷
(Will not comment on Will…)
Kirsten Dunst is very much underrated. I saw her teen movies when I was younger and didn’t think much about her. I didn’t realize how good she was until I watched Marie Antoinette and loved it. That movie is a guilty pleasure.
so true! i’ve loved 100% of the kirsten dunst movies I’ve seen
bachelorette, melancholia, marie Antoinette, bring it on, virgin suicides, little women, eternal sunshine, drop dead gorgeous – all moody indie girl bangers
Wishing one and all a safe, happy Thanksgiving, however you celebrate!
🍗 🍷 🥧 🏈 🎉
I am thankful I have all of you to share with throughout the year ❤️
I have loved Kirsten Dunst since I saw her in Interview with a Vampire – I was a young teen watching that so maybe that’s why I related to her so much. She’s always been so underrated. She herself has wondered why the industry seems to ignore her work… I do wonder if the article’s author has a point about her picking predominantly films for women, I’ll have to think on that.
Unrelated, if you haven’t checked out the AD tour on Youtube of her house I found it really interesting. I like design and she really commits to what she likes, I feel like her house would be a fun house to go to for a moody party. Bonus points to anyone who commits to some modern wallpaper.